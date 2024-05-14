Highlights Defending in football can be simplified to the basics - stop goals by any means possible.

The best English defenders have left a lasting legacy in the game through both their club careers and international achievements.

Players like Bobby Moore, Tony Adams, and Gary Neville have set the standard for what it means to be a great defender for the Three Lions.

Defending. On the stereotypical face of it, it's football's dirty work. Roll-your-sleeves-up action, with big men at the back tasked with simple instructions - 'tackle, kick and head anything that moves'. The English do it pretty well.

In February 2023, upon being asked just how exactly his Everton side beat then-league leaders Arsenal 1-0, Sean Dyche said gruffly: "Our plan? Stop it going in our net, put it in their net." Sounds simple enough, doesn't it? Obviously, the Toffees boss was joking and playing into this typecast, no-nonsense 'Brexit' football devotee and the truth is, the art of defending is often easier said than done.

Over the years, it's evolved with the game itself, and England have produced a number of brilliant players who have been exceptional at defending in many different ways. To celebrate the very best of them, the greatest English defenders of all time have been ranked.

Ranking Factors

England achievements - honours, appearances, etc

Club careers

Legacy within football

11 George Cohen

Career Span: 1956–1969

George Cohen was a loyal right-back who made 459 appearances for Fulham, a whopping figure that has only been surpassed by five other players in Cottagers history. Cohen won 37 caps for England and just pips Jimmy Armfield to this position - having featured in every game in the Blackpool man's injury-forced absence as the Three Lions won the 1966 World Cup.

Despite never scoring for his country, he was not lacking in the kind of offensive effort ever-present in modern full-backs, as the World Cup semi-final reflected with his overlapping run and cross for Bobby Charlton's goal in a 2-1 win over Portugal. George Best praised the Fulham man as "the best full-back I ever played against," while Alf Ramsey went one further, calling him:

"England's greatest right-back".

George Cohen's career in numbers and silverware Club(s) Fulham Appearances 459 Club Honours 0 England Appearances 37 International Honours FIFA World Cup: 1966

10 Billy Wright

Career Span: 1939–1959

Billy Wright was once rejected by his only club for being too small. However, the 5 ft 8 centre-half-convert from right wing, gradually combined a superb sense of anticipation with energy, determined tackling, and considerable jumping power to become a formidable Wolves defender. After becoming captain in 1947, Wright became synonymous with Wanderers' golden era. Under Stan Cullis, he led Wolves to FA Cup glory in 1949 and won the First Division league title 3 times in the 1950s.

Wright amassed 490 league appearances and his longevity spread to the national side. The first footballer in the world to earn 100 international caps, Wright went on to earn 105 and captained the Three Lions a record 90 times, including during their campaigns at the 1950, '54 and '58 World Cup finals. Wright's temperament was slightly more reserved compared to many. He once explained:

“I decided early on that captaincy is the art of leadership, not dictatorship. Respect is the hardest thing for a captain to come by and the easiest to lose.”

Billy Wright's career in numbers and silverware Club(s) Wolverhampton Wanderers Appearances 541 Club Honours First Division: 1953-54, 1957-58, 1958-59 FA Cup: 1948-49 FA Charity Shield: 1949, 1954 England Appearances 105 International Honours 0

9 Jack Charlton

Career Span: 1952–1973

Older brother of Bobby, and nephew of Newcastle's legendary Wor Jackie (Jackie Milburn) of the extended Milburn footballing clan, Jack Charlton actually had to find his way in more unorthodox fashion. While Bobby starred at Manchester United, his brother was seemingly overlooked. However, completing his National Service before earning a trial at Leeds where uncle Jim Milburn played, clearly instilled an unstoppable determination. After Leeds signed him, Charlton became a rock at the back - both in the sense of defensive strength, but also the fact he never moved!

While he expertly "preferred the ball on the grandstand roof to any possibility of marginal risk" he went on to make a club-record 629 league and 762 total competitive appearances. In this spell, he helped the club win a Second Division title, a First Division, as well as a collection of domestic cups. Charlton achieved 35 England caps following a call-up after his 30th birthday, and he appeared in two World Cups and one European Championship. He played in the historic final victory of 1966, and gained immense adoration before retirement saw cult managerial stints - most notably when he led Ireland to the quarter-finals at Italia 90.

