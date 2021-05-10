Highlights The Netherlands has produced many wonderful Premier League players since 1992.

We've ranked the best 21 in order - including household stars like Robin van Persie and Arjen Robben.

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp and Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk are our picks for first and second spot, respectively.

Over the years, the Premier League has seen a plethora of impressive foreign talent join its ranks. Countries like Spain, France and Brazil have had numerous players come to England and thrive for everyone to see. Another country to boast a sublime roster of stars who came to the Premier League and make an impact is the Netherlands.

There has been more than a handful of Dutch stars who took to football in England like a duck to water, turning out for the likes of Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool. Today, we're going to look at the best of the best and identify the 21 best Dutch players in Premier League history.

Ranking factors

To make our selection a little easier, we've used very specific judging criteria to really select the best of the best. The factors we've considered when ranking this list are as follows:

Longevity

Impact

Accolades

Raw skill

Best Dutch Premier League players ever Player Teams played for 1. Dennis Bergkamp Arsenal 2. Virgil van Dijk Southampton & Liverpool 3. Robin van Persie Arsenal & Manchester United 4. Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United 5. Edwin van der Sar Fulham & Manchester United 6. Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink Leeds United, Chelsea, Middlesbrough & Charlton Athletic 7. Jaap Stam Manchester United 8. Dirk Kuyt Liverpool 9. Arjen Robben Chelsea 10. Rafael van der vaart Tottenham Hotspur 11. Nathan Ake Chelsea, Bournemouth & Manchester City 12. Georginio Wijnaldum Newcastle United & Liverpool 13. Marc Overmars Arsenal 14. Nigel de Jong Manchester City 15. Bolo Zenden Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Liverpool & Sunderland 16. George Boateng Coventry, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough & Hull City 17. Mario Melchiot Chelsea, Birmingham City & Wigan Athletic 18. Pierre van Hooijdonk Nottingham Forest 19. Ryan Babel Liverpool & Fulham 20. Jordi Cruyff Manchester United 21. Memphis Depay Manchester United

21 Memphis Depay

Premier League clubs: Manchester United

When he arrived at Manchester United, Memphis Depay was one of the most impressive young footballers in the world, and it was looked at as a major piece of business for the Red Devils. His work at PSV Eindhoven saw the entire football world take an interest in his career, but it was United who landed his signature in 2015.

The forward was blessed with incredible flair and a natural ability that was clear for all to see. Unfortunately, his time at Old Trafford wasn't the success that many expected it to be. Instead, he spent just 18 months in Manchester, playing 53 times in total for the Red Devils and recording 13 goal contributions across all competitions in the process. Strictly in the Premier League, though, he wasn't great. His time was cut short as he fell out of favour in his second season, and he joined Lyon in January 2017.

Memphis Depay's Premier League statistics Appearances 33 Goals 2 Assists 0 All statistics per Premier League.com

20 Jordi Cruyff

Premier League clubs: Manchester United

The son of one of football's all-time greats, Johan Cruyff, Jordi wasn't quite on the same level as his father, but he had a solid time at Manchester United between 1996-2000, winning a Premier League title. He joined the Red Devils from Barcelona, and things got off to a pretty decent start, but injuries quickly unravelled his time in England.

After he was forced to spend numerous spells on the sideline, Cruyff played just 34 times in the Premier League over the course of four years. He could have been so much more if he had remained healthy. Still, eight goals in 34 games wasn't a bad return at all if we're being honest.

Jordi Cruyff's Premier League statistics Appearances 34 Goals 8 Assists 1 Statistics per PremierLeague.com

19 Ryan Babel

Premier League clubs: Liverpool & Fulham

While these days he's remembered more for that controversial social media post of Howarb Webb in a Manchester United kit than he is for anything he did on the football pitch, Ryan Babel was a solid player for Liverpool across his four-year spell in Merseyside. Joining in 2007 from Ajax, he had plenty of promise, but never quite realised it fully.

Still, he played almost 150 times for Liverpool and later returned to England, eight years after he left Anfield when he joined Fulham for a brief spell in 2019. The run was over in a matter of months, but he still managed to score five times for the Cottagers which wasn't a bad return. He might not have been as good as he likely should have been, but Babel was still a solid Premier League talent.

