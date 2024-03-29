Highlights Defenders are the unsung heroes of football and key to any team's success.

We've ranked the 15 best defenders in football history.

Ranking considers calibre of teams, silverware won, impact on success, and longevity.

Fundamentally, football is based around the art of goalscoring. Players are lauded for their ability to find the back of the net, while those who are able to put the ball on a sixpence for their goal-gobbling centre-forwards to feed off are forever hitting the headlines. But what about the defenders of new and old?

Over the years, there's been an array of defenders, who both played centrally and on the right and left-hand side, who will forever stand above the rest – but they are often forgotten about as they are not the scorers of a match-winning goal.

Quietly going about their business, similarly to goalkeepers, defenders are not praised enough. But that doesn't diminish their importance to any successful football team. Keeping things strong and precise at the back is the bare necessity of winning ample silverware, despite what you are led to believe.

In light of that, we've identified the 15 best defenders to have ever graced the beautiful game with the ranking factors – which you can find below – taken into consideration. From those who dominated the 1960s to those who are still playing today, there are many top performers who are unfortunate to not make the cut.

Ranking factors

Calibre of teams they played for.

Silverware won for club and country.

Importance to club success.

Impact on the 'art of defending'.

Longevity.

15 Best Defenders in Football History Ranked Rank Player Country Clubs 1. Paolo Maldini Italy AC Milan 2. Franz Beckenbauer Germany Bayern Munich, Hamburg 3. Franco Baresi Italy AC Milan 4. Bobby Moore England West Ham United, Fulham 5. Gaetano Scirea Italy Juventus, Atalanta 6. Alessandro Nesta Italy AC Milan, Lazio, Montreal, Chennaiyin 7. Cafu Brazil Roma, AC Milan, Sao Paulo, Real Zaragoza, Palmeiras 8. Sergio Ramos Spain Real Madrid, PSG, Sevilla 9. Carlos Alberto Brazil Fluminese, Santos, Botafogo, Flamengo, NY Cosmos, California Surf 10. Roberto Carlos Brazil Real Madrid, Fenerbahce, Corinthians, Inter Milan, Anzhi, Palmeiras, Odisha 11. Philipp Lahm Germany Bayern Munich, Vfb Stuttgart 12. Carles Puyol Spain Barcelona 13. Fabio Cannavaro Italy Parma, Juventus, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Napoli, Al-Ahli 14. Ashley Cole England Chelsea, Arsenal, LA Galaxy, Roma, Crystal Palace, Derby 15. Javier Zanetti Argentina Inter Milan

1 Paolo Maldini

Italy | AC Milan

The greatest of them all, Paolo Maldini. Having spent the entirety of his career at boyhood club AC Milan, the now 55-year-old boasted the perfect concoction of grit, elegance and pure defensive acumen and, as a 126-cap Italy international, success was finely woven into his career.

For AC Milan, Maldini collected three Champions Leagues and a whopping seven Serie A titles during his years as a defensive stalwart. One of the greatest players to never win the European Championships, defending against all manner of forwards was made to look simple by the wavy-haired Italian. Maldini's longevity is to be commended. As was his versatility, given he could perform at centre-back but was equally capable playing on the left.

2 Franz Beckenbauer

West Germany | Bayern Munich, Hamburg

Affectionately nicknamed Der Kaiser, the influence Franz Beckenbauer had on modern defending cannot be downplayed. The mastermind behind the ‘libero’ position, commonly known as the sweeper role, the German icon, who sadly passed in early 2024, combined his defensive IQ with his athleticism to become one of football’s most well-rounded defenders.

Forever remembered as one of the greatest players to ever grace the beautiful game, Munich-born Beckenbauer enjoyed an array of honours – both collective and individual – during his playing days and also won the World Cup as a player and manager. He is also the only defender to have won the Ballon d’Or twice. Beckenbauer’s memory will live on.

3 Franco Baresi

Italy | AC Milan

A defender who also took on the sweeper role was Franco Baresi – a one-club legend at AC Milan. One of the very best from Italy, a nation known for its production of world-class centre-backs, and one of the best in the world, the 81-cap international came a whisker away from winning the Ballon d’Or in 1989, eventually settling as the runner-up.

