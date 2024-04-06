Highlights Champions League offers a yearly shot at glory, but big clubs like Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, and PSG have never won it.

Many star players of the past, like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and even the Brazilian Ronaldo, also never won Europe's biggest club prize.

A collection of current stars also fall into that bracket of being world-class but not yet having a Champions League title.

The beauty of the Champions League is that it comes around each season. So instead of having to wait for what feels like a lifetime, as seen with the four-year break between each World Cup, Europe's biggest club prize is up for grabs every 12 months.

That said, the regularity of the tournament does not make it an easy one to win. For instance, some huge clubs – such as Arsenal, Atletico Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain – have never lifted the famous trophy. All three have made it to finals since the turn of the century, but none could quite get across the line.

French outfit PSG spent millions bringing the likes of Neymar and Lionel Messi (past winners with Barcelona) to Paris, but this still wasn't enough to bring home a first Champions League trophy. With that being the case, Kylian Mbappe is still yet to win this iconic prize.

The 25-year-old need not feel any shame though. After all, he isn't the only world-class footballer to have fallen short of this particular goal. Some legends, like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and even the Brazilian Ronaldo, never could go quite all the way in this tournament. And there are plenty of others who fall into that category.

Fortunately, Mbappe and his contemporaries still have time to go out and win the tournament before hanging up their boots. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has ranked the 10 best current footballers who haven't won the Champions League yet.

Ranking factors

Club achievements - honours, goals, assists, etc

International achievements - honours, goals, assists, etc

Current status within football

Jamal Musiala was technically a part of the Bayern Munich squad that won the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League but did not make any appearances in the tournament, so is eligible for this list.

10 Son Heung-min

Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min was part of that impressive Tottenham Hotspur team that went all the way to the Champions League final in 2019, only to lose to Liverpool. The main problem with being part of a modern Spurs side – impressive or otherwise – is that major honours don't seem to come as part of the deal.

Indeed, not only have Tottenham never won the competition in their history, but they also have not won anything since 2008. Sadly for Son, this means he is still waiting to grab the first major trophy of his senior career. At least he has a Puskas Award to his name, proving that he truly is a world-class footballer.

Son Heung-min in the Champions League Games 55 Goals 19 Assists 5 Best finish Runner-up (Tottenham - 2018/19)

9 Victor Osimhen

Napoli

In 2022/23, Napoli were the best team in Italy, cruising to their first Serie A title in 33 years. Victor Osimhen was at the heart of that, scoring 31 goals in all competitions. And yet, his side crashed out of the Champions League, losing at the quarter-final stage to AC Milan.

That will sting for Osimhen and co as it may well have been the best opportunity the Naples outfit will have to go deep in the competition for some time. Indeed, while the Nigerian has still struck 13 goals this season, Gli Azzurri have been poor and currently sit eighth in the league. Still only 25, the forward has plenty of time to triumph in Europe yet – but he may need a transfer elsewhere to do so.

Victor Osimhen in the Champions League Games 17 Goals 9 Assists 1 Best finish Quarter-Finals (Napoli - 2022/23)

8 Declan Rice

Arsenal

Declan Rice may be new to the Champions League – playing in that competition for the first time after his summer 2023 move to Arsenal – but that doesn't mean he is inexperienced when it comes to European football. After all, he captained West Ham to glory the season before his transfer, winning the Europa Conference League with the Hammers.

Not only that, but he also went all the way to the Europa League semi-finals with his former side in 2021/22. With that pedigree in mind, it's no wonder that Rice has looked so at ease for the Gunners in his debut campaign – proving to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

Declan Rice in the Champions League Games 8 Goals 0 Assists 1 Best finish Quarter-Finals (Arsenal - 2023/24*) *The competition is still ongoing, so this could be surpassed.

7 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

If Rice was going to make this list Bukayo Saka had to be involved too (with apologies to Martin Odegaard who just misses out). The English winger has been doing it for club and country for so long, to such a high level, it's strange to think this is still his first season in the Champions League.

With that being said, the 22-year-old obviously hasn't won it but he's been playing like someone determined to change that as soon as possible. With seven goal contributions in his first seven outings (not including the penalty he scored in the \last 16 shoutout with Porto), Saka looks as though he was born to tear things up at this level.

