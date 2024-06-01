Highlights The anatomy of an elite NFL safety has changed in recent years due to the league's various rule changes.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antoine Winfield Jr. has evolved into the best all-around safety in the NFL today.

Kyle Hamilton's versatility and instincts have made him an irreplaceable part of the Baltimore Ravens defense.

It can be argued that no position has been as affected by the NFL’s recent rule changes as safety. The position that was once known for delivering devastating hits to unsuspecting receivers has been forced to adapt to the times.

When fans ask why there is no Ronnie Lott or Ed Reed or Cam Chancellor patrolling defenses today, they are disappointed to learn that that type of player can’t exist under the current rules.

Despite these obstacles, there are several young, gifted safeties that can impact games like many of the greats who came before them.

1 Antoine Winfield Jr.

Winfield has become a do-it-all safety in Tampa Bay

Going into the 2020 NFL Draft, Antoine Winfield Jr. was simply known as Antoine Winfield Sr.'s son. But after only four years in the league, Winfield may have already surpassed his father.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have experimented with the second-round selection in a few different roles, including slot cornerback in 2022. This experience has led to Winfield’s evolution from a ball-hawking safety to the best all-around safety in the game today.

Coming off a First-Team All-Pro season in which he recorded a league-high six forced fumbles, a dozen passes defended, 122 tackles, six sacks, and three interceptions, Winfield secured a four-year $84.1 million contract this offseason. This record-breaking deal was more than deserved for one of the league's premier defensive players.

2 Kyle Hamilton

Hamilton was a key component of Baltimore's top-flight defense

It hasn’t taken Kyle Hamilton long to establish himself as one of the league’s best safeties and a true Swiss Army knife. At Notre Dame, he was lauded for his versatility thanks to his blend of size and athleticism.

It's been a similar story with the Baltimore Ravens, who selected him with the 14th overall selection in 2022.

Hamilton is one of only a few players who can genuinely play multiple positions at a high level. The safety designation is only a formality, as Hamilton’s game transcends the traditional label for the position.

Excelling in so many facets of the game requires more than just upper-echelon physical talent; Hamilton displayed some of the best play recognition in football last season and rare feel for a second-year player.

3 Jessie Bates

Bates was an all-around beast for Atlanta in 2023

Don’t let the train wreck that was the Atlanta Falcons in 2023 distract you from the resurgence of Jesse Bates.

In his first season with the Atlanta Falcons, Bates, who played the first five years of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals, posted career highs in interceptions (six), tackles (132), and forced fumbles (three). The splash plays were only the tip of the iceberg, though.

Bates was an extremely reliable player in coverage and seldom found himself out of position. He also showcased some of the best tackling of this career and was immense in the run game.

4 Xavier McKinney

McKinney could be the point of difference in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers shored up their secondary this offseason by adding Xavier McKinney, who played his first four seasons with the New York Giants.

McKinney has experience playing both safety positions and is one of the best tackling secondary players out there, racking up a career-best 116 total tackles in 2023.

In addition to his physicality, McKinney is sticky in coverage and generally avoids giving up much separation. With a young and mostly unproven defense in Green Bay, the Packers will need to rely heavily on McKinney in 2024.

5 Minkah Fitzpatrick

Fitzpatrick still has the skill set to be a difference-maker in Pittsburgh's secondary

Minkah Fitzpatrick’s place on this list is largely due to his reputation.

He missed seven games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2023 and had zero interceptions for the first time in his career after recording a career-high six a season earlier. Putting Fitzpatrick in the top five can only be done under the assumption that he will return to his old ways in 2024.

The 27-year-old still has some of the best ball skills in the league, and there’s no reason to believe the splash plays will be as sparse if he can stay healthy.

6 Kyle Dugger

Dugger's size allows him to match up with a range of players

Kyle Dugger is yet another example of the safety-linebacker motif that has infiltrated the NFL. The difference is that he's much more raw than some of the players higher on this list.

In theory, he has the athleticism and strength to at least hold up against running backs and tight ends, but he has a long way to go before he’s viewed as a coverage savant. Still, Dugger provides the New England Patriots with a bigger body and a willing run defender.

7 Talanoa Hufanga

Hufanga's return will elevate San Francisco's defense

The San Francisco 49ers sorely missed Talanoa Hufanga in the back half of the 2023 season after he tore his ACL in Week 11.

The USC alum is a walking highlight reel thanks to his willingness to hit receivers at full speed and ability to high-point the ball, and his playmaking can’t be easily replaced, which San Francisco found out the hard way last season.

If the 2022 First-Team All-Pro can stay on the field in 2024, the 49ers defense will be a far more complete unit.

8 Jevon Holland

Holland is a strong all-around safety

One of the best pure safeties in the game today, Jevon Holland is an impact player on the Miami Dolphins' defense. His on-ball production wasn’t anything extraordinary, but he did a good job of staying in front of receivers and showed excellent instincts, breaking on the ball early and forcing incompletions.

The Dolphins’ defense was decimated by injuries a year ago, and keeping their best players on the field will be crucial in 2024. Holland was no different, having missed five games in 2023. While he may lack the flash of other players on this list, the Canadian is a prototypical safety who can thrive in nearly any scheme.

9 Jabrill Peppers

Peppers' high motor has made him an elite run defender

Jabrill Peppers is among the top run-stuffing safeties in the league, which has made him invaluable to the New England Patriots’ defensive efforts over the last two years.

Peppers’ feistiness in the trenches, paired with ever-improving ball skills and man-coverage prowess, have made him a dangerous safety. Coming off one of the best overall seasons of his career, the former Michigan Wolverine will look to continue improving in 2024.

10 Tyrann Mathieu

Mathieu keeps producing at a high level

Tyrann Mathieu doesn’t have the aura or flash that defined the earlier years of his career, but enough of his processing and instincts remain for him to still be a valuable player.

The "Honey Badger" logged four interceptions in 2023 and has seven overall in his two seasons with the New Orleans Saints. One of Mathieu’s more impressive traits is his ability to read the quarterback against man coverage, which allows him to undercut passes and make plays on the football.

As he's now 32, it'll be interesting to see if he can continue to produce at a high level.

