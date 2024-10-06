England fans have been spoiled by some of the greatest strikers who have graced the game representing the Three Lions. 2001 Ballon d'Or winner Michael Owen, five-time Premier League champion Wayne Rooney and the top-flight's all-time top scorer Alan Shearer sit atop the throne of English football as some of the best attackers in its history.

The modern era has its fair share of goalscoring machines that are either on their way to a similar status in the game or are already there. It's fair to say England has one of the best pools of number nines in the world today, which has played a key role in the national team's recent success. Harry Kane has captained the Three Lions to two finals, while the likes of Ollie Watkins, Ivan Toney and Callum Wilson have helped him along the way.

That said, we take a look at the top 10 English strikers in world football right now and rank them based on their playing style, goalscoring achievements and current form in front of goal.

10 Callum Wilson

Club: Newcastle

Wilson would likely be higher up this list if it weren't for a back injury that has kept him on the injury table since July. He's yet to appear this season, but the Newcastle United striker has long been a goalscoring machine in the English top-flight and enjoyed a fruitful 2023-24 campaign with 10 goals in 26 games across competitions. Eddie Howe can turn to the veteran forward to either play alongside Alexander Isak or play backup to the scintillating Swede.

The former Bournemouth man has been an occasional member of England squads since debuting in November 2018, scoring two goals in nine caps. Once he returns from injury, he could help the Magpies in their push for European qualification.

Callum Wilson Statistics Appearances Goals Assists 2023-24 record 26 10 1 International tally 9 2 1 Goalscoring achievements N/A

9 Tammy Abraham

Club: AC Milan

Tammy Abraham joined AC Milan from AS Roma in the summer, and he's been enjoying himself in Serie A after leaving English football three years ago. He's a striker who likes bringing others into play while possessing an eye for goal every time he ventures forward with the ball. He will be hoping a prominent run in the Rossonerri's side leads to his international career reigniting.

The former Chelsea forward has three goals in 11 caps with the Three Lions. Many expected him to become a regular in the national team before his cruciate ligament injury in 2023. The new Milan boss, Paulo Fonseca, got the best out of Canadian striker Jonathan David while in charge of Lille. Abraham will be eager to perform a similar manner under the Portuguese tactician.

Tammy Abraham Statistics Appearances Goals Assists 2023-24 record 12 1 1 International tally 11 3 1 Goalscoring achievements N/A

8 Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Club: Everton

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has injuries to blame for not fulfilling his potential, but the Everton frontman is hard to stop when he's at his best. The Toffees rely on the energetic Sheffield-born attacker to lead from the front, and when he's available, he does so, starting this season with two goals in the first six games. It's easy to forget that he's a striker who's been touted with moves to Arsenal and United over the past few years.

The last time Calvert-Lewin appeared for England on the international stage was in July 2021 at Euro 2020 and he's netted four goals in 11 caps. If he can stay injury-free, he could soon be back with the Three Lions. The Merseysiders' relegation-battling 2023-24 campaign saw him manage to find the net seven times in 32 league games. His aerial ability is perhaps his strongest asset, using his 6ft2in frame to give defenders all sorts of problems.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin Statistics Appearances Goals Assists 2023-24 record 38 8 3 International tally 11 4 0 Goalscoring achievements N/A

7 Jamie Vardy

Club: Leicester City

Jamie Vardy retired from international football in 2018, but he's still proving to be one of the deadliest finishers in English football. The Leicester City captain spearheaded the Foxes' return to the Premier League last season, netting 18 goals in 35 EFL Championship games. His longevity and loyalty to the East Midlands outfit have made him a club legend, and he's still their talisman.

The 2015 Premier League champion will be crucial for Steve Cooper's side should they get dragged into a relegation battle this season. While the days of Vardy's sheer pace and energy tormenting defences might be over, he remains a vastly experienced leader who can deliver composed finishes in key moments, while his ability to wind up the opposition remains a valued asset for the Foxes.

Jamie Vardy Statistics Appearances Goals Assists 2023-24 record 37 20 2 International tally 26 7 1 Goalscoring achievements 2020 EPL Golden Boot Winner

6 Eddie Nketiah

Club: Crystal Palace

Eddie Nketiah struggled to forge his way into Arsenal's starting lineup during his time at the Emirates and decided to join Crystal Palace for more first-team opportunities. The former Chelsea academy star was an asset for Mikel Arteta despite his limited game time, managing six goals in 37 games last season. He was a valuable option off the bench and a fine option to turn to when Gabriel Jesus was sidelined.

The goals are yet to arrive consistently for Nketiah since joining Palace. Still, he's given opposition defenders problems with his speed, creativity and versatility, as he can also play out wide. He might be one to watch as the season goes on given Oliver Glasner's Eagles have made an unconvincing start to the campaign.

