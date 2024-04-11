Highlights Members from the 1966 World Cup winning squad feature, including legends Bobby Moore and Sir Bobby Charlton.

Modern-day stars like Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney also feature highly.

Ranking factors include success at club and international level and longevity.

England have produced a whole host of wonderfully talented footballers over the years. While the Three Lions have only won a major international tournament once, countless incredible footballers have graced the famous Wembley turf.

Wayne Rooney topped the voting as he was crowned the greatest footballer to play for England in the eyes of fans. However, there will be other supporters who strongly feel that Sir Bobby Charlton or Bobby Moore deserve that title, given the fact they were key figures in the nation's triumph at the World Cup in 1966. We've crunched the numbers and ranked the top 18 best English players ever, which includes members of the country's 'Golden Generation' as well as a few names of England's World Cup win.

Ranking factors

Importance to club and country.

Success with club and country.

The calibre of teams they played for.

Longevity.

Goals.

Assists.

Clean sheets.

Ranking the 18 best English footballers of all time Rank Player Caps Teams played for 1. Sir Bobby Charlton 106 Manchester United, Preston North End, Waterford, Newcastle KB United, Perth Azzurri, Blacktown City 2. Bobby Moore 108 West Ham United, Fulham, San Antonio Thunder, Seattle Sounders, Herning Fremad, Carolina Lightnin' 3. Harry Kane 98 Tottenham Hotspur, Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich City, Leicester City, Bayern Munich 4. Wayne Rooney 120 Everton, Manchester United, D.C. United, Derby County 5. Gordon Banks 73 Chesterfield, Leicester City, Stoke City, Cleveland Stokers, Hellenic, Fort Lauderdale Strikers, St Patrick's Athletic 6. Jimmy Greaves 57 Chelsea, AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Brentwood, Chelmsford City, Barnet, Woodford Town 7. Paul Gascoigne 57 Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Lazio, Rangers, Middlesbrough, Everton, Burnley, Gansu Tianma, Boston United 8. Alan Shearer 63 Southampton, Blackburn, Newcastle 9. Steven Gerrard 114 Liverpool, LA Galaxy 10. David Beckham 115 Manchester United, Preston North End, Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain 11. Gary Lineker 80 Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Nagoya Grampus 12. Stanley Matthews 54 Stoke City, Blackpool, Toronto 13. Ashley Cole 107 Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Chelsea, Roma, LA Galaxy, Derby County 14. Paul Scholes 66 Manchester United 15. Kevin Keegan 63 Scunthorpe United, Liverpool, Hamburger SV, Southampton, Newcastle United, Blacktown City 16. Jude Bellingham 36 Birmingham City, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid 17. Michael Owen 89 Liverpool, Real Madrid, Newcastle United, Manchester United, Stoke City 18. Jordan Pickford 68 Sunderland, Darlington, Alfreton Town, Burton Albion, Carlisle United, Bradford City, Preston North End, Everton

18 Jordan Pickford

England caps: 68

Jordan Pickford is a divisive figure in club football, often criticised for his inconsistent performances. However, you can't say the same when he puts on an England shirt. The Everton goalkeeper established himself as the number one in time for the 2018 World Cup, where the Three Lions reached the semi-finals. This included a crucial penalty save against Colombia, which was England's first shootout victory in World Cup history.

He also saved penalties in the Euro 2020 final defeat to Italy and the Three Lions' quarter-final victory against Switzerland at Euro 2024. In fact, of the 20 penalties Pickford has faced as an England goalkeeper, he has saved five of them. His performances in major tournaments for the Three Lions have been invaluable in helping the country reach consecutive European Championship finals.

17 Michael Owen

England caps: 89

With 40 goals for his country, Michael Owen is the sixth top scorer in English football history. The former Liverpool and Manchester United striker played in five tournaments, scoring in four of them. He is most famous for his goal against Argentina in the 1998 World Cup, which remains one of the most memorable goals for the Three Lions in a major tournament.

He was also extremely successful at domestic level, winning the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Cup. In 2001, he won the Ballon d'Or after winning three trophies for Liverpool in the same season. Owen remains the youngest scorer for England at a World Cup with his goal against Romania on 22nd June 1998. He was just 18 years and 190 days old at the time of the goal.

