Highlights England have a rich history of competing at the World Cup, despite only winning the tournament once in 1966.

A number of big wins have been recorded, including dramatic victories over Cameroon in extra-time in 1990 and beating Colombia on penalties in 2018.

The Three Lions' victory over West Germany in the final of the 1966 edition is the greatest England win at a World Cup.

England have only ever reached the FIFA World Cup final once, in 1966, when they beat West Germany 4-2. Since then, England's record in the biggest football tournament in the world has been mixed.

The Three Lions have enjoyed memorable wins in the competition, including Colombia in 2018, Argentina in 2002 and Belgium in 1990. This article will rank England's top 10 wins in World Cup history, and has been decided by some key criteria.

Ranking factors

Believe it or not, there were plenty of games to choose from when selecting England's top 10 wins in World Cup history. As a result, we have taken the following aspects into consideration when making our selections. This includes the following:

Historical significance: Wins against teams that England have struggled against historically.

Wins against teams that England have struggled against historically. Quality of goals scored in the match: Notable goals that caught the eye.

Notable goals that caught the eye. Team performance: A cohesive team performance that helped the team overcome the opposition.

Top 10 England wins at the World Cup Rank Date Tournament Match Score 1 July 30, 1966 1966 World Cup England vs West Germany 4-2 (a.e.t) 2 June 7, 2002 2002 World Cup England vs Argentina 1-0 3 July 3, 2018 2018 World Cup Colombia vs England 1-1 (3-4 on pens) 4 June 11, 1986 1986 World Cup England vs Poland 3-0 5 July 26, 1966 1966 World Cup England vs Portugal 2-1 6 July 1, 1990 1990 World Cup Cameroon vs England 2-3 (a.e.t) 7 June 15, 2002 2002 World Cup Denmark vs England 0-3 8 June 16, 1982 1982 World Cup England vs France 3-1 9 June 26, 1990 1990 World Cup England vs Belgium 1-0 10 June 18, 1986 1986 World Cup England vs Paraguay 3-0

10 England 3-0 Paraguay - 1986 World Cup

England were drawn against Paraguay in the Round of 16, following an uninspiring group stage campaign. The match took place at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City with a crowd attendance of 98,728. Days before, England had beaten Poland 3-0 in their last group stage match, thanks to a hat-trick from Gary Lineker.

Lineker was at it again, scoring a brace to help send the Three Lions through to the next round. Peter Beardsley's 56th minute strike capped off an impressive performance by England with confidence suddenly flowing for Bobby Robson's team.

Lineker's Golden Boot at the 1986 World Cup Match Score Goals scored by Lineker Portugal vs England 1-0 0 England vs Morocco 0-0 0 England vs Poland 3-0 3 England vs Paraguay 3-0 2 Argentina vs England 2-1 1

9 England 1-0 Belgium - 1990 World Cup

England advanced from Group F in the 1990 World Cup with two wins and one draw. This set up a Round of 16 tie against Belgium in Bologna. The game was played at a fast pace with both teams having chances to open the scoring in normal time. Jan Ceulemans and Enzo Scifo both hit the post for Belgium, while John Barnes scored a goal that was marginally offside just before half-time.

As the game dragged on, both teams tired and were in need of reinforcements from the bench. David Platt came on in the 72nd minute, alongside Steven Bull. The game went to extra time and in the 120th minute, Platt volleyed the ball past the Belgium goalkeeper to send the Three Lions into the quarter-finals in dramatic fashion.

Platt's record for England Appearances 62 Goals 27 Date of Debut November 15, 1989

8 England 3-1 France - 1982 World Cup

England started their 1982 World Cup in flying fashion, as Bryan Robson scored after only 27 seconds. His half-volley from a throw-in was the catalyst for a dominant 3-1 victory against France in their opening match at the San Mames Stadium in Bilbao.

Robson scored again in the 67th minute to send England ahead after Gerard Soler had equalised for France in the first-half. Paul Mariner's 83rd minute strike secured the victory for the Three Lions. England went on to win their other two group stage matches in the first stage of the competition. However, they were eliminated in the second group stage, finishing a point below West Germany.

Quickest goals in World Cup history Rank Competition Match Goalscorer Time of Goal 1 2002 World Cup Turkey vs South Korea Hakan Sukur 11 seconds 2 1962 World Cup Czech Republic vs Yugoslavia Vaclav Masek 16 seconds 3 1934 World Cup Germany vs Austria Ernst Lehner 24 seconds 4 1982 World Cup England vs France Bryan Robson 27 seconds 5 2014 World Cup USA vs Ghana Clint Dempsey 30 seconds Statistics according to Goal.com - Correct as of 03/04/2024

7 Denmark 0-3 England - 2002 World Cup

England narrowly qualified from Group F in the 2002 World Cup, finishing a point ahead of Argentina. This meant they would face Denmark in the Round of 16, who had topped a group with Senegal, Uruguay and France. This included a 2-0 win against France, who had won the competition four years earlier.

A blistering first-half display saw England race into a 3-0 lead. Goals from Rio Ferdinand, Michael Owen and Emile Heskey put England out of sight at the Big Swan Stadium in Niigata, which raised excitement levels back home. The win set up a quarter-final clash against Brazil, where they lost 2-1, leaving English fans devastated again.

