Football debuts can produce mixed results. While some players excel in their first game and produce a man-of-the-match performance, others can struggle to perform under the intense scrutiny. This list will take a look at when debuts in the Premier League have gone to plan, with memorable moments and goals from players that have started on a positive note.

It is easier for a player to make an impression on their debut as a forward, as one moment of brilliance can make a lasting impression on their supporters. There is room for one defender, though, who scored one of the most impressive goals in North London Derby history in his first start for Tottenham Hotspur. Here is a closer look at the best debuts in the Premier League.

Ranking factors:

Memorable goals - An impressive individual goal scored in the match.

10 Best Debuts in Premier League History Rank Player Match Date 1 Fabrizio Ravanelli Middlesbrough 3-3 Liverpool 17th August 1996 2 Marcus Rashford Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal 28th February 2016 3 Alan Shearer Crystal Palace 3-3 Blackburn Rovers 15th August 1992 4 Danny Rose Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Arsenal 7th April 2010 5 Odsonne Edouard Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur 11th September 2021 6 Erling Haaland West Ham United 0-2 Manchester City 7th August 2022 7 Sergio Aguero Manchester City 4-0 Swansea 15th August 2011 8 Anthony Martial Manchester United 3-1 Liverpool 12th September 2015 9 Paul Wanchope Manchester United 2-3 Derby County 5th April 1997 10 Jurgen Klinsmann Sheffield Wednesday 3-4 Tottenham Hotspur 20th August 1994

10 Jurgen Klinsmann

Sheffield Wednesday 3-4 Tottenham Hotspur - 20th August 1994

Jurgen Klinsmann was mocked by football fans across the world for his dive in the 1990 World Cup final against Argentina. The German forward dramatically reacted after coming under a challenge from Pedro Monzon - leading to Klinsmann's reputation as a master of the art of deception. When he arrived in England in 1994, he was not positively received by the national press at the beginning.

He leaned into the joke that he was a diver early on during his time at Spurs, though, asking in his first press conference: "Are there any good diving schools in London?" On his debut for Tottenham against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, Klinsmann scored to put the visitors 4-2 up. The German celebrated his header by performing a dive on the turf, which he repeated the following week for the team's home game against Everton. Speaking to Tottenham's website about his debut, Klinsmann said:

"Teddy Sheringham came up and said 'Jurgen, if you score your first goal here, we're all going to do a dive'. It was like all the pieces of the puzzle came together, I scored the goal and the whole team came over and did the dive. The wonderful thing was that the fans from Sheffield even laughed about it. Everyone took it the right way and it was a great way to start the season, although I got knocked out at the end of the game after a clash against Des Walker."

9 Paul Wanchope

Manchester United 2-3 Derby County - 5th April 1997

Paul Wanchope signed for Derby County in March 1997 for a fee of £600,000. The Costa Rican had to wait until 5th April to make his debut, when the Rams were up against Manchester United at Old Trafford. Ashley Ward put the visitors ahead after 29 minutes but six minutes later, Wanchope produced a piece of individual brilliance that remains one of the best debut goals in Premier League history.

He glided past four United players and eventually tucked the ball home with his right foot past Peter Schmeichel to stun the Old Trafford crowd. Wanchope's strike was later voted the greatest goal in Derby's history. In an interview with The Guardian in 2022, he revealed that he was extremely nervous on the eve of the game. He said:

“The previous night I woke up every hour and a half. I didn’t sleep well. [Smith] understood that I wanted to be relaxed at that time. He understood that music might help me. He asked me on the team bus what sort of music I liked. So I put on some salsa.”

The nerves didn't show, though, and Derby picked up an important 3-2 victory at the Theatre of Dreams. Wanchope went on to score 26 times in 81 games for the Rams.

8 Anthony Martial

Manchester United 3-1 Liverpool - 12th September 2015

Anthony Martial signed for United for £36 million on 1st September 2015 - the highest fee the club had ever paid for a teenager. The 19-year-old started on the bench for the Red Devils' home game against arch-rivals Liverpool. After a goalless first half, Daley Blind put United ahead in the 49th minute. His strike was followed by an Ander Herrera penalty to double the lead.

Christian Benteke halved the deficit with an overhead kick in the 84th minute but two minutes later, Martial made himself the Old Trafford hero. He made his way past two Liverpool defenders before slotting the ball past Simon Mignolet in front of the Stretford End. The French forward's goal secured the three points for United - making a name for himself in stunning fashion.

7 Sergio Aguero

Manchester City 4-0 Swansea - 15th August 2011

Manchester City made a number of high-profile signings in the late 2000s and early 2010s. One of the most impactful incomings during this period was Sergio Aguero, who helped the club win five Premier League titles. He signed for City in the summer of 2011 for a fee of around £35 million from Atletico Madrid.

