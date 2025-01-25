The goalkeeper position has been an area of the England national side that has been locked down by Jordan Pickford for some time since the 2018 World Cup, with the Everton shot-stopper picked as the nation's no.1 in all tournaments since.

Besides Aaron Ramsdale having a fine period of form for Arsenal after signing for the Gunners in 2021, Pickford has not had serious competition for his role in the England team.

While Pickford is still the Three Lions number one behind the sticks as it stands, there has been a rise of a few English goalkeepers this season. Therefore, GIVEMESPORT will be taking a deep dive into the top 10 English goalkeepers right now, unveiling some candidates for future number ones going forward.

Ranking Factors:

Performances this season

Overall ability

Consistency

10 Sam Johnstone

Club: Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Filling in for Jose Sa during his absence this season for Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sam Johnstone, unfortunately, entered a side that was leaking chances left, right, and centre. This led to the 31-year-old conceding 17 goals in seven matches and keeping no clean sheets, failing to find his feet in net for Wolves. A member of the Euro 2020 squad, in previous stints at Crystal Palace and West Bromwich Albion, Johnstone has managed to show his quality as a good goalkeeper.

However, with his current form and having played a limited amount of minutes this season, Johnstone cannot be high on the radar of the best English goalkeepers right now.

Sam Johnstone's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Matches Played 7 Goals Against 17 Save Percentage 61.5% Clean Sheets 0 Goals Prevented -3.0

9 Jason Steele

Club: Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League)

Another goalkeeper who has previously proven a level of quality in the Premier League but has struggled to find minutes on the pitch this season is Brighton & Hove Albion's Jason Steele. Last season, the 34-year-old was often rotated in net with Bart Verbruggen. However, under new boss Fabian Hurzeler, Steele has massively fallen out of favour, starting only twice this season, though keeping a clean sheet in one of those matches.

He is technically very good with the ball at his feet and a good distributor from the back, starting attacks from deep positions. Though Steele is not as good a shot-stopper as his Dutch counterpart, ultimately costing him his place in the side. Therefore, due to the lack of game time, likewise to Johnstone, Steele cannot make it high up this list.

Jason Steele's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Matches Played 2 Goals Against 1 Save Percentage 75% Clean Sheets 1 Goals Prevented -0.5

8 Anthony Patterson

Club: Sunderland (Championship)

Coming out of the Sunderland academy and shining once given his opportunity in the first team, Anthony Patterson has become one to watch as a young goalkeeper in recent years. Popping up with some big saves for the Black Cats this season in their promotion push, Patterson has played an integral role in keeping 10 clean sheets thus far. The strongest facet of his game is his shot-stopping abilities, using his quick reactions and strong palms to pull off some astonishing saves.

Operating in a Regis Le Bris side that plays out from the back, Patterson at times can struggle as he is not at his strongest with the ball at his feet. He is susceptible to an error at the back on the odd occasion, but at the age of 24, if he continues to improve, Patterson could be one of the best English shot-stoppers in the business.

Anthony Patterson's 2024/25 Championship statistics Matches Played 24 Goals Against 20 Save Percentage 75.7% Clean Sheets 10 Goals Prevented +3.8

7 Alex Palmer

Club: West Bromwich Albion (Championship)

Another goalkeeper who has impressed this season in the Championship is West Bromwich Albion's Alex Palmer. The 28-year-old is consistent at the back for the Baggies, keeping 18 clean sheets last season in 48 matches, and is already on 11 this term. A modern-style goalkeeper, Palmer is a sweeper keeper who likes to dominate his penalty area, claiming crosses into the box with authority.

Palmer is also a very strong shot-stopper and has proved vital for his side in their push for a top-six finish, making a handful of sharp stops to earn his side points. As both Palmer and Patterson have been top-drawer shot-stoppers this season, Palmer's distribution just edges him ahead of the Sunderland man in seventh.

Alex Palmer's 2024/25 Championship statistics Matches Played 28 Goals Against 24 Save Percentage 74.2% Clean Sheets 11 Goals Prevented +3.4

6 Jack Butland

Club: Rangers (Scottish Premiership)

The only player to make this list playing outside of the English football pyramid, Jack Butland has proven a shrewd piece of business for Rangers since his arrival on a free transfer in 2023. Best known for his time spent at Stoke City earlier in his career, life back in the Premier League at Crystal Palace did not go as planned, only featuring 10 times across two league seasons.

However, playing 58 games for Rangers last season and starting this one on fire, Butland has returned to his best form in Scotland. This is exemplified by the 31-year-old saving two penalties out of the three conceded for the Gers this season and keeping nine clean sheets in 17 appearances.

