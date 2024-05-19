Highlights Players like Justin Jefferson and CeeDee Lamb have solidified themselves as top wide receivers in the NFL during their rookie contracts.

Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams face uncertainty as they enter their 30s but are still among the best wideouts in the game.

Those who failed to make the cut include Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans, Keenan Allen, and DK Metcalf.

Great NFL wide receivers come in many different forms. Some win with speed or size, while others win with technique. In rare cases, a receiver may possess all of these qualities and threaten defenses in a multitude of ways.

Although quarterback play and scoring, two predictors of wide receiver performance, were down in 2023, production from superstar pass catchers was at an all-time high.

This makes for a highly competitive list of the top 10 wide receivers heading into the 2024 NFL season.

1 Justin Jefferson

Jefferson has looked like an all-time great in his four seasons

Injuries may have hampered Justin Jefferson in 2023, but nothing can stop him from being the No. 1 ranked receiver entering the 2024 campaign. Despite only appearing in 10 games for the Minnesota Vikings and leaving multiple contests early, the LSU alum still posted another 1,000 receiving-yard seasons and was a reliable target for Kirk Cousins and the slew of backups who filled in for him.

Jefferson is a fluid mover and has outstanding body control, allowing him to adjust to errant passes. Simply put, there isn’t a receiver as complete as a healthy Justin Jefferson.

His combination of length, route running, twitch, and ball skills make him the best receiver in the league. Now we just have to wait and see if he can maintain his high standards with a new quarterback.

2 Tyreek Hill

Hill's athleticism makes him a one-of-one talent

Yes, Tyreek Hill is a speedster, a true burner unlike anything we’ve seen in the NFL. However, there’s so much more to his greatness than simply being the fastest player on the field.

Hill plays much bigger than his size thanks to his play strength and ability to highpoint the ball. His thicker build and stronger lower body allow him to break tackles without losing balance.

Most importantly, Hill’s speed is universal and isn’t just observed when running in a straight line. He has excellent lateral quickness and can change direction and speed at will. The biggest question surrounding Hill is how his game will age.

An undersized receiver who wins primarily on athleticism doesn’t seem like someone built to play at a high level into his 30s. Having turned 30 in March, Hill will have a chance to put that theory to the test this fall in what will be his third season with the Miami Dolphins.

3 CeeDee Lamb

Lamb emerged as one of the best receivers in 2023

CeeDee Lamb had one of the best statistical seasons for a wide receiver in Dallas Cowboys history, yet no one wants to talk about it. Perhaps it’s because Dallas laid an egg in the postseason yet again, or that he isn’t as exciting a player as others on this list. But no matter how you spin it, Lamb made it clear that he is one of the game’s best.

The Cowboys’ offense relied heavily on Lamb and fed him 181 targets. Despite this increased workload, his efficiency shot up, recording the highest success rate and catch percentage of his career.

While Lamb needs to be more comfortable dealing with physicality at the line of scrimmage, his ability to get open consistently and manipulate space makes him a top-five receiver and makes life a lot easier for Dak Prescott.

4 Ja’Marr Chase

Chase is one of the best players after the catch in the league

After a record-shattering rookie campaign in 2021, Ja’Marr Chase has endured a fair bit of turbulence with the Cincinnati Bengals. He missed five games in 2022, and Joe Burrow missed much of the 2023 season. If everything goes according to plan, 2024 will mark the first time in three years that both Burrow and Chase were healthy for a full season.

As a player, everything that made Chase a dynamic rookie remains. He’s one of the most dangerous players after the catch and can make plays at all three levels. Additionally, his telepathic-like connection with Burrow allows him to make plays even when he is well-defended.

Chase is still only 24 years old, and if health permits, he could go back to being the explosive play machine he was as a rookie.

5 A.J. Brown

Brown has become an all-around difference-maker

For years, A.J. Brown was among the league’s most puzzling players, someone who was rich in physical traits but lacked high-end production.

