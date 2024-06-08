Highlights Many players have become legendary in NBA Finals history thanks to their memorable dunks.

This list features the expected names: Michael Jordan, LeBron James, and Julius Erving too.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the sole nominee from the 2020s on the list.

There’s arguably no play in basketball that gets the crowd up on their feet like a dunk. Whether it’s an athletic alley oop over the defense, or a bruising poster over a defender, the adrenaline rush after these moments is unparalleled.

When you combine that with the NBA Finals, possibly the biggest stage in basketball, you get iconic moments that are forever etched in history.

The 2024 NBA Finals tipped off on Thursday night, with the Boston Celtics taking Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks. One of the most oomph plays of the game was when Jaylen Brown crossed Luka Dončić and split the defense before unleashing a monstrous jam over Daniel Gafford and Kyrie Irving.

Time will tell if that play will be remembered in NBA history. But for now, here are the top ten NBA Finals dunks, in chronological order.

Top 10 Greatest NBA Finals Dunks of All Time Player Date Opponent Julius Erving June 5, 1977 Portland Trail Blazers Clyde Drexler June 7, 1990 Detroit Pistons Michael Jordan June 9, 1991 Los Angeles Lakers Clyde Drexler June 5, 1992 Chicago Bulls Kobe Bryant June 5, 2002 New Jersey Nets Robert Horry June 19, 2005 Detroit Pistons Shannon Brown June 15, 2010 Boston Celtics Manu Ginobili June 15, 2014 Miami Heat LeBron James June 8, 2016 Golden State Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo July 17, 2021 Phoenix Suns

1 Julius Erving

1977 NBA Finals Game 6, Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers

With his iconic afro and beard look, Julius Erving was probably one of the coolest players of his generation. And what took him further atop those lists was his high-flying playstyle. Dr J took no prisoners at the rim. And if you dared to challenge him, you had to live with the result.

Former MVP and Hall of Famer Bill Walton found out that the hard way when he tried to contest Erving during Game 6 of the 1977 NBA Finals. Walton ended up winning that game and the series, but Erving detonating all over him is probably the most popular highlight from that Finals series.

2 Clyde Drexler

1990 NBA Finals Game 2, Portland Trail Blazers vs Detroit Pistons

With a nickname like Clyde the Glide, one would think defenders would clear out if they saw Clyde Drexler running towards them in the paint. However, Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas chose to stand his ground when against Drexler during Game 2 of the 1990 NBA Finals.

Thomas tried to keep up while backpedaling and settled for an unsuccessful charge attempt. Meanwhile, Drexler simply glided over Thomas and was airborne right after the free-throw line. Thomas got lucky and didn't get called for a blocking foul, while the Portland Trail Blazers legend just walked back like it was nothing.

3 Michael Jordan

1991 NBA Finals Game 4, Chicago Bulls vs Los Angeles Lakers

It'd be hard to find any lists about dunks in the NBA that don't include Michael Jordan. Dr J made dunking cool, but Jordan took it to the next level. Meeting him at the rim often meant the defender would be on the end of a poster. One would assume a former teammate like Sam Perkins would have known better. But no.

Jordan played college ball with Perkins at North Carolina for three years, before they entered the draft together in 1984. Seven years later, when they met during the 1991 NBA Finals, Jordan didn't spare him and went for the flush when Perkins tried to contest him at the rim. And Jordan did that after having an injured foot from the previous game. Simply spectacular from His Airness.

4 Clyde Drexler

1992 NBA Finals Game 2, Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls

Every Portland Trail Blazers vs Chicago Bulls game in the early 1990s was legendary because of Clyde Drexler and Michael Jordan's rivalry, just like how they showed it on The Last Dance docuseries. So, when those two teams met in the 1992 NBA Finals, it was a classic.

While it was a close series, the Bulls ended up beating the Blazers in six games. However, Drexler’s ferocious dunk on Bill Cartwright in Game 2 will be played over and over, with Marv Albert’s “A facial served up by Clyde Drexler” making it even more memorable.

