Highlights The dual threat quarterback is nothing new, but their impact on the game has never been bigger than it is today in the modern game.

One of the first dual threat QBs was Tobin Rote, who defied convention by becoming a running quarterback in an era that hadn't embraced the concept. He led in passing yards and touchdowns while ranking second in rushing touchdowns in 1956.

There have been dual threat quarterbacks who play like running backs, others who only run out of necessity, and others that simply love a good scramble.

When you hear "dual-threat quarterback," who do you picture? Let's kick things off with some modern stars: Russell Wilson, Josh Allen, and Lamar Jackson come to mind. If we take a trip down memory lane, there's Michael Vick, the original cheat code, and Cam Newton not too far behind.

But if we're going way back, think Randall Cunningham and the very first QB legends who were bold enough to master both passing and running. These guys redefined the game by using not only their elite arms to do what quarterbacks are expected to do, but by using their legs to add a completely new facet to the NFL game.

Tobin Rote was truly ahead of his time as a quarterback during the 1950s and 1960s. In his NFL career, Rote played with several teams but mostly with the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers. Back then, the NFL had yet to embrace the idea of a dual-threat quarterback, but Rote defied convention and became exactly that.

In 1956, he accomplished something remarkable: he led the league in passing yards and touchdowns while ranking second in rushing touchdowns. Rote's 29 combined touchdowns in a single season were the highest in NFL history at the time and a record in the era of 12-game schedules.

His ability to throw the ball while also threatening to make things happen with his legs set Rote apart. He led his team in rushing yards for three seasons and in rushing touchdowns for five seasons, a feat that was virtually unheard of in those days. Tobin Rote was the original dual-threat quarterback, paving the way for the modern era of quarterbacks who can do it all.

When Josh Allen entered the NFL scene after college, he was viewed as a talented athlete but not necessarily a dual threat. During his time at Wyoming, he averaged 3.2 yards per carry and didn't post a particularly notable 40-yard dash time. However, Allen quickly proved that he was in a league of his own when it came to running the ball.

Standing at an imposing 6'5" and 237 lbs, Allen could turn on the jets like few others. His speed when charging down the field was truly remarkable, but it's his power at the quarterback position that really set him apart. Most QBs can't bulldoze a linebacker like Allen can. During his first season as a starter for the Buffalo Bills, Allen ranked third in the league for quarterback rushing yards.

Prior to the 2023 season, he had already amassed 38 rushing touchdowns. Yet, it's not just his legs that make Allen a standout player. He possesses otherworldly arm strength, evident in his nearly 8,700 passing yards and 71 touchdowns over his last two seasons. Allen's rise to stardom was undeniable and culminated with his Pro Bowl selection in 2020.

In 2022, Allen continued to shine, amassing 4,283 passing yards with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, completing an impressive 63.3 percent of his passes. This marked his third consecutive season exceeding 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns, solidifying his status as a bona fide superstar in the making.

Randall Cunningham (1985-2001)

Randall Cunningham wasn't just a great quarterback but a great quarterback for an impressively long stretch. Cunningham showcased his dual-threat abilities by rushing for at least 200 yards in eight seasons, with six of those campaigns seeing him eclipse the 500-yard rushing mark.

The quarterback played for a few teams during his decade-spanning career, but his most memorable moments came as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings. In addition to his rushing prowess, Cunningham passed for over 3,000 yards five times, accumulating 29,979 career passing yards.

He embodied the essence of the ultimate dual-threat weapon. Trying to contain Cunningham was a dilemma for any defense. If you attempted to keep him in the pocket, he had the skill to tear apart a defense with his 207 career passing touchdowns.

Yet, if you allowed him to roam the field's edges, Cunningham could also burn you there. Cunningham averaged nearly five yards per carry throughout his storied career, making him a constant threat wherever he went on the field.

John Elway is often underestimated for his rushing abilities. The former Denver Broncos quarterback was a true football legend, and he stands out as just the second player ever to achieve the remarkable feat of throwing for 40,000 yards while also accumulating over 3,000 rushing yards in his career.

His dual-threat prowess sets him apart in the pantheon of the greatest QBs to ever drop back in the NFL, as most of the others in the conversation were very one-dimensional (think Marino, Brady, Manning). This makes Elway a true trailblazer in the league and a player deserving of more recognition for his multifaceted talents.

Not to mention that arguably Elway's most iconic play came while he was running the ball. It's a clip most NFL fans have seen before: a 38-year-old Elway, scrambling for a crucial first down in the Super Bowl, launching himself into the air, and getting hit by two different defenders to send him helicoptering to the ground after earning the necessary yardage.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback represents the latest generation of dual-threat quarterbacks, proving that there's still a valuable place for such players even in the pass-heavy NFL. When he burst onto the scene in 2011, the league had already become obsessed with passing, but Newton immediately showcased the value of his dual threat abilities.

In his rookie season, Newton shattered records, setting new standards for passing and rushing yards by a rookie quarterback with 4,051 and 706, respectively. His incredible performance earned him the Offensive Rookie of the Year award. Notably, he also set a league record for the most rushing touchdowns by a QB in a season with 14.

