Highlights Barry Sanders became one of the best running backs in NFL history during his 10-year run with the Detroit Lions.

Lem Barney, a Hall of Fame cornerback and kick returner, holds numerous Lions records.

Calvin Johnson played on some bad Detroit teams but was one of the best wide receivers of his era.

The Detroit Lions were one of the premier teams of the early days of the NFL, starting as the Plymouth Spartans in 1930, becoming the Lions in 1934, and winning four NFL championships between 1935 and 1957.

Unfortunately, the post-merger era has not been kind to the Lions, but they’ve still produced some all-time great players.

Detroit has made the playoffs just 13 times dating back to the 1970 season and has only won three playoff games in those appearances.

Still, those pre-merger teams had some great early Hall of Famers, and in more recent times, the Motor City has been home to some of the most electrifying players of the 20th and 21st centuries. Here's a look at the five greatest players in Detroit Lions history.

1 Barry Sanders

RB Barry Sanders was not only the best player in Lions history, but also the most exciting runner to ever play the position

Bruce Dierdorff/Getty Images

The best Lions player of all time is unquestionably Barry Sanders. If you didn’t get to see the most exciting runner in NFL history play, a quick YouTube search will show you moves that not even the latest and greatest "Madden" video game can produce.

At 5-foot-8 and 203 pounds and some of the most incredible agility and balance ever put on the planet, Sanders could do things on a football field that no one else could. He played 10 years in Detroit and made the Pro Bowl every season. That is in addition to his six First-Team and four Second-Team All-Pro selections.

Sanders led the NFL in rushing four times and his worst-ever rushing total was 1,115 yards in just 11 games in 1993. In every other season he played, Sanders had at least 1,300-plus yards, and he racked up a career-best 2,053 rushing yards in 1997.

He was the 1989 Offensive Rookie of the Year, a two-time Offensive Player of the Year, and the 1997 co-NFL MVP. But despite all this greatness, the Lions were 78-82 in the regular season during Sanders’ tenure in Detroit.

At the age of 30, after another stellar season with 1,491 rushing yards, Sanders decided to walk away and one of the best RBs in league history never played another game. He ended his Hall of Fame career with 15,269 yards, currently the fourth-most in NFL history.

2 Lem Barney

Lem Barney was a playmaker in the secondary unlike many the NFL had ever seen by that point in history

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Hall of Fame cornerback and kick returner Lem Barney comes in at No. 2 on the list of the best Lions players of all time. The Jackson State product was a second-round pick in the 1967 NFL Draft and played his entire 11-season career in the Motor City.

Barney came into the league on fire, leading the league with 10 interceptions as a rookie and taking three of them back for touchdowns. Those numbers won him the Defensive Rookie of the Year Award and gave him his first Pro Bowl nod.

He would go on to make five more Pro Bowls and earned a pair of First-Team All-Pro selections as well. Barney’s 56 career interceptions and seven defensive touchdowns are second (to Dick LeBeau) and first in Lions history, respectively. He also added 1,312 punt return and 1,274 kick return yards with three total return TDs.

Barney, who wore the same No. 20 that Sanders did, was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1992.

3 Bobby Layne

Bobby Layne played for several other teams in his career, but it was his three NFL titles with the Lions that cemented his Hall of Fame resume

George Gelatly/Getty Images

Bobby Layne, aka “The Blonde Bomber,” played for the Lions for the majority of his 15-year NFL career. The No. 3 overall pick of the 1948 NFL Draft out of Texas by the Chicago Bears, Layne played sparingly for the Bears and then had little success in his second season after a trade to the New York Bulldogs.

When he finally hooked up with the Lions in 1950, the QB’s career took off.

In his first season in Detroit, Layne led the league in passing yards (2,323). The next season, he again led in passing yards (2,403), as well as attempts (332), completions (152), passing touchdowns (26), and interceptions (23).

The 1951 campaign was when Layne made the first of his six Pro Bowls and earned the first of two First-Team All-Pro selections.

Most importantly, Layne helped the franchise to three of its four NFL titles, taking home back-to-back titles in 1952 and 1953 and winning a third in 1957, although he broke his leg in the 11th game of the '57 campaign.

The Hall of Fame QB’s final stat line in Detroit before being traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1958 included a 53-29-2 regular-season record, 15,710 passing yards, and 118 touchdown passes.

4 Calvin Johnson

Like Barry Sanders before him, "Megatron" burned hot and fast for the Lions while losing a lot, and he also retired in his prime

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Calvin Johnson has a lot in common with Barry Sanders in that he was a physical marvel who dominated pro football for a time, won very little on the field, and then walked away at the top of his game at 30 years old.

“Megatron” was the third overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft, marking the fourth time in five years that the Lions took a wideout in the top 10. But while Charles Rogers, Roy Williams, and Mike Williams were all busts for the Lions to varying degrees, they finally got it right with Johnson.

The former Georgia Tech wideout became one of the best WRs of his era, making six Pro Bowls and three First-Team All-Pro squads in his nine seasons. Johnson led the league in receiving yards twice (2011, 2012) and receptions once (2012).

Johnson fell victim to the same Lions cure that Sanders did, though, going 54-90 in his career, including the first 0-16 season in league history in his second season in Detroit.

For all the team's struggles, Johnson still excelled, catching 732 balls for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns before retiring after the 2015 season. He was enshrined in Canton in 2021.

5 Alex Karras

On and off the field, Alex Karras had one of the most interesting careers in NFL history

Walter Iooss Jr. /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Defensive tackle Alex Karras is not only one of the best players in Lions history, but he is also one of the most interesting people to ever play in the NFL, for many of the wrong reasons.

On the field, Karras’ talent and production were unquestioned. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and a three-time First-Team All-Pro and recorded 100 sacks in his career. A hundred that we know of anyway. The league didn't officially record sacks until 1982 and there is no record of sacks prior to 1960, which was his third season in the league.

With his hand in the dirt, Karras was one of the most feared D-linemen of his era, although some of that was due to his reputation for playing dirty. And off the field, Karras was a little dirty as well, earning a yearlong suspension in his prime for betting on pro football.

Karras was a character, no matter how you slide it, though, and his non-football career included stints in pro wrestling and iconic acting roles, such as playing Mongo in Blazing Saddles or Webster’s dad in Webster.

All in all, Karras was simply one of the best and most interesting Lions to ever put on the Honolulu Blue.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.