Highlights Only the finest footballers stand out when it comes to the Champions League.

One way to catch the eye is to be particularly good at going past opposition players with top dribbling skills.

The very best dribblers from the 2023/24 Champions League season so far have been listed.

There are few things more exciting in football than watching a player who regularly looks to get past their opponent and beat them for trickery, skill and pace. These players are sadly a dying breed in the modern, possession-obsessive, low-risk game, but they will always hold a special place in the hearts of supporters. They are the ones that give hope, that inject life into a dampened crowd, and that get fans off of their seats.

Dribbling is an art that few perfect. The following players, however, have shown once again that they are a class above the rest, and have proven the most prolific and effective at dribbling beyond their opposition number in this season's edition of the UEFA Champions League, a competition that has always staged Europe's best-loved entertainers.

Best Dribblers in the Champions League Ranking Club Player Successful dribbles Dribble success rate Dribbles per 90 1 Paris Saint-Germain Ousmane Dembele 49 69% 5.27 2 Paris Saint-Germain Kylian Mbappe 45 48% 4.09 3 Manchester City Jeremy Doku 44 70% 11.8 4 Napoli Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 44 49% 5.48 5 Barcelona Lamine Yamal 41 59% 5.88 6 PSV Johan Bakayoko 41 61% 5.32 7 Bayern Munich Jamal Musiala 34 59% 4.14 8 Arsenal Bukayo Saka 32 60% 3.77 9 Barcelona Joao Cancelo 32 55% 3.29 10 Real Sociedad Takefusa Kubo 32 51% 4.88 11 AC Milan Rafael Leao 30 61% 5.85

11 Rafael Leao

Widely regarded as one of the best young wingers in Europe, Rafael Leao will no doubt be high on the list of several of Europe's biggest sides once again this summer, having previously been linked with moves to Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain. Leao, a product of the Sporting CP academy, has taken Serie A by storm since arriving in Italy, signing for AC Milan from Lille in 2019 and going on to make over 200 appearances for the Rossoneri scoring 56 goals and getting 49 assists in all competitions.

In the 2021/22 season, Leao played a crucial role in securing Milan's 19th league title. As a result, the 24-year-old was named the Serie A Most Valuable Player as he also made the top 30 for the Ballon d'Or that year. The Portugal international has made his mark in the Champions League too, putting up the second most dribbles per 90 minutes of the 11 best dribblers in the competition this year.

Rafael Leao in the Champions League this season UCL appearances 5 Combined goals and assists 1 Successful dribbles 30 Dribble success rate 61% Dribbles per 90 5.85

10 Takefusa Kubo

Takefusa Kubo looks to have finally found a home at established La Liga outfit Real Sociedad, signing permanently for the club in 2022, after numerous loans at several Spanish sides. Remarkably still just 22 years of age, excitement and expectation grew around the Japan international from a young age after he joined FC Barcelona at the age of ten, finishing as the under 11s top scorer in 2012/13, scoring 74 goals in just 30 matches.

In 2019, the diminutive midfielder, dubbed 'Japanse Messi' for his close control and dribbling style, joined Barcelona rivals, Real Madrid, although he never made an appearance for Los Blancos, spending time out on loan at Mallorca, Villarreal, Getafe and Mallorca again. Having now established himself as one of Europe's best young dribblers, a move back to a Barca or Real may not be too far away.

Takefusa Kubo in the Champions League this season UCL appearances 8 Combined goals and assists 0 Successful dribbles 32 Dribble success rate 51% Dribbles per 90 4.88

9 Joao Cancelo

The only defender to make this list, Joao Cancelo is a footballing anomaly. Gifted with the technical ability of an attacker, the Portugal international has made the role of inverted left back his own, first at Manchester City, and now at Barcelona. It was at City, under Pep Guardiola, where Cancelo's game significantly evolved, moving to the left flank, tasked with cutting infield onto his favoured right foot and picking up spaces from where he could create.

