Summary The 20 best teams from England’s top four divisions ranked on their league performance in 2024

Manchester United don't feature at all, having a lower win rate than the likes of Salford City.

Arsenal and Liverpool are the only sides to win more than 70% of games

As always, English football in 2024 served up a whirlwind of drama, with surprises around every corner. From the excitement of promotion to the heartbreak of relegation and point deductions, the season was another chapter in the ever-evolving saga of the beautiful game.

Over the last 12 months, we've witnessed some incredible stories unfold, such as Nottingham Forest's rise from relegation struggles to serious European football contenders, Wrexham’s Hollywood-inspired journey to the Football League, and Manchester City's dramatic fall from grace after winning a fourth straight Premier League title.

These are just a few examples of the unpredictable moments that shaped the year. Thanks to The Athletic's recent research, this article highlights the standout success stories, ranking the 20 best teams across England's top four divisions in 2024. It focuses on those who capitalised on the drama both on and off the pitch to achieve the best league performances. And with only five Premier League teams making the list, it promises to be an interesting read.

20-16

Derby County & Bolton Wanderers feature

Kicking off the 2024 English league table in 20th place with a points-per-game ratio of 1.53 is Exeter City. This might come as a surprise to many, considering the Devon side finished 13th in League One last season and currently holds the same position this term. However, their consistency has been key, having lost only 16 league games in the past 12 months.

A similar story is drawn up between teams that are in 19th and 18th. After dropping to the third tier in 2023, both Derby County and Bolton Wanderers - two sides among the biggest outside of the topflight - have made notable strides in their attempts to bounce back. Bolton narrowly missed out on promotion last season with a third-place finish in League One, but they’ve built on that success, currently sitting 8th in the 2024/25 campaign. Meanwhile, Derby County won last season's playoffs and are now 11th in the Championship.

Lincoln City has taken a similar approach to Exeter, maintaining a steady league position, while Leyton Orient, under the guidance of Richie Wellens, have impressed with a solid record, having dropped maximum points in just 11 games over the calendar year.

15-11

Reading & Birmingham City break fall from grace

For several years, both Reading and Birmingham City appeared on a downward spiral, seemingly doomed to fall through the English football pyramid at a rapid pace. While Reading ultimately succumbed to financial struggles and dropped into League One after the 2022/23 season, Birmingham City were saved from an expected ill fate by NFL legend Tom Brady, who has made significant strides in helping the club become better run.

Inspired by Wrexham’s Hollywood success, Brady decided to make his own mark, and though Birmingham also dropped to the third tier, they now look well-positioned to bounce back to the Championship. Both clubs have made impressive strides in their recovery. Birmingham City currently sit 1st in League One, boasting a 50% win rate for 2024, while Reading are not far behind in 6th, with a 47.7% win rate over the calendar year. These performances place them 11th and 13th overall in this ranking.

In 15th place are MK Dons, while just ahead of them in 14th is Newcastle United, who have shown a return to form this season after a lull last year that hindered the Saudi-owned club’s push to establish themselves as a European powerhouse. Mansfield Town earned their spot in 13th after finishing third in League Two last season, securing promotion to League One.

10-6

Chelsea are on the rise

In 10th place are Stockport County, who have had a better year than the likes of Manchester United, who don’t even make the top 40 in the full list. With a win percentage of 50% and a points-per-game ratio of 1.77, Stockport County triumphed in League Two with 92 points and have continued their rise, entering 2025 in 5th place in League One.

Doncaster Rovers, after finishing fifth in League Two last season, are also on an upward trajectory, now sitting 4th at the end of 2024. Chelsea have followed a similar path—while last season under Mauricio Pochettino wasn’t disastrous, they’ve surged under Enzo Maresca this year, as they finally look to have found a manager who isn't operating in fear of being the next to be sacked under a trigger-happy ownership.

Despite disappointing results, including just one point from their last three matches against Everton, Fulham, and Ipswich Town, Chelsea have still entered the new year in 4th place, having lost only four times in the Premier League after 19 games.

Walsall, currently sitting at the top of League Two, have made an impressive rise from their 11th-place finish last season. In 6th place, Wycombe Wanderers have benefited from winning the most penalties (13) in 2024, but they’ll happily take a win rate of 55.6%.

5-1

Arsenal, Liverpool & Manchester City take top three

Wrexham are living the dream under their Hollywood ownership, with film stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney leading the way. After being promoted in their debut Football League season, they secured a second consecutive promotion last year, and now they’re on track for a third. With an average of two points per game and a 60% win rate, they currently sit second in League One, meaning the top two spots are both owned by American celebrities.

Leeds United are a familiar face near the top of the Championship, and it’s no surprise to see them in fourth place in the 2024 league table, with a win percentage 2.5% higher than Wrexham’s. After finishing with 90 points last season, they were unfortunate to fall short in the playoffs, but they’re once again in the hunt this term.

In third place is Manchester City, who made history by winning four consecutive Premier League titles, but have experienced a nosedive this season. Pep Guardiola seems to be running out of ideas to keep the momentum going. It’s a testament to their earlier dominance that they remain this high in the rankings, despite losing ground by 14 points to the current league leaders, Liverpool. They still managed 2.16 points per game on average.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No team in England's top four divisions scored more goals in 2024 than Liverpool, who averaged 2.49 goals-per-game across 37 matches.

Liverpool, after swapping Jurgen Klopp for Arne Slot over the summer, have lost just once in the Premier League this term and were still in the running for a quadruple last season until April. Their consistency in 2024 places them second in the rankings, the second-best performing team in England. But at the top of the pile is Arsenal, whose 72.2% win rate and 2.36 points per game make them the best-performing team across all divisions in England, despite yet winning a major honour to show for such continued excellence.

Data from The Athletic.