Here are our picks for the seven best WWE WrestleMania events of all time, ranked from the worst of the best to the best.

WrestleMania is the biggest event of the year for WWE, and many fans revere the ‘Showcase of the Immortals’ and the spectacle that the company brings every year, but what are the best WrestleMania events of all time?

Through the Rock n’ Wrestling era with Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior and Randy Savage, the New Generation era with Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, the Attitude Era with Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock or the PG Era with the likes of John Cena and Randy Orton, there have been some incredible events taking place in March/April throughout the years.

With over 38 years of shows to choose from, it’s not the easiest ranking which events are the best, but we’ll be giving it a go in this article!

Here are our picks for the 7 best WWE WrestleMania events of all time, ranked from the worst of the best to the best.

Read More: The Rock, Vince McMahon, John Cena, Undertaker: Net worth of richest WWE stars

7. WrestleMania 31

Image Copyright: WWE

Coming off the incredible WrestleMania 30 event the year prior (we’ll get to that later), WrestleMania 31 had quite a lot to live up to, and whilst it arguably didn’t reach the heights of the previous event, it is still fondly remembered for some great matches and moments.

Seth Rollins ended up being the biggest winner on the night, as his fantastic match against Randy Orton, including probably the best RKO EVER, as well as his Money in the Bank cash-in during the main event (which is probably the best MITB cash-in EVER) have meant that he is the Superstar people think of when they reminisce about WrestleMania ‘Play Button.’

Here are the results from the show:

Kickoff Show: Tyson Kidd and Cesaro (c) (w/ Natalya) b. The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (w/ Naomi), Los Matadores (Diego and Fernando) (w/ El Torito) & The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (w/ Xavier Woods) in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship (10:05)

b. The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (w/ Naomi), Los Matadores (Diego and Fernando) (w/ El Torito) & The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) (w/ Xavier Woods) in a Fatal 4-Way Match to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship (10:05) Kickoff Show: Big Show won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal (18:10)

(18:10) Daniel Bryan b. Bad News Barrett (c), Dean Ambrose, R-Truth, Luke Harper, Dolph Ziggler & Stardust in a Ladder Match to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship (13:58)

b. Bad News Barrett (c), Dean Ambrose, R-Truth, Luke Harper, Dolph Ziggler & Stardust in a Ladder Match to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship (13:58) Randy Orton b. Seth Rollins (w/ Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury) (13:21)

b. Seth Rollins (w/ Jamie Noble and Joey Mercury) (13:21) Triple H b. Sting (18:39)

b. Sting (18:39) AJ Lee & Paige b. The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) (6:32)

b. The Bella Twins (Brie Bella & Nikki Bella) (6:32) John Cena b. Rusev (c) (w/ Lana) to win the WWE United States Championship (14:29)

b. Rusev (c) (w/ Lana) to win the WWE United States Championship (14:29) The Undertaker b. Bray Wyatt (15:31)

b. Bray Wyatt (15:31) Seth Rollins b. Brock Lesnar (c) (w/ Paul Heyman) & Roman Reigns in a Triple Threat Match to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (16:41)

6. WrestleMania XXI

Image Copyright: WWE

‘Mania 21 was a show that established two new names at the top of the company for years to come, John Cena and Batista.

Cena would win the WWE Championship and Batista would win the World Heavyweight Championship from Triple H, but there were also other young names that got huge moments on the show.

Randy Orton had the biggest match of his career to this point against The Undertaker, with the ‘Legend Killer’ expected by many fans to end the iconic streak (spoiler: he didn’t). Edge would also win the first-ever Money in the Bank match, leading to a massive moment at New Year’s Revolution, where he won the title from Cena.

Even beyond these big moments is one of the greatest matches in WrestleMania history taking place at the 2005 event, with Shawn Michaels facing Kurt Angle in an absolutely sensational bout, with Angle revealing to talkSPORT back in 2021 that HBK is all-round he greatest he ever faced:

“Overall, with everything… I’m talking Shawn Michaels across the board. Charisma, chops, ring ability, athleticism, look – he had it all. More than anybody else.”