Baresi emerged through the ranks of the Rossoneri in the 1970s and became their first-choice in the heart of their back line for 20 years before retiring in 1997. Between 1978-79 and 1995-96, he helped his side rack up six Serie A titles and proved to be pivotal in their silverware haul, largely thanks to his astute defensive work.

4 Bobby Moore

England | West Ham United, Fulham

England’s World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore is a legend among the nation’s football fans. And despite being one of the best players to never win a league title, thanks to his unwavering love for West Ham United, there is no doubt that he deserves to be placed fourth on this list.

In 1996, during England’s only ever triumph on the international stage, Moore was instrumental. Throughout the tournament, his application both on and off the pitch was second to none and transcended into club football. For the aforementioned east Londoners, he won the FA Cup once and the English Super Cup on one occasion, too.

5 Gaetano Scirea

Italy | Juventus, Atalanta

Juventus hero Gaetano Scirea won't be as familiar to younger football fans, but his records and statistics speak for themselves. A World Cup winner with Italy in 1982 and a 550-appearance maker for the Bianconeri, not only was he a fantastic player but he contributed to the development of the sweeper role – as the majority of Italians did.

Having sadly passed away at the age of 36, his career was tragically cut short – but he’s still remembered as one of the best defenders to lace his boots. In contrast to the ruthless tactics often employed by other defenders of his era, Scirea was known for his calm aura and capacity to read the game, and was one step ahead of others at all times.

6 Alessandro Nesta

Italy | AC Milan, Lazio, Montreal, Chennaiyin

For every Maldini, there’s an Alessandro Nesta. Often overshadowed by the brilliance of his compatriot and partner in crime, the centre-back was a superb tackler and struck fear into football’s greatest-ever forwards. Just look back at his pinpoint challenge on prime Lionel Messi when he was aged 36.

Likened to a Rolls-Royce, the Italian became a household name during his nine-year stint at Lazio, but the memory of him in the red and white of AC Milan is ingrained into the brains of many football fans. His defensive abilities aside, he was also elegant on the ball, capable of spraying passes to teammates, while also keeping them short and precise when needed. An all-rounder, some would say.

7 Cafu

Brazil | AS Roma, AC Milan, Sao Paulo, Real Zaragoza, Palmeiras

When you think of iconic full-backs, Cafu – Brazil’s highest-capped player of all time with 143 appearances to his name – certainly springs to mind. Hailed as AS Roma royalty, he played 218 times for the side from the Italian capital. A move to AC Milan beckoned in 2003 and, well, he continued to set a benchmark for those who dared to follow in his footsteps.

In truth, only a select few have managed to match his exploits of the two-time World Cup winner (1994 and 2002). With full-backs becoming increasingly important in the modern era of football, there’s no doubt that the Sao Paulo graduate would be thriving, able to use his workman-like approach to shut out the greatest of wingers.

8 Sergio Ramos

Spain | Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Sevilla

Equally threatening in both boxes thanks to his imposing frame and devastating leap, Sergio Ramos is the perfect modern defender. Best known for his stint at Real Madrid, the Spaniard scored a ridiculous number of goals (101) from the heart of defence, though he also plied his trade at right-back during the early stages of his career at the Santiago Bernabeu.

While his goal return is enviable from a striker’s point of view, his defending shrewdness should not be downplayed. A tough tackler of the highest standard, the fact that he is still playing at the age of 37 is a testament to his athleticism and he will retire as one of the greatest to ever play, all with the solitary World Cup, four Champions League medals and countless La Liga trophies on his CV.

9 Carlos Alberto

Brazil | Fluminese, Santos, Botafogo, Flamengo, New York Cosmos, California Surf

Fans typically associate the footballing nation Brazil with flair-dependent attackers – the likes of Ronaldinho and Ronaldo immediately spring to mind when you think of the Samba nation. The defenders, however, are sometimes overlooked - including Carlos Alberto. Yes, he did have nimble feet himself and could often be seen roaming forward to contribute to attacking play, but was also brilliant from a defensive standpoint.