On loan at Barca, Cancelo has had quite the Champions League campaign, scoring and assisting in the crucial 2-1 win over Porto which saw the Catalan club claim top spot in Group H before also getting on the score sheet in the 3-1 win against Napoli in the Round of 16. It's just a shame he was the man to give away a key penalty is his side crashed out vs PSG.

Joao Cancelo in the Champions League this season UCL appearances 10 Combined goals and assists 3 Successful dribbles 32 Dribble success rate 55% Dribbles per 90 3.29

8 Bukayo Saka

This season, Bukayo Saka has taken his game to another level and has improved in both his output and consistency, scoring 18 and assisting 13 in the 42 matches played so far this season, five more goal contributions than last season in six fewer matches.

That form is also true in the Champions League, with the Arsenal star leading the club for goals and assists in Europe's elite competition, with his most notable strike coming in the first leg of the Gunners' quarter-final clash with Bayern Munich, scoring the game's opener as Bayern came back to secure a 2-2 draw before squeezing into the semi-finals with a 1-0 home win.

Beyond just his output, however, the 22-year-old has developed into one of the most effective players in one-v-one attacking situations, becoming irreplaceable to both Arsenal and England.

Bukayo Saka in the Champions League this season UCL appearances 9 Combined goals and assists 8 Successful dribbles 32 Dribble success rate 60% Dribbles per 90 3.77

7 Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala is the only player in this list to play most of his football this season in a more central role, more often than not, operating as the attacking midfielder in Bayern Munich's 4-2-3-1 formation, making his dribble numbers all the more impressive. Nobody quite dances around challenges and slaloms into the opposing penalty area quite like the 21-year-old Germany international, who will be hoping to help his national team to victory at this summer's UEFA European Championship on home turf.

Although it's been a disappointing season domestically for Musiala and Bayern, with the club's incredible 11-year title-winning streak in the Bundesliga ended by Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen, the record German champions still have a shot at claiming their seventh Champions League, having beaten Arsenal to progress into the last four where they face Real Madrid.

Jamal Musiala in the Champions League this season UCL appearances 9 Combined goals and assists 3 Successful dribbles 34 Dribble success rate 59% Dribbles per 90 4.14

6 Johan Bakayoko

As the only player on this list not playing for a side competing in Europe's top five leagues, there is perhaps heightened interest and intrigue in 20-year-old PSV Eindhoven starlet Johan Bakayoko, and rightly so. Reminiscent of an old-school winger who constantly looks to take on their opposing defender, Bakayoko is so exciting to watch and creates an abundance of chances for his side by completing a step-over, dribbling to the byline before cutting back a low cross into a crowded box. He makes it look so simple.

Despite only being in his second full season, the Belgian international, who rose up through the youth ranks before making his senior debut against Sweden in March last year, looks to have already outgrown the Eredivisie, with Premier League clubs Brentford and Tottenham Hotspur both reportedly closely monitoring his development.

Johan Bakayoko in the Champions League this season UCL appearances 8 Combined goals and assists 2 Successful dribbles 41 Dribble success rate 61% Dribbles per 90 5.32

5 Lamine Yamal

In football, the word potential is used a lot, often ambiguously, but in the case of Lamine Yamal, who is just 16 years old, it is entirely justified to suggest that he has the potential to become one of Barcelona and Spain's greatest ever players.

In what is his first senior season, Yamal has already produced countless moments of inspiration and has grown into one of the most important players for both club and country, earning his first call-up to the Spain National Team in September 2023 and scoring on his debut, becoming the youngest ever player and goalscorer in his country's history at 16 years and 57 days old.

Enduring a disappointing La Liga campaign, Barcelona also crashed out of Europe, blowing a 3-2 away win in the first leg of their Quarter-Final tie against PSG by losing 4-1 at home. Individually, however, Yamal has still impressed. Like Saka and Bakayoko, the Spaniard is another left-footed right-winger, who has shown tremendous skill and trickery in the Champions League this season, and boasts the second-highest dribbles per 90 of any player on this list.