Here are the results from the show:

Rey Mysterio b. Eddie Guerrero. (12:39)

b. Eddie Guerrero. (12:39) Edge b. Chris Jericho, Shelton Benjamin, Christian (w/ Tyson Tomko), Chris Benoit and Kane in a Money In The Bank Ladder match. (15:17)

b. Chris Jericho, Shelton Benjamin, Christian (w/ Tyson Tomko), Chris Benoit and Kane in a Money In The Bank Ladder match. (15:17) The Undertaker b. Randy Orton (14:14)

b. Randy Orton (14:14) Trish Stratus (c) b. Christy Hemme (w/ Lita) to retain the WWE Women's Championship. (4:11)

b. Christy Hemme (w/ Lita) to retain the WWE Women's Championship. (4:11) Kurt Angle b. Shawn Michaels. (27:25)

b. Shawn Michaels. (27:25) ‘Rowdy’ Roddy Piper hosted Piper's Pit with guest Stone Cold Steve Austin

Akebono b.the Big Show in a Sumo Match. (1:02)

b.the Big Show in a Sumo Match. (1:02) John Cena b. John Bradshaw Layfield (c) to win the WWE Championship. (11:26)

b. John Bradshaw Layfield (c) to win the WWE Championship. (11:26) Batista b. Triple H (w/ Ric Flair) (c) to win the World Heavyweight Championship. (21:34)

5. WrestleMania XXX

Image Copyright: WWE

WrestleMania 30 was the culmination of the Daniel Bryan storyline, and what a culmination it was.

Batista had won the Royal Rumble match earlier that year, and fans in the arena (as well as online) were NOT happy that Bryan did not feature, let alone win that match.

With momentum behind Superstar, he was given the opportunity to face Triple H in the opening match of the night, with the winner being added to the main event to make it a triple threat, including Randy Orton and Batista for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

Beyond the Bryan storyline, there were also some epic moments on the show, including Brock Lesnar conquering The Undertaker’s streak and Cesaro eliminating The Big Show to win the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Should you watch this show? YES! YES! YES! YES!

Here are the results from the show:

Daniel Bryan b. Triple H (w/ Stephanie McMahon) (25:59)

b. Triple H (w/ Stephanie McMahon) (25:59) The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose) b. The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & Road Dog) and Kane (2:49)

b. The New Age Outlaws (Billy Gunn & Road Dog) and Kane (2:49) Cesaro b. Alberto Del Rio, Big E, Big Show, Brad Maddox, Brodus Clay, Christian, Cody Rhodes, Damien Sandow, Darren Young, Dolph Ziggler, Fandango, Drew McIntyre, Goldust, The Great Khali, Heath Slater, Jinder Mahal, Justin Gabriel, Kofi Kingston, Mark Henry, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, R-Truth, Santino Marella, Sin Cara, Titus O'Neil, and Zack Ryder, Yoshi Tatsu, Xavier Woods & Tyson Kid in a Andre The Giant 31 Man Memorial Battle Royal (13:22)

b. Alberto Del Rio, Big E, Big Show, Brad Maddox, Brodus Clay, Christian, Cody Rhodes, Damien Sandow, Darren Young, Dolph Ziggler, Fandango, Drew McIntyre, Goldust, The Great Khali, Heath Slater, Jinder Mahal, Justin Gabriel, Kofi Kingston, Mark Henry, The Miz, Rey Mysterio, Sheamus, R-Truth, Santino Marella, Sin Cara, Titus O'Neil, and Zack Ryder, Yoshi Tatsu, Xavier Woods & Tyson Kid in a Andre The Giant 31 Man Memorial Battle Royal (13:22) John Cena b. Bray Wyatt (w/ Luke Harper & Erick Rowan) (22:36)

b. Bray Wyatt (w/ Luke Harper & Erick Rowan) (22:36) Brock Lesnar (w/ Paul Heyman) b. The Undertaker (25:20)

b. The Undertaker (25:20) AJ Lee (c) b. Naomi, Cameron, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Natalya, Eva Marie, Emma, Aksana, Alicia Fox, Summer Rae, Tamina, Rosa Mendes & Layla in a Vickie Guererro WWE Divas Championship Invitational Match to retain the WWE Divas Championship (7:05)

b. Naomi, Cameron, Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Natalya, Eva Marie, Emma, Aksana, Alicia Fox, Summer Rae, Tamina, Rosa Mendes & Layla in a Vickie Guererro WWE Divas Championship Invitational Match to retain the WWE Divas Championship (7:05) Daniel Bryan b. Batista & Randy Orton (c) in a Triple Threat match to win the WWE World Heavyweight Championship (23:18)