Since moving to the Philadelphia Eagles, Brown’s production has begun to match his talent. Furthermore, he has become a more dependable target who doesn’t just win with sheer size and strength. He posted the lowest drop rate of his career in 2023 and was used more in the short and intermediate pass game.

Brown will always be best suited for longer-developing pass plays, but showing he can make a difference in multiple ways is proof that he’s become a multi-faceted threat.

6 Davante Adams

Adams may be starting to slow down

There is a chance that Davante Adams has begun to show his age, but there’s an equally large chance that his 2023 season with the Las Vegas Raiders was plagued by poor quarterback play and coaching. Having played with Aaron Rodgers for eight years before catching passes from his college quarterback, Derek Carr, made life easier for Adams.

Now, he doesn’t have that luxury, as Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew are the two top QBs on the Raiders' depth chart.

Adams has the skill set to age like a fine wine. He still has one of the best release packages in the league and has a snap to his routes that typically shakes defenders. 2024 will be a major test for the 31-year-old. Another precipitous drop in production will make his decline impossible to deny.

7 Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown was one of the best slot receivers in 2023

Amon-Ra St. Brown is a challenging player to rank. On the one hand, he can’t win the way other receivers on this list can. But on the other, it can be argued that the other receivers can’t do what he does for the Detroit Lions. In an offense filled with explosive playmakers, St. Brown was the single most valuable skill position player.

Ben Johnson mostly had him in the slot and funneled him targets, giving him 164 on the year. St. Brown lives in the intermediate area and lacks the speed to consistently win downfield, but he doesn’t need to.

He was the best slot receiver in football last season and will look to remain an invaluable piece of the Lions’ offense in 2024.

8 Brandon Aiyuk

Aiyuk's recent performance will make him a lot of money

In an offense that includes George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, the San Francisco 49ers made Brandon Aiyuk the focal point of their passing attack a season ago.

The Arizona State alum has grown into one of the best route runners and separators in the league. He doesn’t need Kyle Shanahan’s innovative concepts or trickery to get open, as his surgical routes and sudden breaks are enough for him to lose most defenders.

The question at the forefront of everyone’s mind is what will happen if Aiyuk and San Francisco don’t reach an agreement on a contract extension before the start of mandatory training camp. Will he hold out? Will the 49ers trade him? For now, though, Aiyuk has showcased enough to earn a spot on this list and should be expected to produce wherever he suits up in Week 1.

9 D.J. Moore

Moore consistently puts up numbers despite dealing with poor quarterback play

D.J. Moore has dealt with abysmal quarterback play his entire career, yet has topped 1,100 receiving yards in four of his last five seasons.

Most recently, in 2023, Moore recorded career highs in receptions, receiving yards, and touchdowns for a Chicago Bears team that ranked 28th in total passing offense. His ability to thrive in suboptimal environments is primarily due to his prowess against man coverage.

He can blow by defenders on vertical routes, forcing corners to give him cushion, and when they do that, he can run an in or a slant, which allows him to use his after-the-catch ability. Moore could use better instincts when facing zone coverage, but he is one of the hardest one-on-one assignments in all of football and will be one of Caleb Williams' biggest targets in 2024.

10 Puka Nacua

Nacua only needed one year to prove he's an elite receiver

It may be only one season, but it was a historically great rookie campaign for Puka Nacua with the Los Angeles Rams.

With Cooper Kupp missing five games and not being at his best when he did play, Nacua was the primary target for Matthew Stafford and broke Ja’Marr Chase’s rookie record with 1,486 yards. The most impressive part of his game was his athleticism.

He didn’t test very well at the NFL Combine, but on the field, Nacua moves as well as anyone. Additionally, his basketball background is evident when he is adjusting for positioning and can often box out cornerbacks and high-point the ball.

To say Nacua is already on par with prime Cooper Kupp would be a stretch, but he is a more dynamic and complete receiver than Kupp was. He can win on the outside and is comfortable running longer-developing routes. Nacua should be set for a strong second season.

For those wondering about some who were in the running but couldn't crack our top 10, that list features Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans, Keenan Allen, and DK Metcalf.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.