Ryan Babel's Premier League statistics Appearances 107 Goals 17 Assists 8 Statistics per PremierLeague.com

18 Pierre van Hooijdonk

Premier League clubs: Nottingham Forest

Pierre van Hooijdonk had earned a reputation as a prolific goalscorer in Scotland with Celtic by the time Nottingham Forest signed him in early 1997. He'd been tearing the Scottish Premier League apart for a couple of years and arrived in England to help a Forest team that was firmly embroiled in a relegation battle.

He got off to a slow start to life in England and, as a result, Forest were relegated to the Championship. It was that drop-down that helped him find his feet at the club, though. Van Hooijdonk was in blistering form during their sole campaign in the second tier, scoring 29 league goals as he guided the club back to the top flight. He wasn't quite as dangerous in the Premier League, but he still had a solid season for the club, scoring another six goals before he left for Vitesse in 1999.

Pierre va Hooijdonk Premier League statistics Appearances 29 Goals 7 Assists 6 Statistics per PremierLeague.com

17 Mario Melchiot

Premier League clubs: Chelsea, Birmingham City & Wigan Athletic

You have to have done something right for three different Premier League teams to take an interest in you and that's exactly what Mario Melchiot did. Whether it was as a defender or midfielder, the former Ajax man had a fantastic time in England and shone for all three teams he turned out for.

First joining Chelsea in 1999, Melchiot spent five years at Stamford Bridge, establishing his legacy as a solid Premier League talent before later spells at Birmingham City and Wigan Athletic only solidified that fact. Teams could do a lot worse than signing a talent like Mario Melchiot, that's for sure.

Mario Melchiot's Premier League statistics Appearances 284 Goals 6 Assists 11 Statistics per PremierLeague.com

16 George Boateng

Premier League clubs: Coventry, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough & Hull City

With a whopping total of 382 appearances, George Boateng, who is the eldest sibling of Kevin-Prince and Jerome Boateng, has featured in more Premier League games than any other Dutch player.

He was a reliable figure for any club in the middle of the table and spells at Coventry City, Aston Villa, Middlesbrough and Hull City proved that. Boateng might not have been the type of player to make too many headlines, but he was quietly a very effective footballer and always did the job that was asked of him in the middle of the park. A very underrated footballer.

George Boateng's Premier League statistics Appearances 384 Goals 17 Assists 18 Statistics per PremierLeague.com

15 Bolo Zenden

Premier League clubs: Chelsea, Middlesbrough, Liverpool & Sunderland

Bolo Zenden's versatility, dependability and steadfast commitment made him a highly valued squad player during his stints with four Premier League clubs. First joining Chelsea in 2001, the midfielder spent eight of the next 10 years playing in the Premier League.

He starred for the Blues, Middlesbrough, Liverpool and, after a two-year stint at Marseille in France, he returned to England to finish his career with a couple of seasons at Sunderland. His ability to play in a variety of positions made him a useful commodity to each team he played for, and he came close to playing 200 games in England's top flight.

Bolo Zenden's Premier League statistics Appearances 180 Goals 19 Assists 16 Statistics per PremierLeague.com

14 Nigel de Jong

Premier League clubs: Manchester City

The master of the slide tackle and a lynchpin in Manchester City's maiden Premier League title win in the 2011/12 season, Nigel de Jong was a force to be reckoned with in the centre of midfield during his time at the Etihad Stadium. He may have only spent three years in England, but he had a pretty significant impact during that period, and it's hard to imagine City would have taken that next step to become one of the best teams in the country if they didn't have him.

Over the course of three years, De Jong played over 100 Premier League games for City and while he won't go down as one of the club's greatest ever players, he's still remembered very fondly by fans.

Nigel de Jong's Premier League statistics Appearances 104 Goals 1 Assists 2 Statistics per PremierLeague.com

13 Marc Overmars

Premier League clubs: Arsenal

Marc Overmars scored 25 goals and provided 19 assists in exactly 100 league games for Arsenal. That's a pretty darn impressive record for the Dutchman who spent three years with the Gunners between 1997-2000. He won one Premier League title during that time, but it's his own impressive performances that see him held in such high regard by fans all these years later.

