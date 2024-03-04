Highlights Players like Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Phil Foden will be key to England's success at Euro 2024.

Olle Watkins has been incredible form for Aston Villa this campaign and is now one of the best strikers in Europe.

Anthony Gordon could force his way into Gareth Southgate's Euro 2024 squad after impressing for Newcastle United over the last few months.

One of the traditional juggernauts on the international scene, any taste of glory for England has evaded their grasp since that triumph in 1966, spearheaded by the likes of Sir Bobby Moore and Sir Geoff Hurst.

Gareth Southgate, current England chief, has the chance to break that curse this summer, however, with Euro 2024 – this year hosted in Germany - on the horizon. The likes of Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice will be looking to strut their stuff after losing at the final hurdle last time out.

The wound is still fresh after losing to Italy on penalties back in July 2021 – and the Three Lions have the opportunity to stamp their authority on the international scene with many of their assets currently in rampant form for their respective clubs.

And what better way to get excited than to rank the top English stars in the game right now? From the best to the 13th best, Here, we've taken the following ranking factors into account when considering the positions of all 13 Englishmen.

Ranking factors

Performances for England

Current form for respective club

Trophies won at club level

How important they have been to their club's success

The 13 Best English Footballers in the World [Ranked] Rank Player Club England appearances 1. Harry Kane Bayern Munich 89 2. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 29 3. Phil Foden Manchester City 33 4. Declan Rice Arsenal 50 5. Bukayo Saka Arsenal 32 6. Cole Palmer Chelsea 2 7. Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 11 8. John Stones Manchester City 71 9. Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 23 10. Kyle Walker Manchester City 82 11. James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur 6 12. Anthony Gordon Newcastle United 2 13. Jarrod Bowen West Ham United 7

1 Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

A consistent goalscorer for both club and country, there are not many that can rival Harry Kane at the top of the rankings with 37 goals and 12 assists in 36 outings for Bayern Munich this season. Blessed with dynamism, the former Tottenham Hotspur ace can do it all: score goals, link up with wide men, drop deeper and play acute ball through the lines.

While winning the Bundesliga title may escape his grasp, the 89-cap England international has done everything in his power to achieve greatness in the German top flight. Regarded as one of the greatest British players to ever play overseas, the talismanic centre forward will be pivotal to any success that England enjoy this summer.

Harry Kane's 2023/24 stats Games 36 Goals 37 Assists 12

2 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

When Real Madrid shelled out a hefty fee for the Englishman’s services, many clubs were envious. With the world at his feet, Jude Bellingham has shattered through his ceiling with ease, becoming one of the best footballers in the world in 2024.

Originally coming through the Birmingham City youth ranks, the club were made a mockery of when they retired the number 22 upon his departure but with him firing on all cylinders, the club had every right to. Notching 20 goals and 10 assists is a return an elite-level striker would be pleased with – but Bellingham is doing it all from attacking midfielder with his defensive duties not waning.

Jude Bellingham's 2023/24 stats Games 32 Goals 20 Assists 10

3 Phil Foden

Manchester City

Phil Foden’s recent hat-trick against Aston Villa encapsulated what a brilliant season he is having under Pep Guardiola. In fact, the 23/24 Premier League campaign – thus far – has been his most prolific to date, with him notching 14 goals and seven assists. With eight games left of the season, do not be surprised to see his return increase.

Already a five-time Premier League champion, Foden is bordering on club legend status – at the tender age of 23, which is an incredible feat. His versatility will be an attractive prospect to the England chiefs – and in the form that he is in, he should be occupying the left wing spot alongside Kane in the impending Euro 2024.

Phil Foden's 2023/24 stats Games 44 Goals 21 Assists 10

4 Declan Rice

Arsenal

A cut above the rest, Declan Rice should be one of the first names of the team sheet when Southgate comes to fielding his best XI in the summer – fitness permitting, of course. A scorer of some important goals for Arsenal this season, the central midfielder has gone from strength to strength since his move, despite some eyebrows being raised over the hefty fee.

Rice’s role for England will be awfully similar to his when playing for the Gunners – and, in short, that is to be the glue. An astute tackler with an incredible engine, the former West Ham United captain has all the tools to become crucial for England in the foreseeable future.

Declan Rice's 2023/24 stats Games 41 Goals 6 Assists 7

5 Bukayo Saka

Arsenal

After Arsenal finished five points off the pace last season, Bukayo Saka has hit the ground running this season in the hopes of going one better in 2023/24. Despite not being considered ‘world-class’ by Rio Ferdinand, the youngster is a fan favourite for the Gunners and that transcends into the England camp.

Equally hard-working as he is talented, Saka is already a fully-fledged England international with 32 caps under his belt – and with years aplenty left on the clock, he could go on to become one of the nation’s highest-ever appearance holders. With 13 Premier League goals and eight assists to boot so far this term, Saka has every reason to be ranked as England’s fourth-best player at the moment.