Lamine Yamal in the Champions League this season UCL appearances 10 Combined goals and assists 2 Successful dribbles 41 Dribble success rate 59% Dribbles per 90 5.88

4 Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Napoli and Georgia forward, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, hasn't quite hit the remarkable heights that he reached in Napoli's Scudetto winning-season last year, but it has been by no means a bad season for the 23-year-old. Knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16 by Barcelona whilst occupying 8th in Serie A, it hasn't been the memorable season for the Campania-based side that many had hoped for, but the affectionately nicknamed 'Kvaradona' has still held his own.

The Dynamo Tbsili academy graduate has found the goal 10 times in the Italian top flight in 29 appearances, just two goals less than he managed last campaign, although creatively his numbers have seen a significant drop, going from 13 assists in Napoli's title-winning season to just one this term. Kvaratskhelia does, however, remain one of the most varied and unpredictable dribblers on the continent, and should Napoli's under-performance continue, it won't be long until one of Europe's best entertainers tries a new challenge.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the Champions League this season UCL appearances 8 Combined goals and assists 1 Successful dribbles 44 Dribble success rate 49% Dribbles per 90 5.48

3 Jeremy Doku

Since his move from Stade Rennais last summer, Jeremy Doku has provided a necessary unpredictability to the Manchester City forward line. The Belgian has lit up the Premier League with his relentless, penetrative dribbling style, with his low centre of gravity and ability to go on the outside or come inside, making him a real attacking threat and near impossible to defend against.

It is not only in the English top flight where the 21-year-old speedster has excelled, however. In the Champions League, a competition in which City are reigning and first-time champions, the Anderlecht academy graduate has impressed, boasting the highest dribble success rate of any player on this list. For all his qualities, however, Doku was unable to be the difference maker as the Sky Blues were defeated on penalties in the quarter-finals by record-14-time Champions League winners, Real Madrid.

Jeremy Doku in the Champions League this season UCL appearances 7 Combined goals and assists 2 Successful dribbles 44 Dribble success rate 70% Dribbles per 90 11.8

2 Kylian Mbappe

What can't Kylian Mbappe do? Gifted with blistering pace, an incredible range of finishing, the character to cope with the pressures of elite sport, and his dribbling isn't bad either. After several seasons of discontent at Paris Saint-Germain, who he joined from AS Monaco in 2017, Mbappe and his teammates seem to finally all be pulling in the same direction under Luis Enrique, with PSG having perhaps their best chance yet of winning the Champions League, which, for all of their spending, has alluded them until now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mbappe is also the third-quickest player in the Champions League this season at 36.1 km/h, behind Karim Adeyemi (36.3 km/h) and Nuno Mendes (37.2km/h).

It would be the perfect send-off ahead of his reported move to long-time admirers Real Madrid, and Mbappe will have been central to any European glory, scoring in both legs of PSG's Round of 16 tie against Real Sociedad as well as netting twice away to Barcelona to send the reigning La Liga champions out of the competition.

Kylian Mbappe in the Champions League this season UCL appearances 10 Combined goals and assists 8 Successful dribbles 45 Dribble success rate 48% Dribbles per 90 4.09

1 Ousmane Dembele

Pipping Mbappe to first place is his Paris Saint-Germain teammate, Ousmane Dembele, who looks to has found a home on the right of Luis Enrique's front three. A graduate of the Stade Rennais academy, where he enjoyed a memorable breakout campaign in 2015/16, Dembele is famed for being one of the world's best ambipedal footballers; that is, a player equally comfortable and effective with both feet.

This skill almost certainly aids him as a dribbler, as when standing up his opponent, the 26-year-old is able to go either way and create from a wider range of angles and from both flanks. Despite spending most of his career to date with regular Champions League participants Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona, this is just the second time that Dembele has reached the semi-finals of the tournament. The 43-time France international has played his part in getting there too, scoring home and away against his former side, as well as posting the most successful dribbles of any player in the competition so far.

Ousmane Dembele in the Champions League this season UCL appearances 9 Combined goals and assists 4 Successful dribbles 49 Dribble success rate 69% Dribbles per 90 5.27

