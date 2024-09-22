Key Takeaways Two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson excels as a dual-threat QB with a blend of rushing and passing skills.

In today's NFL , quarterbacks aren’t just expected to be adequate throwers of the football but also provide value as athletes. Those who can extend plays and run for significant gains can impact games in ways that more physically limited players cannot.

However, this is a bit of a misconception regarding dual-threat NFL quarterbacks.

Dual implies the existence of a rushing and passing threat. Therefore, quarterbacks who are far more viable rushers than passers should be viewed similarly as those who can make a difference with their arm but not their legs.

Based on that criteria, these are the five best dual-threat quarterbacks in the game today.

1 Lamar Jackson

Jackson's rushing ability makes him the best dual-threat quarterback today

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

When Lamar Jackson left Louisville to enter the 2018 NFL Draft , his athleticism was almost viewed as a weakness. NFL teams saw his speed and change of direction and immediately assumed Jackson was meant to play a different position. Only the Baltimore Ravens were bold enough to use a first-round pick on him.

Baltimore did a great job of allowing Jackson to be himself in his earliest years, as the offense was uniquely tailored to his game. He had the latitude to improvise as a runner and a passer, and it worked as he won NFL MVP in just his second season.

Jackson will likely go down as the greatest rushing quarterback in league history. He’s closing in on Michael Vick’s career rushing yards record for a quarterback and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Jackson is also an efficient passer and has improved in the accuracy and processing department. There hasn’t been a quarterback who has blended his legs and arm into one comprehensive skill set the way Jackson has. The man who was once labeled as someone who was too limited to succeed as a quarterback can now do a little bit of everything.

2 Josh Allen

Allen's physical traits are unmatched

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Allen isn’t the standard dual-threat quarterback.

He’s quite athletic for his size and has the speed to churn out long runs, but the difference between Allen and most others at his position is his willingness to take on contact. The Wyoming product has a knack for bowling over defenders to gain additional yardage.

Allen’s passing style is equally unique. His arm talent is off the charts and can be seen on quick passes and deep shots. Allen is a big-game hunter whose ambition will occasionally come back to bite him. But even when accounting for turnovers, he still grades out as one of the league’s most dangerous passers.

There aren’t many players in the league as situation proof as Allen. His arm strength, athleticism, and sack avoidance would allow him to succeed virtually anywhere. Additionally, Allen is the only player on this list that is a consensus top-three passer and top-three runner. While he narrowly misses out on the spot here, Allen could supplant Jackson in the coming years.

3 Kyler Murray

Murray's size has made him reliant on his athleticism

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

It wouldn’t be possible for a quarterback with Kyler Murray ’s stature to succeed in the NFL without immense talent.

The 5-foot-10, 207-pounder dazzles with his playmaking as a runner and passer. He has the arm strength to hit vertical throws and can generate explosive pass plays at a high clip. Additionally, he is fast enough to run around defenders and extend plays for several seconds. Murray’s game is a combination of backyard football and high-level athletics.

He has become more polished over the years, but the ability to throw receivers open and create big plays has remained a staple of his game with the Arizona Cardinals . The one area where Murray is lacking in comparison to others on this list is his running ability in short-yardage situations. He’s too small to bounce off defenders and needs to win off finesse and speed.

Still, Murray serves as the ultimate outlier. He is only able to get away with his smaller frame because he possesses one of the most tantalizing skill sets in the game today.

4 Jalen Hurts

Hurts' rushing ability goes well beyond his short-yardage prowess

© Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Jalen Hurts will forever be associated with the Philadelphia Eagles' "Tush Push," a quarterback sneak that involves two players behind the quarterback helping push him to meet the line to gain. While other teams have tried this, no one has come close to matching the success of Hurts and Philadelphia.

There is no shame in being a good goal-line runner, but Hurts’ rushing ability isn’t limited to just that. He is an upper-echelon athlete and will lower his shoulder and fight for yardage. As a passer, Hurts looks for the explosive play. He has a proclivity for vertical throws near the sideline and takes advantage of his offensive line to wait for plays to develop.

In a way, Hurts is Allen with inferior physical traits. He’s smaller and with a more pedestrian arm. Nevertheless, Hurts impacts the game in multiple ways, making him a true dual threat.

5 Justin Fields

Fields' limited passing game makes his dual status claim questionable

For now, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields takes the final spot in the top five.

Fields is a phenomenal athlete and joined Jackson and Michael Vick as the only quarterbacks in league history to rush for 1,000 yards in a single season in 2022. Fields, then with the Chicago Bears , also broke the regular-season single-game rushing record for a quarterback when he amassed 178 yards against the Miami Dolphins .

While Fields is an excellent runner and an impressive all-around athlete, the passing part of his game is suspect at best. He has solid arm talent and a relatively accurate deep ball, but issues with getting the football out quickly and feeling pressure have been his undoing.

Fields has just enough talent as a passer to be labeled a dual threat, though the rushing part of his game is far more respected across the league.

Perhaps the arrivals of Anthony Richardson and Jayden Daniels could eventually lead to a new top-five entry, but currently, Fields makes it in by default.