Jack Charlton's career in numbers and silverware Club(s) Leeds United Appearances 762 Club Honours Football League First Division: 1968–69 Football League Second Division: 1963–64 FA Cup: 1971–72 Football League Cup: 1967–68 FA Charity Shield: 1969 Inter-Cities Fairs Cup: 1967–68, 1970–71 England Appearances 35 International Honours British Home Championship: 1964–65, 1965–66, 1967–68, 1968–69 FIFA World Cup: 1966

8 Tony Adams

Career Span: 1983-2002

After signing as a schoolboy in 1980 and making his debut four weeks after his 17th Birthday in 1983, Tony Adams spent the whole of his distinguished career with Arsenal. From the start, the 6 ft 3 centre-back clearly possessed not only great skill and guile - but also immense, fearless leadership. This saw him become club captain in 1988 at the age of 21, a position he held until his retirement 14 years and 624 appearances later.

In his 19-year stint in North London, Adams was integral in the Gunners' success. He won a plethora of domestic trophies, most notably two Premier Leagues, two First Division titles, one European Cup Winners' Cup, three FA Cups, and two League Cups. He featured for England 66 times and played in three major tournaments. While he retired two years before Arsenal's unbeaten season, he said of his 1991 team being better:

"We lost one game, and I was in prison. I say to people, 'I was invincible in 91'."

Tony Adams' career in numbers and silverware Club(s) Arsenal Appearances 669 Club Honours Football League First Division: 1988–89, 1990–91 Premier League: 1997–98, 2001–02 FA Cup: 1992–93, 1997–98, 2001–02 Football League Cup: 1986–87, 1992–93 FA Charity Shield: 1991 (shared), 1998 Football League Centenary Trophy: 1988 European Cup Winners' Cup: 1993–94 UEFA Cup runner-up: 1999–2000 European Super Cup runner-up: 1994 England Appearances 66 International Honours 0

7 Gary Neville

Career Span: 1992–2011

Fiercely loyal, positionally excellent, and divisively outspoken, Gary Neville's 19-year career at Manchester United bore great success. After rising from the famous 'Class of 92', Neville formed a right-wing partnership with David Beckham that worked wonders for club and country. While, again in a self-deprecating way, he never exaggerated his own ability - Neville's consistency and huge trophy haul speaks for itself. As Phil McNulty explained, "If anyone could use the phrase 'show us your medals' it was Gary Neville".

In 603 Red Devils appearances, Neville scored seven and assisted 49 - picking up an unbelievable 28 trophies along the way, including 12 Premier Leagues and two Champions Leagues as part of Sir Alex Ferguson's dynasty. 85 caps came for England, as Neville played at three European Championships and two FIFA World Cups. He remains England's most-capped right-back of all time.

Gary Neville's career in numbers and silverware Club(s) Manchester United Appearances 602 Club Honours Premier League: 1995–96, 1996–97, 1998–99, 1999–2000, 2000–01, 2002–03, 2006–07, 2008–09 FA Cup: 1995–96, 1998–99, 2003–04 Football League Cup: 2005–06, 2008–09, 2009–10 FA Community Shield: 1996, 1997, 2008 UEFA Champions League: 1998–99, 2007–08 Intercontinental Cup: 1999 FIFA Club World Cup: 2008 England Appearances 85 International Honours 0

6 Phil Neal

Career Span: 1968-1989

Phil Neal was a full-back ahead of his time. Excelling in both defence and attack, and blessed with a keen knack for decisive moments, he was a trailblazer of his position. In total, he won eight First Divisions, four League Cups, five FA Charity Shields, four European Cups, one UEFA Cup and one UEFA Super Cup during his eleven years at Liverpool, making him one of the most successful Englishmen ever.

