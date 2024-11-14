Key Takeaways The modern-day right-back is meant to be good going forward and defensively astute, with the Premier League blessed with several players who fulfil that role well.

England have had an overload of talented right-backs in recent years.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best going forward while Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains one of the strongest defensively.

The position of right-back is one that has undergone a major revolution in recent years. While previously it was claimed, by the likes of Jamie Carragher, to have been where failed wingers and centre-backs ply their trade, it has morphed into one of the most crucial positions on the football pitch.

The invention of inverted full-backs has meant that, more often than ever before, we are seeing players positioned on either side of the centre-halves drift inside to become an additional body in midfield, sometimes with a range of passing to boot. It is also a position where England happens to be absolutely stacked. With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has decided to rank the 10 best English right-backs currently, based on some key criteria.

Key Ranking Factors

Overall ability

Current form

Form over the last 12 months

Potential to improve

10 Best Current English Right-Backs [Ranked] Rank Player 1. Trent Alexander-Arnold 2. Ben White 3. Rico Lewis 4. Tino Livramento 5. Kyle Walker 6. Reece James 7. Aaron Wan-Bissaka 8. Kieran Trippier 9. James Justin 10. James Tavernier

Related 12 Best Right-Backs in the Premier League Right Now (2024) The Premier League is stacked with quality at right-back, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Reece James, Kyle Walker & Kieran Trippier.

10 James Tavernier

Rangers

The only man in the top 10 not playing his football in the Premier League, James Tavernier has turned himself into a modern-day hero at Ibrox. The full-back does more than defend. He is also a rich source of goal contributions. The 33-year-old has played 480 games for Rangers at the time of writing, scoring 126 goals and providing 133 assists.

At 33, his chances of earning an England call-up or making a surprise move to the Premier League look slim. However, he appears content in Scotland and continues to play magnificent football in front of one of the best atmospheres in Britain. A truly underrated talent.

9 James Justin

Leicester City

By the time James Justin reached 26 years old, many might have expected him to have more than a single international cap to his name. He looked like a real gem emerging at the King Power Stadium when he first broke through. Unfortunately, injuries and competition for places have limited his opportunities on the international stage.

An ACL tear and an Achilles rupture in back-to-back seasons seriously hindered Justin's development. However, he has still become a reliable and dependable option for Leicester City and has even chipped in with a couple of goals already in the 2024/25 season.

Related 15 Greatest Right-Backs in Football History [Ranked] Some of the most iconic players to ever play the game have been right-backs.

8 Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United

In his prime, Kieran Trippier would've been pushing for a place inside the top three and at times may have even been worthy of the number one spot; his form was so impressive. However, at this latter stage of his career, he is hurtling towards falling out of the top 10 completely.

The last 18 months have not been as good as the standards the former Atletico Madrid star set for himself. Whether it be for Newcastle, where he is slowly losing his place to another name on this list, or for England, where he struggled on the left at Euro 2024 before announcing his retirement from the international game, it's safe to say that Trippier's best years have been and gone.

7 Aaron Wan-Bissaka

West Ham United

Often considered to be the best one-on-one defensive fullback in the world during his early years at Manchester United, there is one fundamental flaw that has held Aaron Wan-Bissaka back - he's not the best with the ball at his feet. While he has improved in this area, he is still some way off what others on this list are able to produce.

It is for that reason that his time at Old Trafford had to be cut short. However, at West Ham, the 26-year-old has more chances to showcase his strengths and worry less about his weaknesses.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Wan-Bissaka ranks inside the top 10 for interceptions per 90 in the 2024/25 Premier League season (1.7).

6 Reece James

Chelsea

Talent-wise, Reece James is a top-two contender hands down. In fact, the man who sits one place above him even described James as the most well-rounded right-back in world football. However, it is fair to question putting James any higher given that he hasn't played enough in the last two years.

Since being named Chelsea captain at the beginning of the 2023/24 season, the 24-year-old has played just 15 times. He also missed the 2024 European Championships, where he almost would've been guaranteed a spot if he was fit, given the issues that Gareth Southgate was having at left-back. For as good as James is, he is simply not reliable enough to break into the top five at this moment in time.

Related 9 Best Right-Backs in Chelsea History (Ranked) It is safe to say that Chelsea have had their fair share of top-quality right-backs throughout their history. This article looks at the best nine.

5 Kyle Walker

Manchester City

It is incredibly harsh to suggest that without his pace, Kyle Walker wouldn’t be as effective as a right-back. The veteran has clearly evolved under the guidance of Pep Guardiola to become a more positionally savvy defender. However, as evidenced at the European Championship, the yard of acceleration and sprint speed he appears to have lost in recent months is severely hampering his performances.

Prior to that, if Walker was caught out, you knew he would be able to make up the ground to recover. Nowadays, that is no longer a sure thing. Sometimes it even appears that Walker knows this himself, as he seems a little less confident in his abilities of late. With age not on his side, this could be the inevitable downfall of one of Britain's greatest full-backs, period.

4 Tino Livramento

Newcastle United

Tino Livramento has long been seen as the man to eventually replace Trippier at St James' Park. There was so much faith in him that Eddie Howe was willing to sign him even though he had recently recovered from a severe knee injury. Yet, the combination of Livramento's good form and Trippier's recent dip has meant that the former Chelsea youngster is fulfilling his promise even earlier than perhaps expected.

The 22-year-old has featured in 72% of Newcastle's Premier League minutes this term and is surely on the cusp of being handed his maiden international cap. Versatile too, he could potentially offer a future alternative on the left when needed.

3 Rico Lewis

Manchester City

Luckily for Guardiola and City, they don’t have to look far for the heir to Walker’s throne, as it appears Rico Lewis is ready to take that hot seat. The teenager has been entrusted with the role much earlier than his manager typically hands responsibility to young players, but he has recently become synonymous with the inverted full-back role.

Following in Walker’s footsteps at the Etihad will be tricky. However, it appears that for the time being, Lewis is up for the task. He has already represented his country on multiple occasions, though these have all come on the opposite flank, where he has at times looked a little less comfortable.

Related 10 Best Right-Backs in World Football [Ranked] From Kyle Walker to Joshua Kimmich, there is a wealth of talent at right-back in world football and here is the top 10 ranked in order.

2 Ben White

Arsenal

The one positive to take from the end of the Gareth Southgate/Lee Carsley era of the England national team is that fans might hear the end of the controversies regarding Ben White and his refusal to be called up. The incoming Thomas Tuchel may give the Arsenal man a fresh start in the set-up that his form warrants – amid rumours that he will make himself available for selection again.

Having largely been a centre-back at Leeds United and Brighton, White has transitioned into the first-choice right-back at the Emirates despite some stiff competition. While he may not always be as mobile as others on this list, he is by no means a slouch and has the footballing smarts to position himself perfectly more often than not. Not bad for a player who does not like watching football.

1 Trent Alexander-Arnold

Liverpool

It was never likely to be anyone else. For all the experiments in trying to play him at centre-midfield, fundamentally, Trent Alexander-Arnold is best at right-back. And he also happens to be the best in the country in that very position.

Blessed with vision that even the likes of Paul Scholes and David Beckham would be envious of, the Liverpool vice-captain has been one of the most influential footballers in modern times for the way he has transformed the right-back role. In fact, he is so good, that the 25-year-old is eyeing up becoming the first-ever player in his position to lift the Ballon d'Or. While that might take some doing, Alexander-Arnold has as good a chance as anyone to achieve it.

Related 9 Greatest Right-Backs in Liverpool History (Ranked) Liverpool have had some big names in this position throughout their history.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored - accurate as of 14/11/2024