Quarterback is the ultimate needle-mover in the NFL and the single most sought-after position in the game of football. Teams who have found themselves a franchise quarterback are typically in the thick of things come playoff time, while those who aren’t as fortunate invest significant resources in hopes of finding their guy.

While all rankings are subjective to a degree, this list prioritizes talent and recent performance above all, making it easy to adjust as the season goes on. With the 2024 season rapidly approaching, here are the NFL's top 10 quarterbacks.

1 Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes is in a league of his own

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Patrick Mahomes sits atop the league’s quarterback rankings. The man who once dazzled with his playmaking and improvisational skills has morphed into a more conservative and calculated passer.

As the league has begun to throw more two-high safety and split coverage looks, the explosive plays that once defined the Kansas City Chiefs’ offense are no longer in abundance.

Great players, however, adapt, and that’s exactly what Mahomes has done. He still possesses the arm talent and creativity that made him a phenom in the 2018 season, which marked the first of his two NFL MVP wins, but he’s become more selective of when he uses it and has the processing and accuracy to lead long, methodical drives.

In his current form, Mahomes is arguably the best all-around quarterback the league has ever seen. His processing, arm talent, athleticism, and accuracy are all top-of-the-line, and his propensity for rising to the occasion in big games only adds to the three-time Super Bowl MVP's growing legend.

2 Lamar Jackson

Jackson is the league's best dual-threat

The Baltimore Ravens' loss to Mahomes and the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game left a sour taste in fans’ mouths and has led to some revisionist history on Lamar Jackson’s 2023 season.

Jackson was wholly deserving of his second NFL MVP award. He used his anomalous skill set to manipulate defenses and willed a pedestrian group of skill-position players to the fourth-highest-scoring offense in the league.

The key to appreciating Jackson’s greatness is to understand that he’s not a conventional quarterback and requires his own rubric. He doesn’t run as much as he did early in his career, but his scrambling and athleticism are still the foundation of his game.

His ability to break the pocket and extend plays puts a lot of pressure on linebackers to make reads in real-time, and no matter what they do, they guess wrong because Jackson will go wherever they aren’t.

If they stay back in coverage, Jackson will continue to dance around until a receiver gets open, and if they pursue him, he will throw to the area they’ve vacated. Defenses are essentially forced to pick their poison.

Jackson isn’t just a fascinating player; he’s one of the best quarterbacks of this generation. For him to ever pass Mahomes, though, he’ll need to play better in the postseason. While 58-19 during the regular season, he's gone just 2-4 in the playoffs.

3 Josh Allen

It feels wrong for Josh Allen to have just two Pro Bowls and a single Second-Team All-Pro selection to his name. Many have seen the Buffalo Bills superstar as the second-best QB in the league for nearly four years, but there’s no accolade for finishing in second place.

Allen is the only player with the traits and talent to rival Mahomes. He has the strongest arm in the league and is an elite rushing threat. Along with the unequivocal talent, he gets the ball out accurately and has elite sack avoidance.

Where Allen falters is in the consistency department. He may be able to go peak for peak with Mahomes, but his game is much more volatile. His acute awareness of his ability to make every throw often leads to him attempting any throw that’s available, even if there is a higher percentage one on the table.

This has led to higher turnover numbers and ugly performances. With Stefon Diggs now in Houston, the pressure on Allen to galvanize Buffalo’s offense is at an all-time high. Thankfully, he has the talent to put the unit on his back, and a slight improvement in decision-making could land him his elusive MVP.

4 Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert is the ultimate litmus test for football fans. Those who hyperfixate on team success and box score stats tend to overlook his game, but upon closer examination, it becomes apparent that he is genuinely a special player. He’s one of the best processors and decision-makers in the league, can rifle through his progressions, and he seldom takes unnecessary chances.

However, Herbert’s risk-averse nature can work to his detriment, as he has the size and arm strength to make superhuman throws. There’s no reason for a player like Herbert to be the checkdown machine he’s become with the Los Angeles Chargers. Much of this can attributed to scheme and surrounding talent, but some of the blame must reside with Herbert himself.

For now, he’s a film junkie's best friend, with high levels of football intelligence and pocket maneuverability. However, there is hope that he will solidify himself as a categorically elite quarterback in the coming years.

5 Joe Burrow

Burrow needs to stay healthy to remain in the top five

Despite middling physical traits, Joe Burrow is among the best quarterbacks in the league thanks to his precise passing and ability to diagnose defensive coverages accurately and efficiently. Burrow doesn’t have the most consistent pocket presence, which has led to a number of unnecessary sacks.