He was the only player to appear in all four of Liverpool's European Cup wins of the 1970s and 1980s and scored huge goals in the winning of two of those (1977 and '84). He played a club record 366 consecutive league matches from 14 December 1974 until 24 September 1983. 1989's retirement saw his league outings tally sit at 706. Neal also made 50 England appearances, notably playing in the 1982 World Cup. An excellent full-back, he proved a valuable precursor for players of the modern day, none more so than fellow-Red Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Phil Neal's career in numbers and silverware Club(s) Northampton Town, Liverpool, Bolton Wanderers Appearances 922 Club Honours Football League First Division: 1975–76, 1976–77, 1978–79, 1979–80, 1981–82, 1982–83, 1983–84, 1985–86 Football League Cup: 1980–81, 1981–82, 1982–83, 1983–84 FA Charity Shield: 1976, 1977 (shared), 1979, 1980, 1982 European Cup: 1976–77, 1977–78, 1980–81, 1983–84 UEFA Cup: 1975–76 UEFA Super Cup: 1977 Football League Super Cup: 1986 England Appearances 50 International Honours 0

5 Sol Campbell

Career Span: 1992-2011

After the Tottenham to Arsenal fiasco of 2001, Sol Campbell developed into a true great under Arsene Wenger. Campbell instantly added to a League Cup win with Spurs in his first season in the red half of North London, as he won the double before forming the defensive foundations of 'the Invincibles' team with Kolo Toure. Despite losing the Champions League final to Barcelona in 2006, Campbell scored in that game to become part of a select group of six Englishmen to score in the final.

For England, he proudly earned 73 caps and, in 2006, he became the only player to have represented England in six consecutive major tournaments as he played through European Championships 1996-2004, as well as World Cups '98 through to '06. Back at club level, Campbell won seven senior major trophies in a career that spanned 637 appearances as well as a helpful 27 goals and 16 assists. He was aptly described as a "Bentley among footballers: athlete, role model, worth a goal at either end to any team" by The Telegraph's David Miller. Campbell is also one of only three central defenders to make more than 500 Premier League appearances and also holds the Premier League record for the longest unbeaten run by a player. He went 56 matches without defeat between November 2002 and October 2004.

Sol Campbell's career in numbers and silverware Club(s) Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Portsmouth, Notts County, Newcastle United Appearances 637 Club Honours Football League Cup: 1998–99 Premier League: 2001–02, 2003–04, 2007–08 FA Cup: 2001–02, 2004–05 FA Community Shield: 2002 England Appearances 73 International Honours 0

4 Ashley Cole

Career Span: 1999-2019

Ashley Cole won three Premier League titles during a 15-season career with Arsenal and Chelsea, and was also a part of the record-breaking "Invincibles" Arsenal team who went unbeaten through the 2003/04 season. The left-back made 385 Premier League appearances in total, contributing to 147 clean sheets, which as enough to see him inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame in 2024. He also scored 15 goals and supplied 31 assists.

Cole also won the Champions League and Europa League - and has a ridiculous seven FA Cup winners medals between both Arsenal and Chelsea. When he retired from his England international career in 2014, he had 107 caps, making him England's most-capped full-back. In that time, he played in the 2002, 2006 and 2010 World Cups, as well as Euro 2004 and Euro 2012. A particular high point for the Three Lions came when he was voted England Player of the Year in 2010. Harking back to his Arsenal days, Cole's competence in full-back was truly reflected by Sylvinho, as he said:

"Ashley does not need people saying, 'Do this' or 'Go there'. He knows, he knows."

Ashley Cole's career in numbers and silverware Club(s) Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Roma,La Galaxy, Derby County Appearances 702 Club Honours Premier League: 2001–02, 2003–04, 2009–10 FA Cup: 2001–02, 2002–03, 2004–05, 2006–07, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2011–12 FA Community Shield: 2002, 2004, 2009 Football League Cup: 2006–07 UEFA Champions League: 2011–12 UEFA Europa League: 2012–13 England Appearances 107 International Honours 0

3 Rio Ferdinand

Career Span: 1995-2015

The older of two defensive brothers, and second cousin of fellow legend Les - Rio Ferdinand enjoyed a career that was littered with silverware. Especially under the watchful eye of Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United, the commanding centre-back who made 709 total career appearances won 15 honours at club level - notably including six Premier League titles, and one Champions League.

