Key Takeaways Believe it or not, Crystal Palace actually have the most players on this list, with both Adam Wharton and Eberechi Eze making the cut.

Three players who operate outside of the Premier League are on the list.

Kobbie Mainoo made his big breakthrough at Manchester United last season, and it was enough to earn him a spot in the rankings.

England has always had a knack for developing amazing talent in the middle of the park; from tough tackling holding midfielders, to genius playmakers, and relentless, box-to-box players who weigh in with goals at crucial moments. They are the players who dictate the flow and rhythm of a game, the ones who can turn defence into attack, and the ones who quite literally cannot stop running.

The current golden generation for the Three Lions is brimming with quality in the midfield areas, and new, young players are emerging all the time to keep the conveyor belt moving. One thing is for sure: Lee Carsley (and whoever takes on the job full-time in the future) has an abundance of top players to choose from when it comes to midfielders.

Having examined the best Premier League midfielders, and those Englishmen plying their trade across Europe, the very best English midfielders in the world at this moment in time have been named and ranked - in order.

Ranking Factors

Current form

Importance for club and country

Longevity and consistency

The likes of Cole Palmer, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish have been classed as forwards, so don't make this list.

Best English Midfielders in the World Right Now Rank Player Club 10 Curtis Jones Liverpool 9 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 8 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottingham Forest 7 Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United 6 Angel Gomes Lille 5 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 4 James Maddison Tottenham Hotspur 3 Conor Gallagher Atletico Madrid 2 Declan Rice Arsenal 1 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid

10 Curtis Jones

Liverpool

In a team of superstars, it is easy for Curtis Jones to go under the radar at Liverpool, but the local lad is a fine midfielder who offers plenty of bite and combative spirit, while also being capable of carrying the ball with flair and finesse to create chances for his team.

Jones is a highly intelligent deep-lying playmaker who can dictate play from the heart of midfield and he often does the dirty work that allows the likes of Mo Salah, Diogo Jota, and Alexis Mac Allister to have space and freedom to flourish in advanced positions for Liverpool.

Related 11 Greatest Players from Liverpool in Football History [Ranked] The city of Liverpool has produced a host of fine footballers, here are the greatest 11 scousers - ranked in order.

9 Adam Wharton

Crystal Palace

When Crystal Palace signed Adam Wharton from Blackburn Rovers in January, nobody quite expected him to make the step up to the Premier League with such ease, but the holding midfielder slotted into his new team and new surroundings with no trouble at all. He adapted so well, in fact, that he earned a place in Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024, and deservedly so.

His primary job may be to break up attacks and help his team turnover possession, but Wharton offers so much more, not least of all in his impeccable vision and ability to break the lines with a key pass.

Related 10 Greatest Crystal Palace Signings in Football History [Ranked] Here are the top 10 greatest signings in Crystal Palace history, including legends like Ian Wright, Wilfried Zaha and Attilio Lombardo.

8 Morgan Gibbs-White

Nottingham Forest

Eyebrows were raised when Nottingham Forest paid a huge £40 million for Morgan Gibbs-White, but the attacking midfielder has more than paid back that transfer fee, and has been integral to helping the club survive in the Premier League over the last two seasons.

Gibbs-White is a highly physical player who loves to burst into the box and finish a move, but he's just as adept at starting those plays, too. He has become a real talisman and a genuine leader for Forest, and arguably could well be playing at an even higher level if he ever fancied a move.

Related 9 Most Creative Premier League Players Right Now (2024/25) It is safe to say that the Premier League boasts a wealth of creative prowess.

7 Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United

What a year it was for Kobbie Mainoo in 2023/24. Not only did he emerge as one of the most exciting academy players to come through the ranks at Manchester United in years, but he also worked his way into the England squad and played regularly for the Three Lions as they made it to the Euro 2024 final.

It's hard to believe Mainoo is still only 19 years old, such is the way he plays with so much maturity and awareness, it looks like he's been operating at the top level for years already. His agility, neat footwork, and clever passing make him a vital cog in United's system.

Related The 7 Best Manchester United Academy Players in 2024 [Ranked] Manchester United are enjoying a renaissance in talent coming from the academy, including Kobbie Mainoo.

