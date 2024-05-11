Highlights Reggie White dominated with 13 Pro Bowl appearances and eight All-Pro selections, leaving a lasting mark on NFL history.

Deacon Jones set the sack standard pre-1982, influencing the term "sack" and using banned head-slap techniques.

Bruce Smith stands as the only member of the 200-sack club, showcasing consistency with 13 seasons of 10 or more sacks.

With the exception of quarterback, there may not be a more valuable position in today’s NFL than defensive end. The key to generating a high-octane pass rush is getting pressure from the outside, and there’s no better formula for that than a game-wrecking defensive end.

These players can generate their own splash plays while commanding attention from opposing offenses, leading to more opportunities for their teammates. While the game of football has changed drastically over the decades. The defensive end’s importance has not.

Let's have a look at the top 10 defensive ends in NFL history.

1 Reggie White

White is among the greatest defensive players ever

Had this list encompassed outside linebackers that often lined up on the defensive line, Lawrence Taylor likely would have taken the top spot. But since LT was listed as a linebacker for the entirety of his career, Reggie White has no true competition.

White’s reputation and accolades speak for themselves. From 1986 to 1998, he made 13 consecutive Pro Bowl and All-Pro teams and is tied with Taylor and Joe Schmidt for the most First-Team All-Pro selections by a defensive player, with eight.

Simply put, White did it all. He had a plethora of individual accomplishments, including multiple Defensive Player of the Year awards, and won a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers. White finished his career with the most sacks in NFL history with 198 and continues to rank second all-time. Few players embody greatness and ferociousness as well as White did over the course of his career.

2 Deacon Jones

Jones' sack numbers were unheard of for his era

Three 20-plus sack seasons would be a remarkable feat for any player, regardless of the era, but it’s just a statement of fact that it’s easier for modern defensive ends to compile sacks, as there are more regular season games and pass attempts. This is why Deacon Jones was such an anomaly.

Taken in the 14th round in 1961 by the Los Angeles Rams, he truly emerged onto the scene in 1964, posting 22.0 sacks in just 14 games. Jones would go on to match this figure in 1968 and accrued 43.5 sacks in a two-year span in '67 and '68.

Sacks didn't become an official NFL stat until 1982, which keeps Jones out of most record books. Still, he left an indelible mark on the game. He has been credited with coining the term “sack,” which is still a huge part of the football lexicon decades later.

Additionally, Jones perfected a head-slap technique he would use against offensive linemen that is now banned, largely due to his dominance with it. Influence aside, Jones was a dominant force. He broke numerous records, tormented quarterbacks, and unofficially recorded 173.5 sacks, good for third all-time.

3 Bruce Smith

Smith is the only player in the 200-sack club

As mentioned, all-time records are largely a product of circumstance. However, it still takes an incredible talent to have more sacks than any other player to step foot on NFL turf.

Buffalo Bills legend Bruce Smith holds that honor with 200 career sacks. This accomplishment is a testament to Smith’s consistency. He never had a 20-plus sack season like Jones or White, but he did have 13 seasons with 10 or more.

Despite never leading the league in sacks, Smith was a dominant force, winning two Defensive Player of the Year awards and finishing in the top five in the NFL MVP voting in 1990. Sadly, Smith’s career is largely remembered for the one thing he and the Buffalo Bills couldn’t do: win a Super Bowl. But using team success to validate a defensive end’s greatness is a flawed approach.

4 J.J. Watt

Watt was on pace to potentially be the best defensive end ever

It’s odd to discuss a player so high on this list as a “what if.” J.J. Watt won three Defensive Player of the Year awards with the Houston Texans and was a First-Team All-Pro on five occasions. At first glance, it would appear that Watt got the most out of his talent. Upon closer examination, though, it’s revealed that Watt did almost all of this before his 27th birthday.

It seemed like he was on track to solidifying himself as possibly the greatest defensive player to ever live. But injuries plagued Watt in the back half of his career. After his third DPOY, Watt played in more than eight games just three times.

Even in the final stages of his career, Watt was a great player when he could stay on the field. In his final season, he recorded 12.5 sacks and was one of the leaders on the Arizona Cardinals’ defense. Watt left the game as one of the most decorated players of his time, but for as much as he did, he would’ve done more had it not been for injuries.