In his career he racked up an impressive 81 outings for the Three Lions, and was a core member of one of the most promising England sides that never saw silverware. Regardless, Ferdinand was regarded as one of the greatest ball-playing central defenders of his era. After making his debut as a 17-year-old for Harry Redknapp’s West Ham, Ferdinand played in 504 matches across 20 Premier League seasons, keeping 189 clean sheets in the competition, an incredibly impressive ratio of 37.5 per cent of matches he played in. Paul Scholes once described Ferdinand with fond admiration:

"He was such a pleasure to play with and play in front of. To play in front of him, he made your job so easy."

Rio Ferdinand's career in numbers and silverware Club(s) West Ham United, AFC Bournemouth, Leeds United, Manchester United, Queens Park Rangers. Appearances 709 Club Honours UEFA Intertoto Cup: 1999 Premier League: 2002–03, 2006–07, 2007–08, 2008–09, 2010–11, 2012–13 Football League Cup: 2005–06, 2008–09 FA Community Shield: 2003, 2007, 2008, 2011 UEFA Champions League: 2007–08 FIFA Club World Cup: 2008 England Appearances International Honours

2 John Terry

Career Span: 1998-2018

"Captain, leader, legend" John Terry proved himself as one of Chelsea's most dedicated servants - amassing 717 total competition appearances for the Blues while also chipping in with 67 goals and 27 assists. In the Premier League, his 41 goals are the record for a Chelsea defender and nicely contrast his all-or-nothing approach to defending. He contributed to 214 clean sheets in his Premier League career, more than any other defender.

Terry played every minute of his penultimate title-winning campaign in 2014/15, before winning the Trophy in his final season at Stamford Bridge. In that final season at Chelsea in 2017, he became the first-ever player to captain a team to the Premier League title on five occasions. He ended his career with five FA Cups, as well as three League Cups, one Europa League and one Champions League title. The first player to score an international goal at the new Wembley Stadium, this was one of many England highlights as the stopper made 78 appearances, scoring six goals.

John Terry's career in numbers and silverware Club(s) Chelsea, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa Appearances 759 Club Honours Premier League: 2004–05, 2005–06, 2009–10, 2014–15, 2016–17 FA Cup: 1999–2000, 2006–07, 2008–09, 2009–10, 2011–12 Football League Cup: 2004–05, 2006–07, 2014–15 FA Community Shield: 2005, 2009 UEFA Champions League: 2011–12 UEFA Europa League: 2012–13 England Appearances 78 International Honours 0

1 Bobby Moore

Career Span: 1958-1983

England captain and talisman in the 60s, Bobby Moore was described by Pele and Franz Beckenbauer as the best defender they had ever seen. By leading England to World Cup glory, he tops this list.

England manager Alf Ramsey made him his captain at the age of 22, and he went on to lead the team 90 times, out of a total of 108 appearances for England. Clasping the Jules Rimet at Wembley is of course iconic, yet the heroic Moore also made over 500 appearances for West Ham, leading them to victories in the FA Cup Final of 1964 and European Cup Winners' Cup Final of 1965.

Ramsey described him in superlative fashion:

“My captain, my leader, my right-hand man. He was the spirit and the heartbeat of the team. A cool, calculating footballer I could trust with my life. He was the supreme professional, the best I ever worked with. Without him England would never have won the World Cup.”

Bobby Moore's career in numbers and silverware Club(s) West Ham United, Fulham, San Antonio Thunder, Seattle Sounders, Herning Fremad, Eastern, Carolina Lightnin' Appearances 795 Club Honours FA Cup: 1963–64 FA Charity Shield: 1964 European Cup Winners' Cup: 1964–65 Hong Kong Senior Shield: 1981–82 England Appearances 108 International Honours FIFA World Cup: 1966 British Home Championship: 1964–65, 1965–66, 1967–68, 1968–69, 1970–71, 1972–73 Shared: 1963–64, 1969–70, 1971–72

Stats via Transfermarkt and the official Premier League website.