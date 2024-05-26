Highlights Christian McCaffrey remains the best NFL running back due to his versatility and playmaking skills.

Derrick Henry will adjust to his new role with the Baltimore Ravens with a reduced workload and his dominant running style.

Saquon Barkley has the potential to shine with an improved offensive line with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The NFL offseason has been an unequivocal win for the running back position.

After several premier rushers threatened holdouts and requested trades after failing to secure long-term extensions in 2023, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs, and many others received lucrative long-term deals.

While teams may not value the running game the way they did in previous decades, it’s clear there is still a place for high-level running backs. Here's a look at the top 10 in the game today.

Related Ranking the Top 10 Current NFL Quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes has a firm grasp on the top spot, but the battle for the rest of the top 10 is highly competitive.

1 Christian McCaffrey

McCaffrey is comfortably the best running back in the NFL

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

No reasonable ranking can have anyone other than San Francisco 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey as the league’s best running back entering the 2024 season. The only thing that held him back with the Carolina Panthers was health, and in the two years he’s been fully healthy, McCaffrey has separated himself from the rest of the pack.

Fans are often quick to point out McCaffrey’s route running and receiving ability, and while his versatility is a salient part of his appeal, his rushing ability alone would be enough to make him elite.

McCaffrey, who racked up 2,023 total yards a season ago, reads blockers about as well as any back in the league and has the burst to take advantage of holes created by the Niners' massive offensive line. It will take a lot to dethrone McCaffrey in 2024, but anything is possible.

2 Derrick Henry

Henry will take on a new role in Baltimore

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been speculated that teams should limit a running back’s usage to preserve their bodies and prevent them from burning out by the end of their rookie deals. This theory may ring true for most running backs, but Derrick Henry has never been like the average runner.

He led the league in carries in four of his last five seasons with the Tennessee Titans, amassing 1,529 attempts on the ground, and would’ve done so for all five years had he not injured his foot in 2021.

There is no back as physically dominant and punishing as Henry. Even as he approaches 30 with plenty of tread on the tire, his body can absorb contact from defenders, seemingly without consequence. Henry now heads to the Baltimore Ravens, with whom he will likely see a more reasonable workload.

3 Saquon Barkley

An improved offensive line may be the key to getting Barkley back to himself

Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

Saquon Barkley’s injury history and fleeting athleticism make him a risky investment for the Philadelphia Eagles. With that said, opinions on Barkley’s three-year, $37.75 million contract have nothing to do with how good of a player he is at the moment.

The Penn State product is still among the best athletes at the position and made the most of what was a difficult situation in 2023 with the New York Giants.

Running behind a bad offensive line and dealing with injuries at the quarterback position forced the two-time Pro Bowler to do it all. Luckily for him, that shouldn’t be the case in Philadelphia, which means Barkley could return to his 2022 form in the City of Brotherly Love.

4 Nick Chubb

Chubb is set to return from a serious injury

Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s hard to gauge how good Nick Chubb is entering the 2024 season, as he's coming off a serious knee injury and only appeared in two games in 2023.

Before that, however, he was the league’s most efficient runner and blended his athleticism, vision, and contact balance to become one of the league’s most complete backs.

Before Chubb’s injury, many still believed he was the best pure runner in the league, and his numbers with the Cleveland Browns in the years prior, specifically four straight 1,000-yard seasons, supported that argument.

There is a wide range of acceptable rankings for Chubb, but this placement is considered a middle ground. He faces too many unknowns to remain in the top three but was too good to be left off the list entirely.

5 Josh Jacobs

Jacobs will be the featured back in Green Bay

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Jacobs is yet another reminder of why straight-line speed is the end-all-be-all for running back plays. He has an explosive first step and is a one-cut runner. The explosive plays are abundant, the same way they are for others on this list, but Jacobs is a high-level, north-south runner who falls forward to gain yardage.

The 2023 season with the Las Vegas Raiders was a noticeable step back for Jacobs, as he rushed for a career-low 805 yards in 13 games. So it will be interesting to see how much a change of scenery with the Green Bay Packers helps him get back to who he was in 2022 when he led the NFL in rushing with a career-high 1,653 yards and tied his career-best with 12 touchdowns.

A stable passing attack and a great offensive mind can work wonders for a solid all-around back like Jacobs, and the Packers have both.

6 Kyren Williams

Williams was highly effective in 2023

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Puka Nacua might have been the Los Angeles Rams’ breakthrough player of the year, but Kyren Williams wasn’t too far behind him.

Williams rushed for 1,144 yards in 12 games, leading the league in yards per contest with 95.3. Despite lacking high-end athleticism, he consistently gained yardage as a runner and kept the Rams' offense ahead of the sticks.

The key to improving his ranking will be to reduce miscues. The first-time Pro Bowler was in the top 10 in the league in fumbles and had a relatively high drop rate. Still, it’s easy to see the vision of Williams becoming a top-five back.

7 Breece Hall

Hall showed promise in his first two years

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Breece Hall wasn’t nearly as efficient or dynamic in 2023 as he was during his rookie season with the New York Jets. However, there is a plausible explanation for this.

One, Hall was coming off a torn ACL, and it has become more common for running backs to return to 100% by their second season following the injury.

Secondly, the Jets’ offensive line was turnstile for much of the year. The fact that Hall was still productive given these circumstances is a testament to his ability. If his rookie-year burst returns, he could catapult himself into the top three.

8 Jonathan Taylor

Taylor enters 2024 with less controversy

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

It’s only been a short time, yet it feels like everyone has forgotten how good Jonathan Taylor was in 2021 for the Indianapolis Colts. His 1,811 rushing yards would’ve won him Offensive Player of the Year had it not been for Cooper Kupp’s historic season.

Taylor was hindered by injury in 2022, missing six games, and held out for several weeks amid a contract dispute in 2023. He ultimately appeared in just 10 games this past year, as a thumb injury also kept him out of action for a while.

Still only 25, Taylor is one of the league’s best running backs when on the field. With a full offseason to work with Shane Steichen and Anthony Richardson, he's poised to return to his Pro Bowl ways.

9 Bijan Robinson



John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Bijan Robinson’s rookie season with the Atlanta Falcons wasn’t smooth or pretty, but with 976 yards on the ground and another 487 in the air, he did enough to prove that he’s on his way to becoming one of the best running backs in the league.

As a runner, Robinson possesses excellent lateral quickness and footwork, which allows him to maximize yardage. He also carved out a substantial role in the passing game and was a willing pass protector.

To take the next stop, Robinson will need a more consistent role. Too many times, he would see the sideline for plays or drives at a time following a miscue. Although the Texas alum was far from perfect, his coaching staff seemed unwilling to allow him to be a rookie.

With a year of experience under his belt and a new coaching staff, Robinson has a chance to have a breakout season in 2024.

10 Alvin Kamara

Kamara is still a versatile weapon in New Orleans

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara’s running ability has been on the decline for years, but his pass-catching has kept him afloat. After missing three games due to suspension, Kamara was a leading contributor for the New Orleans Saints and recorded his seventh consecutive season with at least 1,150 yards from scrimmage.

Kamara still glides around defenders, showing outstanding balance and vision. With Derek Carr at the helm, it often feels like New Orleans is doomed for mediocrity. Kamara will need to overcome his age and situation to fight off likely regression in 2024 and beyond. For now, though, he just barely remains in the top 10.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.