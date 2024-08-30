Key Takeaways Selecting a fun fantasy football team name is a way to make your league more enjoyable.

Between Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars, you could have a themed team name.

Pop culture names are great to get a laugh from your leaguemates.

If you're playing in an NFL Fantasy Football league, you need to have a clever, funny team name. From pop culture to different franchises, there are so many different team names that you can pick to represent your fantasy football team in 2024. It's part of what makes fantasy football so entertaining!

For those who have never played fantasy football before or aren't as familiar, fantasy managers can create a team name, and with some apps, even use a custom image. It doesn't impact your team's results, but it adds more fun to fantasy football, while adding a personal touch to your team.

There are so many different team names out there, so we funneled through the absolute best names that you can select, depending on your favorite team, movie, music artist, etc. Sometimes it could become overwhelming to decide which is the right name for your team.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over 60 million people in the United States and Canada play fantasy football every year. (via Facts.net)

The best way to decide on a fantasy football name is by using one that connects with one of your players. This is an opportunity where you can use some humor with your team name, yet personalize it to one of your players.

So, as you're preparing for the upcoming NFL season, consider these fantasy football team names.

Related 10 Common Fantasy Football Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them) With our fantasy football drafts around the corner, we must prepare for another season of the best sport on this planet. We must be in tune with every

1 Disney

Allow your dreams to come true with a Disney-themed team name.

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

If you're a Disney fan who wants to incorporate one of their iconic films into your league, there are endless options that you could pick from. Most of them are themed towards the characters as opposed to NFL players. However, there are a select few that incorporate some of the biggest stars in the NFL with them.

Goofy Gridiron Gang

Fantasy Football Fantasia

The Disney Dynasty

Buzz Lightyear Blitz

Mickey’s Touchdown Troupe

Finding Deebo

Zurg’s Zone Defense

To Infinity and Bijan

The Jungle PlayBook

Mouseketeer Madness

If you draft Bijan Robinson with your first-round draft pick, you could have a creative name that connects him with Buzz Lightyear. Or maybe you consider yourself a classic Disney fan, there are options that include Mickey Mouse and some of the original terms from his younger days. If you want to add some magic to your fantasy football league, these are all some great options that could fit seamlessly.

2 Star Wars

Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since 1977 when Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope was released, it's become one of the most popular movie franchises in the history of film. It's also taken over the sports world, as several sports teams have themed Star Wars nights at their stadium or arenas. You can carry the force over to your fantasy league, in hopes of it helping win your league.

The Dak Side

Darth Nabers

In A Galaxy Ja’Marr, Ja’Marr Away

Bijan-Fett

The Death Carr

The Seattle Ewoks

Las Vegas Vaders

Millennium Falcons

Kenneth Skywalker

This Is The Zay

Obviously, everyone thinks of Allegiant Stadium when discussing Star Wars, as it has the nickname of the Death Star. It's no surprise why it's one of the most expensive stadiums in the NFL. But, there are plenty of other names that connect many of the biggest stars to the force, from Kenneth Walker III to Zay Flowers .

3 Marvel

With great power, comes great responsibility to have the most heroic team name.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Marvel's recent phases shouldn't stop you from selecting a heroic team name. From Spider-Man to the X-Men to The Avengers, there are never-ending team names that could be selected. But, these are the best options:

Doc Ock Offense

Wolverine’s Warriors

Gambit’s Rogue Rush

Iron Mahomes

Hulk’s Smashers

Captain Kamara

Black Widow Warriors

Thanos Titans FC

Thor’s Thunderbolts

Sinister Six Strikers

Like the great Gambit once said, "I'm about to make a name for myself". You can also make a name for yourself, as you save your fantasy football league from someone else winning. But every superhero needs a clever name, and these options will help give you the cape you need to save the world.

4 Entertainment

Lights, camera, kickoff!

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Maybe you're not as big of a fan of the Disney umbrella, there are options for every movie franchise and television show. Travel back to the future with Dak Prescott instead of Doc Brown. There is definitely some learning that could be had from Prescott, who is likely to become the first player in NFL history to make over $60 million per year.

Dak to the Future

The Pollard Express

Sherlock Mahomes

Bateman Begins

A Waddle To Remember

Stroudly With A Chance of Meatballs

Don Wick

Silence of the Lambs

50 Shades of D’Andre

How I Metcalf Your Mother

From Christmas movies to action movies, these options allow you to have a team name with some of the most iconic entertainment franchises ever.

Related Fantasy Football 2024: Drafting Running Back Handcuffs Drafting the right handcuff can win you a fantasy league. Here are a few we think you should draft.

5 Pop Culture

From retail stores to recent trends, you can get a good laugh from each of these team names.

© Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

When you think about your favorite store or trend from this year, it would be fun to incorporate that into your team name, right? Well, you can. From Nike to Barbie, there is something for everyone. You're guaranteed to get a good laugh from these different team names.

Russell Sprouts

Bed, Bath, & Bijan

Waddle Burger

Hock Tua

C’Mon Charbie, Let’s Go Party

Air Richardson

JoshKosh b’Gosh

Kmet The Frog

Tiger Kings

Built Ford Tough

Olave Garden

Chubb E. Cheese

Pop culture references truly change every year, since trends are consistently changing. These team names could be great to start the 2024 season with, but change them as additional trends happen over the course of the season.

6 Comedy

If your goal is to make your teammates laugh, these are the best options for you.

Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

In every fantasy football league, you always have your comedian. Someone who wants to make the league laugh with the most clever, but funniest name possible. Well, these are your best options that are guaranteed to crack a laugh out of your friends.

Slim Pickens

Starvin’ Marvin

No Hard Thielens

Howdy Naber

Bad Mother Tucker

Tua Legit To Quit

LaPorta Potty

That’s What Shaheed Said

From funny jokes that you can say with your friends to common sayings that are often said, you could incorporate these with some of the best fantasy football players out there. Everyone would agree that Justin Tucker is a tough guy, as one of the best kickers in all fantasy.

7 Music

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone loves music, so there's always going to be several fantasy leaguemates that decide to choose a music-themed team name. But, these are the best, unique options that you can select:

Run CMC

DAKstreet Boys

Shake It Goff

It’s A Jordan Love Story

Koo And The Gang

Bryce, Bryce Baby

I’m Sorry Ms. Jaxon

Boyds 2 Men

Taylor Swift is taking over the NFL, so it only makes sense that she has multiple team name options, even if they aren't related to Travis Kelce . But if you're annoyed about the Swift and Kelce relationship, you can peak at a music option from the 90s.

8 The Best Of All 32 Teams

If you just want a team name that highlights your favorite team in your league, there's something for everybody.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Some fantasy football players don't need a specific theme name for their team, but they want to have something unique for their name. Well, the good thing is, there's an option for every single NFL team. Some of them are still themed, even if they aren't specific to one category.

With 100 fantasy football team names, you could enter your league with style.