4. WrestleMania X8

Image Copyright: WWE

Coming a year after the legendary WrestleMania X7 (we’ll get there…), WrestleMania X8 showed just how much the landscape of the company had changed in a year.

The match of the night, and one that has influenced countless modern-day WWE Superstars, including Cody Rhodes, who named the bout as his favourite contest in the history of the business (via WrestlingHeadlines), had an ELECTRIC crowd and endures to this day.

When you look at the rundown of the show, the roster at that time was unreal, and matches like The Undertaker vs Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin vs Scott Hall and Triple H vs Chris Jericho in the main event just highlight that.

Here are the results from the show:

Rob Van Dam b. William Regal (c) to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship (6:19)

b. William Regal (c) to win the WWF Intercontinental Championship (6:19) Diamond Dallas Page (c) b. Christian to retain the WWF European Championship (6:08)

b. Christian to retain the WWF European Championship (6:08) Maven (c) vs Goldust for the WWF Hardcore Championship ended in a no contest (3:15)

The Hurricane b. Spike Dudley (c) to win the WWF Hardcore Championship

b. Spike Dudley (c) to win the WWF Hardcore Championship Kurt Angle b. Kane (10:45)

b. Kane (10:45) The Undertaker b. Ric Flair (18:47)

b. Ric Flair (18:47) Edge b. Booker T (9:45)

b. Booker T (9:45) The battle for the Hardcore Championship continued backstage as Mighty Molly pinned The Hurricane (c) to win the championship.

Steve Austin b. Scott Hall (w/ Kevin Nash) (15:26)

b. Scott Hall (w/ Kevin Nash) (15:26) Billy and Chuck (c) b. The APA (Bradshaw and Faarooq), The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley) and The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) in a Four Corners Elimination Match to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship (13:50)

b. The APA (Bradshaw and Faarooq), The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley) and The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy) in a Four Corners Elimination Match to retain the WWF Tag Team Championship (13:50) Christian b. Mighty Molly (c) to win the WWF Hardcore Championship

b. Mighty Molly (c) to win the WWF Hardcore Championship The Rock b. Hollywood Hulk Hogan (16:23)

b. Hollywood Hulk Hogan (16:23) Jazz (c) b. Lita and Trish Stratus in a Triple Threat Match to retain the WWF Women's Championship (6:16)

b. Lita and Trish Stratus in a Triple Threat Match to retain the WWF Women's Championship (6:16) Maven b. Christian (c) to regain the WWF Hardcore Championship. Maven then left the arena in a taxi.

b. Christian (c) to regain the WWF Hardcore Championship. Maven then left the arena in a taxi. Triple H b. Chris Jericho (c) (w/ Stephanie McMahon) to win the WWF Undisputed Championship (18:41)

3. WrestleMania X

Image Copyright: WWE

The oldest show on our list, but still one of the greatest to ever take place under the WrestleMania banner.

There are two matches on the card that would end up being two of the best from the respective performer’s careers, those being the opening bout between Owen Hart and Bret Hart and the Intercontinental Championship match between Shawn Michaels and Razor Ramon.

Although it was not the first-ever Ladder match to take place in the WWE/WWF, HBK vs Razor would define what the match could become, and it continues to be a fantastic watch to this day.

Owen vs Bret also stands out as possibly the greatest opening match in ‘Mania history, with the younger brother managing to get the win over the ‘Hitman,’ something that the ‘Blackhart’ would not allow fans to forget quickly!

