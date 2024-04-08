Highlights John Elway is easily the greatest quarterback in Denver Broncos history, with nine Pro Bowl appearances, an NFL MVP, and a pair of Super Bowl wins.

Peyton Manning revived his career with the Broncos and added an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl win to his already stacked resume.

Jake Plummer may be the most underrated quarterback in franchise history.

The Russell Wilson experiment with the Denver Broncos was a massive failure, and the team is now hungry for new blood at quarterback. After two seasons with the Broncos and sporting an 11-19 record as the starting QB, Wilson finds himself with the Pittsburgh Steelers heading into the 2024 NFL season.

That means it's back to the drawing board at quarterback for the Broncos, who could very well take a signal-caller in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Denver hasn't seen a true franchise quarterback since John Elway. They brought in an aging and injured Peyton Manning for four years after he missed the entire 2011 season with a neck injury. Manning was outstanding during his short stint in Denver, winning his fifth and final NFL MVP trophy and helping the Broncos to a Super Bowl title.

But after Elway and Manning, who rounds out the top five Broncos quarterbacks of all time? Let's take a look.

1 John Elway

John Elway spurned the Colts and led the Broncos to a pair of Super Bowls

John Elway's refusal to play for the Baltimore Colts was good news for the Broncos. Selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the Colts in the quarterback-stacked 1983 NFL Draft, Elway made it clear that he didn't want to play in Baltimore. While the Colts still drafted him, they traded him to the Broncos shortly after the draft.

Elway's NFL career got off to a slow start. He started 10 games as a rookie, going 4-6 and throwing twice as many interceptions (14) as touchdown passes (seven). Things quickly changed, however, as he went 12-2 in his 14 starts in 1984.

The Stanford alum made the first of his nine Pro Bowls in 1986 and also guided Denver to a berth in Super Bowl 21 after going 11-5 in the regular season. The Broncos were trounced in the title game, however, losing 39-20 to the New York Giants.

John Elway Broncos Stats Seasons 16 Games/Starts 234/231 Record 148-82-1 Comp% 56.9 Pass Yards 51,475 Pass TD 300 Interceptions 226 Rating 79.9

Elway started 12 games in the strike-shortened 1987 season, compiling an 8-3-1 mark and throwing for 3,198 yards and 19 touchdowns en route to winning NFL MVP. Again, he brought the Broncos to the Super Bowl, but again, they were trounced in a 42-10 loss to Washington.

He led Denver to a third title game appearance following the 1989 season but endured the biggest blowout in Super Bowl history in a 55-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Elway finally earned his elusive Super Bowl title after the 1997 season with a 31-24 victory over the Green Bay Packers. He won his second ring the following season when the Broncos joined the exclusive back-to-back club by knocking off the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 34.

Elway went 148-82-1 in 16 seasons with the Broncos and threw for 51,475 yards with 300 touchdown passes.

2 Peyton Manning

Peyton Manning found new life in Denver after 13 years with the Colts

Peyton Manning made a name for himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time with four NFL MVP trophies and a Super Bowl win in 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts.

But there were plenty of questions about his career after he missed the entire 2011 season with a neck injury, which ultimately marked the end of an era in Indy. It also affected his arm strength. Still, Manning was one of the most sought-after free agents after the Colts released him.

Manning elected to sign with the Broncos, a team with all the makings of a Super Bowl squad, and he proved to be the final piece to a championship.

In his first season with his new team in 2012, Manning turned plenty of heads by starting all 16 games and going 13-3 while leading the league in completion percentage (68.6%) and throwing for 4,659 yards and 37 touchdowns. Denver lost in overtime to the eventual Super Bowl champion Baltimore Ravens in the playoffs, falling 38-35.

Peyton Manning Broncos Stats Seasons 4 Games/Starts 58/57 Record 45-12 Comp% 66.5 Pass Yards 17,112 Pass TD 140 Interceptions 53 Rating 101.7

Manning won his fifth MVP in his second season in Denver in 2013. Again, he started all 16 games, going 13-3, and threw for 5,477 yards and a whopping 55 touchdown passes, both of which remain NFL records. He then led Denver to a berth in Super Bowl 48, but the Broncos were thumped by the Seattle Seahawks, 43-8.

