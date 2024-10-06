Key Takeaways Experienced players like Harry Maguire, Kyle Walker, and John Stones are still considered some of the best English defenders in the world right now.

Younger talents like Rico Lewis and Jarrad Branthwaite also make the list as they have quickly become key players for their clubs.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold can also play in central midfield, but is widely regarded as the best full-back in the Premier League.

England may have a formidable array of attacking talents right now as part of the new golden generation, but there is also an abundance of defensive titans in the national pool for the Three Lions.

From adventurous full-backs to ball-playing centre-halves, and those rare players who are versatile enough to cover across the back four, we have put together a list of the very best defensive stars who could represent England (and even one who doesn't want to be considered for that honour).

Many on this list will be looking to add their names to the ranks of the greatest English defenders of all time one day, and if they continue on their current trajectory, they may just do it. But, for now, here are the best English defenders in the game at the moment.

Ranking Factors

Current form

Importance to club and country

Versatility, longevity, and consistency

The best English defenders in the world right now Rank Player Club 10 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 9 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 8 Harry Maguire Manchester United 7 Levi Colwill Chelsea 6 Marc Guehi Crystal Palace 5 Rico Lewis Manchester City 4 Kyle Walker Manchester City 3 Ben White Arsenal 2 John Stones Manchester City 1 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool

10 Jarrad Branthwaite

Everton

His impressive development has taken a hit over the last few months due to injury issues, but Jarrad Branthwaite is one of the most exciting and talented young defenders in the country. The Everton man had a real breakthrough campaign in 2023/24, playing a key role in helping the Toffees survive relegation.

Branthwaite is a perfect example of the left-sided, ball-playing centre-half so many clubs are so desperate to have in their side. He plays with composure and maturity beyond his 22 years, and offers incredible physicality and athleticism, making him a strong presence at the back, and a threat in attack, too.

9 Ezri Konsa

Aston Villa

His ability to play anywhere across the back four makes Ezri Konsa a highly valuable asset for Unai Emery's Aston Villa side, and that flexibility has also helped the 26-year-old forge a steady England career of late, including a trip to Euro 2024.

He's been with Villa for a while now, and the club's rise to becoming one of the top teams in the Premier League has seen Konsa evolve over time, too. He's a defender who has a great reading of the game, who makes tackling look easy, and brings plenty of aerial dominance to the Villa defence, too.

8 Harry Maguire

Manchester United

Every time Harry Maguire's career looks to be on the decline, he pops up with huge moments to save himself and Manchester United, and it's clear that he is still a defender who, with confidence and consistency, could be one of the best in the Premier League. His failures are often given far more attention than his successes, but there's no denying Maguire's quality when he's at his best.

He's been a brilliant servant to United, but has shined even brighter for England over the years. You wouldn't bet on his Three Lions career being over just yet, either, as Maguire has proven time and time again that he has the resilience and determination to claw his way back to the top when everyone thinks he is down and out.

7 Levi Colwill

Chelsea

Chelsea have an abundance of players at their disposal, but one of their best and brightest is the homegrown talent, Levi Colwill. Capable of playing in the middle or at left-back, the young defender is exceptionally comfortable on the ball and is the kind of player you want when you're looking to transition from defence to attack thanks to his ability to break the lines with effective passing.

He brings plenty of passion and aggression to the pitch, is as strong as he is smart, and has so much room still to grow into an even better player. Colwill has a bright future with England, too, and should be a key figure in the Three Lions' backline for years to come.

6 Marc Guehi

Crystal Palace

Marc Guehi is a pillar of strength for the Crystal Palace backline, and without him, they would be a far, far weaker team. It's easy to forget he is still only 24 years old, as he has quickly become a real leader on the pitch for the Eagles, who always gives 100% to the team.

Very few expected him to play regularly at Euro 2024 for England, but Guehi ended up being one of the stars of the tournament for the Three Lions. The number of key blocks and interceptions he made, and continues to make, show just how adept he is at reading the game.

5 Rico Lewis

Manchester City

Manchester City have exceptional players all over the pitch, and their defensive roster is obviously very, very good. But, for all their millions of pounds and high-profile names, it is one of their own that has earned the adoration and trust of Pep Guardiola. Rico Lewis is still a teenager, and yet he already has over 50 appearances for City, and is now a regular starter for the champions.

His ability to play on the right or the left, and even in defensive midfield, make him a manager's dream, and he's the kind of defender who loves to venture forward and carry the ball to help his team progress up the pitch quickly.

4 Kyle Walker

Manchester City

He may be 34 years old now, but Kyle Walker is still a defender playing at the top of his game. Much like Harry Maguire, his errors are highlighted with far more fervour than his accomplishments, but let's not forget this is a player who has been a linchpin of Guardiola's City defence for a good eight years now, and who the Spaniard trusts as a leader.

His pace and physicality are well-known attributes, but Walker also brings composure on the ball, tough tackling, and an adventurous spirit. And, most importantly for City, he's a serial winner; a man who knows how to get the job done and get the result over the line.

3 Ben White

Arsenal

Ben White has gone from being a steady centre-half to becoming one of the best full-backs in the Premier League at Arsenal, combining the physical aspects of his previous role with the more progressive attributes needed for a wide defender in the modern game.

His strong tackling and acute awareness make him a formidable defender to face for any attacker, while his composure on the ball and accurate passing are crucial to Arsenal's style of play. It's a shame White's England career came to a dramatic early end, but his club career could and should lead to success in the very near future.

2 John Stones

Manchester City

Much like his teammate, Kyle Walker, John Stones has been the epitome of consistency for Guardiola's City side for many years now, and he shows no signs of decline at all. The Barnsley-born defender is big, strong, intelligent, and ice-cool on the ball. He's a huge threat in the opposition box, and an absolute wall in his own area, too.

Stones really stepped up for England at Euro 2024, proving to be Gareth Southgate's most dependable defender at the tournament. At 30 years old now, he will likely be one of the key leaders for the next generation at international level, too.

1 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

There is plenty of debate to be had as to whether Trent Alexander-Arnold is actually better suited as a central midfielder rather than playing in his more customary right-back role. Thankfully for Liverpool and England, he's very effective in both positions.

At right-back, Alexander-Arnold is highly creative, capable of delivering killer crosses or breaking the lines with his impressive array of passing, and he's a real threat from set-pieces, too. There are some question marks over his defending at times, but you cannot deny that, on his day, the Liverpool man is one of the very best in the world at what he does.