Here are the results from the show (via Fandom):

Owen Hart b. Bret Hart (20:21)

b. Bret Hart (20:21) Bam Bam Bigelow and Luna Vachon b. Doink the Clown (Ray Apollo) and Dink in a "Mixed Tag Team match" (6:09)

b. Doink the Clown (Ray Apollo) and Dink in a "Mixed Tag Team match" (6:09) Randy Savage b. Crush (w/ Mr. Fuji) in a Falls Count Anywhere Match (9:49)

b. Crush (w/ Mr. Fuji) in a Falls Count Anywhere Match (9:49) Alundra Blayze b. Leilani Kai to retain the WWF Women's Championship (3:20)

b. Leilani Kai to retain the WWF Women's Championship (3:20) Men on a Mission (Mabel and Mo) (w/ Oscar) b. WWF Tag Team Champions The Quebecers (Jacques and Pierre) (w/ Johnny Polo) by count-out (7:41)

b. WWF Tag Team Champions The Quebecers (Jacques and Pierre) (w/ Johnny Polo) by count-out (7:41) Yokozuna (w/ Mr. Fuji and Jim Cornette) b. Lex Luger (w/ Mr. Perfect as the Special Guest Referee) by disqualification to retain the WWF Championship (14:40)

b. Lex Luger (w/ Mr. Perfect as the Special Guest Referee) by disqualification to retain the WWF Championship (14:40) Earthquake b. Adam Bomb (0:32)

b. Adam Bomb (0:32) Razor Ramon b. Shawn Michaels (w/ Diesel) in a Ladder match to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship (18:47)

b. Shawn Michaels (w/ Diesel) in a Ladder match to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship (18:47) Bret Hart b. Yokozuna (w/ Mr. Fuji and Jim Cornette) (w/ "Rowdy" Roddy Piper as the Special Guest Referee) to win the WWF Championship (10:38)

2. WrestleMania XIX

Image Copyright: WWE

Coming in at a very respectable second is WrestleMania 19, which JUST misses out on the top spot. In terms of moments from the show, there are three that stand out, with Brock Lesnar’s botched Shooting Star Press in the main event (that is still talked about to this day), Y2J Chris Jericho’s dastardly low blow on HBK and Stone Cold Steve Austin being pinned by The Rock to end his career (up until WrestleMania 28 of course!).

There were fantastic matches, ends to rivalries and a streetfight between the owner of the company and the face of pro wrestling in the 1980s…this show had EVERYTHING.

Speaking to The Michael Kay Show in March 2022 (via WrestlingINC), Lesnar discussed the mistake that would end up being the most remembered spot from the show:

"That was foolish on my behalf. So you get people, producers, and people from higher up in the company that they always want this WrestleMania moment. And this would, you know, be fantastic and so I practised it the night before. I was doing it in Ohio Valley Wrestling when I was being trained. So I'm a 310-pound man, six foot three, doing a front backflip off the top rope and landing on my opponent and winning matches.”

Here are the results from the show (via Fandom):

Matt Hardy (w/ Shannon Moore) b. Rey Mysterio to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. (5:39)

b. Rey Mysterio to retain the WWE Cruiserweight Championship. (5:39) The Undertaker (w/ Nathan Jones) b. The Big Show and A-Train in a Handicap match. (9:45)

b. The Big Show and A-Train in a Handicap match. (9:45) Trish Stratus b. Victoria (c) (w/ Steven Richards) and Jazz to win the WWE Women's Championship. (7:17)

b. Victoria (c) (w/ Steven Richards) and Jazz to win the WWE Women's Championship. (7:17) Team Angle (Shelton Benjamin & Charlie Haas) b. Los Guerreros (Eddie & Chavo Guerrero) and Chris Benoit & Rhyno in a Triple Threat Tag Team match to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship. (8:46)

b. Los Guerreros (Eddie & Chavo Guerrero) and Chris Benoit & Rhyno in a Triple Threat Tag Team match to retain the WWE Tag Team Championship. (8:46) Shawn Michaels b. Chris Jericho. (22:33)

b. Chris Jericho. (22:33) Stacy Keibler and Torrie Wilson had a Pillow Fight with the Miller Lite Catfight Girls (Kitana Baker and Tanya Ballinger).