Bukayo Saka's 2023/24 stats Games 38 Goals 16 Assists 13

6 Cole Palmer

Chelsea

Without Cole Palmer this season, Chelsea would be very much worse off. The youngster took a punt with a career-defining move away from Manchester City – and it’s safe to say it’s paid off. From being on the fringes of Guardiola’s side, he is now the go-to guy in west London.

Widely regarded as one of the best wingers in the Premier League, the 21-year-old got his senior England career underway during a 2-0 win over Malta in November 2023. On the back of his 18 goals and 12 assists in all competitions so far this campaign, he has put a compelling case together to book his spot on the plane for this summer’s tournament – but whether he’ll make it remains unknown.

Cole Palmer's 2023/24 stats Games 38 Goals 18 Assists 12

7 Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

Looking to become Kane’s understudy at international level, Ollie Watkins has just 11 England caps to his name thus far – but that is well-poised to rise in years to come with opportunities for a striker as talismanic as the Aston Villa ace is bound to arise.

The Englishman is regarded as one of the best strikers in world football with him rubbing shoulders with the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. Notching 16 goals and 10 assists in the Premier League so far, Watkins’ finishing ability is not in question – neither is his pace, strength and impeccable forward-thinking IQ.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: England's Euro 2020 final was their first final since winning the World Cup in 1966, while it was also the first time the Three Lions had ever reached the final of the Euros.

Ollie Watkins' 2023/24 stats Games 42 Goals 22 Assists 10

8 John Stones

Manchester City

A key part of the most domineering team in club football, Manchester City look somewhat disjointed in the absence of John Stones. Versatile enough to ply his trade across the back four or in the engine room, the former Everton ace has become one of Pep Guardiola’s utility men.

Guaranteed to be Southgate’s first-choice pick in the centre of defence for a while, Stones is perfect for pulling the strings, keeping the ball ticking, and he is also strong in duels – both aerially and on-ground. In possession, too, there are not many defenders in world football that can match his calmness, while his passing range is considered to be among the very best.

John Stones' 2023/24 stats Games 22 Goals 1 Assists 1

9 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

While he's had to endure a spell on the sidelines through injury this season, Trent Alexander-Arnold has had an incredible campaign for title-challenging Liverpool. The full-back went through a crisis of confidence in the previous campaign before finding improved form in an inverted role.

Stepping into midfield to unleash his creativity has posed a new challenge for opposing teams to deal with and many have failed to stop the attack-minded defender. Arguably the best right-back in the league, Alexander-Arnold's versatility to play in several positions could pay dividends for the Three Lions this summer, provided he can end the season in top form for the Merseyside giants.

Trent Alexander-Arnold's 2023/24 stats Games 29 Goals 2 Assists 10

10 Kyle Walker

Manchester City

His rapid pace aside, Kyle Walker has been a brilliant footballer – if not the best - in the English top flight for several years now. Albeit not as technically assured as some of his fellow teammates, the right-back has become much more composed under Guardiola’s tenure.

In a side packed to the brim with the league’s leading stars, the defender – now 33 – is able to play on the right but also in the centre of defence and, with the armband wrapped around his bicep, has become a key part of his side's title-charge this season. Alexander-Arnold and Reece James are both looking to de-throne the Manchester City gem from the starting right-back berth for England, but given his experience and speed, his spot is likely to be safe.

Kyle Walker's 2023/24 stats Games 38 Goals 0 Assists 3

11 James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur looked a shell of themselves when James Maddison found himself on the sidelines via injury. Creativity was lacking, as was potency in the final third - and the England star has both in abundance. With him now back in the fold, the north Londoners’ quest for Champions League football has been given a new lease of life.

Having notched four goals and eight assists so far this season, the telepathic connection between himself and Son Heung-min has made the blow of losing Kane all the softer. Whether Maddison can feature regularly in Germany this summer; however, remains to be seen.

James Maddison's 2023/24 stats Games 22 Goals 4 Assists 8

12 Anthony Gordon

Newcastle

Anthony Gordon joined Newcastle in January 2023 from boyhood club Everton as an exciting youngster. The first six months he spent in Tyneside had many fans questioning the signing as he failed to nail down a regular spot in Eddie Howe's first XI.

However, this season, the youngster has arguably been one of their top performers. The Englishman has even put himself in contention for a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the European Championships in 2024. Being able to operate from either wing, the 23-year-old has added goals to his game and could prove to be a key asset for the Three Lions this summer in Germany.

Anthony Gordon's 2023/24 stats Games 41 Goals 10 Assists 8

13 Jarrod Bowen

West Ham United

With competition in England’s wide spots so high, the likelihood of Jarrod Bowen featuring much – if at all – during this summer’s edition of the Euros is low. That said, it would be remiss to disregard the fact he has come on leaps and bounds this season under David Moyes’ watchful eye.

Playing through the middle, Bowen – a winger by trade - has adapted to the challenges of being his side’s focal point admirably and his 23/24 season return of 15 goals and five assists in the league is a testament to his professionalism and talent. One of the Premier League’s best players in 23/24 based on statistics, the former Hull City man will jump at the chance to enhance his international pedigree this summer if it presents itself.

Jarrod Bowen's 2023/24 stats Games 39 Goals 19 Assists 9