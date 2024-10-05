England came desperately close to winning their first major trophy since 1966 when they finished runners-up at Euro 2024. It was a disappointing end to a tournament in which many feel Gareth Southgate should have led the Three Lions to glory.

However, the future is bright for English football, with many young stars emerging as some of the finest talents in European football. Cole Palmer has been destroying defenders at Stamford Bridge, while Harry Kane continues to stake his claim as the greatest marksman in the world.

Those are just two of many English attacking gems coming to the fore across the globe, including Ivan Toney in the Saudi Pro League. Jude Bellingham made a groundbreaking start at Real Madrid but has moved into a midfield position this season, away from an attacking role. Here we rank the top 10 English attackers in world football by assessing their current form and overall success over the past year.

10 Best English Attackers in World Football [Ranked] Rank Player Club 1 Cole Palmer Chelsea 2 Harry Kane Bayern Munich 3 Phil Foden Manchester City 4 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 5 Anthony Gordon Newcastle United 6 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 7 Jack Grealish Manchester City 8 Jarrod Bowen West Ham United 9 Ivan Toney Al-Ahli 10 Noni Madueke Chelsea

10 Noni Madueke

Position: Right-Wing

England possess some of the most exciting young talents that have emerged from the U21 setup, and Noni Madueke, 22, is the latest to make the step up to the senior team. The Chelsea winger recently debuted for the Three Lions after an impressive start to the season at club level with the Blues. He netted a stunning hat-trick in a 6-2 win over Wolves, earning a consistent starting role in Enzo Maresca's team.

Madueke's future was up in the air in the summer after a frustrating lack of game time under Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge. With his electric burst of pace and composure on the ball, he's perhaps proven why the Argentine coach should have relied on him more. He's got a growing pool of wingers to compete with at international and club level, but is one of English football's shining stars.

Noni Madueke Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current form 7 4 0 2023-24 record 34 8 3 International tally 1 0 1

9 Ivan Toney

Position: Striker

There was perhaps a collective groan when Premier League fans saw Ivan Toney had headed to the Saudi Pro League and joined Al-Ahli this past summer. The polarising frontman was coming off a Euro 2024 campaign where, although he didn't get much game time, he still made his mark with a fine assist for Kane in a 2-1 comeback win over Slovakia in the last 16.

Toney had long been Brentford's talisman with his aerial ability, deft touch and goalscoring prowess. He missed most of last season due to suspension for breaching betting rules but managed four goals and two assists in 17 games, with the Bees vastly improving when he returned. He started his career in Saudi Arabia with three goals and one assist in six games, and one has to wonder whether a club like Manchester United should have swooped for the Premier League's 2022-23 Golden Boot third-place finisher.

Ivan Toney Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current form 6 3 1 2023-24 record 17 4 2 International tally 6 1 1

8 Jarrod Bowen

Position: Right-Wing

It's fair to say that Jarrod Bowen, 27, is West Ham United's playmaker. He runs the channels with his relentless work ethic and displays a constant intention to find the net. He bagged the winner for the Hammers in their famous 2-1 UEFA Europa Conference League final triumph over Fiorentina in June 2023. He was excellent during the 2023-24 campaign, registering 20 goals and 10 assists in 44 games across competitions.

Bowen sometimes goes under the radar when debating the top English talent in the world, but his numbers prove he's among the very best. He's rarely put a foot wrong on the international stage, and if it weren't for hefty competition, he'd likely be getting more opportunities for the Three Lions.

Jarrod Bowen Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current form 8 2 1 2023-24 record 44 20 10 International tally 12 0 0

7 Jack Grealish

Position: Left-Wing / Attacking Midfield

Southgate made a bold decision to leave Jack Grealish out of England's squad for Euro 2024, despite his fine form when wearing his national team colours. He's proven to be a tricky customer throughout his career with his dribbling abilities and link-up play, which is why Man City spent £100 million on him two years ago.

Grealish didn't have the greatest of seasons by his standards during the 2023-24 campaign, managing three goals and as many assists in 36 games across competitions. He's bounced back with splendid displays, particularly after his return to the Three Lions camp. He excelled in 2-0 wins over Finland and the Republic of Ireland, scoring against the latter, whom he started his international career with.

Jack Grealish Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current form 8 0 2 2023-24 record 36 3 3 International tally 38 3 8

6 Ollie Watkins

Position: Striker

Unai Emery partly has Ollie Watkins, 28, to thank for Aston Villa's UEFA Champions League qualification last season as he shined spearheading the Villans' attack. The former Brentford frontman hit 19 goals and 13 assists in 37 league games, finishing joint-fourth in the Golden Boot race. That form has continued this season, as the goals have continued to flow for the Villa ace.

