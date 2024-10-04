Since being launched in 1996, MLS has gone from strength to strength, both in sporting and non-sporting terms. The first of these is what interests us today. Over the course of its almost three-decade history, the North American league has seen some of the biggest names in world football play on its pitches. And many of them have come from the Old Continent.

From 15 representatives in the inaugural season, 166 have since crossed the Atlantic to try and realize their American dream. It's a win-win situation for both sides: the players get the chance to do things they wouldn't necessarily get the chance to do in Europe, while the clubs use their image to continue promoting their brand. And whereas MLS used to be seen as a "pre-retirement" league for former glories, it is now also seen as a potential career accelerator for players who are signing up earlier and earlier.

However, in the eyes of the public, it is still the arrival of stars that counts most. In 2024 alone, the likes of Hugo Lloris, Olivier Giroud and Marco Reus have been added to the league's considerable talent pool. This is the perfect opportunity for GIVEMESPORT to draw up its ranking of the 10 best European players to have played in Major League Soccer over the years.

Ranking factors:

Pedigree before joining MLS

MLS achievements (games played, goals, trophies…)

Influence

Best European Players in MLS History Rank Player Club MLS Matches Played* 1. David Beckham LA Galaxy 98 2. Thierry Henry New York Red Bulls 122 3. Robbie Keane LA Galaxy 125 4. Zlatan Ibrahimović LA Galaxy 56 5. Wayne Rooney D.C. United 48 6. Bradley Wright-Phillips New York Red Bulls, LAFC, Columbus Crew 234 7. Sebastian Giovinco Toronto FC 114 8. David Villa New York City FC 117 9. Bastian Schweinsteiger Chicago Fire FC 85 10. Andrea Pirlo New York City FC 60

*MLS Cup playoffs games aren't recorded in the "MLS Matches Played" column.

10 Andrea Pirlo

New York City FC

Once again, Andrea Pirlo's time in MLS may not have been the most memorable. But then again, the very presence of the man universally regarded as one of the most elegant players of all time was almost enough to overshadow his performances, which were naturally affected with time.

For all that, he will forever remain the first player from the league to be nominated for the FIFPro World XI, in November 2015, having joined the USA four months earlier. In total, the Italian maestro featured in 62 games for NYCFC, scoring just one goal but providing a further nine assists.

Andrea Pirlo's Career at NYCFC Appearances in MLS 60 Overall Appearances 62 Goals (Overall) 1 Assists (Overall) 9

9 Bastian Schweinsteiger

Chicago Fire FC

In 2017, when Bastian Schweinsteiger arrived at Chicago Fire FC , his new club had not finished on an MLS Eastern Conference podium for seven years. Worse still, they had finished 20th in the MLS standings for the previous two seasons. The German has done much to help the Fire turn their fortunes around in their first year, finishing third overall and qualifying for the play-offs.

And even if his time in the United States was not crowned with success (or rather trophies), the midfielder nevertheless played 92 games there (scoring eight goals and providing 11 assists), bringing all his experience to a club that was until then looking for a real leader.

Bastian Schweinsteiger's career at Chicago Fire FC Appearances in MLS 85 Overall Appearances 92 Goals (Overall) 8 Assists (Overall) 10 (11)

8 David Villa

New York City FC

Of the magical trio — along with Lampard and Pirlo — who wore the shirts of New York City FC in the mid-2010s, David Villa is certainly the greatest success story. After arriving in the Big Apple in 2014, the Spanish World Cup winner defended the Bronx club's colors for five years — apart from a whirlwind loan spell at Melbourne City, also a member of the City Football Group, between October and December 2014.

In that time, he became NYCFC's all-time top scorer (80 goals) and played a total of 126 games. These exceptional statistics, along with 21 assists, earned him another call-up to the Spain squad in 2017.

David Villa's career at NYCFC Appearances in MLS 117 Overall Appearances 126 Goals (Overall) 77 (80) Assists (Overall) 21 Honors MLS MVP (2016)

7 Sebastian Giovinco

Toronto FC

When it comes to the best European players to come through MLS, it's hard not to mention Sebastian Giovinco. Landing from Juventus in the winter of 2015, the diminutive Italian striker has left an indelible mark on the history of Toronto FC . In 2017, after an exceptional season, the Canadian club won the MLS Cup for the first and - to this day - only time in its history.

And during the four years he spent in Ontario, the native of Turin has been an example of consistency. And as if to crown his more than fruitful experience in advance, at the end of his first season in the league, he won the MVP award.

Sebastian Giovinco's career at Toronto FC Appearances in MLS 114 Overall Appearances 142 Goals (Overall) 68 (83) Assists (Overall) 41 (51) Honors MLS MVP (2015), MLS Cup (2017), Supporters' Shield (2017), x3 Canadian Championships (2016, 2017, 2018)

6 Bradley Wright-Phillips

New York Red Bulls, LAFC, Columbus Crew

Bradley Wright-Phillips is by no means the most spectacular name on this list, from which we have had to omit other great footballers, but he is undoubtedly one of those who will have left the biggest mark on MLS. His career had never really taken off in England, but in 2013 the striker decided to leave it all behind and cross the Atlantic to sign for the NY Red Bulls .