16 Jude Bellingham

England caps: 36

Jude Bellingham has already made 36 caps for England, despite being only 21. Following his Champions League and La Liga victory at Real Madrid, the Birmingham-born midfielder came close to delivering European glory for the Three Lions. In the Round of 16 at Euro 2024, he scored a bicycle kick in the dying stages to send Gareth Southgate's side's match against Slovakia to extra time. He also scored at the 2022 World Cup, becoming the second-youngest player to score for England at the World Cup.

Bellingham will have plenty more options to end the 58 years of hurt for England in major tournaments. In the meantime, he will likely win multiple domestic titles for Real Madrid and become one of the country's most decorated footballers ever.

Jude Bellingham for Real Madrid in 2023/24 Games 42 Goals 23 Assists 13

Related 10 Best 21-Year-Olds in World Football Right Now [Ranked] From Jude Bellingham to Florian Wirtz, these are the best 21-year-olds in world football right now.

15 Kevin Keegan

England caps: 63

Kevin Keegan is the only English player to win the Ballon d'Or twice (1978 and 1979). His three-year spell at Hamburger SV after leaving Liverpool in 1977 is the stuff of legend. He was named in Kicker's Bundesliga Team of the Season in all three of the campaigns in which he represented the German outfit.

He will also go down as one of Newcastle's greatest-ever players following a successful spell with the Magpies. Keegan first arrived on Tyneside in 1982, and would later return as manager of the club on two occasions. On the international front, the former Liverpool man captained England at Euro 1980 and the World Cup two years later. His lack of success for the Three Lions is the main reason why he features 15th on our list, rather than higher.

Kevin Keegan's Career Stats Appearances 740 Goals 254 Assists 119 Honours Champions League (1977), UEFA Cup (1973, 1976), Ballon d'Or (1978, 1979)

14 Paul Scholes

England caps: 66

Paul Scholes will go down as one of the best midfielders to ever play in the Premier League. He spent his entire club career with Manchester United and won several trophies under Sir Alex Ferguson. The Red Devils legend was known for his exceptional vision, precise control, and passing ability, which allowed him to dictate the tempo of games.

It's a travesty that he was occasionally wasted when playing for England - arguably one of the big reasons why the Three Lions failed to win anything in the early 2000s. Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, and Scholes should have been a midfield capable of winning either the Euros or the World Cup. Alas, no manager - particularly Sven-Goran Eriksson - could get it done. The former Swedish manager has revealed in the past that the United man was the best of the three.

Related 20 Footballers Who Answered The Paul Scholes v Steven Gerrard v Frank Lampard Debate Thierry Henry, Pep Guardiola, Deco and Cesc Fabregas are among the players that have answered the age-old Scholes vs Gerrard vs Lampard debate

13 Ashley Cole

England caps: 107

Ashley Cole is, without a doubt, the greatest left-back that the country has ever produced. Often regarded as the best full-back of the Premier League era, he is one of nine players to reach 100 caps for the Three Lions. Over the years, for England and at club level, he had many great battles against Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portugal forward named Cole as his toughest opponent ever. During the peak of his powers, he was a joy to watch. His ability to balance defensive responsibilities while also posing a threat in attack made the former Chelsea and Arsenal defender a complete full-back.

Related Ashley Cole Reveals his Dream Teammates 11 The former Chelsea and Arsenal defender has played with many talented stars during his professional career.

12 Sir Stanley Matthews

England caps: 54

Sir Stanley Matthews was a true England legend. He was the winner of the inaugural Ballon d'Or award in 1956 while playing for Blackpool. He remains the oldest-ever winner of the award, having picked up the prestigious honour at the age of 41. The almost-mythical winger is best known for his display in the 1953 FA Cup Final - which is better known as the 'Matthews Final'.

On the international front, he earned 54 caps. In 1956, he became the oldest England player to ever score for the Three Lions, aged 41. While he thoroughly deserves a place in the top 15, Matthews misses out on making it into the final 10 due to his lack of success for his country. That said, he was still an incredibly gifted star during his era.