The key to preserving Burrow’s game is avoiding these hits as he begins to close in on 30 years old. Burrow is a prime example of the value of skills and intelligence over arm strength. Because of his pinpoint accuracy and telepathic connection with wideout Ja’Marr Chase, he doesn’t need to launch balls 60 yards downfield.

Burrow’s 2023 campaign with the Cincinnati Bengals is rather hard to judge because he played most of the year injured and only briefly returned to form before suffering a season-ending wrist injury. If injuries continue to mount and negatively affect Burrow’s play, he is in danger of falling out of the top five.

6 Dak Prescott

Prescott is coming off the best season of his career

It seems that Dak Prescott won’t get the respect he deserves until the Dallas Cowboys win in the playoffs. That feels rather harsh, considering how well Prescott played in 2023, but it's the truth. Prescott has always been a quality quarterback, but the biggest development last season was the return of his mobility.

After a scary ankle injury in 2020, he became more of a statue and won from within the pocket. Some of it may have been physical, as he was plagued by other lower body injuries in the following years, but there also appeared to be a psychological component. Prescott was less tentative and had arguably the best playmaking season of his career as a result.

In a year when scoring and quarterback performance were down across the board, Prescott posted the highest passer rating of his career at 105.9. It will be interesting to see how much of last season can be replicated in 2024.

7 Matthew Stafford

Stafford is still capable of leading a high-flying offense

Matthew Stafford’s numbers weren’t anything extraordinary last year, but he put together some of the best tape of his entire career.

The former Lion embodied holistic quarterback play with the Los Angeles Rams, flashing both his arm talent and maturity. Unfortunately, Stafford doesn’t have the athleticism to extend plays like some of the quarterbacks ahead of him, but what he does have is a booming arm that can fit balls into tight windows.

The 36-year-old’s biggest obstacle at the moment is health. He seems to always be playing through something, which eventually takes its toll. With the great Sean McVay at his side, Stafford should be able to squeeze a couple of more high-level years out of his arm.

8 C.J. Stroud

Stroud showed incredible maturity for a rookie in 2023

Ranking a quarterback after just his rookie season is challenging, but not even a small sample size can exclude C.J. Stroud from this list. Stroud amazed as a rookie and led the Houston Texans to a division title and a playoff victory one season after the team won only three games.

At the core of Stroud’s success was his ability to pick his spots. His aggressive yet calculated style led to only five interceptions on the year.

Stroud’s arm is considered good, not great, by NFL standards, but he has a great sense of self-awareness and rarely attempts throws he isn’t capable of making. He was also impressive when facing pressure and displayed playmaking ability that wasn’t always present in his Ohio State days.

Stroud truly has the chance to be the next great AFC quarterback. He must continue to improve, but things are off to an awfully great start.

9 Jordan Love

Love looked like a franchise quarterback in the latter half of 2023

At the midseason mark, the Jordan Love experiment wasn’t looking great. Erratic ball placement and decision-making strained Matt LaFleur’s offense. But something clicked in the final months of the Green Bay Packers' 2023 season.

Love went from an unpredictable and unreliable passer to a poised and efficient performer. The Aaron Rodgers comparisons are a bit too rich for Love, but he has the ability to throw from different arm angles and platforms, which is what made Rodgers such a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Where Love needs to continue improving is his decision-making. He famously threw a terrible interception against the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs. Some of this recklessness will likely persist throughout his career, but limiting these inexplicable mistakes is imperative to Love and Green Bay’s growth in the coming years.

10 Brock Purdy

Purdy has allowed the 49ers' offense to reach new heights

At some point, Brock Purdy deserves his flowers. Yes, he’s been aided by his surrounding talent and scheme, but the San Francisco 49ers' offense has benefited from his presence as well.

Purdy is the quintessential Kyle Shanahan quarterback, with good accuracy, the ability to play in a timing-centric offense, and just enough playmaking juice to go off-script if necessary. Had it not been for Purdy’s Christmas Day disaster against the Ravens, he likely would’ve ended up winning NFL MVP.

There seems to be a rigid dichotomy in the Brock Purdy discourse. There are those who view him as nothing more than a product of his situation, while there are others who posit that he’s in the same tier as the Burrows and Herberts of the world, given his production.

This list acts as somewhat of a middle ground and views Purdy as very good but not quite great.

For those wondering about others who nearly made the list but didn't quite make the cut, honorable mentions go out to Jalen Hurts, Aaron Rodgers, Trevor Lawrence, and Kyler Murray.

