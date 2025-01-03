Summary The 20 best defenders in the Premier League right now have been ranked - in order.

Ranking factors include current form, impact on the team and success over the years.

The likes of William Saliba, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ruben Dias feature prominently.

Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles. That sentence alone summarises the immense importance of those who operate in the backline of any team. In a division with so many incredible strikers of varying styles, Premier League defences must be as formidable as they come to achieve any measure of success.

While the days of John Terry and Rio Ferdinand marshalling their respective backlines are long gone, there remains a wealth of top-tier defenders operating in the English top flight. GIVEMESPORT has taken on the task of ranking the top 20 defenders based on key criteria.

Ranking factors

Their current form - how well they've performed in the 2024/25 season.

Overall importance to their respective teams - how do their sides perform without them?

Success - how successful have they been at their current employers?

How they've performed in recent seasons.

Injuries - sustained periods on the sidelines were taken into account.

Their status among their side's other defenders - where do they stand in the pecking order?

20 Best Premier League Defenders Right Now [Ranked] 1. Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 2. William Saliba Arsenal 3. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 4. Gabriel Magalhaes Arsenal 5. Josko Gvardiol Manchester City 6. Ruben Dias Manchester City 7. Ibrahima Konate Liverpool 8. Nikola Milenkovic Nottingham Forest 9. Marc Cucurella Chelsea 10. Micky van de Ven Tottenham 11. Jurrien Timber Arsenal 12. Antonee Robinson Fulham 13. Andrew Robertson Liverpool 14. Ben White Arsenal 15. Malo Gusto Chelsea 16. Pedro Porro Tottenham 17. John Stones Manchester City 18. Cristian Romero Tottenham 19. Marc Guehi Crystal Palace 20. Destiny Udogie Tottenham

10 Micky van de Ven

Tottenham

If Micky van de Ven were fit more often, there’s a strong chance he could break into the top five of this list. When the Dutchman is sidelined, the negative impact on Tottenham is profound, and even Cristian Romero - a World Cup winner - appears less comfortable without his preferred partner alongside him.

Van de Ven holds the record for the fastest speed ever recorded by a Premier League player, a trait that is vitally important at the top level. He uses this pace and his excellent reading of the game to snuff out attacks effectively. However, this incredible speed seems to come at a cost, as recurring muscle injuries have caused him to slide down this list.

9 Marc Cucurella

Chelsea

Not many would have predicted Marc Cucurella's resurgence over the last six months, as the Spaniard really struggled to replicate his Brighton form at Stamford Bridge. That all changed over the summer, though, as the left-back put in performances that warranted his place in the Euro 2024 Team of the Tournament.

He has since looked like a far more accomplished and confident player at Chelsea since Enzo Maresca arrived. With Ben Chilwell frozen out, it has ensured that the 26-year-old is one of the first names on the teamsheet and has repaid his manager's faith with his displays ever since.

8 Nikola Milenkovic

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have been one of the surprise packages of the season, and two men epitomise that more than any other players in the Garibaldi squad: Chris Wood and Nikola Milenkovic. Very few would have assumed the central defender would adapt to English football as seamlessly as he has, yet he has made himself one of the hottest properties in the division.

The Serbian has formed an incredible partnership with Murillo - who is unfortunate to just miss out - and, as a result, he has leap-frogged the likes of Manchester City duo John Stones and Manuel Akanji in the current Premier League centre-back rankings.

7 Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool

Under Jurgen Klopp's reign, Ibrahima Konate wasn't always the guaranteed partner to Virgil van Dijk. The Frenchman was a constant fixture in the Liverpool squad but would, at times, find himself being replaced by the likes of Joe Gomez or Jarell Quansah.

Since Arne Slot's arrival, however, the Dutch manager has established a preferred centre-half pairing that has seen Konate become a key part of Liverpool's push towards the title. The time will come for him to take over the mantle from Van Dijk in the future, and Konate is beginning to show he is ready for the job.

6 Ruben Dias

Manchester City

While Manchester City's current form may impact where Ruben Dias falls in this list, there can be no denying the impact that the Portuguese defender has had since making the move to the Etihad. Fearless in tackles, a surprisingly skilled passer, and a commanding presence in defence, he is perfectly suited to Pep Guardiola's style of football.

Granted, he wasn’t at his peak last season, nor has he reached his absolute best this term. Yet, the value Dias brings to Manchester City is undeniable, reflected in his consistent presence on the pitch. While players like John Stones and Manuel Akanji are often rotated, the Portuguese defender seems indispensable, with Guardiola's side noticeably stronger when he’s in the lineup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Since Ruben Dias' arrival, Manchester City have as many Premier League titles than they had prior to his arrival (4).

5 Josko Gvardiol

Manchester City

Signed in the summer of 2023, Josko Gvardiol arrived at Manchester City with the reputation of being one of the world’s most promising young talents. After excelling at RB Leipzig, Guardiola shelled out a hefty fee to bring him to the Etihad, and the Croatian has more than justified the investment.

Gvardiol exudes composure well beyond his years, rarely appearing pressured, and has added a sense of calm to City’s backline. Additionally, he offers an attacking threat, contributing four goals and an assist, solidifying his status as one of the standout signings of the season. Though City have struggled to find their best form this term, Gvardiol continues to grow into his role and is one of the players less at risk of his manager's routine rotation.

4 Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal

The set-piece extraordinaire, Gabriel Magalhaes, has become more than just a crucial component of Mikel Arteta's defence. He has also established himself as one of the most profitable players from corners in the Gunners' squad. Arsenal's recent reliance on these situations has often been criticised, but with one of the best set-piece coaches around, it makes sense to use this tactic to full effect.

While Gabriel's partner often gets most of the limelight, the Brazilian is more than deserving of his spot on this list. There is no one else in the squad who could replicate his talents should he suffer an injury.

3 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

When it comes to attacking full-backs, few in the Premier League can rival Trent Alexander-Arnold. A creative force in Liverpool's lineup, he consistently delivers pinpoint crosses for his forwards and advanced midfielders, while his passing and set-piece delivery are exceptional.

Over the years, there have been questions about his defensive abilities, with the 26-year-old occasionally losing focus and allowing opponents to score. Now, under Arne Slot, Alexander-Arnold appears to be a complete, well-rounded player. The question is, how long will he be at Liverpool? Rumours of his eventual departure to Real Madrid continue to grow stronger by the day.

2 William Saliba

Arsenal

William Saliba's transformation from young talent to one of the best defenders in the world has been incredibly impressive for a player who once seemed unlikely to get his shot at success with Arsenal. Now, though, the Frenchman is one of the first names on the teamsheet for both club and country.

A classy player who seems as comfortable on the ball as he does in aerial battles, Saliba is a player who still has the world at his feet and will no doubt continue to grow. He will just be hoping to create a legacy for himself that is similar to the man in the top spot.

1 Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

No surprises for guessing this one. Last season, Virgil van Dijk returned with a vengeance, consistently demonstrating why he is considered one of the best in the game. His transformative impact on Liverpool since joining the club cannot be overstated, and his defensive prowess in the 2024/25 season has enabled the Reds to compete on multiple fronts.

Given his consistent performances over the years, the trophies he has won, and his current form as Arne Slot's side sit atop both the Champions League and Premier League, the towering Dutchman is undoubtedly the best centre-back in the world right now.