11 Gary Lineker

England caps: 80

Gary Lineker was a prolific forward who scored goals for fun during his time at the likes of Everton, Tottenham, Barcelona, and England. With 256 goals in his professional career for both club and country, he's one of the top-scoring English footballers ever.

Only Bobby Charlton, Wayne Rooney, and Harry Kane have scored more goals for the nation throughout history. His most iconic moment for his national side came at the 1986 World Cup when he finished top scorer of the tournament with six goals. Unfortunately, the Three Lions were narrowly beaten by Argentina in the quarter-finals. Lineker has been an ever-present on our TV screens over the past three decades and is best known these days for hosting Match of the Day.

Gary Lineker's England Record Appearances 80 Goals 48 Assists 4 Honours N/A

10 David Beckham

England caps: 115

David Beckham was an absolute joy to watch in his prime. His international career appeared to be over after his red card against Argentina at the 1998 World Cup. He would bounce back in style, though, captaining his country and earning 115 caps.

During those appearances, he made the list of players to register the most international assists in the 21st century. Beckham's global fame and on-field success make him one of Manchester United's most legendary number sevens. Unquestionably one of the greatest free-kick takers in the game since 2000, the Englishman is a true legend of the game.

Related Players with Most Assists in World Cup History GIVEMESPORT looks at the 11 players with the most assists in World Cup history, including David Beckham and Lionel Messi.

9 Steven Gerrard

England caps: 114

While Gerrard is considered by many as the best player to have never won a Premier League title, he is without doubt one of the top footballers the country has ever produced. His leadership qualities were also unparalleled, often single-handedly carrying his team through sheer willpower. The Englishman's ability at club level and longevity on the international scene is why he makes it into the top 10 of our list.

For over a decade, he was Liverpool's heartbeat, driving the team forward with his remarkable range of passing, explosive shooting, and tenacious tackling. The Merseyside icon is regarded as one of the best players to ever put on the famous Red shirt.

8 Alan Shearer

England caps: 63

With 260 goals, Alan Shearer is the Premier League's all-time leading scorer. The Newcastle legend is regarded as one of the greatest strikers in the division's history and was capable of scoring all types of goals.

He was always destined for big things for the Three Lions after he scored on his England debut against France in 1992. Shearer was one of the country's crucial players in their Euro 1996 campaign, eventually losing in the semi-finals to Germany. That said the ex-Blackburn Rovers striker was the top scorer in the competition with five. His goalscoring ability as well as his importance to the team at both club level and on the international scene is why he's eighth on this list.

Alan Shearer's England Record Appearances 63 Goals 30 Assists 11 Honours None

Related Alan Shearer's Dream 11 of Teammates Includes "Underestimated" Newcastle man It's easy to remember just how good of a striker Alan Shearer was, but just as easy to forget his teammates weren't too bad either.

7 Paul Gascoigne

England caps: 57

Paul Gascoigne was one of the most naturally gifted players the country has ever seen. That's no exaggeration as, despite his various off-field problems, the playmaker glided past defenders like they weren't there. He broke into the Newcastle first team at the age of 17 and went on to make 92 appearances for the club, scoring 21 times. His form for the Magpies saw Tottenham Hotspur pay a then-British record transfer fee of £2.2 million.

Gazza would always provide joy to millions of football fans every time he had a ball at his feet and had many hilarious moments during his time as a professional player. His goal against Scotland at Euro 1996 will live long in the memory of several England fans.

Related Paul Gascoigne: The football icon's funniest moments Having recently celebrated his 56th birthday, let’s take a trip down memory lane, and revisit some of the ex-England star’s funniest moments…

6 Jimmy Greaves

England caps: 57

Jimmy Greaves was a true icon of English football. During his prime, he'd score goals for fun and netted 44 times in 57 appearances for his country. At club level, he notched 220 in 321 matches for Tottenham. For quite some time, he was Spurs' record scorer, until a certain Harry Kane broke the accomplishment.

The former England international's pace and keen eye for a finish caused havoc for opposing defenders back in his day. Greaves' prolific reputation for both club and country is why he sits sixth, but just narrowly misses as he just didn't have the longevity for the Three Lions.

