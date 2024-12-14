Not even Liverpool fans expected Arne Slot to make the groundbreaking start he has at Anfield since succeeding club legend Jurgen Klopp in the summer. The Dutch coach has become the Reds' first manager in history to oversee 10 wins in his first 11 games. He masterminded 2–0 wins over reigning European Champions Real Madrid and Premier League champions Man City.

It has been astounding watching Slot easily take to Premier League football management, especially after replacing Klopp, who'd won the hearts of fans over nine years. But the ex-Feyenoord boss isn't the first coach to make a scintillating start in the English top flight.

Roman Abramovich's trigger-happy ownership of Chelsea led to constant changes in the guard at Stamford Bridge. This method was successful for the Blues' former owner, with new managers coming straight in and guiding the West London giants to the Premier League title.

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea is well-represented in this nine-man managerial list of coaches who enjoyed stellar starts to their careers in the most demanding league in the world. There are also places for unsung heroes who impressed lower down the league.

This ranking only includes managers' first full debut seasons, so Thomas Tuchel wasn't included despite steering Chelsea to the UEFA Champions League after four months in charge.

Ranking Factors

Immediate Impact (How quickly they managed to implement their philosophy)

(How quickly they managed to implement their philosophy) Results (How their teams fared in the league and league finish)

(How their teams fared in the league and league finish) Over exceeded expectations (Whether they performed better than expected)

(Whether they performed better than expected) Trophies

The 9 Greatest Debut Seasons by Managers in Premier League History Rank Manager Club Season Premier League Finish Honours Won 1 Jose Mourinho Chelsea 2004-05 1st Premier League, League Cup 2 Antonio Conte Chelsea 2016-17 1st Premier League 3 Carlo Ancelotti Chelsea 2009-10 1st Premier League, FA Cup 4 Manuel Pellegrini Manchester City 2013-14 1st Premier League, League Cup 5 Rafa Benitez Liverpool 2004-05 5th UEFA Champions League 6 Maurizio Sarri Chelsea 2018-19 3rd Europa League 7 Michael Laudrup Swansea City 2012-13 9th League Cup 8 Erik ten Hag Manchester United 2022-23 3rd League Cup 9 Slaven Bilic West Ham United 2015-16 7th N/A

Related 20 Greatest Managers in Premier League History Ranked The Premier League's greatest managers of all time have been ranked in order.

9 Slaven Bilic - West Ham

(2015–16)

We start with Slaven Bilic, who failed to win a trophy with West Ham during his debut season but more than impressed with the Hammers. The Croatian returned to the Premier League after spending years playing English football with the Irons. That put him in good stead as he already held a strong rapport with the club's passionate fans.

Bilic's East London outfit finished seventh in the 2015-16 season, a year after finishing 12th. He oversaw impressive away wins over Arsenal, Liverpool, and City en route to a spot in the qualifying rounds for the UEFA Europa League. That's when the wheels started to fall off, and the Croat was dismissed in November 2017.

Slaven Bilic Debut Season Premier League Finish W/D/L GD Trophies 7 16/14/8 14 0

8 Erik ten Hag - Manchester United

(2022–23)

The dismal end to Erik ten Hag's reign as Manchester United manager makes many forget his impressive debut season at Old Trafford. The Dutchman arrived from Ajax with a glowing resume of re-transforming the Eredivisie giants into one of Europe's big guns. He galvanized a beleaguered United side and emphasized teamwork, which reaped results.

United finished third in the Premier League, qualifying for the Champions League, and even wrestled with a potential title challenge around wintertime. Ten Hag's most significant feat that season was ending the Red Devils' six-year trophy drought by delivering the Carabao Cup. He also dealt well with behind-the-scenes issues such as Cristiano Ronaldo's departure, but, as everyone knows, the wheels fell off in the following two seasons.

Erik ten Hag Debut Season Premier League Finish W/D/L GD Trophies 3 23/6/9 15 Carabao Cup

7 Michael Laudrup - Swansea

(2012–13)

Swansea City's 2012-13 campaign will live long in the memory of the club's fans, and they essentially have Michael Laudrup to thank. The legendary Dane's managerial career has nosedived since leaving the Swans, but he was among one of Europe's finest coaches while at the Principality.

Laudrup arrived in 2012 after a stint with Mallorca in La Liga. He built upon his predecessor, Brendan Rodgers' exciting style by getting his players to control games more. It wasn't just his philosophy that was a hit; he also achieved a ninth-placed finish in the league. That's not forgetting the famous League Cup final triumph with a 5-0 thrashing of Bradford City at Wembley.

Michael Laudrup Debut Season Premier League Finish W/D/L GD Trophies 9 11/13/14 -4 Carabao Cup

Related The 8 Managers Who Were Tipped to Replace Sir Alex Ferguson at Man Utd David Moyes replaced Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, but he wasn't the only one in contention for the job.

