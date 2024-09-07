Key Takeaways Throughout the years, the NFL has seen a complete overhaul when it comes to jersey concepts.

Over the years, NFL jerseys have gotten pretty interesting. They started off rather bland in the early days of the league, but once we reached the 1970s or so, they got much more vibrant and aesthetically pleasing. Nowadays, the modern look has simplified things, but there are still many sleek jerseys around the league.

While NFL teams don't change their jerseys too often, fans can get pretty creative, on the other hand. There are a lot of very talented graphic designers on the internet, and many of them happen to be NFL fans as well. With that in mind, let's take a look at the 10 best-looking fan-made jersey concepts.

1 Miami Dolphins Concept

This concept blends the Dolphins' style together perfectly.

Now, these aren't too different from the current designs the Miami Dolphins have at the moment, and they are actually pretty similar to the road throwbacks Miami wears from time to time. The main difference here is the logo. The Dolphins' current logo is a bit of a more modern-looking dolphin, while this one is their older logo which has the dolphin sporting a helmet.

The Dolphins do have a home alternate with orange stripes on the sleeves, but it's not quite the same as this design. That jersey has orange stripes overlaid on a white background, while this design has one thick white stripe sandwiched by two smaller orange stripes.

This design is courtesy of Hoffman Design Co.

2 New Orleans Saints Concept

This Saints' design is gorgeous, and pays homage to the team's hometown.

This New Orleans Saints design is simply gorgeous. The helmet features the state of Louisiana with the Saints' logo in the middle, representing the team's home state. The region is again paid homage to on the front of the jersey where the words 'The Big Easy' are posted.

GIVEMESPORT Key Fact: When the Saints' franchise was founded, they used the color gold as part of their design to honor 'Mardi Gras', a popular cultural event in the city.

One thing that deserves attention is the sleeves. In this design, it still would have looked great with the sleeves being plain-black. However, the artist put an excellent design to add an extra stamp to the jersey, and the attention to detail is terrific. These jerseys are very pleasing to the eye, and would look excellent on the field.

This design is courtesy of Dubya Designs.

3 Las Vegas Raiders' Design

This look truly emphasizes the 'silver and black' vibe of the Raiders.

Now, the Las Vegas Raiders have some of the most iconic uniforms in all sports, and many people will argue they shouldn't change them. This design would look pretty cool on the field, though.

This uniform takes on the full 'silver and black' identity that is associated with the franchise.

Here, the all-black look is really in effect. The Raiders already have black uniforms, but the helmet and pants on them are black as well. In addition, there's much more silver involved with this concept.

Currently, the Raiders names and numbers on their home jerseys are white, but the silver appearance here is beautiful.

This design is courtesy of The Graphic God.

4 San Francisco 49ers Concept

The 49ers have rocked black alternates in the past, but these offer more of a throwback look

The San Francisco 49ers are another team that already has some classic uniforms, and they've been pretty consistent throughout the years. Still, this black design would be a nice compliment. This would look excellent as an alternate uniform for the team, since the 49ers' main color of red pairs well with black.

The 49ers used to wear a black alternate jersey, but this one offers more of a throwback version with the shadowing behind the numbers. The gold and red stripes going down the middle of the helmet as well as the sleeves offer a very nice touch as well.

This design is also courtesy of The Graphic God.

5 Tennessee Titans Concept

This design is a blend between the team's throwbacks and their current look.

The Tennessee Titans love to rock the old Houston Oilers jerseys, and for good reason.

This design provides a happy-medium between the Oilers' throwbacks and their current Tennessee design. This design keeps the helmet the same, but the jerseys seem to be a lighter shade of blue, one that's more similar to the Oilers' light blue.

The aspect that really jumps out is the red lining. The Titans name on the front of the jersey, as well as the logos on the sleeves and the numbers all have a red outline. It's hard to add this and not have it be overdone, but this artist did a solid job of just making it subtle enough that it blends well with the rest of the uniform.

This design is also courtesy of Dubya Designs.

6 Houston Texans Concept

This concept features the Oilers' heritage and is a subtle, yet nice touch.

Sticking in the AFC South, this jersey coincidentally also has a bit of an old Oilers touch, but it does make a bit more sense when the Houston Texans do it.

The Oilers' blue is a little more subdued in this design, only included on the helmet, number, a stripe on the shoulder, and presumably the name on the back, although we can't see it.

Overall, it has a very simple yet clean appearance. It would serve as an excellent way for the Texans to pay homage to the first football team in Houston, yet they can tie it into their current uniforms as well.

This design is courtesy of @nestagraphics.

7 Dallas Cowboys Concept

The blue base, silver trim and white helmet are simple, yet elegant.

The Dallas Cowboys are another team on this list with some of the most iconic uniforms in sports, and they'll probably never change them. If they ever do, this would be a small change, but it would look beautiful in action.

The main thing that jumps out with these are the white helmets. Dallas' silver helmets have become a mainstay, but the white helmet has been worn before as part of their color rush design, and it looks great. The dark blue base with silver trim and a small Cowboys' star on the number caps off an excellent appearance.

This design is courtesy of @thekylecyr.

8 Carolina Panthers' Concept

These Panthers designs would be an excellent home alternate

The Carolina Panthers don't have much going for them at the moment, but these uniforms sure would be a good start. I mentioned earlier how red goes well with black, but you'd find it hard to find another color that goes better with black than the Panthers' blue.

These are very simplistic, but the all-black look with light blue trim works wonders. This would be an excellent home alternate for Carolina.

This design is courtesy of MossUniforms.

9 Pittsburgh Steelers' Concept

This NFL and MLB mashup is straight up fire

Due to some possible copyright infringements, we likely won't see anything like this on the field in the NFL. However, this is an NFL/MLB matchup that works very well, especially since the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pittsburgh Pirates have the same color scheme.

Here we have a simple home jersey design for the Steelers, with the Pirates' font on the numbers, as well as Pirates logos on the helmet and the sleeve. Just for fun, the NFL and MLB should allow for some uniform crossovers like this every once in a while.

This design is courtesy of The Graphic God.

10 Washington Commanders' Concept

This design offers far more personality than the Commanders' current uniforms.

The Washington Commanders ' current uniforms do leave a bit to be desired, but this look is quite the opposite. The logo on the helmet is beautiful, and the same detailing leaves a nice touch along the front of the collar as well.

There's homage to the team's hometown, with 'District of Columbia' printed on the front. The gold and burgundy color scheme on these uniforms go together very well, especially with the white trimming. This design offers much more personality than the Commanders' current uniforms.

This design is courtesy of @GonzoDidThis.

