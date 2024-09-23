Key Takeaways The Lakers have found elite talent through the draft, with notable picks like Gail Goodrich.

Late-round gem Michael Cooper provided an invaluable defensive presence for the Lakers.

Magic Johnson, a 6'9" point guard, led the Lakers to multiple championships with his dynamic play.

The L.A. Lakers , who originated as the Minneapolis Lakers in 1949, have an extensive history of Hall-of-Fame talent and champions. As one of the NBA ’s oldest franchises, the Lakers have had ample opportunity over the decades to accumulate elite players through the NBA Draft .

The draft has changed forms multiple times since the Lakers were formed, allowing for some draft day decisions to be easier than others. Los Angeles has added franchise cornerstones to the roster with several first or second overall picks. Had the franchise not been lucky with their given selection, it’s possible many of the most memorable names associated with the Lakers end up playing elsewhere.

Not every top overall pick becomes what several Lakers legends amounted to, though. As a result, many of the team’s top players in history were selected after elite collegiate careers. Los Angeles has still found its fair share of late value over the years, as well.

On the other hand, a Lakers lifer in Kobe Bryant , who was acquired in a draft day trade with the Charlotte Hornets , will be omitted from this list because of the way he was acquired. Had the Black Mamba been a true Lakers draft pick, his unmatched abilities and draft value would put him at the top.

Here are our top five draft picks in the history of the Los Angeles Lakers.

5 Gail Goodrich

Round 1, Pick 10 (territorial) – 1965 NBA Draft

Joining the Lakers in 1965, Gail Goodrich would go on to become the backcourt running mate of another name on this list. The duo would create a Hall-of-Fame backcourt that eventually piloted the Lakers to the 1972 NBA Championship. That is, after he returned from a two-year stay with the Phoenix Suns following the 1968 expansion draft.

Goodrich quickly became the Lakers’ starting shooting guard and established himself as a 20-point-per-game scorer by his fourth season. He averaged a career-high 25.9 points during the team’s title season.

Despite playing in the shadow of the team’s MVP pick-and-roll duo and an aging Elgin Baylor, Goodrich was a key reason the Lakers were able to win it all despite boasting a cast of out-of-prime superstars.

Gail Goodrich NBA Stats w/ Lakers GP 687 PPG 19.0 RPG 3.0 APG 4.2 SPG 1.5 BPG 0.2

Goodrich was remarkably healthy throughout the first 11 seasons of his career, despite pushing 40 minutes per game most years. Once his fellow Hall-of-Fame teammates were all retired by 1974, Goodrich was left as the lone star during a discombobulated transition phase. He’d go on to finish his career with the New Orleans Jazz after leaving the Lakers in 1976.

4 Michael Cooper

Round 3, Pick 60 – 1978 NBA Draft

Another underrated player who would go on to become a championship backcourt partner, Michael Cooper, joined the Lakers a year before his superstar point guard. While never a flashy scorer for the “Showtime” Lakers, Cooper was a feared defensive presence who did exactly what the team needed of him.

Considering his late draft selection, Cooper would have been a solid pick if he made the NBA at all, never mind having a decorated 13-year career. He’s the best value the Lakers have ever gotten in the draft and provided the perfect complement to the team's superstars.

Michael Cooper NBA Stats w/ Lakers GP 873 PPG 8.9 RPG 4.2 APG 3.2 SPG 1.2 BPG 0.6

On a team filled with showboating playmakers, dunkers, and scorers, Cooper was the lockdown defender of the group. Often the most feared offensive matchup for opponents, Cooper quickly became known as one of the league’s peskiest defenders. With five All-Defense First-Team selections and a Defensive Player of the Year award to his name, Cooper is still recognized as one of the best perimeter defenders of all time.

Cooper may not have been the transcendent athlete that James Worthy, the first pick in 1983, was in L.A. However, there’s an argument to be made that Cooper was more instrumental in the team’s success. Considering 59 other names were called before him, Cooper earns the nod as a better draft pick over his high-flying teammate.