6 Maurizio Sarri - Chelsea

(2018–19)

While many argue that Ten Hag was given too much time at United, the opposite is argued regarding Maurizio Sarri's one-year reign at Chelsea. The enigmatic Italian tactician took over in the summer of 2018 and got to grips with stamping his unique footballing philosophy on the Blues. There were issues during his stint in West London, not least his spat with Kepa Arrizabalaga during his defeat to City in the League Cup final.

That said, Sarri guided Chelsea to a third-placed finish with 72 points after a season where they'd finished fifth. The former Napoli boss made the most of participating in UEFA's second-tier competition. He orchestrated a famous Europa League triumph with a 4-1 win over London rivals Arsenal in the final. It was the perfect send-off for the cigarette-smoking Italian who maybe deserved better.

Maurizio Sarri Debut Season Premier League Finish W/D/L GD Trophies 3 21/9/8 24 Europa League

5 Rafa Benitez - Liverpool

(2004-05)

If we're judging Rafael Benitez's first season with Liverpool solely on his Premier League finish, then the Spaniard wouldn't be making this list. His Merseysiders finished fifth and needed to rely on unlikely European success to ensure his reign at Anfield kicked off on the right note. Benitez didn't just reach the pinnacle of European football; he achieved a miracle.

Liverpool's comeback against AC Milan in the Champions League final to eventually win on penalties in Istanbul is one of the biggest miracles in football history. That victory is among the most outstanding sporting achievements and was accomplished in Benitez's first season.

Rafa Benitez Debut Season Premier League Finish W/D/L GD Trophies 5 17/7/14 11 Champions League

4 Manuel Pellegrini - Man City

(2013–14)

Pep Guardiola is City's most successful manager, but Manuel Pellegrini sowed the seeds for the Cityzens' decade of dominance. The Chilean made an incredible start to life at the Etihad by guiding the Sky Blues to the Premier League title, beating Liverpool by just two points.

Pellegrini also got his hands on the Carabao Cup as City defeated Sunderland 3-1 in the final. He started implementing an attacking brand of football that remains intact and was further developed when Guardiola replaced him in the summer of 2016. Pellegrini enjoyed a better debut season than the treble-winning Spaniard.

Manuel Pellegrini Debut Season Premier League Finish W/D/L GD Trophies 1 27/5/6 65 Premier League, League Cup

3 Carlo Ancelotti - Chelsea

(2009-10)

Carlo Ancelotti is celebrated for his achievements at Milan and Madrid, where he became the managerial king of the Champions League. But his Chelsea spell deserves more recognition, and it started with an impressive debut season in 2009-10 for the Italian, who became a fan favourite at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues won the Premier League under Ancelotti, amid the legendary coach winning a title in five of Europe's top leagues. Not only did his side claim the title, but also the FA Cup with a 1-0 win over Portsmouth. Abramovich's obsession with chopping and changing came into effect a year later, but Ancelotti remains one of the club's most admired former managers.

Carlo Ancelotti Debut Season Premier League Finish W/D/L GD Trophies 1 27/5/6 71 Premier League and FA Cup

Related Ranking the 11 Greatest Managers in Champions League History From Carlo Ancelotti to Pep Guardiola, European football's biggest competition has seen some managerial heavyweights take charge.

2 Antonio Conte - Chelsea

(2016–17)

Foreign managers usually have difficulty transforming teams into Premier League title challengers during their first season in charge. Just ask Jurgen Klopp and Guardiola, as the iconic pair encountered slow starts to their journey towards the top of English football with Liverpool and City, respectively. Antonio Conte, on the other hand, made it look easy after taking over a Chelsea team that had finished 10th in 2016.

Conte immediately shaped the Blues in his image with a dogged mentality that saw them march all the way to the title. His side were crowned champions after winning 30 of 38 games with a points tally of 93, beating arch-rivals Tottenham to the title by seven points. They were also runners up in the FA Cup.

Antonio Conte Debut Season Premier League Finish W/D/L GD Trophies 1 30/3/5 52 Premier League

1 Jose Mourinho - Chelsea

(2004–05)

If you proclaim yourself 'the Special One', you must back it up with immediate results. Jose Mourinho did just that during his debut season in English football, disrupting Sir Alex Ferguson's dominance with United. The Portuguese tactician was one of Europe's most exciting managers when he replaced Claudio Ranieri in 2004 and quickly made history at Stamford Bridge.

Mourinho led the Blues to the Premier League title, their first league title in 50 years, and did so with a defence that kept an astounding 25 clean sheets in 38 games. That record remains intact to this day and is remarkable given that it was the former Porto boss' first year in England. He also steered the West London giants to the League Cup with a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the final. This debut season will take some beating.

Jose Mourinho Debut Season Premier League Finish W/D/L GD Trophies 1 29/8/1 57 Premier League and League Cup