Key Takeaways Thomas Tuchel has been named as the man to replace Gareth Southgate as the new England manager.

The FA have been criticised for not appointing an English manager.

The top 13 English candidates have been named, including Graham Potter and Wayne Rooney.

Following the official announcement that Thomas Tuchel will take charge of the England national team in 2025, there has been widespread reaction to the idea of a foreign manager taking the Three Lions job for the first time since Fabio Capello was hired in 2007. Tuchel even apologised for having a German passport during his unveiling.

It has prompted many to question two things: Should the England manager always be English? And where are all the world-class coaches from the country? The FA clearly felt that those applicable for the position did not meet the necessary standard. With that in mind, we have decided to rank the 13 best English managers currently available today.

Ranking Factors

For this list, several key factors will be taken into account, including:

Trophies won

Win Percentage

Quality of teams managed

Potential

13 Best English Managers in World Football [Ranked] Rank Manager 1. Eddie Howe 2. Gareth Southgate 3. Sean Dyche 4. Graham Potter 5. Kieran McKenna 6. Gary O'Neil 7. Will Still 8. Rob Edwards 9. Mark Robins 10. Michael Carrick 11. Frank Lampard 12. Steven Gerrard 13. Wayne Rooney

Related Gary Neville Calls Out The FA After England Appoint Thomas Tuchel Upon England confirming the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, Gary Neville claims that Eddie Howe and Graham Potter should've been looked at.

13 - 10

Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Michael Carrick

Close

If there's ever proof that being among the best players in Premier League history does not guarantee a successful managerial career, the bottom three on this list is evidence of that. Wayne Rooney, Steven Gerrard, and Frank Lampard have all struggled as coaches, and it’s arguably the man sitting at the bottom who is doing the best job right now.

Manchester United's all-time scorer is doing a serviceable job at Plymouth Argyle following poor spells at Birmingham and DC United. He also performed as well as he could, given the restraints he faced at Derby County. Gerrard finds himself in Saudi Arabia after being overshadowed by Unai Emery at Villa Park, but he does have an unbeaten league title to his name at Rangers.

Related Sam Allardyce Names Four England Manager Alternatives to Thomas Tuchel Allardyce has claimed that Thomas Tuchel's appointment goes 'against everything they were doing' in terms of building England's coaching reputation.

Lampard is out of work after a poor run at Everton and as Chelsea's interim boss. However, his top-four finish at Stamford Bridge in 2020 while under a transfer ban is perhaps the most remarkable achievement of them all. Fellow midfielder Michael Carrick does crack the top 10, with the former West Ham youngster showing promise at Middlesbrough, whom he led to an unlikely Carabao Cup semi-final last season.

9 - 7

Mark Robins, Rob Edwards, Will Still

Close

One of the most underrated English coaches currently doing a tremendous job in the Championship is Mark Robins. Best known for scoring the goal that is believed to have saved Alex Ferguson's job at Manchester United, Robins is now in charge of Coventry City, who nearly produced a sensational comeback against the Red Devils to reach the FA Cup final last season. The Sky Blues have become a team regularly pushing for the play-offs under the former striker, even if the start of the most recent campaign hasn't been ideal.

Rob Edwards did an incredible job getting Luton Town all the way to the Premier League, but his stock has taken a hit with the Hatters sitting just a point outside the relegation zone since their demotion back down to the Championship. Then there is the Football Manager-loving Will Still. The Belgian-born coach is continuing to make waves in France as manager of RC Lens, who currently sit sixth in Ligue 1.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Will Still is yet to acquire his UEFA Pro License.

Related Who is Will Still: From Football Manager Addict to Managerial Powerhouse Highly rated English manager Will Still has plenty of admirers after leaving Reims. Here's everything you need to know about him.

6 - 4

Gary O'Neil, Kieran McKenna, Graham Potter