6 Cameroon 2-3 England (a.e.t) - 1990 World Cup

Following the dramatic extra time victory against Belgium in the Round of 16, England faced Cameroon, who had already beaten Argentina and Colombia. David Platt opened the scoring for the Three Lions in the 25th minute to send them ahead.

After the break, Cameroon stepped up to score two goals in four minutes to put England on the verge of elimination. Gary Lineker scored a penalty in the 83rd minute to spare England's blushes, before slotting home another spot-kick midway through extra-time. England had qualified for the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1966, where they would face West Germany and eventually lose.

England's extra-time heroics at the 1990 World Cup Match Score Goal Scored in Extra Time England vs Belgium 1-0 David Platt, 120' Cameroon vs England 2-3 Gary Lineker, 105+1' (pen)

5 England 2-1 Portugal

When England reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 1966, it was the furthest England had gone in their major tournament history. The legendary Eusebio played for Portugal and his team stood in the way of England reaching a maiden World Cup final on home soil.

England heroically beat Portugal in front of 94,493 supporters at Wembley Stadium. Bobby Charlton scored twice for England before a late consolation penalty by Eusebio in the 82nd minute. Portugal put the Three Lions under pressure in the late stages of the game but the likes of Gordon Banks, Jack Charlton and Bobby Moore stood firm to secure a place in the final.

England's route to the 1966 World Cup final Stage Match Score Group 1 England vs Uruguay 0-0 Group 1 England vs Mexico 2-0 Group 1 England vs France 2-0 Quarter-final England vs Argentina 1-0 Semi-final England vs Portugal 2-1

4 England 3-0 Poland

England went into their final group stage match against Poland in 1986 on the verge of elimination. They had picked up one point from their opening two matches without scoring a goal. Gary Lineker stepped up for Bobby Robson's team, though, scoring a first-half hat-trick to send England into the next stage of the competition.

Lineker is one of three male players to score a hat-trick for England in a major tournament, as per the FA. Hurst achieved this feat in 1966, and Kane scored three against Panama in the 2018 World Cup group stage. England were knocked-out in the quarter-finals of the 1986 World Cup by Argentina. Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' goal in this game still lives long in the memory for English supporters.

Related Gary Lineker Career Stats Now one of the UK's famous faces, before hitting our screens Gary Lineker was a prolific forward

3 Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 on penalties)

England's torrid penalty shootout in major tournaments is no secret. Before the World Cup Round of 16 match against Colombia in 2018, England had only won one out of seven penalty shootouts in the European Championships and World Cup. This included three consecutive shootout defeats in the World Cup since 1990.

Harry Kane put England ahead from the spot in the 57th minute, but a 93rd minute equaliser from Yerry Mina sent the game to extra-time and eventually penalties. Jordan Henderson's early miss in the shootout looked set to inflict more agony on England. However, Mateus Uribe and Carlos Bacca also missed for the Colombians and Eric Dier swept home England's fifth penalty to send them into the quarter-finals.

England's penalty shootout record at major tournaments Competition Round Match Score 2020 European Championship Final Italy vs England 1-1 (3-2 on pens) 2018 World Cup Round of 16 Colombia vs England 1-1 (3-4 on pens) 2012 European Championship Quarter-Final England vs Italy 0-0 (2-4 on pens) 2006 World Cup Quarter-Final England vs Portugal 0-0 (1-3 on pens) 2004 European Championship Quarter-Final Portugal vs England 2-2 (6-5 on pens) 1998 World Cup Round of 16 Argentina vs England 2-2 (4-3 on pens) 1996 European Championship Semi-Final Germany vs England 1-1 (6-5 on pens) 1996 European Championship Quarter-Final Spain vs England 0-0 (2-4 on pens) 1990 World Cup Semi-Final West Germany vs England 1-1 (4-3 on pens)

2 England 1-0 Argentina

Perhaps the sweetest win of them all was England's win against Argentina in 2002, which was a major redemption story for England midfielder, David Beckham. Four years on from Beckham's infamous red card in the World Cup, instigated by Diego Simeone, England were drawn against Argentina in the group stage.

In 1998, England lost on penalties following Beckham's red card, but this time it was different. Beckham scored from the penalty spot in the 44th minute to put the Three Lions ahead, and they held on to secure the three points. They went on to finish a point ahead of Argentina in Group F, but came unstuck from the penalty spot in the quarter-finals against Portugal.

1 England 4-2 West Germany (a.e.t)

England's victory against West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final remains a landmark moment in English football. Until the Three Lions get their hands on major silverware again, the boys of 1966 will still be the only group of English players to be the last men standing at the World Cup or the European Championships.

The final was played at Wembley Stadium in front of 98,600 people. England went behind early in the game, thanks to a 13th minute strike by Helmut Haller. This was the first time that Alf Ramsey's team had been behind in the entire competition. However, Geoff Hurst responded to equalise only seven minutes later and the teams went in level.

The second half saw both teams score again and send the game to extra time. Two goals from Hurst, including the controversial third goal, which was judged to have just crossed the line by the linesman. England held on to win their first World Cup and were presented the trophy by Queen Elizabeth II.

England's record in major tournament finals Competition Match Score 1966 World Cup England vs West Germany 4-2 (a.e.t.) 2020 European Championship Italy vs England 1-1 (3-2 on pens)

Statistics gathered from Transfermarkt and Goal.com