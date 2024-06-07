Highlights Stephon Castle is a prominent prospect in the 2024 NBA Draft with exceptional defense and offensive skills.

Baylor Scheierman excels in rebounding, making him one of the top defensive guards in the NBA Draft.

Ryan Dunn stands out as an exceptional shot blocker and defensive option for teams in the 2024 NBA Draft.

All eyes from the basketball world are currently on the 2024 NBA Finals, but once that concludes, the attention will shift to the upcoming iteration of the NBA Draft. The 2024 NBA Draft is scheduled to be held from June 26-27, the first time in its history that it will cover two consecutive days, akin to the NFL Draft.

This year’s draft class may not feature the superstar name that other drafts have had, particularly last year’s draft with the number one overall pick, Victor Wembanyama, carrying that aura. But that does not mean that this year’s draft class is not talented, with plenty to choose from on both sides of the ball.

Plenty of NBA teams are in dire need of defensive upgrades, and this year’s draft features a multitude of defense-oriented players to choose from. The following are the five best defenders in the 2024 NBA Draft.

1 Stephon Castle

Castle is one of the biggest names in the draft, and for good reason

Out of all the names in this upcoming draft class, Stephon Castle has remained one of the most prominent. The UConn freshman played an ample role in his college winning the NCAA championship this past season, the school’s second consecutive year.

Castle is a 6-foot-6, 215-pound combo guard who possesses extraordinary defense and has also showcased offensive opportunity. In the 2023-24 season with UConn, Castle averaged 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game.

Stephon Castle – 2023-24 Stats With UConn PTS 11.1 REB 4.7 AST 2.9 BLK 0.5 STL 0.8 FG% 47.2 FT% 75.5 3PT% 26.7

Castle, who is from Covington, Georgia, improved his stats substantially in the NCAA playoffs, showcasing his ability to shine under the bright lights. In the semifinal game against Alabama, he recorded 21 points, five rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

In the final against Purdue, Castle put up 15 points, five rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Castle is expected to be one of the higher picks in the upcoming draft and for good reason.

2 Baylor Scheierman

Scheierman is one of the best rebounding guards in NCAA history

One of the best defensive options for this year’s draft is none other than Baylor Scheierman. The Creighton senior posted an outstanding season for the Bluejays, averaging 18.5 points, 9 rebounds, and nearly 4 assists per game.

Baylor Scheierman – 2023-24 Stats With Creighton PTS 18.5 REB 9.0 AST 3.9 BLK 0.1 STL 0.9 FG% 44.8 FT% 87.6 3PT% 38.1

Scheierman has solidified himself as one of the best rebounding guards in the history of the NCAA. His nine rebounds ranked second in the Big East conference, and he led the entire NCAA in defensive rebounds, with 289. He is a rebounds machine, recording double-digits in that category in 17 games last season.

On top of his rebounding game, the 6-foot-7, 212-pound Scheierman is known for his outside shooting ability. All of these factors add up to him being a coveted commodity in this year’s NBA Draft.

3 Ryan Dunn

Dunn has cemented himself as an extraordinary shot-blocker

If a team is seeking an elite defender, Ryan Dunn might be a good pick for them. At 6-foot-8 and 208 pounds, Dunn is an extraordinary shot blocker. In his last season at the University of Virginia, Dunn led the Cavaliers and the ACC with 77 blocks, the 11th most blocks in the NCAA.

Ryan Dunn – 2023-24 Stats With Virginia PTS 8.1 REB 6.9 AST 0.8 BLK 2.3 STL 1.3 FG% 54.8 FT% 53.2 3PT% 20.0

This past season at Virginia, Dunn averaged 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He blocked seven shots in a game against Wake Forest on February 17, and six blocks against NC State on January 24. Dunn, who is the brother of professional MLB pitcher Justin Dunn, will no doubt be a strong defensive option in this year’s draft.

4 Devin Carter

Carter averaged 20 points per game and had the fourth most steals in the Big East

The son of Anthony Carter, former NBA player and current assistant coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, will be a defensive option in this year’s upcoming draft. Devin Carter is one of the smaller defenders on the list, at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, but he packs a punch.

Devin Carter – 2023-24 Stats With Providence PTS 19.7 REB 8.7 AST 3.6 BLK 1.0 STL 1.8 FG% 47.3 FT% 74.9 3PT% 37.7

What makes Carter strong is his offensive capabilities. Last season at Providence was his breakout year; as a junior for the Friars, he averaged nearly 20 points per game, along with 8.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averaged 1.8 steals per game, which ranked fourth in the Big East.

5 Jamal Shead

Shead won the Big 12 award for best defensive player

Coming out of the University of Houston is Jamal Shead. He is also another shorter guard, at just 6-foot-1 and 200 pounds, but that has not limited his defensive capabilities in the slightest.

Last season, Shead ranked second in the entire Big 12 conference in both steals and assists, notching 80 steals and 233 assists, respectively. Those feats led him to be named both the Big 12 Player of the Year and the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year, given to the nation’s best defender.

Jamal Shead – 2023-24 Stats With Houston PTS 12.9 REB 3.7 AST 6.3 BLK 0.5 STL 2.2 FG% 40.9 FT% 77.9 3PT% 30.9

The Manor, Texas native stated during an ESPN special that his forte is defense, as he doesn’t get a lot of buckets but makes it torturous for opponents to score buckets on him. Shead comes with the defensive skills, expertise, and accolades to make it as one of this year’s draft’s top defenders.