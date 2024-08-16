Highlights Several academy players across England enjoyed pre-season spells with the first team, ramping up their chances in the senior squad this season.

A list has been curated of some of the best young, English talent to keep an eye on this season.

In no particular order, the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Archie Gray feature as the season gets underway.

When a footballer makes their way through a professional academy, a keen sense of surrounding intrigue tends to follow them along their next path.

A strong start to senior life can lead to lofty expectations, some of which are filled out such as the cases of Jude Bellingham and Martin Odegaard, but sometimes not, such as the careers of the likes of Hachim Mastour and Freddy Adu.

As a new Premier League season starts to get underway around the country, many are starting to take an interest in the next crop of youthful English talent who may be ready to make the next step up this season.

With that, here is a list of 10 highly-rated young prospects to keep an eye out for this season.

This list has not been written in any particular order. Players over the age of 20, or those who have already established themselves as Premier League regulars have been omitted.

Player Club Age Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 17 Archie Gray Tottenham 18 Trey Nyoni Liverpool 17 Harry Amass Manchester United 17 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 17 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 18 Chris Rigg Sunderland 17 Amario Cozier-Duberry Brighton 19 Tyler Dibling Southampton 18 Nico O'Reilly Manchester City 19

Ethan Nwaneri

Arsenal

Two years removed from his Premier League debut aged just 15-years-old, which in turn broke Harvey Elliott's record as the youngest Premier League player of all time, now-17-year-old Nwaneri has continued to rise to prominence at the Emirates.

The youngster, who has since played again in the Premier League in a 6-0 win against West Ham, has had to be rather patient in his wait for further top-flight opportunities, but that wait may be over for him this season after a remarkable string of pre-season performances, catching the eye of many in the watching world, and most importantly, Mikel Arteta.

The versatile midfielder has developed physically, and looks set to be a potential helping hand this season as Arsenal launch yet another offensive on Manchester City's Premier League title.

Archie Gray

Tottenham

Much has been made of Archie Gray ever since his Leeds United bow. After failing to make an appearance in the Premier League as the Elland Road outfit succumbed to the drop zone, he roared into life in the Championship as one of the club's most important players, playing 44 times in the league as Leeds narrowly missed out on promotion.

A shot at the big leagues would still come around for Gray, however, with Tottenham securing his services in the early stages of the transfer window. Given the quality that the versatile midfielder offered Leeds in their Championship run last season, it would be wise to keep tabs on a blossoming young talent like Gray as he makes his big six step.

Trey Nyoni

Liverpool

Liverpool are blessed with a great deal of academy players who could respectfully make the jump to first-team life at Anfield. Last season, amidst their injury crisis, the likes of Bobby Clark (who is set for a move to RB Salzburg) and Conor Bradley stepped up to the plate, performing admirably.

However, 17-year-old midfielder Trey Nyoni may stake the largest claim of all – especially with the club unlikely to sign a new midfielder having missed out on Martin Zubimendi – with the youngster turning out some excellent pre-season performances, capped with an fine strike against Sevilla in Liverpool's final friendly outing. Nyoni only arrived from Leicester City last year, but has made a seriously big impression on the higher-ups at Anfield, and his rise to prominence may be just around the corner if his early start to Merseyside life is anything to go by.

Harry Amass

Manchester United

Given Manchester United's consistent injury issues pertained with left-backs Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw - the former will be out once again until the end of September - a spot on the team for 17-year-old Amass may come around this season.

The left-back has impressed in his performances across pre-season, particularly with his showing against none other than Mohamed Salah when United tee'd off against Liverpool in early August. Those sorts of performances will only help elevate Amass' stock at Manchester United this season, and the club's injury issues may give him the chance to shine in a backup role.

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal

Even though Arsenal have bid a goodbye to one much-loved academy graduate this season in Emile Smith Rowe - now plying his trade for Fulham - they may have another to step up and fill the role.

Enter Myles Lewis-Skelly, an enigmatic midfielder described by Arsenal cult hero and U18's manager Jack Wilshere as "having things you can't coach". The 17-year-old has caught the eye well over the course of pre-season, both playing in his naturally-acclimated midfield role and as well at left-back, and my be the next man up ready to help bolster Arteta's challengers.

Josh Acheampong

Chelsea

Though Chelsea's reputation these days is more as a club who import young talent rather than craft their own - interestingly given their long line of success in the latter regard - there still may be a keen opportunity for an impressive player of their own cloth.

Similarly to the injury issues at Manchester United that may see Harry Amass get a look in, Josh Acheampong may benefit from another injury suffered by the luckless Reece James. Though Malo Gusto will, of course, be the next in line to the position, but the chance of an upgraded role in the team could still come around.

What's more, Acheampong has been subject to interest from PSG and Real Madrid in this transfer window, and incoming manager Enzo Maresca may need to display a viable path to the first team for Acheampong to stick around.

Chris Rigg

Sunderland

Stepping away from the Premier League for a brief moment, keep an eye down to the Championship to note the showings of Sunderland's 17-year-old talent Chris Rigg.

The teenage midfielder appeared 21 times in the second division last term as a 16-year-old, scoring twice, and has impressed those within the Black Cats' fanbase with his early career performances, playing in both of Sunderland's games so far in 24/25 as well.

With Sunderland hoping to make a playoff push sooner rather than later, the contributions of this young talent may become vital to them securing that in the near future. Regardless, Rigg's early potential will likely see him installed into the top flight at some point in his blossoming career.

Amario Cozier-Duberry

Brighton

Armed with a sensational goal tally from his time in the Arsenal academy, Amario Cozier-Duberry made his way out of the Emirate in search of first team opportunities elsewhere, and he may just have found them after winding up at Brighton.

The talented winger made a strong start to his life on the south coast, notching two goals in his non-competitive debut in a 5-1 win over Kashima Antlers, and has joined a side that have recently employed a manager with a knack for developing young talent, who now works at one of the biggest talent factories in the world.

Given Brighton's track record for succesfully developing the likes of Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso into top class players, the Amex move to Cozier-Duberry bodes well amidst his hunt for starting action, and we may see him make a real breakthrough this season.

Tyler Dibling

Southampton

If you want an early notion as to the talents of Tyler Dibling, go and look at his first-half hat-trick against Newcastle's under-23's two seasons ago. The attacking midfielder went viral for his personal treble, firing home three goals from outside the area that were identical to one another.

Far more than a mere viral moment, however, Dibling has enjoyed a decent pre-season this summer following a starring role in the Southampton academy last season, which was split with a short spell at Chelsea.

Equipped with a deep bag of tricks and a wicked long-range shot, Dibling's steps into the first team only seem a matter of time away, and it would come as little surprise to see the midfielder make his professional bow this season.

Nico O'Reilly

Manchester City

With a huge volume of Manchester City players making their way deep into EURO 2024 and Copa America this summer, a host of the Citizen's academy prospects have made showings for the first team in pre-season.

One of which who has certainly caught the eye of Pep Guardiola during this time is Nico O'Reilly, with the attack-oriented central man rewarded with a start in the Community Shield against Manchester United, where he caught the eye with his energy and tenacity, though he did not get on the ball as often as he may have hoped.

After a strong pre-season that proceeded an impressive academy campaign last term, Guardiola has insisted that the local player will be in his first-team plans this season, and given City's reputation with young players like Rico Lewis and Phil Foden, that makes O'Reilly something to get excited about.