On his debut, City were 1-0 up against Swansea City with 22 minutes to go. He doubled the home side's lead in the 68th minute - tapping in a perfectly weighted cross from Micah Richards on the right wing. In the 91st minute, the Argentinian striker picked the ball up from 25 yards out, firing the ball past Michael Vorm with a powerful right-footed shot to make his mark at the Etihad Stadium.

6 Erling Haaland

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City - 7th August 2022

Erling Haaland made waves at Red Bull Salzburg and Borussia Dortmund before he was snapped up by Manchester City in 2022. The Norwegian striker made an instant impact on his debut, scoring twice against West Ham United at the London Stadium. He put the visitors ahead after only nine minutes from the penalty spot.

Haaland's second goal after the break was an ominous sign of things to come. Kevin De Bruyne played the ball in behind the West Ham defence to the 22-year-old, who expertly finished the chance with his left-foot. City went on to win the treble in the 2022/23 season, including both the Premier League and the Champions League.

5 Odsonne Edouard

Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur - 11th September 2021

Tottenham Hotspur started the 2021/22 Premier League season with three consecutive wins under new head coach Nuno Espirito Santo. Their dream start came to an abrupt halt at Selhurst Park, though, as they lost 3-0 to Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

It took until 76 minutes for the Eagles to break the deadlock when Wilfried Zaha tucked home a spot-kick. Eight minutes later, new arrival Odsonne Edouard stepped onto the pitch as a substitute, scoring only 28 seconds after coming on. He doubled his tally in the 93rd minute - receiving a ball from Conor Gallagher and scoring past Hugo Lloris with his left foot - marking a perfect debut for the former Celtic striker.

4 Danny Rose

Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Arsenal - 7th April 2010

Danny Rose came through the Leeds United academy before signing for Spurs as a professional in 2007. He had loan spells at Watford and Peterborough United in 2009 but returned to North London at the end of the year. Rose was thrown into the deep end on 7th April 2010 - starting in Spurs' defence in the North London Derby.

After only 10 minutes, Manuel Almunia punched away a cross from a corner which landed to the 19-year-old, who was 30 yards from goal. He struck the ball first time with his left-foot and the strike went flying past Arsenal's goalkeeper to put the home side ahead. A youthful Rose wheeled away in jubilant celebration. The left-back was taken off after 46 minutes and replaced by David Bentley, but Spurs went on to beat Arsenal 2-1 - moving one point away from the Champions League places and ending the visitors' title hopes.

3 Alan Shearer

Crystal Palace 3-3 Blackburn Rovers - 15th August 1992

Alan Shearer signed for Blackburn Rovers ahead of the inaugural Premier League season. He made his debut for Blackburn on 15th August 1992 when they faced Crystal Palace. The away team were 2-1 down with 35 minutes to play, but the English striker responded with two impressive goals from outside the box to stun the home crowd.

Shearer's first goal saw him pick the ball up from 20 yards before firing a right-footed half-volley past the Palace goalkeeper. Fifteen minutes later, Shearer was released on the left-wing where he dribbled past two defenders, cut inside, and curled the ball home from a similar range. Simon Osborn equalised for the hosts in the last minute, but Shearer's brace on his debut was one to remember.

2 Marcus Rashford

Manchester United 3-2 Arsenal - 28th February 2016

Marcus Rashford scored twice on his debut for United in a Europa League match against FC Midtjylland in February 2016. Three days later, he was rewarded with a start as the Red Devils hosted Arsenal in the Premier League. He made his mark in the first-half - scoring two goals in three minutes to stun the Gunners.

The first of these saw him lash the ball home in the box after an unconvincing Arsenal clearance, while the second saw him clinically home a Jesse Lingard cross. With the score at 2-1, the Red Devils were under pressure from the visitors, but Rashford assisted Ander Herrera with 25 minutes to go to secure man of the match and a valuable three points on his debut.

1 Fabrizio Ravanelli

Middlesbrough 3-3 Liverpool - 17th August 1996

Middlesbrough finished 12th in the 1995/96 Premier League season. The summer signings of Emerson and Italian forward Fabrizio Ravanelli meant optimism was high at the Riverside Stadium ahead of the 1996/97 campaign. On the first day of the season, on 17th August, they faced Liverpool at home. The visitors went 1-0 ahead after only four minutes through Stig Inge Bjornebye.

Ravanelli responded with a penalty kick midway through the first-half, though, to bring the teams level. He cancelled out Liverpool's second goal 10 minutes later, sliding home a cross from the right-hand side with his left-foot. Robbie Fowler put the Reds ahead for the third time in the 65th minute, but Ravanelli completed an opening day hat-trick with nine minutes to play - dragging a left-footed shot in the bottom corner past David James.