5 Gordon Banks

England caps: 73

A consistent player, Gordon Banks was an excellent shot-stopper for both club and country, possessing great position sense and was also renowned for his exceptional handling. He remains the only English goalkeeper to win a World Cup, starring in the Three Lions' 1966 campaign as they defeated West Germany on home turf.

His iconic moment came in 1970, when denied Pele with 'the save of the century.' Diving low to his far right, Banks stretched to reach the Brazilian's goalbound header. Arguably the best England keeper of all time, his record for both club and country is why he features in the top five.

Related How Gordon Banks’ career record compared with other England goalkeepers Banks is the only English goalkeeper to win a World Cup - back in 1966

4 Wayne Rooney

England caps: 120

Wayne Rooney is Manchester United's all-time leading goalscorer and third on the Premier League's all-time scoring chart. He also held the record as England's top scorer before it was eventually broken by Kane. For the Three Lions, he produced one of the best individual tournament performances for the country at Euro 2004.

While he was unsuccessful on the international scene after the Euros in 2004, he demonstrated longevity, versatility, and a flair for the dramatic throughout his professional career - which are the main reasons why he's in at four. Not only is he one of United's best-ever players, but certainly one of the greatest England stars of all time.

Wayne Rooney's Manchester United Statistics Premier League Appearances 393 Goal Contributions 284 Premier League Titles 5 Major Honours 16

Related 10 Greatest English Footballers of the 2000s [Ranked] From Wayne Rooney to Michael Owen, the greatest English players of the 2000s have been revealed.

3 Harry Kane

England caps: 98

At the age of 30, Kane is already England's all-time top goalscorer. The forward, who joined Bayern Munich from Tottenham in the summer of 2023, has scored 66 goals in 98 games for the Three Lions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Harry Kane surpassed Wayne Rooney's England goalscoring record of 53 in March 2023 when he netted during a 2-1 win against Italy.

The Spurs legend has captained England to the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the finals of Euro 2020 and Euro 2024. He won the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup with six goals and shared the prize with five other players at Euro 2024, who all scored three goals. There's no doubt that he will add to his international tally and create a major gap between him and Rooney. Despite leaving the Premier League, there's still plenty of time to come back and smash the all-time scoring chart. His record in front of goal and sheer importance for both club and country is why he's in at three.

Harry Kane's England Record Appearances 98 Goals 66 Assists 19 Honours None

2 Bobby Moore

England caps: 108

Bobby Moore is England's only World Cup-winning captain to date. He lifted the trophy for the Three Lions at Wembley in 1966 after they beat Germany 4-2 after extra time to be crowned world champions, and the centre-back was instrumental throughout the tournament with his defensive qualities and leadership on and off the pitch.

The West Ham hero played 108 times for England during his career, which puts him fifth in the all-time appearances list behind Peter Shilton, Rooney, Beckham and Gerrard. At club level, for the Hammers, he won the FA Cup once and the English Super Cup on one occasion, too. He is, without a doubt, the best defender England has ever produced.

Related 15 Best Defenders in Football History Ranked From Paolo Maldini to Javier Zanetti, the 15 best defenders - past and present - in world football have been ranked in order.

1 Sir Bobby Charlton

England Caps: 106

Sir Bobby Charlton, arguably Manchester United's greatest and most important player ever, truly expressed the features of the 'perfect footballer'. He showed great professionalism and character throughout his career and possessed bucketloads of talent. Playing a starring role in England's 1966 World Cup triumph, he reigned triumphant in the running for the Ballon d’Or that year and then finished second in 1967 and 1968.

Scoring 249 goals for United - bettered only by Rooney - Charlton was also consistent for the Three Lions as he notched 49 times for his beloved nation. His legacy of being an exemplary person will live on forever. His natural ability and record in front of goal are why he's without a doubt the best English footballer of all time - and is even regarded as one of the best to ever play the sport.

3:05 Related 30 Greatest Football Players Of All Time (2024) The 30 greatest footballers of all time have been named but who comes out on top; Messi, Ronaldo or Maradona?

All statistics are taken via Transfermarkt and Premier League and correct as of 16/07/2024.