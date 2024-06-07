Highlights Gareth Southgate has selected his 26-man England squad for Euro 2024, with some huge names being left out.

The likes of Reece James, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford weren't even named in the provisional side.

While Jack Grealish and James Maddison are among the seven players that were cut from the provisional team.

After Gareth Southgate finalised his final 26-man England squad on Thursday night, he left some big names at home in the process. The Three Lions' boss has garnered a reputation for sticking with his favourites through thick and thin throughout his eight-year tenure, but has showcased his ruthless streak in recent times by dropping several household names from his EURO 2024 squad.

This is partly due to the sheer quantity of brilliant players at his disposal. But, in other cases, the decision to leave out certain individuals has raised eyebrows across the nation. In the most recent update, it was announced that Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire were axed from the provisional squad. As a result, they go straight into a lineup of the best English players who will not feature in this summer's showpiece tournament.

Elsewhere, Jarrad Branthwaite was also a surprise omission, but who else makes the final cut of those unlucky to miss out?

Goalkeeper & Defence

Nick Pope; Tyrick Mitchell, Jarrad Branthwaite, Harry Maguire, Fikayo Tomori & Reece James

In defence, Maguire is England's biggest absentee. The Manchester United centre-back has been omnipresent under Southgate in the heart of defence for several years. But after sustaining a calf injury, he will remain sidelined throughout the summer after having also missed his club's final four games of the 2023/24 campaign. While Everton defender Branthwaite - who was regarded as one of the best central defenders in the Premier League last season - also misses out, with Lewis Dunk, Marc Guehi, and John Stones preferred over him.

Similarly to Maguire, Reece James is struggling with a fitness issue, and as right-back is one of England's best positions for depth in quality, the Chelsea man is not needed in Germany. Fikayo Tomori is a strange case whereby his international manager seemingly doesn't have much faith in him, whilst everyone else does, whereas Tyrick Mitchell has received backing before, but loses his place to Joe Gomez and Ezri Konsa, with Luke Shaw as the obvious first-choice.

Nick Pope was Jordan Pickford's closest rival for the number one shirt just two seasons ago, but a campaign-ending injury last time out ended any lingering hope of a place in the EURO 2024 squad.

Midfield

James Ward-Prowse & James Maddison

James Ward-Prowse started his first season at West Ham in fine fettle, finishing with seven goals and assists apiece in the Premier League season as a result. Known for his set-piece proficiency, the 29-year-old has often been included in the international setup for this reason, but his end-of-season dropoff amounts to exclusion this time around.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the Premier League era, only David Beckham (18) has scored more free-kick goals than James Ward-Prowse (17).

Another who impressed in his first term at a new club is James Maddison. But while he has been one of Tottenham's most consistent players in the last 12 months, as they look to play exciting football again, an attacking midfield unit consisting of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, and Cole Palmer was never going to be easy to break into.

Attack

Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford & Jadon Sancho

Marcus Rashford was the main man in many of Southgate's lineups before this summer, and he often never put a foot wrong in an England shirt, similarly to club teammate Maguire. But as form continues to flatline, and goals dry up further, his lacklustre performances cannot be ignored any longer, even if it was barely even two seasons ago that he was the Three Lions' best choice attacker.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The 2022/23 Premier League season was Marcus Rashford's highest outpout season since 2019/20 (scoring 17 and assisting five), but a below-par tally of seven goals and two assists in the 2023/24 campaign leaves his future for club and country hanging in the balance.

Jack Grealish was never one of his manager's favourites, and this was evidenced in EURO 2020 when he could hardly get a look-in, despite his Aston Villa escapades. But whereas fans back then couldn't get their head around his omission, it's clear to see that the now-Manchester City man isn't deserving of a seat on the plane - though his intricate pass-and-move style could have offered the Three Lions fresh impetus should things go wrong in Germany.

Lastly, it's understandable that Jadon Sancho misses out. However, his form of late has been exceptional. In particular, his performances in the Champions League to help Borussia Dortmund reach the final led many to believe he was unlucky to not feature for Southgate this summer.