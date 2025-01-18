Summary English players are moving abroad for new experiences, showcasing talents globally.

Top English players in European leagues include Tomori, Gomes, Abraham, and Kane.

Players like Bellingham and Henderson are excelling at top clubs like Real Madrid and Ajax.

If you are an avid follower of British football, it likely won't have escaped your notice that a number of English players have, in recent years, taken the decision to move to the four corners of the globe.

It's a ‘contemporary’ trend that is attracting more and more talent and satisfying new desires. Some want to discover new cultures, while others are attracted by the search for new football or a desire for change. And some of England's best players are affected by these career choices.

These are the players — 10 of them to be precise — that GIVEMESPORT has decided to highlight in this article.

The 10 Best English Footballers Right Now Who Don't Play in the Premier League Rank Player Team 1. Harry Kane Bayern Munich 2. Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 3. Conor Gallagher Atletico Madrid 4. Jamie Gittens Borussia Dortmund 5. Ruben Loftus-Cheek AC Milan 6. Ivan Toney Al-Ahli 7. Jordan Henderson Ajax 8. Tammy Abraham AC Milan 9. Angel Gomes LOSC 10. Fikayo Tomori AC Milan

10 Fikayo Tomori

AC Milan

Appearances (2024/25): 19 – 1.447'

Great hopes surrounded Fikayo Tomori when he arrived at AC Milan. A product of the Chelsea youth system, the defender enjoyed a reputation that preceded him. He was even considered one of the great hopes of English football. And the Calgary-born defender was quick to pay tribute to the praise he received.

Having become an essential part of the Rossoneri, the international, who has won five caps for Three Lions, has made a major contribution to the Italian club's recent successes, not least their title triumph in 2022. All the more reason to attract the interest of the big teams in a possible future transfer.

9 Angel Gomes

LOSC

Appearances (2024/25): 16 – 907'

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since that day on 21st May 2017 when Angel Gomes became the fourth youngest player in Manchester United's history. Now aged 24, the attacking midfielder is no longer playing in the Premier League, but in Ligue 1, where he helped make LOSC's day.

He joined the club in 2020 and has since become one of its key players, making more than 130 appearances. His performances have even earned him a call-up to the national team under Lee Carsley – while talks of a move back to England have long been rumoured, with Spurs the latest to be linked.

8 Tammy Abraham

AC Milan

Appearances (2024/25): 23 – 1.015'

Tammy Abraham is one of those players who chose to leave England in order to breathe new life into their careers. Lacking game time with Chelsea, the striker decided to sign for Roma in 2021. It was a move that quickly paid off, with the Camberwell native helping Jose Mourinho's side to the Europa League title.

And although his adventure subsequently took a nightmarish turn, with him rupturing cruciate knee ligaments in 2023, his loan spell at AC Milan this season has enabled him to rediscover his senses, as well as his taste for success, with the winning goal against Inter Milan in the Italian Supercup final.

7 Jordan Henderson

Ajax

Appearances (2024/25): 29 – 2.059'

Having left Liverpool after more than ten years of loyal service and an almost legendary status given his achievements, Jordan Henderson, like many of his peers, succumbed to the financial sirens of the Middle East. However, it did not take more than half a season at Al-Ettifaq for the English midfielder to express his desire to return to European football.

And it is at Ajax, who he joined in February 2024, where the 34-year-old is now enjoying his first taste of the game. However, this has nothing to do with a hypothetical early retirement, as he plays in virtually every match for the legendary Dutch club.

6 Ivan Toney

Al-Ahli

Appearances (2024/25): 19 – 1.454'

Ivan Toney made the move to Saudi Arabia last summer. It was a somewhat surprising choice for a player whose talent was sought after by a number of top English clubs, including Manchester United and Tottenham.

Now plying his trade at Al-Ahli, alongside such well-known players as Edouard Mendy, Riyad Mahrez and Roberto Firmino, the international with six caps for the Three Lions has racked up nine goals and three assists in 19 games played this season. Enough to earn him a return to the national team next March? It won't be long before Thomas Tuchel has an answer to that question.

5 Ruben Loftus-Cheek

AC Milan

Appearances (2024/25): 21 – 1.018'

Who knows what Ruben Loftus-Cheek's career might have been like if injuries had not kept him out of so many games? But make no mistake, this in no way implies that his career has been disappointing — quite the opposite, in fact — but that it could have been even more impressive. On his decision to join AC Milan, he said:

"I was looking for something new. I had been at Chelsea a long tim and it seemed like a good moment to move on. I wasn’t necessarily looking abroad but assessing options. AC Milan are huge and it's not something I would turn down, playing for a huge club and to learn a language. It made sense to me."

After all, the midfielder has repeatedly demonstrated the full extent of his talent. Most recently in the colours of AC Milan, whom he joined in 2023 after almost two decades at Chelsea. A key figure in the Milan midfield under Stefano Pioli, the Englishman has had more difficulty in the 2024/25 season. This was due in no small part to a series of physical setbacks.

4 Jamie Gittens

Borussia Dortmund

Appearances (2024/25): 25 – 1.687'

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens, the latest product of the English youth set-up to pull on Borussia Dortmund colours, has made the most of the start of the 2024/25 season to establish himself as one of the key players in Nuri Sahin's team.

With 16 goals and five assists in 25 appearances in all competitions, the Reading and Manchester City academy graduate is confirming all the expectations placed in him for several years now, having joined the Ruhr in 2020. His performances have obviously not gone unnoticed by the Premier League's top clubs, some of whom could go on the offensive as early as next summer.

Related Exclusive: £84m Star 'Could Consider Move' to Chelsea in Summer Chelsea have discovered that Jamie Gittens will entertain a move if Borussia Dortmund miss out on Champions League qualification

3 Conor Gallagher

Atletico Madrid