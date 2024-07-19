Highlights John Elway led the Denver Broncos to five Super Bowl appearances, finally winning the big one at the end of his career.

The Denver Broncos are one of just 10 NFL teams with three or more Super Bowl trophies in their display case. The team has played more than six decades of professional football but all of the franchise's titles have come in the last 30 years. Because of that, the best players in Broncos history all come from the 1980s and later.

As a charter member of the AFL, the Broncos started playing pro football in 1960 and entered the NFL with the merger a decade later. However, the franchise struggled out of the gate, not making the playoffs until 1977. That said, in true Broncos fashion, the team made the Super Bowl in its first postseason, losing to the Dallas Cowboys.

Denver’s rise in the last 30 years, though, is thanks in large part to two quarterbacks: John Elway and Peyton Manning. These two came to the Mile High City in different ways, although both from the Colts organization, ironically. Elway came via a post-draft trade ahead of his rookie season and Manning signed as a free agent at 36.

Still, the results were similar, with Elway winning two Super Bowls and Manning taking home one. For our purposes here, though, as good as Manning was in his four seasons, he doesn’t quite qualify for the top five list of the best Broncos players of all time.

Elway certainly does, though, and he unsurprisingly leads the way here.

1 John Elway

The knock on John Elway was that he couldn't win the big one right until he walked into the sunset as a back-to-back Super Bowl champion

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Just to get to the Broncos, John Elway had to go through hell. The consensus No. 1 pick out of Stanford in the vaunted 1983 NFL Draft, Elway and his father had to force their way out of the grasps of the Baltimore Colts and the team’s volatile owner, Robert Irsay.

If you don’t know the full story of Elway refusing to play for the Colts, it’s one worth checking out in something like the ESPN doc, Elway to Marino. The broad strokes are, coming out of Stanford as a generational QB prospect, Elway wanted no part of working for Irsay. As a two-sport star, Elway threatened to go play for the New York Yankees if the Colts drafted him.

The Colts did draft Elway at No. 1, but the Broncos swung a trade a few days after the draft to bring the QB to Denver. This deal worked out quite well for the Broncos, who got the best player in franchise history out of it.

Elway wasn’t an immediate success. He went 4-6 in his first season, but backups Steve DeBerg and Gary Kubiak combined to go 5-1, so the Broncos did make the playoffs in his rookie season. After that, things got better quickly. Elway went 12-2 the next campaign and then led the Broncos to three Super Bowls in four seasons from 1986 to 1989, famously losing all three.

Despite becoming one of the best QBs in the NFL, Elway had developed a reputation as a player who couldn’t win the big one by the 1990s. However, in the legendary QB’s last two seasons — with the help of head coach Mike Shanahan, running back Terrell Davis, and others — Elway won back-to-back Super Bowls and walked into the sunset on top as a two-time champ.

Elway ended his career in storybook fashion, as the numbers were incredible, too. All told, Elway passed for 51,475 yards with 300 touchdowns, 226 interceptions, and recorded a 148-82-1 regular-season record as a starter. He made nine Pro Bowls and was both an NFL and Super Bowl MVP in 1987 and 1998, respectively.

2 Steve Atwater

Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater was one of the most feared players of his generation

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Currently, it’s uncouth to talk about the violent, head-hunting defensive players from back in the day. That said, it is part of the NFL’s history, for better or worse, so we have to give credit to players who excelled at playing the game the way it was played in their time. A perfect example of this is Broncos Hall of Fame safety Steve Atwater.

Atwater came into the league in 1989 as the 20th overall pick out of Arkansas. The best NFL safeties in those days were hard-hitting tough guys like Ronnie Lott and Atwater's Broncos teammate, Dennis Smith.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound defensive back had plenty of skill. Atwater had 24 career interceptions and 1,188 tackles that led him to make eight Pro Bowls and the First-Team All-Pro squad twice. What set him apart, though, were his hits.

Atwater punished running backs charging through the line or receivers coming across the middle more than almost any other DB in NFL history. And while John Elway and Terrell Davis are big reasons he is a two-time Super Bowl champ, the fear Atwater and, by extension, the rest of the Broncos defense in the '90s instilled in opponents shouldn’t be overlooked.

