Key Takeaways
- Selecting a fun fantasy football team name is a way to make your league more enjoyable.
- Between Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars, you could have a themed team name.
- Pop culture names are great to get a laugh from your leaguemates.
If you're playing in an NFL Fantasy Football league, you need to have a clever, funny team name. From pop culture to different franchises, there are so many different team names that you can pick to represent your fantasy football team in 2024. It's part of what makes fantasy football so entertaining!
For those who have never played fantasy football before or aren't as familiar, fantasy managers can create a team name, and with some apps, even use a custom image. It doesn't impact your team's results, but it adds more fun to fantasy football, while adding a personal touch to your team.
There are so many different team names out there, so we funneled through the absolute best names that you can select, depending on your favorite team, movie, music artist, etc. Sometimes it could become overwhelming to decide which is the right name for your team.
GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over 60 million people in the United States and Canada play fantasy football every year. (via Facts.net)
The best way to decide on a fantasy football name is by using one that connects with one of your players. This is an opportunity where you can use some humor with your team name, yet personalize it to one of your players.
So, as you're preparing for the upcoming NFL season, consider these fantasy football team names.
10 Common Fantasy Football Mistakes (And How to Avoid Them)
With our fantasy football drafts around the corner, we must prepare for another season of the best sport on this planet. We must be in tune with every
1 Disney
Allow your dreams to come true with a Disney-themed team name.
If you're a Disney fan who wants to incorporate one of their iconic films into your league, there are endless options that you could pick from. Most of them are themed towards the characters as opposed to NFL players. However, there are a select few that incorporate some of the biggest stars in the NFL with them.
- Goofy Gridiron Gang
- Fantasy Football Fantasia
- The Disney Dynasty
- Buzz Lightyear Blitz
- Mickey’s Touchdown Troupe
- Finding Deebo
- Zurg’s Zone Defense
- To Infinity and Bijan
- The Jungle PlayBook
- Mouseketeer Madness
If you draft Bijan Robinson with your first-round draft pick, you could have a creative name that connects him with Buzz Lightyear. Or maybe you consider yourself a classic Disney fan, there are options that include Mickey Mouse and some of the original terms from his younger days. If you want to add some magic to your fantasy football league, these are all some great options that could fit seamlessly.
2 Star Wars
May the force be with you, and your fantasy football team.
Ever since 1977 when Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope was released, it's become one of the most popular movie franchises in the history of film. It's also taken over the sports world, as several sports teams have themed Star Wars nights at their stadium or arenas. You can carry the force over to your fantasy league, in hopes of it helping win your league.
- The Dak Side
- Darth Nabers
- In A Galaxy Ja’Marr, Ja’Marr Away
- Bijan-Fett
- The Death Carr
- The Seattle Ewoks
- Las Vegas Vaders
- Millennium Falcons
- Kenneth Skywalker
- This Is The Zay
Obviously, everyone thinks of Allegiant Stadium when discussing Star Wars, as it has the nickname of the Death Star. It's no surprise why it's one of the most expensive stadiums in the NFL. But, there are plenty of other names that connect many of the biggest stars to the force, from Kenneth Walker III to Zay Flowers .
3 Marvel
With great power, comes great responsibility to have the most heroic team name.
Marvel's recent phases shouldn't stop you from selecting a heroic team name. From Spider-Man to the X-Men to The Avengers, there are never-ending team names that could be selected. But, these are the best options:
- Doc Ock Offense
- Wolverine’s Warriors
- Gambit’s Rogue Rush
- Iron Mahomes
- Hulk’s Smashers
- Captain Kamara
- Black Widow Warriors
- Thanos Titans FC
- Thor’s Thunderbolts
- Sinister Six Strikers
Like the great Gambit once said, "I'm about to make a name for myself". You can also make a name for yourself, as you save your fantasy football league from someone else winning. But every superhero needs a clever name, and these options will help give you the cape you need to save the world.
4 Entertainment
Lights, camera, kickoff!
Maybe you're not as big of a fan of the Disney umbrella, there are options for every movie franchise and television show. Travel back to the future with Dak Prescott instead of Doc Brown. There is definitely some learning that could be had from Prescott, who is likely to become the first player in NFL history to make over $60 million per year.
- Dak to the Future
- The Pollard Express
- Sherlock Mahomes
- Bateman Begins
- A Waddle To Remember
- Stroudly With A Chance of Meatballs
- Don Wick
- Silence of the Lambs
- 50 Shades of D’Andre
- How I Metcalf Your Mother
From Christmas movies to action movies, these options allow you to have a team name with some of the most iconic entertainment franchises ever.
Fantasy Football 2024: Drafting Running Back Handcuffs
Drafting the right handcuff can win you a fantasy league. Here are a few we think you should draft.
