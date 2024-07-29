Highlights Barry Sanders is one of the greatest running backs of all time and easily the best in Detroit Lions history.

Since relocating from Portsmouth, Ohio, in 1934, the Detroit Lions have been a fixture of the state of Michigan and have been a memorable franchise for better or worse. The team has a regrettable history that includes zero Super Bowl appearances and multiple Hall of Fame talents who walked away from the game early, possibly due to the franchise’s incompetence.

Still, it’s not all dark and gloomy. Detroit won four pre-merger NFL titles and has made 19 postseason appearances. These feats wouldn’t have been possible without strong rosters. Even the more forgettable Lions teams have featured talented players.

Whether or not it’s reflected in the hardware, Detroit has been home to a few high-level running backs. These are the five best in team history.

1 Barry Sanders

It’s easy to throw out the term legend or all-time great when looking back at players from previous generations. In some cases, these superlatives can be used too loosely and are applied to players who may not meet the criteria. But when it comes to Barry Sanders, no one in their right mind would question his worthiness of these descriptors.

Possibly the most iconic player in Lions history, Sanders earned fans across the country, thanks to his dazzling running style that was both entertaining and effective. He made 10 Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams in as many seasons and was named co-NFL MVP in 1997. Sanders had a deep arsenal of moves that allowed him to get defenders off balance and force missed tackles.

Few players were allowed to freestyle and pass up on short gains the way Sanders was, but that was because no one could create explosive runs from scratches like he did. Only legendary Cleveland Browns back Jim Brown averaged more rushing yards per game than Sanders, who finished his career with 99.8.

Had the Oklahoma State product chosen to play football into his 30s, he may have solidified himself as the greatest running back ever, or at least of the Super Bowl era. However, his decision to walk away from football after his age-30 season loses him some points on the all-time list.

Even with a premature exit from football, Sanders towers over the rest of Detroit’s backs with 15,269 rushing yards and 99 rushing touchdowns.

2 Billy Sims

Sims' career was tragically cut short due to injury

There is a massive chasm between Sanders and the rest of this list. While this is mostly due to the Hall of Famer’s greatness, it also reflects the lack of stability Detroit has had at running back over the years. Billy Sims comes in second on this list despite only playing five seasons in the NFL.

The 1978 Heisman Trophy winner out of Oklahoma was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1980 Draft and won Offensive Rookie of the Year after amassing 1,303 rushing yards and a league-best 13 rushing touchdowns, earning a trip to the Pro Bowl.

Sims would go on to make another Pro Bowl in 1981 with 1,437 rushing yards and another 13 rushing touchdowns. In just two years, he had become the face of the franchise and a can’t-miss backfield spectacle. He earned a third consecutive Pro Bowl selection in the 1982 strike-shortened season, but injuries would ultimately be his undoing.

He was off to a solid start in the 1984 season, rushing for 687 yards and five touchdowns in eight games, when he suffered a devastating right knee injury and never returned to the NFL. Sims retired as the Lions' all-time leading rusher with 5,106 rushing yards and 42 rushing touchdowns.

3 Nick Pietrosante

Pietrosante was hard to bring down early on in his career

After Sims and Sanders, fans have to dig deep to uncover the remainder of this list.

Nick Pietrosante was selected sixth overall in the 1959 NFL Draft and became one of the franchise’s most productive rushers. In his earliest years, the Notre Dame product continually kept the offense ahead of the chains, leading the league in yards per carry with 5.9 in 1959 and finishing third in the category with 5.4 the following season.

As time went on, what was once a strength became a weak point.

Pietrosante’s efficiency gradually dipped to the point that he was no longer a very effective runner. He was then placed on waivers before the beginning of the 1966 season and signed by the Cleveland Browns. There, Pietrosante finished out his career in a limited role and retired after 1967. He ran for 3,933 yards and 28 touchdowns with Detroit and made the Pro Bowl in 1960 and 1961.

4 Mel Farr

Farr made the most of his short career

Mel Farr quickly made a name for himself in the NFL, winning Offensive Rookie of the Year and making the Pro Bowl in 1967 after leading the Lions in both rushing and receiving yards. He missed the Pro Bowl in 1968 after missing five games, but led the league in yards per touch with 6.4.

Injuries struck again in Farr’s third season before he returned to the Pro Bowl in 1970. He retired from football after 1973, having only started 48 games. Farr ran for 3,072 yards and 26 touchdowns and caught 146 passes for 1,374 yards with Detroit.

As a talent, Farr would likely be in the top three, behind only Sanders and Sims, but when accounting for career productivity and body of work, he slid to No. 4.

5 Dexter Bussey

Bussey gradually climbed the Lions’ rushing leaderboard

Dexter Bussey never made a Pro Bowl during his 11-year career, all of which was spent in the Motor City, nor did he ever eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a single season. Nevertheless, he was the Lions’ career rushing leader for multiple years and currently sits third all-time.

Bussey began his career as a running back and was eventually moved to fullback after the Lions selected the aforementioned Sims in 1980.

The Texas-Arlington alum was accepting of his new role but lacked prototypical fullback traits. He was a smaller back, weighing only 195 pounds, and was a serviceable pass-catcher, though that was never the selling point of his game.

Sims, on the other hand, had the size as well as the speed, making Bussey more of a backup plan than a complementary piece.

Ironically, Sims, the player who was drafted to supplant his backfield companion, retired the same year as Bussey, and the two finished only one rushing yard apart, with Sims logging 5,106 and Bussey registering 5,105, as well as 18 rushing touchdowns.

There was nothing exceptional or otherworldly about Bussey’s career, but he is one of only three players in team history to surpass 5,000 rushing yards.