Jack Butland's 2024/25 Scottish Premiership statistics Matches Played 17 Goals Against 13 Save Percentage 65.7% Clean Sheets 9 Goals Prevented N/A

5 James Trafford

Club: Burnley (Championship)

A player who may well climb this list in years to come if he continues on his current trajectory is Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford. The 22-year-old has a very bright future ahead, pulling off some astonishing saves for the Clarets this season, currently holding an absurd record of nine goals conceded in 27 matches this term. Trafford's shot-stopping abilities have been showcased this season, winning his side points with excellent stops, including a double penalty save against Sunderland to earn his side a draw.

His distribution is also another department of his game that he is strong in, able to play out from the back and find incisive passes into his midfielders. In 2023, Trafford won the Under 21's European Championship with England, without conceding a single goal in the process. Having not proven himself at Premier League level yet, Trafford is still relatively low down this list, but at such a young age, it seems a matter of time before he's consistently playing at that level.

James Trafford's 2024/25 Championship statistics Matches Played 27 Goals Against 9 Save Percentage 85.9% Clean Sheets 18 Goals Prevented +8.2

4 Aaron Ramsdale

Club: Southampton (Premier League)

A goalkeeper who has massively taken a hit on his reputation in the last few years, Aaron Ramsdale was once knocking on England's national team door with his brilliant performances for Arsenal. However, following a season of hardly featuring for the Gunners due to the arrival of David Raya, Ramsdale had to leave to get consistent game time. The 26-year-old opted for Southampton in a £25m deal but, unsurprisingly, has found himself in a relegation scrap.

Conceding the number of goals the Saints have this campaign and sitting rock bottom of the division, this has done Ramsdale's reputation a slight bit of damage. Though, despite this, Ramsdale is still at a very young age for a goalkeeper and has plenty of time to get himself back into the mix for the England number-one spot.

Aaron Ramsdale's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Matches Played 15 Goals Against 33 Save Percentage 67% Clean Sheets 2 Goals Prevented -2.6

3 Dean Henderson

Club: Crystal Palace (Premier League)

A goalkeeper who has continued to impress at Premier League level is Crystal Palace's number one, Dean Henderson. Currently having a terrific season for the Eagles, Henderson has pulled off some top-drawer saves to keep his side in games, winning vital points and helping them recover from a poor start to the campaign. This is epitomised by his crucial penalty save away against Aston Villa, ultimately earning Palace a point in a 2-2 draw.

At 27 years old, Henderson is now coming into his best years and is a very well-rounded goalkeeper, proficient in both the shot-stopping and distribution aspects of the game. He is also a vocal presence at the back, showing very strong communication skills, and likes to command his penalty area. If Henderson continues to show his form consistently, new England boss Thomas Tuchel could have a decision to make coming into future tournaments.

Dean Henderson's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Matches Played 22 Goals Against 28 Save Percentage 67.4% Clean Sheets 6 Goals Prevented +2.8

2 Nick Pope

Club: Newcastle United (Premier League)

A goalkeeper who has been key to Newcastle United's success in recent years, Nick Pope is perhaps the best English goalkeeper for purely shot-stopping. Standing at 6'5 feet tall, Pope's enormous size provides an intimidating presence in net, allowing him to pull off saves that not many other goalkeepers could. Commanding his area with his ability to claim crosses and catch difficult balls, Pope is a calming presence for his defenders.

However, as good as a goalkeeper Pope is, his distribution skills have always kept him from being able to land a spot in the England starting eleven. Looking quite awkward in possession, Pope is not a great passer of the ball and can get caught out if he is asked to play as a distributor. Unfortunately, this is also the main reason for him only claiming the second spot on this list, as distribution is a key aspect of the position in modern times.

Nick Pope's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Matches Played 15 Goals Against 21 Save Percentage 71.2% Clean Sheets 3 Goals Prevented +1.6

1 Jordan Pickford

Club: Everton (Premier League)

Claiming the number one spot in this list is England's number one, Jordan Pickford, who has been quite consistent in goal for the Three Lions. In the last two seasons, Pickford has been pivotal for Everton's survival in the Premier League, putting in man-of-the-match performances and cutting out the mistakes that were present in his game. A very well-rounded goalkeeper, Pickford is strong in most facets of his game, as he is quite comfortable with the ball at his feet, commands his box well, and is a strong shot-stopper.

His communication from the back is also another strong point of his game, constantly liaising with his backline to keep the defence organised. At 30 years old, Pickford still has a lot of the prime years of his career left and will be a very difficult player to dethrone for the England number one position.

Jordan Pickford's 2024/25 Premier League statistics Matches Played 21 Goals Against 28 Save Percentage 69.9% Clean Sheets 7 Goals Prevented +1.4

All statistics gathered from Fbref - correct as of 25/01/25.