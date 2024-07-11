Highlights Ollie Watkins, who netted England's winner against the Netherlands at Euro 2024, had a loan spell in the non-league.

Fellow Euro 2024 stars Jordan Pickford and Jarrod Bowen also had stints in the non-league.

England legends Les Ferdinand and Ian Wright also feature in the top 10.

English Non-League football is, for some, one of the last bastions of a game gone by - one that isn't lost to the tactics and business-savvy minds the likes of the flashy Premier League has become renowned for. While at times, England's football structure has made great sacrifices for those at the top, the base of the pyramid has also provided many talents to the upper reaches of the game and a number of infamous Three Lions stars.

Inspired by the goal-scoring heroics of Ollie Watkins, once of the National League South, in Euro 2024's semi-final, as well as fellow Euro 2024 teammates Jarrod Bowen and Jordan Pickford, GIVEMESPORT looks back at 10 notable players who also perfected their formative skills in England's lower divisions.

10 Ollie Watkins

Non-league spell: Weston-super-Mare, 2014-15

A native of the South-West of England, Ollie Watkins came through as a promising professional among Exeter City's ranks. While he went on to score a brilliant 26 goals in 78 games in all competitions for the Grecians, eventually moving up the leagues with Brentford, a critical part of his development came with Weston-super-Mare.

Initially signing on a month-long loan with the National League South club, such was a young Watkins' impact, constant extensions to the deal saw him stay until the end of the 2014-15 season. He played 24 league games and scored 10 goals, helping him to effectively impress coaches at Exeter and encourage them to start him in the Football League.

9 Jordan Pickford

Non-league spell: Darlington & Alfreton Town, 2012-2013

Before becoming the opponent-rattling and England-saving goalkeeper we know and appreciate today, Everton's Jordan Pickford found his first experiences of senior football on loan from Sunderland in non-league. With two loan moves in 2012 and 2013 respectively, Pickford found minutes with then-Conference Premier club Darlington in time to make his debut against Fleetwood Town on 21 January 2012, playing the whole of a 1-0 home defeat.

Like Watkins, his initial month-long loan was subsequently extended, yet only until the end of April. He went on to make 17 appearances for Darlington, who were relegated that term. The season after, he played for Alfreton Town back in the Conference Premier, and again, his initial month-long stay was extended. This time until the end of the season, Pickford played as back-up and kept 5 clean sheets in 12 matches.

8 Joe Hart

Non-league spell: Shrewsbury Town, 2004-2005

A former Premier League winner with Manchester City, Joe Hart started his career in less glamourous surroundings. Beginning with his local side Shrewsbury, they were relegated from the Football League upon his emergence from the youth team, and he subsequently appeared in the Football Conference as the Shrews yo-yo'd straight back up again.During the one term in the Conference, Hart made his senior debut on April 20th, 2004, the day after his 17th birthday.

He played the full 90 minutes in the match against Gravesend & Northfleet. Four days later, he conceded three at Morecambe. Hart did not play again until April of the following year, when Shrewsbury were back in the newly named League Two. The season after, 2005-06, he'd flourish and become the club's first-choice goalkeeper. He played a full 46-match league season, conceding 55 goals.

7 Jarrod Bowen

Non-league spell: Hereford United, 2014

Further down the border with Wales, Jarrod Bowen made his first steps in football with Hereford United. Born in Leominster, just 30 minutes north of the cathedral city, Bowen started out as a youth with local club Leominster Minors. Leaving at U16 level, he had unsuccessful trials with Aston Villa and Cardiff City, yet found opportunity as a scholar with the club he supported, Hereford.

Under manager Peter Beadle, Bowen made his senior debut in a 2-0 loss against Barnet on March 22nd, 2014. He scored his first career goal on April 21st in Hereford's 3-2 home victory over Alfreton Town. However, when the Bulls were expelled from the Football Conference, and before the club was reborn as a financially-recovered Hereford FC, Bowen attracted Premier League interest and joined Hull City on a free transfer in July 2014.

6 Stuart Pearce

Non-league spell: Wealdstone, 1978–1983

Shepherd's Bush-born Stuart Pearce didn't have much luck finding a fully professional team in his youth. However, undeterred by a failed trial with Queens Park Rangers and an ultimately rejected offer from Hull City, young Pearce took to non-league like a duck to water. With local team Wealdstone, Pearce racked up 176 league appearances at the back, and scored 10 goals as his side became one of the biggest names in the Alliance Premier League (one league down from the Football League at the time).

His time with Wealdstone was paired with his smart decision to train as an electrician in case things didn't work out. Yet, an unexpected bid of £30,000 from top-flight Coventry City in 1983 brought a fine spell in north-west London to a close. With Wealdstone, the future England legend won both the Southern League South and Southern League Cup in 1981-82.

