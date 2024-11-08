The art of dribbling is vital in football. Every player needs to be able to carry the ball, whether it be to push their team up the pitch, take on an opponent to create a chance, or even round the goalkeeper when through on goal. It is a fundamental skill.

In the Premier League nowadays, wingers are often played more like inside forwards, where goalscoring is their biggest requirement, and the need to dribble is often neglected. However, there are some true, dynamic wingers and attacking players, who love nothing more than bursting past an opponent, or using some form of trickery to outwit them.

With this in mind, we will be taking a look at some of the best dribblers in the Premier League right now.

Ranking Factors

Effectiveness

Dribbling Style

Consistency

10 Mohamed Salah

Club: Liverpool

Most known for his quite ridiculous goalscoring exploits, Mohamed Salah is still a fantastic dribbler.

Blessed with electric pace and fantastic upper body strength, Salah is very hard to rob the ball off. Often employing rapid changes of direction, and keeping the ball close to his feet, the Egyptian winger is a master at creating space for himself to take a shot on goal, or create a chance for a teammate.

The Liverpool man has fantastic balance and is the ultimate forward, which is why he is eighth on the Premier League all-time scoring charts. His dribbling is a very underrated ability, and due to his incredible athletic attributes, opponents are guaranteed a difficult game when they come to face him. Capable of using both feet, going inside and out, Salah is a very elite dribbler.

9 Heung-min Son

Club: Tottenham

Renowned for his elite finishing, Heung-min Son is very strong when carrying the ball forward.

A player who can play as both a winger and a striker, he relies on different styles depending on his position. When out wide, the South Korean is looking to either cut in and shoot, or go around the outside to fire a left-footed cross for a teammate to tap home. When playing up front, there is more emphasis on creating a yard to get a shot off, or even to go past the goalkeeper when through on goal.

Son is incredibly quick, and deceptively strong, which makes him a nightmare to play against for opponents. He doesn't tend to take on opponents in tight areas, but when given the space to carry the ball, few can match his sheer speed.

8 Adama Traore

Club: Fulham

Unlike other wingers who are more tricky and deceptive with their movements, Adama Traore relies on pure pace and power.

The Spanish winger is an incredibly unique player - he is built more like an American footballer, with remarkable upper-body strength. When he gets in full flight nobody can stop him, and opponents have to resort to fouls to stop him advancing further. With the second most dribbles in Premier League history, few players are as good as Traore when he gets going.

If the Spaniard had better end product, he may well have been one of the Premier League's greatest ever attackers. A freak athlete who is almost impossible to defend against, Adama Traore is one of the most entertaining players to watch, even if he struggles to convert his dribbling into regular goals and assists.

7 Morgan Rogers

Club: Aston Villa

The difference between the player that Aston Villa signed and the player they have now is extraordinary.

Morgan Rogers has become one of the Premier League's most dangerous players, particularly in transition, due to his elite dribbling ability. A very powerful runner with skill and poise to match, Rogers is fantastic at receiving the ball on the turn and gliding past defenders.

Constantly winning free-kicks and helping to progress his side up the pitch, Rogers is a very difficult player to stop. He is now a mainstay in Unai Emery's Aston Villa side, and his ability to carry the ball forward is a huge part of that.

6 Kaoru Mitoma

Club: Brighton

A man who wrote a university thesis on dribbling, Mitoma knows exactly what he is doing when he has the ball at his feet.

After struggling with injuries during the 2023/24 campaign, Mitoma looks back to his best under Fabian Hurzeler, and is causing problems for defenders across the Premier League. The Japanese international loves to slow down and then speed up in order to get his opponent off balance, whilst also being comfortable cutting inside and out.

His dribbling is without a doubt one of the most impressive in the league, with very few defenders having good games against him. Mitoma is capable of bursting past a whole team when he wants to, which makes him so dangerous to try and stop.

5 Eberechi Eze

Club: Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace have always had fantastic dribblers. From Wilfried Zaha, Yannick Bolasie and Michael Olise to Eberechi Eze, the London club love to entertain with players who can carry the ball on the break.

Eze is a fantastic dribbler, who loves to jink onto his right foot and unleash a shot on goal. The former QPR was a part of Gareth Southgate's England squad for the 2024 European Championships, much due to his ability to beat an opponent and create a chance out of nothing.

Eze isn't as naturally quick as some of the other players on this list, but uses his guile and plenty of body feints to create space, before employing his impeccable technique.

4 Bukayo Saka

Club: Arsenal

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka has become one of the very best wingers in the world in recent years. Fast, strong, deadly in front of goal, and with a great eye for a pass, Saka can do it all.

An all-round attacking player, Saka is a very good dribbler, utilising both feet to confuse defenders and either deliver a cross to a teammate, or fire a shot towards goal. The England man is physically strong, so he is able to maneuver opponents out of the way as he looks to create space for himself.

Not only one of the best players in the Premier League, but also one of the best dribblers, Saka is always a reliable attacking source on the right-hand side for Arsenal. His ability to use both feet is key, and is a tactic he employs to cause panic and confusion among opponents.

3 Savinho

Club: Man City

When Man City signed Savinho in the summer of 2024 from Troyes, nobody expected him to come straight into the team, but he has quickly established himself as a regular under Pep Guardiola.

The Brazilian winger, who offers echoes of Rhiyad Mahrez, has hit the ground running at City, and has instantly established himself as one of the league's best dribblers. With a divine first touch, and excellent technique, Savinho loves to jink past opponents and create chances for his teammates. Happy to cut in on his left foot, or go towards the touchline to put a cross into the box, Savinho can go both ways.

The Man City forward has been fantastic since he joined the club, and is already feared by full-backs who face him.

2 Mohammed Kudus

Club: West Ham

Since joining West Ham in 2023, Mohammed Kudus has been nothing short of sensational - recent five-game suspension excepted.

The Ghanaian winger is extremely quick, dynamic, and loves to drive up the pitch into dangerous positions. In his first season in England, Kudus completed the most dribbles in Europe's top five leagues, demonstrating his love for carrying the ball. He has a low centre of gravity, so it is very hard for defenders to stop him without making a foul, as he is able to use his body well to protect the ball.

Kudus is a very dangerous attacker, and is not shy about scoring a goal, which is why he is one of the best attackers in the league. With the ball at his feet, there are few as good as him.

1 Jeremy Doku

Club: Man City

Jeremy Doku is a master dribbler and adds something unique and dynamic to this Manchester City team.

The Belgian winger is virtually unstoppable when carrying the ball and seems to enjoy dribbling more than scoring, as he always looks to beat his man, sometimes multiple times, before releasing the ball.

The Man City forward is extremely quick, with and without the ball, and is happy to gallop around defenders or beat them on the inside - whether that's charging into space on the counter-attack or finding a way to weave through low blocks.

If he can improve his finishing and supplying, then he will be one of the best attacking players in the Premier League.

All statistics are correct via FootyStats. As of 07/11/2024.