It was a fitting choice for the man who remains the sixth-highest scorer in the history of the league (117 goals in 234 games), as well as the most prolific player to have worn the NYRB shirt. A legacy that almost makes you forget that Wright-Phillips also played for LAFC and Columbus Crew SC .

Bradley Wright-Phillips' MLS Career Appearances in MLS 234 Overall Appearances 240 Goals (Overall) 114 (126) Assists (Overall) 28 (31) Honors x3 Supporters' Shields (2013, 2015, 2018), Campeones Cup (2021), x2 MLS Golden Boot (2014, 2016)

5 Wayne Rooney

D.C. United

When one of the best strikers in the history of the Premier League signs for your club, you can expect to experience some great emotions. With Wayne Rooney, that has obviously been the case. After 13 years at Manchester United and a one-season spell at Everton, his parent club, the Englishman set himself the challenge of making his mark in the United States, and more specifically in its capital.

At DC United , the 2008 Champions League winner was able to continue showcasing his talent in a league where the physical demands were not the same as those he had experienced in the United Kingdom. And despite the wear and tear of time, Rooney managed to hit the target 25 times in just 52 appearances, establishing himself as both a leader and a mentor within the Black-and-Red dressing room. And what about THAT strike against Orlando City?

Wayne Rooney's career at D.C. United Appearances in MLS 48 Overall Appearances 52 Goals (Overall) 23 (25) Assists (Overall) 13 (14)

4 Zlatan Ibrahimović

LA Galaxy

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Zlatan Ibrahimović's winning double in less than 20 minutes during El Trafico may have been the greatest introduction in MLS history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Carlos Vela (34, 2019) and Josef Martinez (31, 2018) have managed to score more goals than Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a MLS season (30 in 2019)

In two seasons, the Scandinavian giant may not have won a single team trophy, but he has certainly left his mark on the United States. With 68 goals and 15 assists in 58 appearances for the LA Galaxy , the Malmö native has added another symbolic star to the legendary Walk of Fame: his own.

Zlatan Ibrahimović's career at LA Galaxy Appearances in MLS 56 Overall Appearances 58 Goals (Overall) 52 (53) Assists (Overall) 14 (15)

Related Most Goals in an MLS Season: Who Holds The All-Time Record Although the performances achieved by Josef Martinez in 2018 and 2019 are historic, they are not MLS records.

3 Robbie Keane

LA Galaxy

Robbie Keane may not be the most talented player to have come through MLS, but he may well be the one who has left the biggest mark. At LA Galaxy, where he spent five years of his career, the Irish legend (146 caps, 68 goals) made history.

165 games, 104 goals, 41 assists, the title of MLS MVP 2014, three MLS Cups, a Supporter's Shield, four nominations for Team of the Year: the center-forward crushed everything in his path. So much so, in fact, that some consider him to be the best player in the history of the league. That just goes to show the impact he has made.

Robbie Keane's career at LA Galaxy Appearances in MLS 125 Overall Appearances 165 Goals (Overall) 83 (104) Assists (Overall) 34 (41) Honors MLS MVP (2014), x3 MLS Cups (2011, 2012, 2014), Supporters' Shield (2011)

2 Thierry Henry

New York Red Bulls

The earthquake caused by Thierry Henry's arrival at New York Red Bulls is still being felt ten years on. It's not every day that a club can boast of having attracted one of the best, if not the best, player in the history of the Premier League.

The French striker has used his status to help his team, and the league in general, raise their game a little further. After all, he had no intention of resting on his laurels. In the space of 135 games (52 goals, 42 assists), the 1998 World Cup winner reminded everyone what kind of player he was. One of those who make history.

Thierry Henry's career at NYRB Appearances in MLS 122 Overall Appearances 135 Goals (Overall) 51 (52) Assists (Overall) 35 (42) Honors Supporters' Shield (2014)

1 David Beckham

LA Galaxy

If David Beckham occupies the top spot in our ranking, it is as much for his sporting achievements (120 matches, 20 goals, 42 assists, two MLS Cups, two Supporters' Shields) as his extra-sporting ones. Without the English playmaker's arrival at LA Galaxy, MLS would certainly not be the same as it is today. Indeed, without this major event in its history, the purpose of this article would certainly not have been the same.

Without Beckham, the Designated Player rule might not exist. And without it, European stars would probably not have come in such numbers to live their American dream. He took full advantage. Even to the point of creating his own franchise a few years later, allowing the league to see new icons of the beautiful game settle in the United States. Quite simply, a legend.

David Beckham's career at LA Galaxy Appearances in MLS 98 Overall Appearances 124 Goals (Overall) 18 (20) Assists (Overall) 32 (42) Honors x2 MLS Cups (2011, 2012), x2 Supporter's Shields (2010, 2011)

All statistics courtesy of MLS and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-10-2024.