Bukayo Saka in the Champions League Games 7 Goals 3 Assists 5 Best finish Quarter-Finals (Arsenal - 2023/24*) *The competition is still ongoing, so this could be surpassed.

6 Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich

As a squad member, Jamal Musiala has seen his teammates win the competition in 2020 but didn't make his Champions League debut until the following season. Since then, he's played 30 times in the competition but has never made it past the Quarter-Finals – reaching that point in all four of his attempts so far.

As one of the best young players in the world right now, the German will be hoping to make the difference against Arsenal in April. With four Bundesliga titles to his name, plus the Club World Cup, the 21-year-old already has an impressive trophy cabinet, which only makes this particular honour even more desirable from his point of view.

Jamal Musiala in the Champions League Games 30 Goals 4 Assists 3 Best finish Quarter-Finals (Bayern Munich - 2023/24*, 2022/23, 2021/22, 2020/21) *The competition is still ongoing, so this could be surpassed.

5 Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan

Lautaro Martinez sadly missed the key penalty as Inter Milan crashed out of this year's Champions League – ballooning his spot-kick against Atletico Madrid. The season prior, he made it all the way to the final, only to fall at the final hurdle up against Manchester City.

With that being the case, the Argentine may come back to rue these moments in his career where key opportunities slipped through his fingers. That said, he does have a World Cup under his belt and with 26 goals to his name this term, he's undoubtedly one of the best players on the planet right now.

Lautaro Martinez in the Champions League Games 44 Goals 12 Assists 5 Best finish Runner-up (Inter Milan - 2022/23)

4 Antoine Griezmann

Atletico Madrid

Like Martinez, Antoine Griezmann also has painful memories of this tournament. The most obvious came in the 2015/16 final defeat to Real Madrid as he hit the cross-bar with a penalty in normal time with Atletico Madrid trailing by a goal.

Sadly for Griezmann his club career has also seen him fail to win La Liga and finish third in the Ballon d'Or ranking on two separate occasions. That said, despite narrowly missing out on some key trophies, the World Cup winner has still been one of the best footballers in the game for around a decade now.

Antoine Griezmann in the Champions League Games 93 Goals 36 Assists 10 Best finish Runner-up (Atletico Madrid - 2015/16)

3 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham is the best young player in the world right now and he is playing for the team with the best record in the Champions League, having won it 14 times in their history. With that in mind, it feels like only a matter of time before he gets his hands on this trophy.

His record in the competition is impressive too, with 19 goal contributions in his first 29 outings. Most of them came with Borussia Dortmund, but the deepest he ever went with the Germans was to the Quarter-Finals. He could go one step further this year but must get past Manchester City first to do so.

Jude Bellingham in the Champions League Games 29 Goals 10 Assists 9 Best finish Quarter-Finals (Real Madrid* - 2023/24), (Borussia Dortmund - 2020/21)

2 Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Like Son, Harry Kane went all the way to the final with Tottenham in 2018/19 before meeting Liverpool, where goals from Mohamed Salah and Divock Origi would see the Reds come away with the silverware. Nearly moments such as that, despite the Englishman being the all-time top scorer for his country and for Spurs, he still doesn't have a major trophy to his name.

Incredibly, he is yet to break that curse despite joining perennial winners Bayern Munich in 2023. In fact, it looks as though the only way he can break his duck any time soon is if the Bundesliga outfit go all the way in the Champions League this year – which would be some way to do it.

Harry Kane in the Champions League Games 40 Goals 27 Assists 8 Best finish Runner-up (Tottenham - 2018/19)

1 Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain

Kylian Mbappe may well be the best player in the world right now. With that said, the World Cup winner is almost certainly the best player in the world to have never won the Champions League. He, like many others on this list, is a former finalist too.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mbappe has the record for the most Champions League goals scored as a teenager – 13 goals in 23 matches. The next best is Erling Haaland with ten goals in eight matches.

Indeed, the Frenchman started for Paris Saint-Germain against Bayern Munich in 2020, with fellow countrymen Kinglsey Coman winning the game for the Germans with the only goal of the game. Mbappe appears destined to join Real Madrid before long, and will massively boost his chances of losing the Champions League trophy should he end up signing for Los Blancos.

Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League Games 69 Goals 46 Assists 26 Best finish Runner-up (Paris Saint-Germain - 2019/20)

All stats via Transfermarkt (as of 06/04/24)