Triple H (w/ Ric Flair) b. Booker T to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. (18:47)

b. Booker T to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. (18:47) Hulk Hogan b. Vince McMahon in a Street Fight. (20:48)

b. Vince McMahon in a Street Fight. (20:48) The Rock b. Stone Cold Steve Austin. (17:53)

b. Stone Cold Steve Austin. (17:53) Brock Lesnar b. Kurt Angle to win the WWE Championship. (21:04)

1. WrestleMania X-Seven

Image Copyright: WWE

There absolutely can be no doubt that WrestleMania 17 is the greatest iteration of the show in the history of the company.

When you’ve got an epic main event in The Rock vs Stone Cold Steve Austin at arguably the height of The Rock’s career and in Austin’s home state of Texas, there was always bound to be fireworks in-ring.

It wasn’t just The Great One and The Rattlesnake that blew the fans away that night, as the TLC match between Edge & Christian, The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz set the standard for the Tables, Ladders and Chairs match that has arguably not been matched to this day.

Everything about this show is iconic, including the promo package to the main event that featured Limp Bizkit's 'My Way' track, something that you'll probably STILL find floating around on social media from time to time.

Here are the results from that incredible night in 2001:

Chris Jericho (c) b. William Regal to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship (7:08)

b. William Regal to retain the WWF Intercontinental Championship (7:08) Tazz and The APA (Bradshaw and Faarooq) (w/ Jacqueline) b. Right to Censor (The Goodfather, Val Venis and Bull Buchanan) (w/ Steven Richards) (3:53)

b. Right to Censor (The Goodfather, Val Venis and Bull Buchanan) (w/ Steven Richards) (3:53) Kane b. Raven (c) and The Big Show in a Triple Threat Hardcore Match to win the WWF Hardcore Championship (9:18)

b. Raven (c) and The Big Show in a Triple Threat Hardcore Match to win the WWF Hardcore Championship (9:18) Eddie Guerrero (w/ Perry Saturn) b. Test (c) to win the WWF European Championship (8:30)

b. Test (c) to win the WWF European Championship (8:30) Kurt Angle b. Chris Benoit (14:02)

b. Chris Benoit (14:02) Chyna b.Ivory (c) to win the WWF Women's Championship (2:39)

b.Ivory (c) to win the WWF Women's Championship (2:39) Shane McMahon b. Vince McMahon in a Street Fight (w/ Mick Foley as Special Guest Referee) (14:12)

b. Vince McMahon in a Street Fight (w/ Mick Foley as Special Guest Referee) (14:12) Edge and Christian b. The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von) (c) and The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff) in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match to win the WWF Tag Team Championship (15:42)

b. The Dudley Boyz (Bubba Ray and D-Von) (c) and The Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff) in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match to win the WWF Tag Team Championship (15:42) Iron Sheik won the Gimmick Battle Royal, beating: Bushwhacker Luke, Bushwhacker Butch, Duke Droese, Doink the Clown, Nikolai Volkoff, Tugboat, The Goon, Earthquake, The Gobbledygooker, Hillbilly Jim, Brother Love, Michael P.S. Hayes, Kim Chee, One Man Gang, Kamala, Jim Cornette, Repo Man, and Sgt. Slaughter (3:05)

beating: Bushwhacker Luke, Bushwhacker Butch, Duke Droese, Doink the Clown, Nikolai Volkoff, Tugboat, The Goon, Earthquake, The Gobbledygooker, Hillbilly Jim, Brother Love, Michael P.S. Hayes, Kim Chee, One Man Gang, Kamala, Jim Cornette, Repo Man, and Sgt. Slaughter (3:05) The Undertaker b.Triple H (18:17)

b.Triple H (18:17) Stone Cold Steve Austin b. The Rock (c) in a No Disqualification match to win the WWF Championship (28:06)

You can watch WWE Raw and SmackDown live in the UK on BT Sport and in the US on the USA Network and FOX, respectively.

Find all the latest WWE news and rumours right here.