His first year in particular was pretty spectacular, with Overmars scoring 16 goals in all competitions that campaign, a number he'd never beat throughout the rest of his career. After three cracking seasons at Arsenal, he left the club for Barcelona in 2000, but that hasn't changed how fondly the Gunners' fan-base thinks of him.

Marc Overmars' Premier League statistics Appearances 100 Goals 25 Assists 19 Statistics per PremierLeague.com

12 Georginio Wijnaldum

Premier League clubs: Newcastle United & Liverpool

A key cog in Liverpool's development under Jurgen Klopp that culminated with their first-ever Premier League title win in 2020, it was actually at Newcastle United that Georginio Wijnaldum got his start in England. He was one of the rare bright sparks in the Magpies side that got relegated to the Championship during the 2015/16 season.

Shortly after, he moved to Anfield and he had an incredible few years with the Reds. He won plenty with Klopp and has gone down as an icon at Liverpool. He spent five years with the club before departing in 2021, but he has yet to rediscover the fantastic form he showed in Merseyside.

Georginio Wijnaldum's Premier League statistics Appearances 217 Goals 27 Assists 16 Statistics per PremierLeague.com

11 Nathan Ake

Premier League clubs: Chelsea, Watford, Bournemouth & Manchester City

While it didn't always appear as though he was destined for success in the Premier League, Nathan Ake has actually had a very impressive run in the English top flight. Coming through at Chelsea, he initially struggled to break into the club's first team and was shipped out on loan several times, including to Watford and Bournemouth in the Premier League.

It was his spell at the Cherries that transformed his career, though, as the club saw something in him, bringing him to the south coast on a permanent basis later. During his time with Bournemouth, he proved he was capable of performing at that level and eventually, he earned a move to Manchester City where he's won just about everything he possibly could, including three league titles. Not bad at all.

Nathan Ake's Premier League statistics Appearances 212 Goals 18 Assists 7 Statistics per PremierLeague.com (As of 23/01/24)

10 Rafael van der Vaart

Premier League clubs: Tottenham Hotspur

The epitome of a cult hero, Rafael van der Vaart was a magician during his short stint with Spurs and set White Hart Lane alight with his playmaking craft. An artist at his best. He had such a big impact at Tottenham despite spending just two years with the club, and it's a testament to how impressive he was that he's loved by so many.

The attacking midfielder just took the Premier League like a duck to water, and he scored 28 goals for Spurs across those two years. Few players have left such a legacy in such a short space of time, but that was just how impressive Van der Vaart was.

Rafael van der Vaart's Premier League statistics Appearances 63 Goals 24 Assists 15 Statistics per PremierLeague.com

9 Arjen Robben

Premier League clubs: Chelsea

Arjen Robben is notably low down in the ranking if we look at his career as a whole, but his most impressive form arrived during stints with Real Madrid and Bayern Munich after his time at Chelsea.

Don't get it twisted, though, his time at Stamford Bridge was still very impressive. He arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2004 as a promising 20-year-old and he more than lived up to expectations. He was electric for the Blues and there were few defenders in the Premier League that could handle him. Despite spending just three years in England, he had a fine run at Chelsea and won numerous trophies before moving on to Madrid and Bayern where he became a true global star.

Arjen Robben's Premier League statistics Appearances 67 Goals 15 Assists 16 Statistics per PremierLeague.com

8 Dirk Kuyt

Premier League clubs: Liverpool

Getty

One of the hardest-working players England's top flight has ever seen. The embodiment of professionalism, Dirk Kuyt wasn't a relentless goalscorer, but he had that unteachable knack of finding the net in high-stakes encounters. Who could forget his hat-trick against Manchester United?

Despite his legacy as an adaptable forward who relied on hard work over raw ability, Kuyt scored 51 goals and provided 27 assists in 208 league games for Liverpool and has gone down as a club icon to many of the Anfield faithful. Few footballers during that period of Liverpool's history put in a shift as consistently as Kuyt did, and the fans loved him for it.

