The Boston Celtics are one of the most historic franchises in NBA history. Since they were founded in 1946, they have won an NBA record 18 championships, breaking their tie with the L.A. Lakers after winning a title in 2023-24.

Boston has had 39 Hall of Fame players play for the franchise, the most in NBA history. While some legendary players like Bill Russell and Kevin Garnett eventually joined the franchise via trade, the Celtics have had their share of legendary draft picks throughout their history.

Two players that miss this list include Paul Pierce and K.C. Jones. Pierce was the 10th overall selection in the 1998 draft and led Boston to a championship in 2007-08. Jones was selected 14th overall in 1956 and was part of the Celtics team that won eight consecutive titles from 1958-59 to 1965-66.

Here are the five best draft picks in the history of the Boston Celtics.

5 Tom Heinsohn

Draft: 1956 6th overall pick

The 1956 NBA Draft was a great one for the Celtics. They selected Tom Heinsohn sixth overall and made a trade with the St. Louis Hawks, now the Atlanta Hawks , for their second overall selection, Bill Russell.

While Russell carved out an incredible career, so did Heinsohn. In his rookie season, Heinsohn beat out Russell in the Rookie of the Year race and helped lead the Celtics to their second championship in franchise history.

Tom Heinsohn Celtics Career Stats G 654 PPG 18.6 RPG 8.8 APG 2.0 FG% 40.5%

Heinsohn played the entirety of his nine years in the NBA in Boston, averaging 18.6 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He was the perfect power forward next to Russell in the starting lineup, helping the Celtics win eight championships during his time with the team.

During his career, Heinsohn was a six-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection. In 1965, he was forced to retire due to a foot injury, ending his Hall of Fame career early.

After retiring, he returned to the Celtics in 1969 as their head coach. As their coach, he led Boston to two more championships. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and as a coach in 2015.

4 Kevin McHale

Draft: 1980 3rd overall pick

The pick that ended up being Kevin McHale was traded to Boston the night before the 1980 NBA Draft. In the trade, the Golden State Warriors sent Robert Parish and the third overall pick in the draft to the Celtics in exchange for two 1980 first round picks. It is safe to say the Celtics easily won this trade, receiving two stars that helped form their dynasty in the 1980s.

McHale started his career as a sixth man, winning two Sixth Man of the Year awards in both 1983-84 and 1984-85. In 1985-86, he transitioned into the starting lineup. It did not matter if he was coming off of the bench or starting, McHale was a perfect fit next to Larry Bird , helping Boston win three titles during the 1980s.

Kevin McHale Celtics Career Stats G 971 PPG 17.9 RPG 7.3 APG 1.7 BPG 1.7 FG% 55.4%

McHale played 13 seasons in the NBA, all with the Celtics. He averaged 17.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He was a seven-time All-Star, one-time All-NBA selection and six-time All-Defensive selection. In 1999, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, capping off his career as one of the greatest sixth men in NBA history and one of the greatest big men in Celtics history.

3 Sam Jones

Draft: 1957 8th overall pick

Sam Jones was originally selected 59th overall by the Minneapolis Lakers, now the Los Angeles Lakers, in the 1956 draft. He never played for Boston's biggest rival, as he returned to NC Central to earn his degree. The next season, the Celtics selected him eighth overall in the 1957 draft.

Jones was the definition of a clutch player throughout his career. Nicknamed "Mr. Clutch", Jones was the player the Celtics turned to in the final minutes of games, despite having Russell, Heinsohn and Bob Cousy also on the roster.

Sam Jones Celtics Career Stats G 871 PPG 17.7 RPG 4.9 APG 2.5 FG% 45.6%

He spent 12 seasons in the NBA, all with the Celtics. He averaged 17.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over his career. Jones was a five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA selection. He also won 10 championships during his career, the second most of any player in NBA history, behind Russell, who won 11. In 1984, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

2 John Havlicek

Draft: 1962 9th overall pick

John Havlicek began his career in 1962 after the Celtics selected him ninth overall in the draft. After being selected, he quickly became one of the best players in the NBA, finishing 10th in MVP voting in his rookie season.

Havlicek was great at both ends of the court, helping lead Boston to eight championships during his 16 seasons with the franchise. In those 16 seasons, he averaged 20.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game.

John Havlicek Celtics Career Stats G 1,270 PPG 20.8 RPG 6.3 APG 4.8 SPG 1.2 FG% 43.9%

Over his career, Havlicek was an eight-time champion, 13-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA selection and eight-time All-Defensive selection. He also won the Finals MVP award in 1973-74. He was also the first player in NBA history to notch 1,000 points in 16 consecutive seasons and still holds Boston's franchise record for most points with 26,395. In 1984, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, capping off one of the most successful careers in NBA history.

1 Larry Bird

Draft: 1978 6th overall pick

There is no doubt that Larry Bird is the best draft pick in Celtics history.

Boston selected Bird sixth overall in the 1978 draft. He did not make his NBA debut until the 1979-80 season, since he decided to return to Indiana State University after being selected in 1978.

Bird dominated in his rookie season, beating out his college rival, Magic Johnson , in the Rookie of the Year race and finishing fourth in MVP voting. His domination would continue throughout his career as he would become one of the greatest players in NBA history.

Larry Bird Celtics Career Stats G 897 PPG 24.3 RPG 10.0 APG 6.3 SPG 1.7 FG% 49.6% 3PT% 37.6%

He spent 13 seasons in the NBA, all with the Celtics. Over that time, he averaged 24.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game.

Bird led Boston to three championships and was named Finals MVP in two of them. He was also a three-time MVP, 12-time All-Star, 10-time All-NBA selection and three-time All-Defensive selection. In 1998, he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, capping off one of the most legendary careers in NBA history.