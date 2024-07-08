Highlights Emmitt Smith set the NFL's all-time rushing record and won three Super Bowl titles with the Dallas Cowboys.

Tony Dorsett's consistency and longevity contributed to the Cowboys' success in the 1970s and 1980s.

Ezekiel Elliott's peak performance and modern workhorse style made him the best running back in football during his brief prime.

Known colloquially as “America’s Team,” the Dallas Cowboys have become one of the most identifiable organizations and brands in all of North American sports. It’s fitting that a team with a star as its logo would be known for its star power on both sides of the ball.

Of course, winning in the NFL requires more than just one position, but it’s no coincidence that four of the Cowboys’ five Super Bowl victories came with a Hall of Famer in the backfield.

Dallas has traditionally been at its best with a dependable running back who is capable of shouldering the load during critical games. Even as the game of football has evolved, the Cowboys have still proven to value the run game and had some of the best rushing offenses of the 2010s.

Of the dozens of skilled runners in Dallas history, these are the five best.

Related Ranking the 5 Best Dallas Cowboys Players of All Time The Dallas Cowboys are 'America's Team' for a reason, and one of those reasons is all the great players they've had over the years.

1 Emmitt Smith

Smith is the most statistically impressive rusher in NFL history

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

It goes without saying, but no Cowboys running back list would be complete without Emmitt Smith.

The Florida product made history in more ways than one during his time in Dallas, most notably breaking the NFL’s all-time rushing yards and rushing touchdown records. In 13 years with the Cowboys, he racked up 17,162 yards and 153 rushing scores and added to those totals in two years with the Arizona Cardinals, ending his career with 18,355 yards and 164 touchdowns on the ground.

Both of these records still stand tall today and show no signs of being broken in the foreseeable future.

In addition to his historic production, Smith was a pivotal part of the most successful era in franchise history, winning three Super Bowls, one regular-season NFL MVP, and one Super Bowl MVP.

When it comes to his all-time standing, Smith’s status becomes a more heated debate. He did benefit from a historically great offensive line and Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman. But even the most critical fans would be hard-pressed to put anyone other than Smith as the No. 1 Cowboys running back of all time.

2 Tony Dorsett

Dorsett’s consistency was rare for his time

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The smooth-running Tony Dorsett takes the second spot on this list and is another key player in Cowboys history.

Dorsett’s peak wasn’t as high as some of his peers, but his consistency was unrivaled. He ran for over 1,000 yards in eight of his first nine seasons, with the only exception being the strike-shortened 1982, which had teams play nine regular-season games.

Dorsett played in two Super Bowls for the Cowboys, going 1-1 and running for a total of 162 yards. Today, he ranks 10th in NFL history in rushing yards with 12,739, 12,036 of which came in a Cowboys uniform.

Dorsett helped bridge the gap between the team's second Super Bowl victory and the following three the franchise would win in the 1990s. Without a strong running game, the Cowboys would’ve been in danger of falling out of postseason contention, and it was their star running back that kept them afloat.

3 Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott’s peak makes up for his brief athletic prime

Credit: USA Today Sports

Ezekiel Elliott perfectly encapsulates the career of the modern-day workhorse tailback. As a rookie in 2016, the Ohio State alum was sensational, leading the league in carries (322) and rushing yards (1,631), and helped the Cowboys to the best record in the NFC.

As a youngster, Elliott possessed a blend of athleticism, power, and vision, making him the best running back in football.

This performance continued throughout Elliott’s rookie deal, and he led the league in rushing for a second time in 2018 with 1,434 yards. But shortly after securing a six-year, $90 million contract in 2019, things took a downward turn. The burst and longspeed were the first to go and by the 2021 season, many fans questioned whether he was even the best back on the team.

Now back with the Cowboys after a year with the New England Patriots, Elliott is a shell of his former self, a player whose brand revolves around what he was and not what he is. This career arc has more to do with the nature of the running back position than Zeke himself.

In a league of Todd Gurleys and Le’Veon Bells, it’s become increasingly difficult for elite running backs to sustain their performance into their late 20s and early 30s. Even though he didn’t have as pronounced of a prime as many who came before him, Elliott ranks third in franchise history with 8,262 rushing yards and has the chance to add to that total.

4 Calvin Hill

Hill’s size made him an effective downhill runner

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Before the Cowboys had Smith or Dorsett, they were led by the massive Calvin Hill. Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing 227 pounds, he could’ve easily passed as a tight end. Instead, he became Dallas' primary ball carrier and made four Pro Bowls in his six seasons with the team.

In 1972, his fourth year in the league, Hill became the first back in Cowboys history to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a season and did it again in 1973, making him one of the first to accomplish the feat in consecutive seasons.

He was also a solid pass catcher, which was valuable given the level of quarterback play at the time. The Yale alum finished in the top five in yards from scrimmage three times in his career, recording a career-high of 1,432 in 1973.

Hill ran for 5,009 yards and 39 touchdowns in a Cowboys uniform and following a year in the World Football League and stints with the team now known as the Washington Commanders and the Cleveland Browns, he retired after the 1981 season.

He may not have been as dominant as Smith or as aesthetically pleasing as Dorsett, but Hill was an important figure in early Cowboys history.

5 DeMarco Murray

Murray holds the Cowboys’ single-season rushing yards record

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

One of the few career franchise rushing records that Emmitt Smith isn’t in sole possession of is rushing yards per game. His 85.4 yards per contest was matched in the 2010s by none other than DeMarco Murray, who played with the Cowboys from 2011 to 2014.

Obviously, maintaining this figure over the course of four seasons isn’t nearly as difficult as doing so for 13 seasons like Smith, but it is still commendable nevertheless.

Murray was a precursor to Elliott and showed the Cowboys the power of playing through the run game. The former Oklahoma Sooner made two Pro Bowls with Dallas and led the league in rushing yards with 1,845 in 2014, winning Offensive Player of the Year and setting a new franchise single-season record.

Murray left the Cowboys for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2015, leaving a sour taste in the mouths of fans. Still, he had arguably the greatest single season of any running back in Cowboys history and made the most of his relatively brief stint with the franchise.

In his four seasons in Dallas, Murray ran for 4,526 yards and 28 touchdowns.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.