Dirk Kuyt's Premier League statistics Appearances 208 Goals 51 Assists 27 Statistics per PremierLeague.com

7 Jaap Stam

Premier League clubs: Manchester United

One of the most ferocious defenders in Premier League history, Jaap Stam likely would have ranked much higher on this list if he'd have spent a little more time in the Premier League. He arrived at Old Trafford in 1998 and had three absolutely fantastic years with the club before a falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson saw him leave in 2001.

Sure, the move ended on a sour note, but the spell was tremendous for Stam who was named in the PFA Team of the Year in every single one of his three seasons in Manchester. Just imagine how much greater his legacy could have been if Ferguson hadn't have shipped him off.

Jaap Stam's Premier League statistics Appearances 79 Goals 1 Assists 2 Statistics per PremierLeague.com

6 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Premier League clubs: Leeds United, Chelsea, Middlesbrough & Charlton Athletic

Just 15 players have scored more goals throughout the Premier League's history than Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink who seemed to perform at a high level no matter who he was playing for. Whether it was Leeds United early on in his career, or Charlton Athletic at the tail end of it, he was always a solid player and rarely let his sides down.

It was his time at Chelsea that solidified his spot as a Premier League icon, though, with the striker spending four fantastic seasons at Stamford Bridge where he scored just under 90 goals in all competitions between 2000-2004.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's Premier League statistics Appearances 288 Goals 127 Assists 58 Statistics per PremierLeague.com

5 Edwin van der Sar

Premier League clubs: Fulham & Manchester United

Only six goalkeepers in the history of the Premier League have kept more clean sheets than Edwin van der Sar. A vital cog under Sir Alex Ferguson during a period of domestic domination for Manchester United, he actually first joined the Premier League with Fulham before a series of impressive performances earned him that move to Old Trafford.

After the Red Devils had spent several years struggling to fill the whole that Peter Schmeichel had left when he departed the club, Van Der Sar was the perfect solution and provided a steady figure in between the sticks for several very successful years.

Edwin van der Sar's Premier League statistics Appearances 313 Clean sheets 132 Assists 1 Statistics per PremierLeague.com

4 Ruud van Nistelrooy

Premier League clubs: Manchester United

One of the most accomplished dead-eyed finishers in the division's history. Ruud van Nistelrooy scored 95 Premier League goals in just 150 games for Man United, collecting one domestic golden boot and two Champions League golden boots, before moving to Real Madrid in 2006.

It's scary to think about just how much more he could have done at Old Trafford if he hadn't left so early. As far as goalscorers go, there have been few quite as efficient as Van Nistelrooy during his time at United, and it's form that he took with him to Madrid. Not bad at all.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's Premier League statistics Appearances 150 Goals 95 Assists 14 Statistics per PremierLeague.com

3 Robin van Persie

Premier League clubs: Arsenal & Manchester United

Arsenal fans may resent Robin van Persie for joining Manchester United, but there's no doubting it was a wise decision from a career perspective. Boasting a brute of a left foot and a stunning blend of poise, precision and power, van Persie was a menacing centre-forward and is the fourth-highest-scoring foreigner in Premier League history after Sergio Aguero, Thierry Henry and Mohamed Salah.

He scored for fun at Arsenal, but the club failed to ever really capitalise on that. His move to Old Trafford in 2012 helped him finally get his hands on the Premier League title in 2013, and it proved to be the perfect way to cap his career in England. It's also the last time the Red Devils won the trophy themselves.

Robin van Persie's Premier League statistics Appearances 280 Goals 144 Assists 53 Statistics per PremierLeague.com

2 Virgil van Dijk

Premier League clubs: Southampton & Liverpool

Arguably the most game-changing signing in Liverpool's recent history, Virgil van Dijk is a colossal defender with everything in his locker. He is one of the best centre-backs the Premier League has seen, and his arrival at Anfield helped transform the club from a perennial contender to a powerhouse in football.

His time at Southampton was impressive enough, but fans raised their eyebrows when the Reds made him the most expensive defender in the world at the time. Well, that seems like a bargain now, as he has been nothing short of a revelation for Liverpool and if he keeps up his impressive form, there's a chance he could be number one on this list in the future. He's that good.