For the third straight year, Manning started all 16 games for the Broncos in 2014 and had his third straight Pro Bowl season, leading Denver to a 12-4 mark. But the Broncos had a quick playoff exit, losing to Andrew Luck and the Colts in the Divisional Round.

In his final NFL season in 2015, he again led the Broncos to the title game and rode off into the sunset with a victory over the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Manning went 45-12 in his four years with the Broncos.

3 Craig Morton

After stints with the Cowboys and Giants, Craig Morton resurrected his career in Denver

Before Elway donned No. 7 in Denver, there was Craig Morton, who held down the fort at quarterback for the Broncos from 1977 to 1982 after playing with the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Morton played his first 10 NFL seasons with the Cowboys before two-plus uneventful seasons with the Giants, with whom he went 8-25 as a starter.

Morton revived his career after the Giants traded him to Denver ahead of the 1977 campaign. In his first year with the Broncos, he went 12-2 and threw 14 touchdown passes. He then led Denver to a berth in Super Bowl 12, where the Broncos suffered a 27-10 loss to the Cowboys. The Cal alum tied with Bob Griese for second in the NFL MVP vote that season, losing to Walter Payton.

Craig Morton Broncos Stats Seasons 6 Games/Starts 72/64 Record 41-23 Comp% 56.9 Pass Yards 11,895 Pass TD 74 Interceptions 65 Rating 79.1

Morton went 8-5 and 6-4 as Denver's starter in the next two seasons. He had his best statistical season in 1981 when he went 10-5, threw for a career-high 3,195 yards, and tossed 21 touchdown passes.

In his six-year career with Denver, Morton went 41-23 and threw for 11,895 yards with 74 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Broncos Ring of Fame in 1988.

4 Jake Plummer

Jake Plummer might be the most underrated QB in Denver history

Jake Plummer might surprise some as the fourth entry on Denver's list of all-time great quarterbacks, but the numbers speak for themselves.

After going 30-52 in six years with the Arizona Cardinals, who took him in the second round of the 1997 NFL Draft, Plummer signed with the Broncos as a free agent ahead of the 2003 season. He started 11 games for the Broncos that year and went 9-2 while completing a career-high 62.6% of his passes. He also finished with a career-best 91.2 passer rating.

Jake Plummer Broncos Stats Seasons 4 Games/Starts 59/54 Record 39-15 Comp% 59.1 Pass Yards 11,631 Pass TD 71 Interceptions 47 Rating 74.6

In 2004, he had career highs in passing yards (4,089) and touchdown passes (27) and went 10-6. But he also led the league in interceptions with 20.

Plummer made his lone Pro Bowl in 2005 when he started all 16 games and guided Denver to a 13-3 mark. He also led the Broncos to the AFC title game, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion Pittsburgh Steelers, 34-17.

In four years with the Broncos, Plummer went 39-15 and threw for 11,631 yards, good for fifth on the franchise's all-time passing yards list, and 71 touchdowns, good for a tie for fourth in team history.

5 Charley Johnson

Charley Johnson helped stabilize Denver's QB position in the early 1970s

Like Manning, Morton, and Plummer, Charley Johnson began his career elsewhere and ended up with the Broncos.

Johnson was taken in the 10th round of the 1960 NFL Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals and played nine seasons there, compiling a record of 36-28-5. With the emergence of Jim Hart, the Cardinals traded Johnson to the Houston Oilers, where he struggled, going 3-11 over two seasons.

Charley Johnson Broncos Stats Seasons 4 Games/Starts 54/41 Record 20-18-3 Comp% 53.3 Pass Yards 7,238 Pass TD 52 Interceptions 52 Rating 73.1

He rejuvenated his career with the Broncos, starting nine games in 1972 and then starting all 14 in 1973. During the '73 campaign, the New Mexico State product went 7-5-2 and threw for 2,465 yards and 20 touchdowns. He then went 6-5-1 in 1974 and led the league in yards per attempt at 8.1.

Johnson finished his career in Denver with a 20-18-3 record and is a member of the Broncos Ring of Fame.