5 Pop Culture
From retail stores to recent trends, you can get a good laugh from each of these team names.
When you think about your favorite store or trend from this year, it would be fun to incorporate that into your team name, right? Well, you can. From Nike to Barbie, there is something for everyone. You're guaranteed to get a good laugh from these different team names.
- Russell Sprouts
- Bed, Bath, & Bijan
- Waddle Burger
- Hock Tua
- C’Mon Charbie, Let’s Go Party
- Air Richardson
- JoshKosh b’Gosh
- Kmet The Frog
- Tiger Kings
- Built Ford Tough
- Olave Garden
- Chubb E. Cheese
Pop culture references truly change every year, since trends are consistently changing. These team names could be great to start the 2024 season with, but change them as additional trends happen over the course of the season.
6 Comedy
If your goal is to make your teammates laugh, these are the best options for you.
In every fantasy football league, you always have your comedian. Someone who wants to make the league laugh with the most clever, but funniest name possible. Well, these are your best options that are guaranteed to crack a laugh out of your friends.
- Slim Pickens
- Starvin’ Marvin
- No Hard Thielens
- Howdy Naber
- Bad Mother Tucker
- Tua Legit To Quit
- LaPorta Potty
- That’s What Shaheed Said
From funny jokes that you can say with your friends to common sayings that are often said, you could incorporate these with some of the best fantasy football players out there. Everyone would agree that Justin Tucker is a tough guy, as one of the best kickers in all fantasy.
7 Music
Dance to the fantasy football championship, with a music-themed team name.
Everyone loves music, so there's always going to be several fantasy leaguemates that decide to choose a music-themed team name. But, these are the best, unique options that you can select:
- Run CMC
- DAKstreet Boys
- Shake It Goff
- It’s A Jordan Love Story
- Koo And The Gang
- Bryce, Bryce Baby
- I’m Sorry Ms. Jaxon
- Boyds 2 Men
Taylor Swift is taking over the NFL, so it only makes sense that she has multiple team name options, even if they aren't related to Travis Kelce . But if you're annoyed about the Swift and Kelce relationship, you can peak at a music option from the 90s.
8 The Best Of All 32 Teams
If you just want a team name that highlights your favorite team in your league, there's something for everybody.
Some fantasy football players don't need a specific theme name for their team, but they want to have something unique for their name. Well, the good thing is, there's an option for every single NFL team. Some of them are still themed, even if they aren't specific to one category.
- Kyler Instincts ( Arizona Cardinals )
- Bijan With The Wind ( Atlanta Falcons )
- Lights, Camera, Jackson ( Baltimore Ravens )
- Allentown Hurdles ( Buffalo Bills )
- Forever Young ( Carolina Panthers )
- The Bear Trap ( Chicago Bears )
- All Systems Joe ( Cincinnati Bengals )
- Dawg Pound Inspired ( Cleveland Browns )
- Dak Attack ( Dallas Cowboys )
- Denver Dream Team ( Denver Broncos )
- Mama Mia, Jahmyr We Go Again ( Detroit Lions )
- Four on LaFleur ( Green Bay Packers )
- Stroud Crowd ( Houston Texans )
- Taylor-Made Touchdowns ( Indianapolis Colts )
- Lawrence And Order ( Jacksonville Jaguars )
- Commander in Chiefs ( Kansas City Chiefs )
- The Casino Chaos Crew ( Las Vegas Raiders )
- Herbie: Fully Loaded ( Los Angeles Chargers )
- Mandatory Stafford Meeting ( Los Angeles Rams )
- Aqua Assassins ( Miami Dolphins )
- Jefferson’s Jukebox Heroes ( Minnesota Vikings )
- It’s Gonna Be Maye ( New England Patriots )
- Olave Oil ( New Orleans Saints )
- Big Blue Wrecking Crew ( New York Giants )
- Better Call Hall ( New York Jets )
- Jalen’s Pain Train ( Philadelphia Eagles )
- Big Ben Theory ( Pittsburgh Steelers )
- Zero Dark Purdy ( San Francisco 49ers )
- Jaxon’s Jackpot ( Seattle Seahawks )
- Champa Bay ( Tampa Bay Buccaneers )
- Beats By Dre ( Tennessee Titans )
- Scary Terrys ( Washington Commanders )
With 100 fantasy football team names, you could enter your league with style.
Do you draft handcuffs for your RBs in fantasy football?
If you draft Christian McCaffrey, do you also want to draft Jordan Mason as a handcuff in case CMC gets hurt? It's not a bad strategy if your league allows you to have some wiggle room on your bench. The more shallow your league's rosters, the harder it is to stay committed to a handcuff. So, which running backs do you think deserve a handcuff?