6 Angel Gomes

Lille

Most football fans have only just begun to hear about Angel Gomes, thanks to his recent addition to the England setup through caretaker boss Lee Carsley. His debut for the Three Lions should have been enough to make everyone stand up and pay attention to his talents, though.

Gomes came through the ranks at Manchester United, but has forged a career for himself out in France with Lille, where he has become one of the most accomplished holding midfielders in Ligue 1 and indeed across Europe. His reading of the game and tackling ability, twinned with an impressive engine, make him one of the most coveted number sixes on the market right now.

Related 15 Best U21 English Players in World Football (2024) With Jude Bellingham, Kobbie Mainoo and Archie Gray, this list of young England talent is stacked.

5 Eberechi Eze

Crystal Palace

Palace player number two on our list is Eberechi Eze, and it's not difficult to understand why he's here. Eze is highly versatile, able to play on the wings or through the middle, and he's so dangerous whenever and wherever he picks up the ball. His crossing, passing, and shooting skills are finely tuned, and he's consistently turning in high numbers of goals and assists for the Eagles.

Add to this his ability in dead-ball situations, and Eze becomes one of the most creative English midfielders around right now. It's no wonder big clubs like Spurs have been sniffing around him for months.

Related 11 Greatest English Dribblers in Football History [Ranked] England has been home to several unique entertainers who weren't afraid to push the boundaries with their elite dribbling skills.

4 James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur

Were it not for an injury hampering his progress with Spurs last season, James Maddison would undoubtedly have ended up as one of the top contributors in the Premier League throughout the campaign, and he would likely landed a squad place at Euro 2024. Still, he's back to full fitness now and firing on all cylinders again for the Lilywhites.

When Maddison is at his best, there are few midfielders who can dictate a game like him. Agile, smart, tricky, and equipped with an exquisite passing range, the Tottenham man loves pulling the strings in the number ten role, and could be set for a big season if he can stay fit.

Related Ranking the 9 Best Players to Wear Number 10 For Tottenham With a mix of playmakers and forwards, several stars have shone in the number 10 shirt at Tottenham.

3 Conor Gallagher

Atletico Madrid

Chelsea's decision to sell Conor Gallagher this summer continues to be one of the most baffling moves from the transfer window, not least of all for the way they treated the academy graduate. Gallagher has taken to life in Spain pretty well, though, and has quickly won over the Atletico Madrid supporters with his high-energy, hard-working displays in the middle of the park.

He's the kind of industrious midfielder who does the simple things really well, and will always give 100% to the team. A tough tackler, great athlete, and fine passer of the ball, Gallagher has everything you could want in a midfielder.

Related 10 Greatest Chelsea Academy Players in Football History [Ranked] From Ray Wilkins to John Terry, the greatest Chelsea academy products have been ranked.

2 Declan Rice

Arsenal

Declan Rice was always a top player during his West Ham days, but since his move to Arsenal, he appears to have taken his game to a new level and is now considered an elite defensive midfielder with a Ballon d'Or nomination. He's got the engine to keep going for his team from first whistle to last, and is brilliant at calming down play, finding the right pass, and starting an attack.

There is no doubt Rice is now one of the first names on the team sheet for club and country, and his leadership skills make him an incredibly valuable asset. Make no mistake, both Arsenal and England are worse off when he is not available.

Related 9 Best Central Midfielders in Arsenal History (Ranked) Including Patrick Vieira and Santi Cazorla, Arsenal have had several legendary central midfielders compete in the First Division and Premier League.

1 Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid

Simply put, Jude Bellingham is a superstar. His meteoric rise is the stuff of fairytales, going from a prodigious teenage talent at local club Birmingham, before gambling on a move to Germany to join Dortmund, and then, becoming the latest in a long line of iconic Real Madrid worldbeaters. His first season with Los Blancos saw Bellingham claim the La Liga title and the Champions League, playing an integral role in the run to both of those honours with 36 goal contributions to his name.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jude Bellingham is the youngest player to score for England at a World Cup, and the youngest player to appear in two European Championships for the Three Lions.

For England, Bellingham has a similar effect. He has this fascinating ability to turn up in the right place at the right time with a magical moment, like that astonishing overhead kick at Euro 2024, and we have a feeling he will have plenty more game-changing moments to come in the future, too.