Watkins' predatory instincts in front of goal have also benefitted England. His winning strike in a 2-1 win against the Netherlands in the semi-finals of Euro 2024 will live long in the memory of the nation's fans. Perhaps the Torquay-born striker will take the reigns from Kane once the iconic forward calls time on his international career.

Ollie Watkins Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current form 7 4 3 2023-24 record 53 27 13 International tally 15 4 0

5 Anthony Gordon

Position: Left-Wing

There was much speculation over Anthony Gordon and his future at Newcastle United in the summer after a 2023-24 season to shout about at St James' Park. The former Everton winger posted 12 goals and 11 assists in 48 games, earning him a place in the England squad for Euro 2024. Some argue he should have been starting on the left of the Three Lions' attack in Germany.

Liverpool are well aware of Gordon's talent and were pushing to sign him during the summer transfer window, but the pacey and unpredictable attacker remained with the Magpies. The Merseysiders are reportedly still interested amid a start to the ongoing season that has seen him bag two goals in eight games.

Anthony Gordon Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current form 8 2 0 2023-24 record 48 12 11 International tally 6 0 0

4 Bukayo Saka

Position: Right-Wing

Mikel Arteta has overseen a transformation of Arsenal that has propelled them into title challengers and Bukayo Saka, 23, has been at the forefront of their rise. He broke onto the scene in 2018 and quickly established himself as one of the Gunners' most important players. His pace, trickery and lethal left-footed strike have left defenders dumbfounded, managing 20 goals and 14 assists in 47 games last season.

Saka is still young and has the world at his feet, and he's become a protagonist for England, excelling at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2024. His record of 12 goals and seven assists in 42 caps includes a hat-trick in a 7-0 mauling of North Macedonia in June 2023. He started this season at the Emirates strongly with two goals and five assists at the time of writing.

Bukayo Saka Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current form 9 2 5 2023-24 record 47 20 14 International tally 42 12 7

3 Phil Foden

Position: Right-Wing / Attacking Midfield

Man City became the first club in English football history to win four titles in a row last season, and Phil Foden was crucial, racking up an astounding 19 goals and eight assists. He was named the PFA Player of the Year for his splendid showings. His elegance on the ball and eye for goal tormented defenders, also catching the eye internationally, managing four goals and eight assists in 41 caps since debuting in September 2020.

Foden, 24, has struggled with injuries at the start of this season and hasn't always been a starter for Guardiola's Cityzens, with others impressing at the Etihad. This is why he's not hitting the top two, as he's yet to replicate his stunning exploits from the 2023-24 campaign.

Phil Foden Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current form 6 1 1 2023-24 record 53 27 12 International tally 41 4 8

2 Harry Kane

Position: Striker

Kane, 31, England's all-time top scorer, continues to wreak havoc in the Bundesliga following his move from Tottenham Hotspur to Bayern Munich. He bagged 44 goals and 12 assists, breaking Erling Haaland's record as the quickest player to 50 goal contributions in the German top flight, taking just 35 games. He's been one of Europe's most potent goalscorers and has continued to be the Bavarian's talisman this term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane (68) is England's all-time top goalscorer, having overtaken Wayne Rooney's tally of 53.

The Premier League's second-all-time top scorer has been the Three Lions' leading man for several years, scoring 68 goals and 19 assists in 100 games. He's flourishing for club and country, and adapted his game, dropping deep to collect the ball and merging this with his prolific nature in front of goal.

Harry Kane Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current form 7 10 5 2023-24 record 45 44 12 International tally 100 68 19

1 Cole Palmer

Position: Right-Wing / Attacking Midfield

Chelsea's recruitment during the Todd Boehly regime has been scrutinised amid the never-ending pool of talent that has arrived at Stamford Bridge. There is no disputing that Palmer, 22, is the best signing since the club's change in ownership. He's been a revelation, perhaps making Pep Guardiola regret parting ways in the summer of 2023. The Red Devils fan started the 2024-25 season with six goals and four assists, including four goals in the first half of the Blues' 4-2 win over Brighton.

Palmer has also started making a name for himself on the international stage, none more so than his slick strike in England's 2-1 loss to Spain in the Euro 2024 final. This followed a debut season in West London, where he hit 25 goals and 16 assists. The sky is the limit for the former Man City attacker, and he's undoubtedly the best English attacking talent in the world on current form.

Cole Palmer Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current form 8 6 4 2023-24 record 48 27 15 International tally 9 2 1

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt as of 05/10/2024.