An incredibly proud footballing nation, whose success at international level has been minimal, England have had some sensational strikers. A country whose fans' emotions fluctuate through every game, England have never done anything the easy way, and their trophy cabinet is much smaller than perhaps it should be.

Winning just one international tournament, the 1966 World Cup, their output compared to player ability is surprising. Having had elite talents such as Wayne Rooney, Harry Kane, and Bobby Charlton lead the line, England have always posed a goal threat.

Exclusively considering their performances and output at international level, here are the ten greatest strikers to ever don the Three Lions jersey.

Ranking Factors

International Success

Goal Record for England

Overall Contribution to the national side

The 10 Greatest England Strikers in History Rank Player Career Span Caps Goals Major Clubs 1 Bobby Charlton 1956-1980 106 49 Manchester United, Preston 2 Geoff Hurst 1958-1979 49 24 West Ham, Stoke 3 Harry Kane 2010-Present 103 69 Tottenham, Bayern Munich 4 Wayne Rooney 2002-2021 120 53 Everton, Manchester United, Derby 5 Gary Lineker 1978-1994 80 48 Leicester, Everton, Barcelona, Tottenham 6 Alan Shearer 1988-2006 63 30 Southampton, Blackburn, Newcastle 7 Michael Owen 1996-2013 89 40 Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle, Manchester United 8 Jimmy Greaves 1957-1980 57 44 Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham 9 Nat Lofthouse 1946-1960 33 30 Bolton 10 Tom Finney 1940-1963 76 30 Preston

11 Tom Finney

Career Span: 1940-1963

Once England's leading goalscorer, Tom Finney was fantastic for England, and was a magnificent servant to his boyhood club, Preston.

Spending 20 years with the Deepdale club, he is the club's all-time leading scorer by a large margin, with 370 goals. For England, Finney took his club form onto the national stage, as he netted 30 times in 76 appearances. Capable of playing across the front line, the Englishman was very versatile, and was voted as Football of the Year on two occasions, in 1953/54 and 1956/57.

Treasured by all associated with his club, Preston, as well as his national team, Finney was ahead of his time, and could have been a superstar in any generation.

Tom Finney England Statistics Appearances 76 Goals 30

10 Nat Lofthouse

Career Span: 1946-1960

With almost a goal a game for England, Nat Lofthouse is one of the most prolific players to don the Three Lions shirt.

Joint seventh on the all-time leading scorers list for England, Lofthouse was a very clinical player who served his nation very well. Spending his entire career with Bolton, Lofthouse is one of the club's best ever players, and has a statue built outside their stadium, such was his impact on the club.

For England, Lofthouse took a little while to break into the team, but once he did, he never looked back. His career was ultimately cut short due to injury, but his time with his national team was fantastic, and his goal return is simply astonishing.

Nat Lofthouse England Statistics Appearances 33 Goals 30

9 Jimmy Greaves

Career Span: 1957-1980

One of the greatest players in Tottenham history, Jimmy Greaves was a fine goalscorer, who still holds many English football records.

With 266 goals for the Lilywhites, Greaves is the club's second all-time leading scorer, and he took this form onto the international scene. He was actually England's first choice striker heading into the 1966 World Cup, however, he sustained an injury in the quarter-final which ruled him out of the rest of the tournament.

Had he been fit and helped England to lift their sole international trophy in 1966, he would have been higher up this list, but his contribution to his nation cannot be forgotten. A fine player who was remarkably clinical, Greaves is a firm favourite of many that have watched him play.

Jimmy Greaves England Statistics Appearances 57 Goals 44

8 Michael Owen

Career Span: 1996-2013

When it comes to Michael Owen's career, the question 'what if?' comes to mind. A player who burst onto the scene, and was one of the hottest strikers around during his teenage years, which included a move to Real Madrid and a Ballon d'Or at 22, his career was then plagued by injuries.

With a fearless nature, and being a very good goalscorer, Owen was one of the best players in the world before his injury troubles. For England, Owen continued his electric form, and scored 40 goals in his 89 appearances, which earns him a spot on this list. Perhaps underachieving in his career, he was still sensational, and was unfortunate not to have done even more.

Michael Owen England Statistics Appearances 89 Goals 40

7 Alan Shearer

Career Span: 1988-2006

The greatest goalscorer in Premier League history, Alan Shearer, certainly knew where the back of the net was. Perhaps not with the goal tally of some of his peers, his goals to game ratio is still fantastic.

Capable of scoring every type of goal, Shearer was a dominant striker that gave defenders a torrid time. Strong and extremely clinical, to be the all-time top scorer in the Premier League is no mean feat, especially when he wasn't playing for any of the biggest teams.

Winning the Premier League on one occasion whilst at