Also a scorer of one of football’s greatest ever goals – Brazil’s fourth in the 1970 World Cup final – Alberto is thoroughly deserving of a place on this list. Decades on from his playing days, the Rio de Janeiro-born man is still remembered fondly by fans across the globe. A true legend of the game.

10 Roberto Carlos

Brazil | Real Madrid, Fenerbahçe, Corinthians, Inter Milan, Anzhi Makhachkala, Palmeiras, Odisha

With a blistering left-foot and an engine which allowed him to cover every blade of grass down the flank, Roberto Carlos is widely considered to be the best left-back of all time. Spending most of his pomp plying his trade for Real Madrid, the Brazilian was just as important for Los Blancos’ attacking play as he was from a defensive standpoint.

Revered as one of the best free-kick takers in the history of the game, Carlos’ thunderous strikes from dead-ball situations – particularly against France – will stand the test of time. Not only did he perform at club level, but the defender was also crucial for Brazil, appearing 127 times, and being integral to their World Cup victory in 2002.

11 Philipp Lahm

Germany | Bayern Munich, VfB Stuttgart

Deemed as the perfect professional during his career, Philipp Lahm is a certified legend among Germany and Bayern Munich circles, while he is also remembered fondly by VfB Stuttgart fans. Racking up 113 international caps for Germany, he is considered to be one of the greatest players to represent Die Nationalmannschaft – and rightfully so.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Across 772 games for both club and country, Phillip Lahm never received a red card.

What separated him from the rest was his versatility. Not only was the German ace capable of doing a job on the right-hand side of defence but his transition into a defensive midfield, by order of Pep Guardiola, was made to look effortless. A dependable figure in every team he featured in, the eight-time German champion was cut from a different cloth.

12 Carles Puyol

Spain | Barcelona

Potentially Barcelona’s finest ever captain, the thought of coming up against prime Carles Puyol and Gerard Pique was enough to frighten any forward. The veteran Puyol was a mainstay in Blaugrana’s back line for an eye-catching 593 games and made no qualms about marshalling their defence in that period, making him one of Barca's best ever players.

Also a fantastic servant at international level, the 100-cap Spain international picked up a World Cup in 2010. There were not many aspects of defending that he could not master and having him alongside Ramos was a match made in heaven for La Roja, even if they did have to put their club rivalry behind them.

13 Fabio Cannavaro

Italy | Parma, Juventus, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Napoli, Al-Ahli

Italy's most-recent defensive genius is one-time Ballon d'Or recipient Fabio Cannavaro. Albeit of a smaller stature, the 176cm-tall ace used his size to his advantage when in duels. He spent the best part of his career in Italy for the likes of Napoli, Parma, Inter Milan and Juventus before turning his hand to earning his corn at Real Madrid.

With just 118 appearances under his belt in the Spanish capital, the defender still managed to win two La Liga titles in consecutive years. A composed controller of the ball, Cannavaro also had pace to burn – and that, combined with his excellent IQ, was a disaster for those running at him.

14 Ashley Cole

England | Chelsea, Arsenal, LA Galaxy, AS Roma, Crystal Palace, Derby

His acrimonious transfer from Arsenal to Chelsea aside, all English top flight aficionados can appreciate Ashley Cole’s sheer talent. Widely regarded as the best left-back of the Premier League era, the Englishman was the complete package, able to expertly balance his defensive responsibilities with marauding forward to make an impact in the final third.

A crucial part of both Arsenal and Chelsea during some of their most illustrious years, his raw pace, artistic tackling and stamina made him a nuisance to play against. Marry that up with his impressive longevity and you have the perfect full-back. Cole also racked up 107 caps for England during his playing days.

15 Javier Zanetti

Argentina | Inter Milan

Javier Zanetti chalked up 858 appearances for Inter Milan before calling time on his wonderful career – but by the time that he did at the age of 40, he had enshrined his name in the club’s mythology as one of their best players of all time. Only weighing in with 21 goals, his best body of work came from his defensive acumen.

Monikered El Tractor for his stamina and penchant for running up and down the wings like it was going out of fashion, the defender was also considered a legend for Argentina when he retired. Having totted up 143 appearances for La Albiceleste, the lack of international success he tasted doesn’t impact his overall importance.