3 Jerry West

Draft Selection: Round 1, Pick 2 – 1960 NBA Draft

With a historic franchise like the Lakers, you can only glaze over the top selections for so long. The franchise has added several game-changing players at the beginning of the draft, and Jerry West stands among the best of them.

West was a superstar scorer and playmaker from the minute he took the floor for the then-Minneapolis Lakers. He was a 30-point-per-game scorer in his second season and led the league with a mark of 31.3 in 1965-66. West was an All-Star in all but his rookie season during his dominant 14-year career.

Alongside being the league’s best undersized scorer and passer, West was a solid defender for his time, as well, with five All-Defense nominations to his name. West competed with fellow Hall-of-Famer Oscar Robertson, selected one pick before him in 1960, as the NBA’s most complete guard.

Jerry West NBA Stats w/ Lakers GP 932 PPG 27.0 RPG 5.8 APG 6.7 SPG 2.6 BPG 0.7

West made enough impact on the league as a player to become the silhouette of the NBA’s logo, but the majority of his career was stained by a lack of championships. He played in nine NBA Finals, but lost eight of the series. It wasn’t until the team came together perfectly to claim the Lakers in 19 years in 1972.

2 Elgin Baylor

Draft Selection: Round 1, Pick 1 – 1958 NBA Draft

One of basketball’s earliest big-time legends was Elgin Baylor, who joined Minneapolis as the clear top selection in 1958. Similar to his peer and future teammate, Wilt Chamberlain, Baylor’s individual statistics stand the test of time as eye-popping and unreachable in the modern age.

Baylor was an unstoppable force from the beginning, claiming the 1959 Rookie of the Year award with 24.9 points and 15.0 rebounds per contest - video game numbers. Baylor and West made for an electric pairing during the early 1960s, with both putting up numbers in droves and leading the Lakers back to prominence.

Elgin Baylor NBA Stats w/ Lakers GP 846 PPG 27.4 RPG 13.5 APG 4.3 SPG N/A BPG N/A

Baylor nearly won MVP several times, but never came away with the award. Even during his best statistical season in 1961-62, when he averaged an incredible 38.3 points and 18.6 rebounds, the iconic forward still finished just fourth in the race. Still, he was an 11-time All-Star and set the tone for future superstar forwards.

Baylor’s career took a downturn after suffering a knee injury in 1965, but was still an All-Star talent. His career was affected immensely though, forcing him into an early retirement. A hampered Baylor was still able to be a part of the team’s 1972 championship during his final campaign.

1 Magic Johnson

Draft Selection: Round 1, Pick 1 – 1979 NBA Draft

A never-before-seen talent — a point guard standing 6-foot-9 — Magic Johnson was the catalyst in reviving a basketball league that had struggled throughout the past decade. Alongside Larry Bird, the competitive fire was reignited throughout the league, leading to one of the NBA’s most memorable eras.

Johnson, an all-around superstar and champion at Michigan State, was everything the Lakers would have wanted from him — and then some. He immediately earned his stripes with an impromptu big man performance in the 1979 NBA Finals. From there, he was viewed as the leader of the team on the court.

Johnson piloted the Lakers throughout the 1980s, winning three championships and three MVPs as the unquestioned best point guard in the league. With an incredibly talented cast of teammates including Cooper, Worthy, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Johnson had no shortage of options to get the ball to. With so many offensive weapons, Johnson made each of his four assist titles look easy in L.A.’s fast-paced scheme.

Magic Johnson NBA Stats w/ Lakers GP 906 PPG 19.5 RPG 11,2 APG 7.2 SPG 1.9 BPG 0.4

Johnson’s career obviously came to an end earlier than expected after the 1990-91 season, but he showcased enough during his best years to be regarded as the most decorated Lakers draft pick of all-time. The only stain on his illustrious career was the legend’s failed return in 1996 — which lasted just 32 games.