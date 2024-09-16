Key Takeaways The Philadelphia 76ers have a rich history with Hall-of-Fame draft picks like Cunningham, Greer, Embiid, and Billy Cunningham.

Billy Cunningham made a significant impact in his 11-year career with the 76ers, being an All-Star and MVP candidate.

Hal Greer, the 14th pick in the 1958 draft, was a key player in the 76ers' early success and a legend in the NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the NBA ’s most historic teams, joining the league as the Syracuse Nationals in 1949. As a result, the franchise has collected and called several Hall-of-Fame players in the NBA Draft over the decades.

The Sixers have All-Stars from every era of basketball, many of which the team drafted. Talents like Julius Erving and Moses Malone may have joined the franchise later in their careers, but Philadelphia still has a star-studded draft history.

Philadelphia’s best draft picks are decided by a player’s draft standing, their contributions to the Sixers, and the length of their stay with the team. The team drafted several future stars, including Jerry Stackhouse, who simply didn’t spend enough time with the franchise to be considered.

Here are the Philadelphia 76ers' best draft picks in their history.

5 Billy Cunningham

Draft Selection: Round 1, Pick 5; 1965 NBA Draft

Joining an already solid team that included another name on this list and the league’s most dominant big man, Wilt Chamberlain, Billy Cunningham was positioned for success after being drafted in 1965. He would spend only 11 seasons playing professional basketball, nine with Philadelphia and two in the ABA, but Cunningham made his mark on the league despite a shorter career.

Cunningham, an undersized forward at just 6-foot-6, quickly established himself as a premier player in the league, nearly winning Rookie of the Year in 1966. He helped lead the Sixers to a championship in just his second season. By year four, Cunningham was an All-Star and MVP candidate as a franchise cornerstone.

Career Stats w/ Sixers GP 654 PPG 20.8 RPG 10.1 APG 4.0 SPG 1.2 BPG 0.5

Cunningham did take home an MVP award in 1972-73, but as a member of the ABA’s Carolina Cougars. Still, his performance was as consistent as ever. He returned to Philadelphia for one last productive season in 1974-75 before deciding on an early retirement after the following year.

4 Hal Greer

Draft Selection: Round 2, Pick 6 (14th Overall); 1958 NBA Draft

A veteran member of the franchise’s 1967 title team, Hal Greer was one of the 76ers’ and the NBA’s earliest legends. Greer was drafted by the Syracuse Nationals in 1958 and was already a 20-point-per-game scorer by his third year.

A perennial All-Star and All-NBA member throughout the 1960s, Greer was the lead playmaker and key scorer for the 76ers during the franchise’s earliest days. He spent much of his prime setting the table for Chamberlain and Cunningham.

Career Stats w/ Sixers GP 1122 PPG 19.2 RPG 5.0 APG 4.0 SPG N/A BPG N/A

Considering he fell to 14th in his draft and Elgin Baylor was the only notable name selected ahead of him, it’s safe to say the franchise drafted great value in Greer.

A 10-time All-Star and 7-time All-NBA member, Greer’s production has stood the test of time. He passed away in 2018 but was one of the oldest members named to the NBA’s 75th anniversary team in 2021.

3 Joel Embiid

Draft Selection: Round 1, Pick 3; 2014 NBA Draft

Had nagging foot injuries not hindered him in the pre-draft process, it’s possible that Joel Embiid never falls to the 76ers at third overall - behind college teammate Andrew Wiggins and Duke standout Jabari Parker . While the two players taken before him were undoubtedly talented and worthy of going first, neither has touched the career that Embiid has already made for himself.

Embiid was an All-Star caliber big man from his first games in the league. It took nearly three seasons to get there, but the transcendent center quickly showed Philadelphia that he was worth the wait. In his second year, Embiid was officially named an All-Star and nearly won Defensive Player of the Year.

Career Stats w/ Sixers GP 433 PPG 27.9 RPG 11.2 APG 3.6 SPG 0.9 BPG 1.7

Embiid has continued to be the face of the franchise for the majority of a decade, leading the Sixers to impressive regular season results behind his dominant performances. The biggest stain on his resume is his lack of playoff success.

Named the league MVP in 2022-23, Embiid’s name is firmly in the ring for the title of best player in the NBA. On the other hand, he may not even be the best center in the league. Regardless, the swing Philadelphia took on Embiid has paid off, and then some.

2 Charles Barkley

Draft Selection: Round 1, Pick 5; 1984 NBA Draft

Drafted in the historic 1984 draft class, Charles Barkley started what would become a Hall-of-Fame career with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joining a stacked cast of greats that had just won the 1983 NBA Championship in Erving, Moses Malone, and Maurice Cheeks, Barkley was set up for success from the beginning of his NBA career. Barkley was a full-time starter and MVP candidate in only his second season, and the next decade would feature “The Round Mound of Rebound” as arguably the league’s most talented power forward.

Career Stats w/ Sixers GP 610 PPG 23.3 RPG 11.6 APG 3.7 SPG 1.7 BPG 1.0

Barkley played eight seasons with the 76ers, reaching the All-Star game and the All-NBA team in six of them. As his veterans aged and began to retire, however, Barkley was left as the lone star of the team - and the franchise suffered as a result.

Barkley was shipped to the Phoenix Suns after a frustrating 1991-92 campaign. Barkley would go on to win MVP in his first year in Phoenix, but he established himself as a superstar in Philadelphia.

1 Allen Iverson

Draft Selection: Round 1, Pick 1; 1996 NBA Draft

Arguably the most memorable name in the franchise’s storied history, Allen Iverson was a shoo-in to be selected first overall in 1996. His unmatched scoring ability was needed for a team that had struggled for much of the decade.

Averaging 23.5 points per game en route to a well-earned ROY award, Iverson was a transcendent star guard, unlike anything the league had seen before. His undersized frame and shifty dribbling quickly made him a fan favorite.

Iverson led the league in scoring in his third season, almost single-handedly carrying Philadelphia’s offense to wins. His most historic season with the team came in 2001, still the greatest campaign for the franchise of the 21st century.

Career Stats w/ Sixers GP 722 PPG 27.6 RPG 3.9 APG 6.1 SPG 2.3 BPG 0.2

Iverson won MVP in 2000-01 behind an incredible 31.1 points per game. His heroics alongside a defensive-minded Philadelphia roster led the franchise to its first finals appearance since 1983. The team would be dismantled by the Lakers, but Iverson’s individual play would not be soon forgotten.

Iverson continued to put up numbers and stayed with the team until being traded during the 2006-07 season. Still, Iverson’s name lives on among Philadelphia’s greatest sports icons.