Eddie Nketiah Statistics Appearances Goals Assists 2023-24 record 37 6 3 International tally 1 0 0 Goalscoring achievements 21/22 League Cup Top Scorer

5 Danny Welbeck

Club: Brighton

Danny Welbeck last played for England six years ago, but if he continues rolling back the years at Brighton this season, he might be in with a shout of returning to the national team. He's started in fine form and is flourishing under new manager Fabian Hurzeler. Welbeck netted the 100th goal of his career against former club Manchester United earlier this season, and he's currently outscoring all of their attackers.

The veteran frontman is physical and unpredictable and can conjure moments that leave the Amex faithful in awe - he struck a stunning free-kick in the Seagulls' 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest in September. His relentless pressing, reliable hold-up play, and accomplished finishing abilities still make him one of the toughest strikers for Premier League defences.

Danny Welbeck Statistics Appearances Goals Assists 2023-24 record 37 7 1 International tally 42 16 4 Goalscoring achievements N/A

4 Dominic Solanke

Club: Tottenham

Dominic Solanke made a £65 million move to Tottenham Hotspur from Bournemouth in the summer, and some questioned the fee paid by the Lilywhites. There was no denying that the former Chelsea youngster's stock was growing amid an impressive spell at the Vitality Stadium, where he posted 77 goals in 216 games, helping the Cherries to promotion in 2022. He's perhaps one of the best strikers in the Premier League, playing well on the counter because of his ability to attack spaces and press.

Spurs' decision to bring Solanke to north London quickly resulted in three goals from his first six games, and you can expect that tally to rise as the season progresses. He's also played his way into the England national team setup by earning a call-up from Lee Carsley, with his only cap coming in November 2017 in a 0-0 draw against Brazil.

Dominic Solanke Statistics Appearances Goals Assists 2023-24 record 42 21 4 International tally 1 0 0 Goalscoring achievements N/A

3 Ivan Toney

Club: Al-Ahli

Toney's absence was felt at Brentford when he sat out the first half of the 2023-24 campaign due to a suspension for breaching betting rules. He starred for the Bees in the season before that, with 20 goals in 33 league games, finishing only behind Erling Haaland and Kane in the goalscoring charts. His strength, agility, pace and positional awareness have allowed him to ease past defenders throughout his career.

The former Newcastle man left English football and joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in the summer. He's proven a superb signing for the Saudi outfit, averaging around one goal per two games. He was also key for England in their 2-1 comeback victory against Slovakia in the last 16 of Euro 2024, heading across goal for Kane to net a winner in extra-time.

Ivan Toney Statistics Appearances Goals Assists 2023-24 record 17 4 2 International tally 6 1 1 Goalscoring achievements 20/21 EFL Championship Top Scorer, 19/20 League One Top Scorer

2 Ollie Watkins

Club: Aston Villa

Watkins has become one of the Premier League's most potent goalscorers and is wreaking havoc under Unai Emery at Aston Villa. He fired the Villans to UEFA Champions League qualification last season with 19 goals in 37 league games, and he's continuing that form in this campaign. He's been a hit at Villa Park since arriving from Brentford four years ago and is arguably the best English striker in the top flight.

The pacey and energetic forward has also impressed when wearing England colours, bagging four goals in 15 caps, including a memorable winner in a 2-1 win over the Netherlands in the semi-finals of Euro 2024. He's proven to be one of the hardest frontmen to deal with, including in Villa's sensational start to their Champions League campaign, giving Dayot Upamecano all sorts of problems in a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich.

Ollie Watkins Statistics Appearances Goals Assists 2023-24 record 53 27 13 International tally 15 4 0 Goalscoring achievements N/A

1 Harry Kane

Club: Bayern Munich

Kane might just be the best number nine in world football amid a sensational start at Bayern. The former Tottenham frontman flourished last season with 44 goals in 45 games, winning the Bundesliga Golden Boot with 36 in 32. It's not just his goalscoring prowess that makes him so deadly, but his all-round game - dropping deep to bring others into play - makes him a nightmare to defend against.

The reigning European Golden Boot winner's transformation into a centre-forward who plays with freedom came under Jose Mourinho at Spurs. The England captain once highlighted how the Portuguese tactician allowed him and other attackers to flourish, and that suited him as he always felt he was more than just a striker. He's scored goals for fun on the international stage as the Three Lions' top scorer with 68 goals in 100 games. Kane rightfully sits atop the list of the greatest English strikers in world football.

Harry Kane Statistics Appearances Goals Assists Current form 7 10 5 2023-24 record 45 44 12 International tally 100 68 19 Goalscoring achievements 23/24 European Golden Boot Winner 23/24, Bundesliga Golden Boot Premier League Golden Boot x3 2018 World Cup top scorer Euro 2024 top scorer