3 Champ Bailey

Champ Bailey was the all-time great Broncos player who bridged the gap between Super Bowl eras

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

These next two on the list of best Broncos players of all time are tough because they played a significant amount of their careers elsewhere. However, both players played more seasons in Denver than anywhere else, and their overall talent and contributions to the franchise are simply too much to be overlooked.

The first of these two players is cornerback Champ Bailey. The team now known as the Washington Commanders took the DB out of Georgia seventh overall in the 1999 NFL Draft, and he had a solid five seasons in the nation’s capital, making four Pro Bowls.

Ahead of the 2004 season, Denver sent Bailey (and a second-round pick) to Washington for talented young RB Clinton Portis. The Broncos got the best of this trade even though Portis was good for his new team, racking up four 1,000-plus-yard seasons in the next seven years.

Bailey was the real prize here, though. For the next decade in Denver, the CB made 599 tackles, broke up 122 passes, and made 34 interceptions. For this, he was rewarded with eight more Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pro nods. He also finished in the top six of Defensive Player of the Year voting twice, coming in an oh-so-close second to the Miami Dolphins’ Jason Taylor in 2006.

The only unfortunate part of Bailey on the Broncos was that he got there several years after Elway retired and walked away himself after a Super Bowl loss with Peyton Manning.

4 Shannon Sharpe

There is no doubt that Shannon Sharpe is one of the best seventh-round picks in NFL history

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

The other Broncos legend who only spent part of his career in the Mile High City is tight end Shannon Sharpe. Unlike Champ Bailey, Sharpe came into the league as a Bronco but left for two memorable seasons with the Baltimore Ravens before returning to play his final two campaigns in Colorado.

Sharpe is one of the best seventh-round picks of all time, which is where the Broncos drafted him in 1990 out of little-known Savannah State. He was the definition of a late-round project, but unlike 99.9% of those types of players, Sharpe became a Hall of Famer.

At the start of his career, Shannon was viewed as nothing more than Green Bay Packers WR Sterling Sharpe’s little brother. However, in his third season, the younger Sharpe broke out, catching 53 balls for 630 yards and two touchdowns to make the Pro Bowl.

Sharpe put up 995 yards and nine touchdowns the next year and broke 1,000 in three of the next four years after that. By 1997 and 1998, he was one of (if not) the best tight ends in the league and a key part of the Broncos' first two Super Bowl wins.

The outspoken pass-catcher left for the 2000 and 2001 seasons, winning a third Super Bowl ring with the Ravens, but returned in 2002 and 2003 for the final 28 games of his career.

Sharpe helped usher in the era of the modern tight end and is a large part of the reason teams started looking for elite athletes at the position. If not for Shannon Sharpe, Antonio Gates, Tony Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski, and Travis Kelce may not have become NFL tight ends.

5 Terrell Davis

Terrell Davis' NFL career was short but oh, so sweet

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

This last person on the list of the best Broncos players of all time, ranked, may be a bit controversial. Players like Rod Smith, Karl Mecklenburg, Von Miller, Tom Nalen, and Tom Jackson can all argue that they were better for longer in a Broncos uniform than Terrell Davis.

However, none of those others reached the heights of “T.D.” and none can say they were directly responsible for getting John Elway a Super Bowl like Davis can.

Davis was a sixth-round pick out of Georgia in 1995, and, as luck would have it, he came to Denver the same year that San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan got the Broncos head coaching job.

Shanahan brought a zone run scheme to Mile High Stadium that Davis was perfect for. The RB had 1,117 yards and seven TDs in his first season with Shanahan and came in second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting to New England Patriots running back Curtis Martin.

Davis would go on to rack up 7,607 yards and 60 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Broncos, along with three Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections, two Offensive Player of the Year Awards (1996, 1998), and one NFL MVP (1998).

The unheralded RB was the main driver of the Broncos' offense for the team’s first two Super Bowls, with all due respect to the 37- and 38-year-old Elway.

While Davis played seven seasons, he only played 17 games combined in his last three and rushed for 1,194 yards with four TDs.

So, while Davis only had four Hall of Fame-level seasons, those seasons were among the best in NFL history, which is how he wound up in Canton and in the No. 5 slot on this list.