However, in the 2015 season, Newton truly reached the pinnacle of his dual-threat capabilities. He claimed the coveted NFL MVP title by leading the Panthers to a franchise-best 15-1 record and a Super Bowl appearance. During that remarkable year, Newton amassed nearly 4,500 total yards and contributed 45 total touchdowns.

His imposing physical presence at 6'5" and 245 lbs made him a near-impossible target for defenders. Despite dealing with injuries in the latter part of his career, Newton still holds the NFL record for the most quarterback rushing touchdowns by a significant margin, with 75 to his name. Additionally, he ranks second all-time in quarterback rushing yards, further solidifying his status as one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history.

Fran Tarkenton was the first accurate "dual-threat" quarterback during an era where running the football was the first thing on every football person's mind. His rushing statistics are remarkable for the 1960s and 1970s, amassing 3,674 yards (sixth all-time for QBs), an average of 5.4 yards per carry, and 32 rushing touchdowns.

What's truly astonishing is that Tarkenton achieved these numbers solely through scrambles and quarterback draws, long before zone-read plays and similar sets that are conducive to running quarterbacks became commonplace. Tarkenton was truly the king of scrambling, sometimes running figure eights thirty yards behind the line of scrimmage before finding a crease and darting through it.

Tarkenton's legacy includes nine Pro Bowl selections, one All-Pro nod, and one NFL MVP. Although he led the Minnesota Vikings to three Super Bowls, victory eluded him in all three attempts.

Russell Wilson's career stats speak volumes: he's racked up an impressive 4,506 rushing yards and boasts a remarkable 104-53-1 win-loss record.

That averages out to a solid 31.3 rushing yards per game and an exceptional 5.6 rushing yards per attempt. With nine Pro Bowl selections and a Super Bowl championship, Wilson's longevity sets him apart from the likes of Jackson, Newton, and other greats in the category.

Wilson is probably the closest anyone has come to matching Tarkenton's scrambling acumen, but Wilson was also asked to do more with his feet more often. Throwing for over 36,000 yards is no small feat either.

Now with the Denver Broncos, he continues to attempt to recreate the magic he had as the Seattle Seahawks QB, with his sights still set on two elusive awards: an MVP trophy and a spot on the First-Team All-Pro roster.

Steve Young took the reins from Joe Montana seamlessly, making the transition for the San Francisco 49ers in the 1980s and 1990s appear effortless.

A seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, two-time MVP, two-time Super Bowl champion, Offensive Player of the Year, and Super Bowl MVP, Young was the epitome of a do-it-all quarterback. He accumulated 4,239 rushing yards (fifth all-time) and 43 touchdowns on the ground (second all-time).

Young, who was another in the Tarkenton mould of wily scramblers that were effective on the ground despite lacking the athleticism of a Newton or a Cunningham, averaged 25.1 rushing yards per game and an impressive 5.9 yards per attempt. Alongside his ground prowess, he threw for 33,124 yards and 232 touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson (2018-present)

Lamar Jackson is already be considered one of the greatest dual-threat quarterbacks in NFL history—and he's just getting started. In five years in the league, the Baltimore Ravens' quarterback has an impressive list of accolades: a unanimous MVP award, two Pro Bowl selections, multiple Player of the Year honors, a First-Team All-Pro nod, and the distinction of being voted number one in the 2020 NFL Top 100 by his fellow players.

During his MVP season, Jackson put up numbers that seemed straight out of a video game as he led the Ravens to an outstanding 14-2 record. He was juking and spinning and making defenders look silly like only one other quarterback has ever done. When Jackson played, it wasn't a silly notion to suggest the quarterback was the most athletic guy on the field.

He boasts a remarkable 45-16 win-loss record, an impressive 101-38 touchdown-interception ratio, and has amassed over 4,400 career rushing yards, including two 1,000-yard rushing seasons—a feat not achieved since Michael Vick. In short, Jackson has already carved out a legacy as one of the NFL's all-time great dual-threat quarterbacks—and he's still only 26.

Michael Vick (2001-2015)

Michael Vick may not have the same lengthy resume or career stats as the others. Still, he left an indelible mark on the game with his unparalleled elusiveness, speed, and playmaking abilities, redefining the quarterback position in the 2000s. He played a total of 13 seasons, mostly with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles.

As a four-time Pro Bowler, Vick achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first quarterback to rush for over 1,000 yards in a single season. His career rushing stats are astonishing, with 6,109 yards (first all-time) and 36 touchdowns (fifth all-time).

Vick averaged an impressive 42.7 yards per game (second all-time) and a remarkable 7.0 yards per carry (first all-time). Beyond his ground game, Vick showcased a cannon of an arm, throwing for over 3,000 yards in a season twice in his career.

It's worth noting that players like Allen, Newton, Jackson, and many others owe a great debt of gratitude to Vick for shaping their play styles and creating a space in the league for running quarterbacks. He's the catalyst behind the massive emphasis on mobility in quarterback play today.

