To make an impact on any major international tournament is a difficult thing to do. Most of them only come around at the end of a grueling season where players have already spent months exhausting themselves for their clubs, only to need to find another gear over the summer.

For the majority, it may take a couple of campaigns to get to grips with the demand, and even some of the very best never live up to the hype come a World Cup or European Championship. However, not only did these ten players do exactly that, but they did so at the first time of asking. From those who ended up going all the way to the ones who walked away from their first major competition as the best player of the whole tournament, these are 10 of the greatest international tournament debuts by players.

10 Best Campaigns in International Tournament Debuts Rank Player National Team Debut Tournament 1 Pele Brazil 1958 World Cup 2 Kylian Mbappe France 2018 World Cup 3 Johan Cruyff Netherlands 1974 World Cup 4 Lamine Yamal Spain Euro 2024 5 James Rodriguez Colombia 2014 World Cup 6 Wayne Rooney England Euro 2004 7 Marco Van Basten Netherlands Euro 1988 8 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal Euro 2004 9 Renato Sanches Portugal Euro 2016 10 Brian Laudrup Denmark Euro 1992

10 Brian Laudrup

Euro 1992

Denmark were not a team expected to go far at Euro 1992. In fact, they didn't even qualify for the tournament. They were granted a wildcard entry when FR Yugoslavia were disqualified from the competition due to political conflict in the country. The Danes made the most of their luck, by exploiting the back-pass rule to go all the way and lift the trophy.

Despite not having the most attractive brand of football, they did have some attacking talent in their ranks. One of those names was Brian Laudrup. The younger brother of Michael, the winger may only have notched one assist that summer, but was ever-present for his team and was named in the team of the tournament in his first international competition.

9 Renato Sanches

Euro 2016

Today, players like Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz are among the biggest wonderkids in world football. Eight years ago, though, it was Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches who had the world at his feet. In the years since, his career may have not panned out in the way he would've hoped, but when his country first called upon him, he made a massive impact.

As an 18-year-old, the then Benfica star played in all but one of Portugal's games and scored an incredible goal in their quarter-final tie with Poland. He was rightfully handed the Young Player of the Tournament prize for his efforts as Fernando Santos' men went all the way in France.

8 Cristiano Ronaldo

Euro 2004

Euro 2024 was not the fairytale ending Cristiano Ronaldo would've hoped for. Rewind 20 years, though, and the then fresh-faced forward had a debut international tournament to remember. A year after joining Manchester United, the teenage winger provided four goal contributions across Euro 2004, even scoring on his debut in the competition.

In the end, it was heartbreak for Ronaldo as, despite having home advantage, Portugal lost in the final to Greece in one of the most shocking results in football history. Little did the superstar know how many records he would go on to hold in the European Championships when all was said and done. He won't be the last player from this competition to feature though.

7 Marco van Basten

Euro 1988

Dutch legend Marco van Basten is one of the purest strikers of a ball that ever played the game. He wasted no time in proving that during his first international tournament in 1988. That year's Euros was the first and only piece of silverware the Netherlands have managed to get their hands on, something they may not have done without Van Basten's efforts.

The striker scored five times in as many games, including a magnificent hat-trick against England in the group stages. He also scored in the final as his side beat the Soviet Union 2-0, and what a goal it was. The Van Basten volley, as it is commonly referred to now, was unlike any other finish that had been seen up until that point. In fact, you would be hard-pressed to find a goal that has replicated its magic since.

6 Wayne Rooney

Euro 2004

2004 was the year a young boy bullied grown men all over the park during every single England game that summer. Even the man in question has gone on record to say he felt invincible at that period of time. Having already shown fans of the Premier League what he was made of, all eyes were on how Wayne Rooney would do in his first ever international tournament. The answer was exceptionally.

The Evertonian ripped teams to shreds on his way to scoring four goals and seemed as if he was the man to lead his nation to glory and win the golden boot until he fractured his metatarsal against Portugal in the quarter-finals. Many have speculated whether Sven-Goran Eriksson's men would've gone all the way if it wasn't for such a bitter blow. The only question that remains unanswered is 'what if?'

5 James Rodriguez

2014 World Cup

James Rodriguez had to wait three years after making his debut for Colombia before featuring in an international tournament. When the opportunity arose, he made sure to grab it by the horns. At the 2014 World Cup, the playmaker scored in every single game, finishing with six goals in five games. What made these all the more special, was just how incredible some of them were. Namely, the volley against Uruguay.

It wasn't a star-making campaign. It was a superstar-making campaign. Rodriguez finished with the golden boot, despite his team getting knocked out in the quarter-finals, and his efforts remain one of the best ever World Cup displays ever witnessed.

4 Lamine Yamal

Euro 2024

A top four finish for Lamine Yamal is good going considering the level of stardom he finds himself up against. It's a testament to how phenomenal the teenager was on the biggest stage to already be factored in around some of the greats of the game.

The Barcelona man walked away with five goal contributions at Euro 2024, including one of the goals of the tournament against France in the semi-finals and an assist for the opening goal of the final. Yamal picked up the Young Player of the Tournament as well as the Henri Delaunay trophy, highlighting how good he was despite only just turning 17 before Spain beat England in the final.

3 Johan Cruyff

1974 World Cup

If there was ever a player who deserved to win a tournament based on his performances alone, it was Johan Cruyff. The Barcelona icon is the greatest Dutch player to ever live, and had one of the best ever World Cups known to man in his 1974 debut.

The legendary forward grabbed himself 10 goal contributions, with seven of those being assists. Not only was he making his first ever appearance in a major tournament, Cruyff was also captain, leading his side all the way to the final where they were beaten by West Germany.

The famous number 14 was named Player of the Tournament and also invented a little move known as the Cruyff turn that summer too. There are very few people who have had as much of an impact on modern football than Cruyff, one fo the greatest players ever, and this tournament was the very start of that revolution.

2 Kylian Mbappe

2018 World Cup

What Cruyff wasn't able to do at the first time of asking, Kylian Mbappe was. The French superstar came into the 2018 World Cup as not only the most talked about youngster on the planet, but the most anticipated player at the tournament. With the world watching, people wanted to know if the teenager was a real deal. And he answered in some style.

Mbappe was named Young Player of the Tournament after scoring four goals, including one in the 4-2 victory over Croatia in the final. His lightning quick pace terrorised defenders throughout, showing a type of athleticism that no one else came close to possessing. If it wasn't for one incredibly special Brazilian, Mbappe would rightfully be sitting at the top of the pile of this list.

1 Pele

1958 World Cup

Just 17-years-old. The weight of a nation at your feet. The greatest footballing prodigy to live at the time. Whatever he was referred to as going into the 1958 World Cup, Pele delivered in style. What is incredible about this tournament is that the legendary forward didn't even play in the first two games. The moment he was introduced, though, he made sure the place became his.

Six goals in four games, two assists and a hat trick in the semi-final over France, the man who would go on to become one of the greatest ever goalscorers in football history practically won Brazil their first ever World Cup singlehandedly. He would go on to lift two others in 1962 and 1970, but there's nothing sweeter than your first as Pele himself proved.