5 Kobe Bryant

2002 NBA Finals Game 1, Los Angeles Lakers vs New Jersey Nets

It’s only fitting that the first dunk from the 2000s is a Kobe Bryant special. The Michael Jordan disciple who modeled his game completely based on his idol, was just as good of an athlete, and had the same desire to annihilate opponents at the rim.

During Game 1 of the 2002 NBA Finals, Bryant erupted against New Jersey Nets’ Todd MacCulloch with a one-handed jam. This was a 23-year-old Bryant who was fearless, no matter what was in front of him. Maybe MacCulloch didn't get that memo. That dunk set the tone for that series, which ended in a sweep for the Lakers.

6 Robert Horry

2005 NBA Finals Game 5, San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons

When you think of Robert Horry and Game 1 of the 2005 NBA Finals, his game winning three in overtime is what most fans would remember. But just a minute before that, he also had a phenomenal poster over Rip Hamilton, one that should be equally memorable.

With the San Antonio Spurs behind by four in overtime, Horry dunked all over Hamilton to make it a two-point game. He might have taken off a bit too soon but Horry extended his arms and detonated at the rim. He did that despite having an injured left shoulder, going from Big Shot Bob to Big Dunk Bob for that play.

7 Shannon Brown

2010 NBA Finals Game 6, Los Angeles Lakers vs Boston Celtics

The Los Angeles Lakers have had their fair share of high-flyers, but Shannon Brown might be the most underrated one. The shortest player on this list at 6’4, Brown’s 44.5-inch vertical is one of the best in league history. And that insane vertical was put to the test in Game 6 of the 2010 NBA Finals when Pau Gasol overthrew his alley-oop pass to Brown.

Not only did Brown get to it with ease, but his head almost touched the backboard as well. The defenders were simply too stunned to move, as they watched Brown finish one of the most athletic NBA Finals dunks in recent history.

8 Manu Ginóbili

2014 NBA Finals Game 5, San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat

Manu Ginóbili always found a way to finish at the rim. He was a crafty scorer, who was also the reason the Euro step became popular. But for someone associated with finesse, Ginóbili absolutely demolished the Miami Heat defense with this dunk.

The Argentine was clearly fouled by Ray Allen a few times on his way to the basket, but Ginóbili just steamrolled him and marched on. Chris Bosh was no match for him at the rim either, and could only watch Ginóbili explode on him. What makes this highlight even more impressive is the fact that he was 36 at that time and also dealing with a slight stress fracture in his right leg. Ridiculous.

9 LeBron James

2016 NBA Finals Game 5, San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat

Just like Jordan, LeBron James is one of the first names that comes up while discussing dunks. Arguably the most athletic player in NBA history, James is still dominant at 39. But during his prime, he could've probably jumped out of the building. And on this play, Kyrie Irving almost made him do that too.

James started the play by deflecting a pass and stumbling to hold on to the ball before passing it to Irving. He had just started gaining momentum on his drive when the former Duke star threw a wayward pass that should’ve gone out of bounds. But James showed off his insane bounce and caught the ball when it had gone past the backboard. That’s how much he had to extend before jamming in a venomous dunk. Just one of his many excellent plays from that unforgettable Finals series.

10 Giannis Antetokounmpo

2021 NBA Finals Game 5, Milwaukee Bucks vs Phoenix Suns

The only entry from the 2020s, it's not a surprise to see Giannis Antetokounmpo on this list. The Greek Freak became one of the most physically dominant players in the league, after entering as a scrawny teenager from overseas. This Finals win solidified his legacy. But this play in particular was a defining moment, not just for this game but also for the series.

With less than 15 seconds to go, the Bucks had the ball and were up by just one. That’s when Jrue Holiday threw a lob to Antetokounmpo, who glided to make the thunderous finish. Chris Paul tried pushing him mid-air, but the Greek star brushed off the dirty play like it was nothing and landed perfectly. That series by Antetokounmpo was one of the most dominant Finals MVP runs the league has ever seen, and that play will be the most iconic moment from that run.