5 Les Ferdinand

Non-league spell: Hayes, 1984-1987

In a time before he was smashing in goals for the likes of QPR, Besiktas, Newcastle United, and Tottenham, Les Ferdinand found his feet with Viking Sports. The Acton-born forward played youth football with them, as well as Southall, before entering senior football with the latter. He made his league debut for Southall in August 1984 against Chertsey Town, and was part of the team which reached the FA Vase final in 1986, agonisingly losing 3-0 to Halesowen Town. After this near-success, he joined Hayes and scored 20 goals in 42 games before being scouted by QPR in 1987. That same year, he signed after a £50,000 transfer.

4 John Barnes

Non-league spell: Sudbury Court, 1980–1981

While born in Jamaica, John Barnes' military father's job eventually brought the youngster to be raised in London from the age of 12. Continuing his dad's wishes for young John (named after legendary Welsh forward John Charles) to play sport, the boy flourished in football.

While at school the future Liverpool star played four years of youth football at the Stowe Boys Club in Paddington, and won the under-17s British Championship in 1980. Barnes translated his school-boy talents to non-league soon after, and plied his trade with Middlesex League club Sudbury Court before being scouted by Watford in 1981. He signed for the reserves in July of that year for the princely sum of a set of kits.

3 Chris Waddle

Non-league spell: Tow Law Town, 1978–1980

Before a stint with Tottenham or cult spell with Marseille were even remotely tangible, Felling-born Chris Waddle cut his teeth in the north-east of England, playing both youth and non-league football in his early career. Playing for a number of teams as a boy, Waddle's footballing career began with Pelaw Juniors, before moving on to Whitehouse SC, Mount Pleasant SC, HMH Printing, Pelaw SC, Leam Lane SC and Clarke Chapman. All these early experiences culminated in being picked up for Tow Law Town before the start of the 1978–79 season.

He played for the side in the Northern League, and while working in a sausage factory for the extra money, his innate talents on the pitch were rewarded with a move to Newcastle United in 1980 for the fee of £1,000.

2 Jamie Vardy

Non-league spell: Stocksbridge Park Steels, Halifax Town & Fleetwood Town, 2006–2012

A Sheffield native, Jamie Vardy grew up in the Hillsborough area of the city and idolised Wednesday striker David Hirst. While he clearly had ability in his youth, he was ultimately let go by the Sheffield Wednesday youth team when he was 16. However, he didn't give up on his dream, and played for Stocksbridge Park Steels, even if he was earning just £30 a week.

He made his first team league debut in 2006, and eventually broke out during the 2007–08 season. After a plethora of impressive displays, a number of Football League clubs registered their interest and in 2009, he spent a week on trial with Crewe Alexandra though a move did not materialise. He later turned down a short-term contract with Rotherham United as well, and after 55 goals for the club in all competitions (most notably 40 league goals in 88 games), he decided to stay in non-league with Halifax Town.

There, the mercurial Vardy had an extremely successful first season and finished as the club's top scorer with 25 goals from 37 appearances. He was also voted the Player's Player that season and although started the next term, he was soon off to Fleetwood Town. His fine non-league reputation continued, and he notched a ridiculous 31 goals in 36 2011-12 Conference games. Of course, this alerted Leicester City, and the rest is history.

1 Ian Wright

Non-league spell: Greenwich Borough, 1985

It's a solid evaluation to suggest that Ian Wright needed football, as much as the sport needed him. Emerging from a troubled background in south-east London, Wright had his scrapes with the law, yet found solace in the beautiful game and clearly possessed an unreal ability for striking a football.

From his teenage years, through to the age of 21, Wright played for amateur Sunday league club Ten-em-Bee in Lewisham. Notably, it'd be a team two of his sons would play for, most notably Shaun. However, the first edition of his clan, Wrighty was supreme in the Sunday scene, and was the top scorer in the London and Kent Border Sunday League before joining semi-professional Greenwich Borough in 1985.

Like Vardy, Wright was paid £30 a week, yet could stop work outside the game as he was spotted by a Crystal Palace scout after a tip-off from Dulwich Hamlet manager Billy Smith. In his trial, he impressed then-manager Steve Coppell signed a professional contract with Palace in August 1985, just three months shy of his 22nd birthday. His agreed fee? A set of weight-lifting equipment.

GIVEMESPORT Key Fact: After a spell of poverty during which his wife was expecting their first child, Wright spent 32 days in Chelmsford Prison for failing to pay fines for driving without tax or insurance. He recalls that after being locked in the cell, he burst into tears and vowed to God to do everything in his power to make it as a footballer.