5 Doug Atkins

Atkins' length gave offensive linemen nightmares

At 6-foot-8 and 257 pounds, it may seem like Doug Atkins’ frame was more apt for basketball, but the precipitous judgment would be disproven in a couple of snaps. He was the perfect defensive end for his time, blending his rare length and impressive agility to work around defenders. Atkins was an impressive athlete and used his explosiveness to leapfrog offensive linemen.

Even if such tactics would be considered amateurish by today’s standards, the league was in a different place in the 1950s. Atkins made eight Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro teams and was a part of two championship teams, one with the Cleveland Browns and one with the Chicago Bears.

He was a member of the All-1960s Team and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1982.

6 Gino Marchetti

Marchetti used his experience as a blocker to manipulate offensive linemen



Gino Marchetti came to the NFL in 1952 with the original Dallas Texans as an offensive lineman and briefly experimented at left tackle with the Baltimore Colts in his second season in the league.

It's unclear what the Colts saw in Marchetti that led them to believe he would be a better defensive player, but whatever it was led to one of the NFL’s first genuinely dominant defensive ends. Having played offensive tackle for so many years, he understood blocking assignments and technique and used that knowledge to outsmart offensive linemen.

At 6-foot-4 and 244 pounds, Marchetti was surprisingly nimble for his size and used a speed-rush as his preferred move. He made 11 Pro Bowls and 10 All-Pro teams and won two championships in the pre-merger NFL.

7 Michael Strahan

Strahan developed into an unstoppable force

Michael Strahan entered the league in 1993 as an excellent athlete with inconsistent technique. After a modest start to his career, he began to put things together in year five, making his first Pro Bowl and earning his first All-Pro selection.

From there, the legend of Strahan only grew. He evolved to no longer rely on his physical gifts and could win matchups with hand fighting and leverage. In 2001, he broke the single-season sack record with 22.5, a record that has been tied but not topped in the years since.

Strahan went out on top, winning the Super Bowl his final year in the NFL, and although he was a shell of his former self, it’s hard to imagine the New York Giants would’ve won it without him. Seven Pro Bowls, six All-Pro teams, and 141.5 sacks make Strahan one of the best Giants in history and one of the greatest defensive ends of all time.

8 Jack Youngblood

Youngblood played with unmatched intensity

Jack Youngblood couldn’t have had a better mentor than Deacon Jones for his rookie season with the LA Rams in 1971, and by the end of his career, he'd carved out a legendary legacy of his own.

Youngblood played with a competitive fire that couldn’t be put out. He wasn’t the most physically dominant player and didn’t have the size or strength to bulldoze tackles, but he had a strong set of moves and a high motor. That was enough to make him a premier defensive end.

From 1973 to 1979, Youngblood made seven Pro Bowls and six All-Pro teams. He retired from football following the 1984 season with 151.5 career sacks, which rank sixth on the all-time list (the unofficial one, anyway).

9 Lee Roy Selmon

Selmon made the most of his short-lived career

Lee Roy Selmon was the first draft pick in Tampa Bay Buccaneers history in 1976 and proved to be fully worthy of the distinction.

Selmon played in six consecutive Pro Bowls from 1979 to 1984 and was named Defensive Player of the Year in 1979. He made four All-Pro teams and was a member of the All-1980s Team. His physical dominance made it nearly impossible for teams to block him one-on-one, but he still had enough power to split double teams and drive back multiple linemen.

Selmon was forced to retire from football after his age-30 season due to a back injury, missing out on multiple years of his athletic prime. Nevertheless, he recorded 78.5 career sacks, earning him a spot in the Hall of Fame, and is one of the seminal figures in Buccaneers' history.

10 Howie Long

Long was great at disarming opposing blockers



Before he was an NFL analyst and a father to multiple NFL players, Howie Long was among the most dangerous defenders of his time. Though he wasn’t the sack machine that others on this list were, Long was a tough assignment for any tackle. He was an effective hand fighter and had one of the best rip moves in all of football.

Long, who played his entire 13-year career with the Oakland/Los Angeles Raiders, made eight Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams and was named to the 1980s All-Decade Team. He retired in 1993 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2000.

