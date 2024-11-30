With the 2025 PDC Darts World Championship coming up in a couple of weeks, what has certainly been a fantastic year for the sport is about to come to a thrilling conclusion, with 96 of the world’s top players battling it out in the biggest tournament of the year.

But who are some of the favourites walking into Ally Pally? Well, according to this following list from PDC’s stats analyst Ochpedia, these are statistically the top 10 darts players in the world going into the World Championship, and there are a few surprises, to say the least!

So you can ignore the current world rankings, which sees Luke Humphries sitting at top spot, this is all done via stats, and it takes into consideration the players' last 200 legs played.

10 best darts players right now, according to stats (last 200 legs) Position Name Average 171-180 99, 101+ checkouts Doubles 10. Nathan Aspinall 96.55 66 13 36.06% 9. Mike De Decker 97.11 83 19 38.87% 8. Stephen Bunting 97.33 66 8 41.49% 7. Josh Rock 97.63 71 14 43.23% 6. Gian van Veen 97.73 65 13 45.20% 5. Wessel Nijman 98.57 75 15 39.92% 4. Damon Heta 99.22 62 17 45.91% 3. Luke Humphries 99.37 70 13 50.66% 2. Gary Anderson 99.43 78 18 39.68% 1. Luke Littler 104.22 109 24 46.36%

10 Nathan Aspinall

Average: 96.55

Coming in at number 10, it was a strange year for Nathan Aspinall, some could say. Starting off the year with a shock exit in the World Championship, losing 3-0 in the third round to Ricky Evans, the Asp also started his Premier League campaign poorly, losing in the first round three weeks on the bounce. And things wouldn’t get any easier for the Stockport star during the year, suffering a host of embarrassing defeats, including a loss to Rowby-John Rodriguez during his Players Championship campaign. The former World Matchplay champion revealed a potential reason for his struggles in an interview with Sky Sports, talking about how he has suffered from dartitis in the past. However, it wasn’t all terrible for the Asp this year, despite his poor start to the Premier League, he did have a resurgence between Night 4 and 12, making the final on five different occasions, and winning two. The Stockport darts player also demolished Chris Dobey in the most recent round of the Players Championship, a potential indicator that he might be back to his best ahead of the World Championship.

9 Mike De Decker

Average: 97.11

Coming in at number nine, one player that fans might be slightly less surprised to see on the list, 2024 has been a fantastic year for Mike De Decker, taking his maiden PDC victory as he defeated Ricky Evans in the final of Players Championship 16 back in August. But of course, most importantly, in what was arguably one of the stories of the season, the 28-year-old somehow managed to turn over Luke Humphries in the final of the World Grand Prix, beating the world champion six legs to four to take what was one of the biggest upsets of the season. Averaging 38.87% on doubles, the 28-year-old was one of the best players in the world when it came to maximums, with 83 171-180s, the second-highest on this list. De Decker seems to be in the form of his life walking into Ally Pally.

8 Stephen Bunting

Average: 97.33

At number eight, we have one of the fan favourites of the PDC in Stephen Bunting. 2024 was a record year for the Bullet, taking home his first PDC majors victory in spectacular fashion, beating Michael van Gerwen in Las Vegas before subsequently doing what he does best with a viral social media post, recreating the famous Lionel Messi World Cup photo with the trophy. The main key behind the Englishman’s success was his percentage on the doubles, with a 41.49% success rate. While his form following his first major victory has been up and down, one advantage Stephen Bunting will always have over others in Ally Pally will be the love of the fans and the crowd behind him.

7 Josh Rock

Average: 97.63

At number seven, we have the first multiple-time tournament winner in 2024 on this list in Northern Irish star Josh Rock. The youngster, who back in 2022 was among the favourites to win the World Championship, turned over Johnny Clayton in order to win the Dutch Darts Championship. The Northern Irishman also beat Joe Cullen during Players Championship 17 in order to take home the victory. Rock is another player who has seen a high % when it comes to doubles, boasting a 43.23% success rate.

6 Gian van Veen

Average: 97.73

At number six, it’s certainly been a year for the young players, as 22-year-old Gian van Veen comes into the list. The Dutchman booked his spot at the World Championship after taking victory in the World Youth Championship over his countryman Jurjen van der Vende. The 22-year-old also had a huge Grand Prix of Darts campaign, demolishing Stephen Bunting with a 114.7 average, the third-highest in the competition’s history, before narrowly missing out on a place in the semi-finals following a narrow 16-14 defeat to Gary Anderson. However, after the performance of a certain youngster in the World Championships last year, Van Veen could potentially fancy his chances to cause an upset himself at Ally Pally this year.

5 Wessel Nijman

Average: 98.57

At number five, we probably have one of the unluckiest players of the year, with one of the highest averages in the history of the Grand Slam this year. Wessel Nijman lost all three games with 106.51, 105.39, and 111.1 averages. However, the Dutchman did also manage to take his first senior title in the Players Championship 24, turning over Krzysztof Ratajski and Gary Anderson to reach the final, where he beat Stephen Bunting to take the victory. Going into the World Championship, Nijman has been named as one of the most popular options with an outside chance, but if he wants to make it far, he’ll first have to sort out his finishes like we saw during the Grand Slam.

4 Damon Heta

Average: 99.22

Bringing the heat at number four, Damon Heta was actually at the top of this list for a time. Back in August, the Australian was at the top of the form guide with an astonishing 47.26% on doubles, and while he’s fallen to number four, he still boasts an impressive rate on doubles, with a 45.91% rate. The Aussie used that impressive stat to take two victories in the Players Championship, and make an impressive bid to reach the semi-finals of the UK Open, his highest ever finish in a PDC major.

3 Luke Humphries

Average: 99.37

In a shocking turn of events, the world champion himself is only third on this list. Cool Hand Luke Humphries certainly backed up his success at Ally Pally, winning the World Matchplay and making it to the final of the Premier League. The English star put down the marker when it was most important, winning the Players Championship against a rampant youngster averaging 103.69. In fact, Humphries has arguably created one of the greatest rivalries of all time with said youngster, both of them taking home 17 titles between them during the year, with the World Championships coming up, it’s certainly going to be hard for any player to stop either of them.

2 Gary Anderson

Average: 99.43

At number two, a lot of people probably thought Gary Anderson, the two-time world champion, was finished going into 2024, but with a victory in the European Darts Grand Prix, the Flying Scotsman has laid down the challenge for his third world title as he boasted one of the highest averages of the year, with a 99.3. He’s also peaked at the right time, boasting the highest seasonal average, and with both the experience at winning at Ally Pally and his current form, it’ll be hard to look past Anderson come Christmas. But it’ll be even harder to look past this next name.

1 Luke Littler

Average: 104.22