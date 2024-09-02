Key Takeaways As the franchise leader in every major category, Calvin Johnson is easily the best Detroit Lions wide receiver of all time.

Herman Moore was a model of consistency and held plenty of Detroit's receiving records before Johnson came along.

After only three years, Amon-Ra St. Brown is already one of the greatest receivers in Lions history.

The Detroit Lions have had some tough times over the years, including the first 0-16 season in NFL history. However, they’ve also had some incredible players, and these five best Lions wide receivers of all time are a big part of that group.

While Detroit hasn’t won a Super Bowl , or even made it one, for that matter, the franchise did win four NFL titles from the 1930s to the 1950s. Surprisingly, though, none of the top WRs were part of those title-winning teams. The players on this list start in 1960 and run all the way up to today.

Only one of the best Lions wide receivers of all time is in the Hall of Fame, and not all of them even made a Pro Bowl. Still, while these pass-catchers were playing in the Motor City, they were crucial to their football team. That’s why they made this list.

1 Calvin Johnson

"Megatron" is easily the best WR to ever play for the Lions, and if he didn't walk away in his prime, he might be one of the best two or three in NFL history

Calvin Johnson is easily the best Lions wide receiver of all time, and there's no questioning that he's also one of the best players in franchise history.

Johnson had a dominating, albeit all too short, nine-year NFL career before, like Barry Sanders before him, he walked away in his prime at age 30.

The former Georgia Tech star was the No. 2 overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft behind all-time draft bust JaMarcus Russell. This pick caused quite a stir at the time, as the Lions had picked WRs in the top 10 in 2003, 2004, and 2005.

Even so, Johnson was the right pick when they made it, although Hall of Fame offensive tackle Joe Thomas was the player picked immediately after Johnson, so that wouldn’t have been a bad selection either.

In his near-decade in Detroit, Johnson became the franchise’s leading receiver in every major category with 731 catches, 11,619 yards, and 83 touchdowns. He led the NFL in receptions (2012) and receiving touchdowns (2008) once and receiving yards (2011, 2012) twice.

“Megatron” made six Pro Bowls, three First-Team All-Pro squads and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame with the Class of 2021.

2 Herman Moore

In the '90s, the Lions' offense consisted of handing off to Barry Sanders or throwing it up and hoping Herman Moore could go get it

The 6-foot-4, 218-pound Herman Moore was the prototypical big WR who could go up and get jump balls. That was a good thing in Detroit during the 1990s, as Moore had some less-than-stellar QBs throwing him the ball, like Erik Kramer, Rodney Peete, Scott Mitchell, and Charlie Batch, among others.

No matter who was under center, though, Moore was a model of consistency, leading his team in receiving for six straight seasons from 1992 to 1997. Over his 11 seasons with the Lions, Moore set every receiving record there was with the team by putting up 670 catches for 9,174 yards and 62 touchdowns.

While Calvin Johnson broke all those records, Moore still stands in second place in all three categories.

The No. 10 overall pick of the 1991 NFL Draft out of Virginia, Moore would also make four Pro Bowls and receive three First-Team All-Pro selections. He led the league in receptions twice (1995, 1997), and with 123 catches for 1,686 yards and 14 TDs in 1995, he finished fourth in Offensive Player of the Year voting.

Moore isn’t quite a Hall of Famer, but in what Lions fans now think of as the Barry Sanders era, he was the go-to guy in the passing game.

3 Amon-Ra St. Brown

After just three seasons, Amon-Ra St. Brown is No. 3 on this list with a bullet

If you check back in on this list in, say, 2026 or 2027, Amon-Ra St. Brown could be a notch higher on this list of the best Lions wide receivers of all time. If you check back in 2030 or later, there is even a chance he could be No. 1 here.

That’s how good St. Brown has been in his first three NFL seasons.

A fourth-round pick out of USC in 2021, St. Brown entered the league with few expectations, but he shattered them all as a rookie with 90 catches for 912 yards and five TDs. The next season, he made his first Pro Bowl with 106 catches for 1,161 yards and six TDs, and in 2023, he got his first First-Team All-Pro nod with 119 catches for 1,515 yards and 10 TDs.

At 6-feet and 202 pounds, St. Brown isn’t the biggest, the fastest, or the strongest. But as a player who famously memorized every WR picked ahead of him in the draft so that he could make all those teams pay for not picking him, St. Brown may be the most mentally tough and, frankly, pissed-off pass-catcher in the league today, which is why he is so good.

4 Gail Cogdill

Gail Cogdill was the first of several tall Lions pass-catchers to make his mark on the league

In the first 28 years of Lions (and Plymouth Spartans) history, the franchise played in five NFL Championship Games and won four of them. Over the next 67 seasons, however, the Lions made the playoffs just 13 times.

Unfortunately for Gail Cogdill, he got to Detroit three years into that second stretch as a sixth-round pick of the 1960 NFL Draft. Like Calvin Johnson and Herman Moore, Cogdill was also a tall, lanky pass-catcher at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds coming out of Washington State.

The Washington native started out with a bang, winning UPI Rookie of the Year and making the Pro Bowl in 1960 with 43 catches for 642 yards and a touchdown. Over the next eight seasons in the Motor City, Cogdill would go on to make two more Pro Bowls and earn three Second-Team All-Pro nods despite his team not making the postseason once.

Cogdill led the Lions in receiving yards during his first three seasons, and when he retired, the pass-catcher had all the receiving records that no Detroit WR would surpass until Herman Moore and Brett Perriman came on the scene in the 1990s.

5 Johnnie Morton

Johnnie Morton was the slot receiver in the best trio of Lions WRs ever

Picked 21st overall in the 1994 NFL Draft out of USC, Johnnie Morton was the definition of a solid wide receiver. He never made a Pro Bowl or led the league in any major category. Still, he had the most receiving yards on the Lions three times and had four 1,000-plus-yard seasons during his eight years in Detroit.

Morton, like Moore and Perriman (who narrowly missed this list), didn’t have the greatest QBs throwing him the ball, but the 6-foot, 190-pound pass-catcher simply got the job done no matter who was throwing to him.

A prototypical slot receiver, Morton complimented Moore and Perriman — and of course, Barry Sanders — perfectly, and the Lions had their best stretch of results since the 1950s during Morton’s career.

