Highlights Matthew Stafford didn't win a lot with the Detroit Lions but put up some monster numbers in his 12-year run with the team.

Bobby Layne, despite smaller stats, had bigger overall success with the Lions, leading the team to multiple championships in the 1950s.

In just three years, Jared Goff already ranks fifth in franchise history in passing yards and touchdown passes.

The Detroit Lions haven't had a ton of collective success on the field over the years, but they made some serious noise in March 2021. That's when they traded quarterback Matthew Stafford, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2009 NFL Draft, to the Los Angeles Rams. In return, the Lions got Jared Goff, a quarterback taken first overall in 2016.

Stafford won a Super Bowl in his first year with the Rams, while Goff has helped the Lions become legitimate contenders in the NFC.

But despite never winning a title in Detroit, Stafford goes down as the Lions' top quarterback of all time. Is Goff among the five greatest signal-callers in franchise history as well? Let's take a look.

1 Matthew Stafford

Matthew Stafford may not have had a playoff win in Detroit, but he sure did put up some big numbers

Here's proof of just how rough the quarterback situation has been for this franchise through the years. Stafford played 12 years in Detroit, finished with a 74-90-1 record, and had one Pro Bowl season. And yet, he's easily the best quarterback in team history.

Make no mistake about it; Stafford was outstanding in Detroit. He played on some truly terrible teams, but his 45,107 passing yards are nearly 30,000 yards better than second-place Bobby Layne's 15,710.

Stafford had an injury-plagued tenure in Detroit, and it started as a rookie. He went 2-8 as a starter, and a knee injury landed him on injured reserve in December. In his second season, a shoulder injury limited him to three starts in which he went 1-2.

Matthew Stafford Lions Stats Seasons 12 Games/Starts 165/165 Record 74-90-1 Comp% 62.6 Pass Yards 45,109 Pass TD 282 Interceptions 144 Rating 89.9

Stafford had just one winning season in his first five years. That came in 2011 when he went 10-6 and threw for 5,038 yards with 41 touchdown passes. Stafford was named Comeback Player of the Year but, oddly enough, didn't earn a trip to the Pro Bowl.

That lone Pro Bowl honor came in 2014 when he went 11-5, tossed 22 touchdown passes, and racked up 4,257 passing yards. In his 12 seasons in Detroit, Stafford took the team to the postseason on three occasions. The Lions were knocked out in the Wild Card Round all three times.

Stafford went 12-5 in his first year with the Rams and then went 4-0 in the postseason, including a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

2 Bobby Layne

No quarterback was a bigger winner with the Lions than Bobby Layne

While Layne's numbers aren't even close to Stafford's, he had far more success when it came to winning.

Layne played one season each with the Chicago Bears and the New York Bulldogs before being traded to the Lions before the 1950 season. In his first year in Detroit, Layne went 6-6 and led the league in passing yards with 2,323.

Bobby Layne Lions Stats Seasons 9 Games/Starts 97/84 Record 53-29-2 Comp% 49.0 Pass Yards 15,710 Pass TD 118 Interceptions 142 Rating 63.7

Layne earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 1951 after leading the NFL with 2,403 passing yards and 26 touchdown passes, going 7-4-1 as the starter. In 1952, he earned the first of six career All-Pro selections, going 9-2 in his 11 starts and guiding the Lions to their first NFL championship in 17 years. He added a second title a season later and a third in 1957.

In eight seasons with the Lions, he had five Pro Bowl campaigns and went 53-29-2 during that stretch. During the early part of the 1958 season, the Lions traded Layne to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he finished out his career.

He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1967.

3 Greg Landry

Greg Landry had his Pro Bowl season in 1971 and did it with his arms and legs

Greg Landry spent the first 11 years of his 15-year NFL career with the Lions, who selected him in the first round of the 1968 NFL Draft with the 11th overall pick.

After a rookie season in which he went 0-2 in his two starts, Landry went 10-3 over the next two seasons before having his breakout year in 1971. In that '71 season, he led the Lions to a 7-6-1 record and led the NFL with 16.4 yards per completion. He finished with 2,237 passing yards and tossed 16 touchdown passes.

Greg Landry Lions Stats Seasons 11 Games/Starts 102/84 Record 40-41-3 Comp% 54.8 Pass Yards 12,451 Pass TD 80 Interceptions 81 Rating 73.4

From 1969 to 1972, Landry had a winning record as the team's starter, going 25-14 during that span. He was also a mobile quarterback, rushing for 530 yards and three touchdowns in his lone Pro Bowl season in 1971, also earning First-Team All-Pro honors. The following year, he collected nine touchdowns on the ground and finished with a career-high 81 attempts for 524 yards.

In Landry's time with the Lions, he passed for 12,451 yards, good enough for fourth on the team's all-time list. His 80 touchdown passes put him third in franchise history. He finished with a record of 40-41-3.

In 1979, the Lions traded Landry to the Baltimore Colts, for whom he played three seasons. He played his final year in the NFL with the Chicago Bears in 1984.

4 Scott Mitchell

Scott Mitchell remains third on Detriot's all-time passing list

Scott Mitchell got his big break in the NFL when Miami Dolphins quarterback Dan Marino went down with a season-ending injury in Week 6 of the 1993 season. After going 3-4 the rest of the way, Mitchell signed with the Lions in 1994 and played five seasons in the Motor City.

Armed with offensive weapons like running back Barry Sanders and wide receiver Herman Moore, Mitchell helped the Lions to a 10-6 season in 1995 after struggling in his first year with the team. In that '95 season, Mitchell threw for a career-best 4,338 yards and added a career-high 32 touchdown passes. He also rushed for four touchdowns and led the team into the playoffs.

Scott Mitchell Lions Stats Seasons 5 Games/Starts 57/57 Record 27-30 Comp% 56.7 Pass Yards 12,647 Pass TD 79 Interceptions 57 Rating 79.2

Mitchell also put up some solid numbers in 1997, leading Detroit to a 9-7 record. He racked up 3,484 passing yards, tossed 19 touchdowns, and again led the team into the postseason. He lost both playoff games.

The lefty ultimately went 27-30 as the Lions starter, but his 12,647 passing yards rank him third in team history. He finished his NFL career by playing one season with the Baltimore Ravens and two more with the Cincinnati Bengals.

5 Jared Goff

Jared Goff is quickly climbing the ladder among the all-time great Lions quarterbacks

One more strong season from Goff will likely vault him past Mitchell and could even land him at No. 3 on this list. For now, he's No. 5 after playing just three seasons with the Lions.

Goff had the tough task of replacing Stafford, a fan favorite, in 2021. That season, it looked like a bust of a trade for Detroit, as Goff and the Lions went 3-13 as Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl title. But things have changed.

Jared Goff Lions Stats Seasons 3 Games/Starts 48/48 Record 24-23-1 Comp% 66.5 Pass Yards 12,258 Pass TD 78 Interceptions 27 Rating 96.5

Goff and the Lions turned things around in 2022. They went 9-8 and eliminated the rival Green Bay Packers from playoff contention in the final game of the regular season by going into Lambeau Field and escaping with a 20-16 win. He had his first Pro Bowl season in Detroit (third overall) after throwing for 4,438 yards and adding 29 touchdown passes against only seven interceptions.

The Lions carried that momentum into the 2023 season, when Goff led them to a 12-5 mark, racking up 4,575 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. He also completed a career-high 67.3% of his passes. Detroit made its way into the NFC title game but came up short, losing 34-31 to the San Francisco 49ers.

In just three seasons with the Lions, Goff already ranks fifth in franchise history in both passing yards (12,258) and touchdown passes (78).

